Richa Moorjani wishes there was ‘Brown representation’ in western yoga culture

Richa Moorjani is an Indian-American actress and she’s currently the cousin Kamala character in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Kamala is set up to be the perfect and beautiful older-sister figure who actually isn’t all that perfect. Richa is 33 years old and she spoke to Shape Magazine about her life, chronic pain and how much cultural appropriation there is around stuff which originated in India. Her comments about yoga mimic my own! Some highlights from this interview:
The pressure to “settle down” from her Indian family: “I felt a lot of pressure from — whether it was family or society — to find someone and to settle down and to get married. I know what that pressure feels like and how suffocating it can feel and confusing also because you want to do good by your parents and your family and your community, but then you also want to feel happy and feel like you’re carving out your own path.”
She goes to yoga classes: But she’s keenly aware of how the traditional Indian practice has been “distorted all over the world,” referring to the cultural appropriation of yoga in western countries. In addition to the need for “Brown representation” in marketing imagery from companies that sell yoga clothes, Moorjani says she also wishes yoga studios would make more space for people of color to teach classes. And if a studio offers classes that stray from the traditional practice (say, by playing hip-hop music), “don’t call it yoga,” she says. Instead, “call it a yoga-inspired workout,” she suggests.
Her chronic pain: “I think it’s important to talk about,” she says, remembering the rush of support she received when she first shared some of her experience with chronic pain on Instagram. “A lot of people sent me DMs with suggestions of how I could help myself, and that was kind of amazing. It was kind of like putting out a cry for help and a lot of people actually came to the rescue.”
The invisible disease: Chronic pain is an “invisible disease… I think people don’t take your issues very seriously if they can’t see it, which is hard to navigate.”
Skin care: “I can’t remember the last time I went to bed without washing my face. My mom is a huge skin-care person. The one thing that she always told me was never go to bed without washing your face, especially if you have makeup on. So, I never do.”
Low maintenance hair. “It sounds so annoying to say, but I think I’ve been blessed with really good hair. I guess one thing that I’ve always done that I think is also a cultural thing is we oil our hair…For generations we’ve always oiled our hair,” she explains. Moorjani oils her hair the morning or night before washing it, something she does sparingly. “I wash my hair every four, sometimes five days — definitely not every day — and I think that also helps to not dry it out.”
Cultural appropriation with haircare as well: While Moorjani admits she isn’t familiar with the term hair slugging that’s been popularized by TikTok users who have recently discovered the benefits of oiling hair, she has noticed the growing trend of using hair oil in general. “I’m not mad about it, I mean, if it’s good for your hair, you should do it,” she says. “Whether it’s yoga or turmeric, I think it’s just recognizing that these traditions and these rituals did come from somewhere and they did come from a culture, and I guess, recognizing that and paying homage to it.”
She absolutely has a big point with how yoga has been whitewashed, appropriated and commercialized. I mean, Gwyneth Paltrow even said that she made yoga cool, and there are millions of people who view yoga as completely disconnected to its religious roots in Hinduism and Buddhism. As for haircare… Indian women are known for being blessed with great hair! I’ve never tried hair slugging or oiling my hair. Whenever I feel like my hair is getting dried out or frizzy, I just use some extra conditioner. I also couldn’t get away with only washing my hair every four or five days! I get too sweaty with my workouts.
Western culture is notorious for appropriating things from brown cultures and ignoring or pretending they invented it themselves. I frankly never took yoga classes because it has become such a hip Hollywood rich white people thing. if I wanted to take a yoga class I want it to be in an old gym where nobody is wearing $90 yoga pants.
Yoga is originated from India.
Just keep that as common knowledge.
No matter how it is being used.
I took my first yoga class as a PE class in high school (1980, sigh). My community center has offered very reasonably priced classes for decades. I don’t know why Gweneth P. inserted herself but lots of people love and are dedicated to yoga. It’s a wonderful workout for about any stage of life.
Now, I need to investigate oiling my awful hair.
Hmmm. Perhaps I’m going to the right yoga studio…. at least half of my fellow students are brown and black, and of the 10 teachers who lead classes 4 of them are black women.
When I began practicing 15 years ago American yoga was certainly very rich and very white (I complained about that constantly at the time). I noticed a shift in the composition of students about 7-8 years ago. I adore that my fellow students are so diverse!
Hopefully she can find a more inclusive studio. Yoga is a beautiful practice, even the Americanised versions.
I’m definitely supportive of a multicultural yoga practice. However I wonder if Black, American yoga teachers really addresses the issue at hand. Is it kind of like, I love that almost half of my hip-hop dance teachers are Indian? The diversity aspect is good but, all brown people are not interchangeable?
Some of you are missing her point in the comments section. Yoga is from ancient times apart of India’s culture. In that the mindset and the spiritual part of that unlocks meditative experiences that can only be reach by knowing that cultural spirit from ancients of India. Having black and brown teachers (many whose culture stems from their subjection underwhiterule and christianity) does not change what she is saying. That is still a form of whitewashing.
YES THANK YOU so many of these comments are so cringe worthy and and major 🚩🚩and are telling on themselves.
The make up of a yoga studio will depend on the general population. I live in a heavily Hispanic area so many teachers and students are Hispanic. I think the classes I take try to stay true and educate on tradition but be inclusive as well. Yoga is great for mental health and seeing the mental health crisis going on I think the more inclusive the better. It’s often cheaper and easier to access than other services.
WORD
So many things have been appropriated from Indian culture. I always think of the term “Pundit”
I never knew that was the origin of pundit! It really has been changed from its beginnings…
I am seeing a very troubling trend on social media where non POC Christian folks call yoga “demonic” and are saying things like it’s worshipping the devil.
Like excuse me?
It’s a choice to do yoga. If you don’t want to do yoga, don’t freaking do it – that’s on you, but calling other cultural practices which are THOUSANDS of years old “demonic” is offensive and extremely racist.
Richa is absolutely right. I support her 1000%.
Thank you.
Her dance vids are amazing! I love that she’s so close with her onscreen sister-in-law and niece. Can’t wait for the next season, it keeps getting better and better.
That’s pretty much where I’m at with cultural appropriation to. The more extreme side that wants complete control over people’s bodies and wants cultural appropriation to become justification for anything that’s done to people isn’t much better than the TERFs at this point.
Yoga Body by Mark Singleton is an interesting read about how yoga became popular in the west. I think the magazine, Yoga Journal, also does a pretty good job of explaining the hindu roots of yoga. I honestly find the Hindu religion and philosophy to be a complex and difficult subject. If anyone has any book recommendations, please share?
Back in the day when yoga was not widespread, I had a passing interest. However, I’m not flexible and it wasn’t for me. Now I actively hate it. My friends have drug me to a few sessions and I really don’t like it. And when the skinny blond teacher at the end says “namaste” it is the biggest eye roll for me. You couldn’t pay me to wear Lululemon. I want to like it but just ugh.
People do different spiritual practices for different reasons. Some people go to church for the religion. Others go for community. Yoga is the same. Some people are deeply into the spiritual roots. I do it because it’s good for my mental health. I’m aware of the history but that’s not why I do it.