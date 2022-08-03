Brad Pitt on Zahara going to Spelman: ‘I’m so proud of her, she’s so smart’

At Monday night’s LA premiere of Bullet Train, Brad Pitt was asked about wearing a skirt at the Berlin premiere a few weeks ago. Can I just say? Why was/is “Brad Pitt’s skirt” getting so much attention and hype? I can’t stand Brad these days, but it’s not particularly notable or scandalous that he wore a beachy linen skirt. Brad has often played around with clothing and makeup in editorials, but this was the first time he ever wore a skirt to a premiere. I get the feeling Brad is a little bit tired of talking about it too, because this is what he had to say:
Brad Pitt took a moment to comment on his recent fashion escapades at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” on Monday evening. The actor has been making an impression as he’s continued the global promotional circuit for the action movie, making headlines last week for wearing a linen skirt to the film’s premiere in Germany. Pitt gave the best explanation he could for the inspiration behind the look.
“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” Pitt told Variety’s Marc Malkin.
“We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.” Eyeroll. So nihilism, such hardcore, much anarchy. “We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up” he muttered as he entered his Santa Barbara beach house. Meanwhile, someone finally f–king asked him about one of his children. As we learned, Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman. Brad was asked about Zahara:
“I’m so proud of her,” said Pitt about Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman while conducting interviews at the premiere of his latest film, Bullet Train, in Los Angeles on Monday. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”
As two of his six children with Jolie will have left home for college by this fall—their oldest son, Maddox, 20, attends Yonsei University in South Korea—Pitt admits it’s emotionally difficult to see his kids transition into adults. “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast,” said the Oscar winner. “It brings a tear to the eye.”
“Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast” is what I say about children I barely see as well. When I hear of someone’s kids going off to college, I’m like “wow, that’s great, that will be such a wonderful experience for them, where does the time go.” It’s filler conversation, not emotional attachment. I doubt Brad had a say in Maddox and Zahara’s college choices and he clearly wasn’t around for the university tours or applications or acceptance letters.
— Kᄂ. (@lyntwig_) August 2, 2022
— Kᄂ. (@lyntwig_) August 2, 2022
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022
That’s the way you talk about an acquaintance.
He doesn’t know her.
No matter how much his PR tries to spin it, he lost his family & it’s his own fault.
I also want to apologize because, on a previous post, I commented it doesn’t matter what he wears.
It does, because this reinventing of Brad as Harry Styles Sr is preposterous.
So that’s what the goal is, to copy Harry Styles. It IS preposterous! I’m still appalled laughing at his ‘I’m a deep sensitive arteest’ interview and photo shoot.
LMAO HArry STyles, Sr. 🤣 🤣 🤣
Harry Styles, Sr.! Hilarious!
Eyeroll indeed. As I said the other day, the Spelman event was in LA. If Brad actually saw the kids regularly and actively gave a sh*t, like other co-parents he could have also turned up to support Zahara’s college choice by actually being there with his feet on the ground. Rather than this bs lip service. So over him.
I wonder if Zahara told him she didn’t want him there.
he’d never admit to it, and Jolie is too classy to call him out if it were true. but I’d believe it.
Fair point. I wonder if he even knew she was attending the Spelman event TBH. I think he’s in such infrequent communication with the older kids (as evidenced by his very vague response about Shiloh’s dance video, and this comment about Zahara) that he doesn’t know what’s happening in their lives. SMDH.
I think he made the right move by not showing up to Zaharia’s event. It’s hard enough having one famous parent but two. Her having her famous parents would take away from her event since it would be all bout her parents. They should let her have her spotlight. I’m sure she just wants to fit in with the other kids in school.
Girl please stop making up excuses and acting like he is an involved parent.
@Coco: much as I loathe Brad, I think Fabiola is right in one sense. Had Brad and Angie both showed up, it would have turned into a media frenzy all about them instead of about Zahara, and maybe even sparked all kinds of crazy reconciliation rumors.
That said, I don’t think Brad was absent out of consideration for Z. I think Z simply didn’t tell him about the event, and possibly left him out of the whole college applications process. If that’s the case, it speaks volumes about the kind of relationship they have now. It’s sad, because when she was little she was a total daddy’s girl.
