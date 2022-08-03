Brad Pitt on Zahara going to Spelman: ‘I’m so proud of her, she’s so smart’

At Monday night’s LA premiere of Bullet Train, Brad Pitt was asked about wearing a skirt at the Berlin premiere a few weeks ago. Can I just say? Why was/is “Brad Pitt’s skirt” getting so much attention and hype? I can’t stand Brad these days, but it’s not particularly notable or scandalous that he wore a beachy linen skirt. Brad has often played around with clothing and makeup in editorials, but this was the first time he ever wore a skirt to a premiere. I get the feeling Brad is a little bit tired of talking about it too, because this is what he had to say:

Brad Pitt took a moment to comment on his recent fashion escapades at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” on Monday evening. The actor has been making an impression as he’s continued the global promotional circuit for the action movie, making headlines last week for wearing a linen skirt to the film’s premiere in Germany. Pitt gave the best explanation he could for the inspiration behind the look. “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” Pitt told Variety’s Marc Malkin.

[From Variety]

“We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.” Eyeroll. So nihilism, such hardcore, much anarchy. “We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up” he muttered as he entered his Santa Barbara beach house. Meanwhile, someone finally f–king asked him about one of his children. As we learned, Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman. Brad was asked about Zahara:

“I’m so proud of her,” said Pitt about Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman while conducting interviews at the premiere of his latest film, Bullet Train, in Los Angeles on Monday. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.” As two of his six children with Jolie will have left home for college by this fall—their oldest son, Maddox, 20, attends Yonsei University in South Korea—Pitt admits it’s emotionally difficult to see his kids transition into adults. “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast,” said the Oscar winner. “It brings a tear to the eye.”

[From Vanity Fair]

“Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast” is what I say about children I barely see as well. When I hear of someone’s kids going off to college, I’m like “wow, that’s great, that will be such a wonderful experience for them, where does the time go.” It’s filler conversation, not emotional attachment. I doubt Brad had a say in Maddox and Zahara’s college choices and he clearly wasn’t around for the university tours or applications or acceptance letters.

i hate to keep bringing this man up but his response is pitiful. I just know he panics when he’s asked about those kids. pic.twitter.com/LuNmNkBnG8 — Kᄂ. (@lyntwig_) August 2, 2022

Brad Pitt had nothing but praise and admiration for his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, and her dance moves. pic.twitter.com/omnx3c4y8R — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022