@Carmen
It looks like people were all over social media talking about Jolie being there from the being of the event till the end and not one paparazzi showed up or got pictures. If he was an active father and he wanted to show up to support his daughter who likes you said was a daddy girl he would have been there.
@Coco: I didn’t say he’s an active father. Obviously he isn’t, and hasn’t been for years. But you can’t blame him for not showing up at an event he wasn’t invited to, any more than you can blame Z for not inviting him. Whatever close relationship they used to have is long gone.
Massive eye roll at every bit of this.
I can’t help but wonder… if it was Angelina Jolie that had done what Brad Pitt did and ruined her relationship with her children… would she get the same soft, bubbly coverage I’m seeing all over the media?
She would, right?
…Right?
Great point !
She would get never-ending Meghan levels of hate almost instantly.
Angelina got quite a bit in the first year from former fans (Brad fans first) who trashed her and wanted her basically “Suck it up buttercup” as BP was too rich a prize to let go.
I’d would be shocked to fainting is any of the kids are seeing him regularly. He strikes me as the birthday (HIS!) Christmas type of Dad. I’m pretty sure he isn’t allowed to have them overnight.
Sad b/c he used to be very tight with Zahara and Maddox IMHO. Even the twins are old enough for the court to listen if they want to curtail certain custody orders.
Remember when the AJ haters were all frothing at the mouth for the kids to get older and write books “exposing” Angelina? They’ve been pretty quiet in the past 5 years eh?
Has he spent any time with Zahara in the last few years? I thought the older kids didn’t have to do visitation? I know Maddox refused.
No he hasn’t, Zahara opted out of seeing him. Someone said yesterday the video when he ask on the red carpet about Zahara on @ people instagram he was tripping over his own words because he didn’t even know.
100% this. I don’t think he sees them at all.
To me, when asked about Shilo’s dance video, he looked like he didn’t know what was being referenced.
Totally. He’s either completely stoned or has done so many drugs in his lifetime he’s a complete burnout now. #Dislike
Brad pitt was unprepared for those questions. He replied “beautiful” for both questions and seemed to be missing words. He left for his premieres without having someone write the right replies for questions like those.
Angelina doesnt need a writer fir those. And just so you know, wax brad was at madame tussaud in vegas, i took a picture with him with my thumbs down making an ugly face lol.
He sounds like trump when he talks about the children. Vague, missing words, “beautiful”…
I am curious if he does see his children. You would think based on his MO that we would have had pap strolls w them.
“It brings a tear to the eye.” This man sounds out of touch with his kids. Did he read what to say off a greeting card? I’m guessing he didn’t even know until the announcement was made.
I wish the interviewer had asked him what program at Spelman Zahara will be studying. I bet he has no idea. I give credit to Angie for raising amazing kids. She’s doing all the work and it shows.
To be fair to Brad, maybe Z doesn’t know either. I didn’t decide on my major until I was halfway through my second year. So many interesting possibilities presented themselves in the interim.
So the quote and what he says in the videos are not the same? His response in those vids is embarrassing. Yeaaaaaah. Way to pause to figure out what to say.
It’s 3 of his 6 children that will go to college this fall. Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.
Zahara going to Spelman? Great for her, it’s a great school. FYi, Spelman College is a HBCU, a historically black college and university in the US, and all female. If Brad is playing the diversity card for good PR I’m not for it.
He should be proud of Zahara. After everything he put her through plus her health issues, she’s graduated and is going to a prestigious HBCU. I doubt he had any part in any of this. I don’t think she has had anything to do with him in years. She, Maddox & Pax were old enough to decide they didn’t want anything to do with him.
I’m weirded out by the responses to the responses. Everyone’s like he obviously doesn’t see them or know them and his reaction to the interview were odd and I’m looking at him like- how are you all not see he’s definitely not sober? He clearly is going through some kind of addiction peak for several years now and of course would not be around his kid or know what’s up in that state. He’s dazed and confused. He’s a real mess.
I felt something was off in the People video where he kept Atlee rubbing his mouth and covering up his mouth as he talked.
He seems so try hard it just looks sad. He just seems desperate to be considered cool. Which automatically makes you uncool.
Exactly what I was thinking. He’s incoherent in a lot of the other inteviews too. He’s not sober so its not surprising that he has no clue what’s going on with the kids. I am sure that’s why he hasn’t mentioned them in any of his past inteviews. It wasn’t like this during OUATIH
That’s what I thought too. He is stoned.
This is just really sad to me. Not that I feel sorry for Brad. I don’t. He’s an adult, he is responsible for himself, and he keeps making awful choices. But it very much appears that he lost his family and has no relationship with his kids. Nobody wins with that.
Whatever Angie meant, back in 2016 when she said (and I’m paraphrasing here) “Brad is terrified that the truth will come out” — it must have been big. (Does anyone else remember that?) Whatever it was, it was big enough that Angelina has been able to maintain full custody and Brad has not been pictured once with any of his 6 children since the split, and here we are. “A tear to the eye.” GMAFB
He couldn’t even say he was proud. That’s such an easy and natural thing to say about a child going to college. Those poor kids deserve so much better than him and I hope they’re able to find supportive role models elsewhere.
People are still blaming AJ for his absence in the children’s lives and I look forward to the day we stop blaming mothers for absent fathers. She’s obviously raised 6 wonderful independent children as a single mother recovering herself from an allegedly abusive relationship. Hats off to her.
Most actors keep things vague when talking about their kids to reporters, as it should be. Do I believe Brad has no idea what’s going on with his kids? Probably. But his answers don’t prove it one way or the other.
Yeah his answer (non answer more like) was embarrassingly vague and uncomfortable but wasn’t it weird the reporters were asking about his kids when it’s a movie premiere? Is bullet train the movie that bad they don’t want to talk about it? I think yes. But kids and the yearning for them were part of his image even before they were born so alls fair to bring them up and watch him squirm.
He leaned on that “Brad Pitt, father of six” thing for SOOOOO long, it’s interesting to see him floundering now that he doesn’t really have that anymore, but the reporters are still asking about it.
I had criticisms of them letting the kids be so public back when they were together, but now seeing him and Angelina separately, I think a lot of that was coming from him, wanting to maintain that image and use them to do so. And now the kids are old enough, if they want to be in public with their mom, they’re able to make that choice themselves.
He used that Hollywood’s Best Dad thing for years. It was all about boosting his image and it worked like a charm. Look at Brad Pitt, he’s not only gorgeous and a great actor, he’s a great dad and he’s a hands-on social activist (Make It Right, etc). How could you not love the guy? But once he decided that being Hollywood’s Golden Boy was most important to his image, he dropped the kids and the activism like a hot potato.
Wasn’t Brad Pitt, at one point, lauded as a great talent and Oscar-worthy actor? You would think he could do a more convincing job acting like he has a relationship with his children.
Exactly!
Didn’t Jennifer Aniston tell us years ago Brad had a sensitivity chip missing. While Angelina knew he was married Brad is the one who cheated on his wife and went on to give interviews about how unhappy and bored he was with Aniston. I think Brad is the boring one he is a blank slate that constantly needs someone else to lead the way . I always thought he was just taking cues from Jolie and was never that committed to activism cause what was stopping him before
I wonder if that’s why he always adopted the hairstyle, clothes, and interests of whomever he was dating – he’s boring on his own.
He knows he screwed up big time.His face said it all..He chose The PR Game,instead of his Family.Hope it was worth it Brad.
Why he talked like that pretend like cool guy nerveus pretending shy and pose when the camera on these are fases of him
Fake
What an utter tool. I wonder if he’s still being tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month as was stipulated in their original custody battle? He looks like he’s drinking again although he says he’s been *sober* for years, and talks like he’s been doing a lot of the old Panama Red again. That might explain his ridiculous wardrobe fails.
“Yeeeeeah, that’s beautiful. It’s really beautiful.” LMFAO at the long yeah. Brad’s pathetic.
Someone should do a side by side of Pitt being asked about Zahara and the one where he was asked about Maddox at the Oscars. Talk about being disconnected.
“Beautiful” “Seeing them flourish”
“It brings a tear to the eye.”
…WAY to rock those glaringly repetitive absent-dad talking points. 😳 I thought he was an actor?