“Princess Anne missed the Christmas walk because of a cold” links

I hope Princess Anne is feeling better.
Me too. Get well princess.
This is a lovely coat and fits well. It looks as if there is a matching dress underneath. Simple and in good taste.
I think Princess Anne may have decided to stay at home, ill or not.
Anne was very close to her Mum.
I’m certain this first Xmas w/o TQ was difficult for her.
Anne has also always been one of the hardest working royals, maybe she wanted to stay home and be out of the public glare this year.
Personally, if I was Anne, I’d retire from all of it.
Anne would have been a better Queen vs. Charles as King.
Yes.
Totally. The Saudi system where the King is chosen from among the descendants of the previous King* does seem far better, although a bit more (allegedly!!!) murdery.
*That is my recollection of how it works, not going to go look it up. There may be more details involved.
If i remember well, saudi succession brothers after brothers, and then the next more senior branch of brothers in the order of succession.
I don’t know if the Saudis practice murder between princes but in former turkish ottoman empire, they were masters at it. Once some ottoman Kings died, it was civil war until the last crown prince standing highlander franchise style.
Princesse Anne better queen that Charles ?
Maybe… But a good queen on her own right ?
She ‘s rude, had her own problems with justice, had a messy personal life, is classist, never try to educate herself, has children who are vulgar, unable to provide for themselves without her help.
She looks good because her brothers are lame.
She would be like lilibet sr, easily manipulated by the courtiers as she was schooled as a woman who will not work.
And philip and Zara as direct heirs…
And zara husband on the front page …
No comment
I figured she must have been sick, since I saw her husband was at the church on Christmas. Hope she feels better soon!
Maybe Anne got her Hubby to go so she could stay home.
“C’mon Dear, you go, please? They don’t drive you over the edge like they do me, only a few hours. Thanks, Luv.”
EXACTLY
That TikTok trend I just read about? made me cry even if I knew it was fake guys
My parents got married in 1977. All her bridesmaids wore gowns with hoods in fall colors. It was all very…..70s.
I don’t get the big deal about Coco’s daughter’s dance moves. She was clearly being silly and trying to get some laughs. Coincidentally I saw a CNN story this morning praising an 8 year old boy’s dance moves on stage at school. He was gyrating/thrusting and yet no one is clutching any pearls. Misogyny?
Coco’s daughter is adorable. Her twerk is innocent and harmless. People love to bash Coco.
Wow that Japanese true crime murder story is positively creepy and terrifying. Especially the part about the killer wearing shoes never sold in Japan and sand in his fanny pack identified as coming from the southern US.
I hope they find the murderer.
Proofs leading to hafu of korean or chinese and european origin and links to u.s and south korea completly foreign to japan maybe true, but looks very convenient .
Korea and china people are subjects to xenophobia in japan, europeans can be look at suspiciously, and us army presence in japan isn’t popular with japanese, as american soldiers bad behaviour goes unpunished.
I ‘ve seen YouTube videos about racial and classist discrimination in japanese society. There was a big criminal case of kidnapped girl(for ransom) killed, and the police made up a burakamin young man the false guilty person to save its reputation.
Police knew classist prejudice would prevent the burakamin to find strong support and he was in prison for at least 20 years, before proven innocent.
Yes I’ve since gone down a rabbit hole and have come up with my own theories.
I think the person was someone completely marginalized and unstable. He was drawn to the area perhaps because of the skatepark but because he was antisocial he never actually associated with them (otherwise one of the skaters would have identified him).
I think he was of mixed race but didn’t look mixed race. As someone pointed out on Reddit lots of Japanese have Korean ansestry and vice versa.
I think he was a petty thief and the sand and maybe the shoes are just red herrings.
Anyway I’m sure I’m wrong on all accounts but the murders were horrific and I hope they get solved.
@normades
I totally agree with you about the murderer being marginalized person…
But it looks so weird as it seems he was looking for a place to eat, being warm, surfing the Web…He didn’t even look properly for money.
He could do all this, by keeping this family hostages without harm or waiting for them to go to sleep or out like a lot of house heist.
It was such an avoidable situation. And killing children, a lot of criminals refuse to stoop to that level.
I really did go down a rabbit hole and even though killer had western dna, I think it was someone removed from western culture, either Japanese or Korean. 5 of the items he left on site were bought nearby and it is speculated that he lived not so far on the same train line. After the murders he raided the fridge and eat ice cream not with a spoon but by pushing it up and biting it. Then instead of drinking the cola or beer in the fridge he went for the barley water which is popular in Japan and especially Korea. Kicker, the technique he used to wrap the handkerchief around the knife was a Chinese fisherman technique. There are lots of wild theories that this was someone associated with US military or US military offspring but I don’t think so
As a person having lost a lot of time in front of us tv like law and order series, all the proofs and dna on the scene of this crime, this is Madness.
It’s like he knew there was no risk for him, or absolutely didn’t care.
In my country, succeeding in completly removing yourself from society, even as petty criminal is WORK.
There were some very old cold cases (20-40 years old) of serial rapists who were found out this year, because of dna.
It can be impossible to escape police once a efficient profiling is done.
Here neighbours love gossiping about each others, in small towns, or villages, a stranger can’t pass without people talking.
And there security cameras in supermarkets, roads…
Like you i don’t see a us citizen moving that easily in foreign area without somebody seeing it.
And he clearly is used to an asian environment. That knife method detail is insane.
I would be not suprised if the guilty person is found out by true crime aficionados or a journalist.
That murder is so interesting in relation to my YouTube videos about japan.
If the murderer is really a petty thief, even if it is more than 20 years old case, it corroborates theory about a less controled criminality in japan with the end of powerful yakuzas clans era due to laws (a little bit like Rico in the us) which desorganized crime by puting chiefs in prison.
« It’s like he knew there was no risk for him, or absolutely didn’t care. »
Exactly! The person didn’t care. He dressed as a young person skater but left everything including his finger prints in cold blood. Your last passage speaks volumes. Either is was some rando crazy psycho killer or some mafia hit because of the real estate.
Thanks for the discussion NEM!
I was just thinking about how Coco was keeping things quiet these days 😂
Ha ha 🙂
Those blizzard photos are equal parts awesome & horrifying.
The people suffering under that blizzard…the hellish stories they will tell. And so many people have died and they’re dreading how many more they’re going to uncover in the snowdrifts.
Terrible.
I’m here for the hooded dresses/shirts/sweaters as long as you don’t put a hood on a wedding dress.
I love hoods! I have several casual dresses with hoods. I can’t define why I like them so much…
There has been speculation that Charles and Williams no mask wearing helped kill the queen. Charles made liz say she wanted camilla to be queen and we all know she didnt like her. Couple that with Andrew causing all these issue. It’s easy to see why Anne called a rest day. She goes to every event. I would also take new years off.
Forgot to add what’s up with her son. He is the best looking one but he doesn’t court the press. He has an event company and his wife filed for divorce on grounds of cruelty.
What this about the son of Anne?
All I know about him, he was used as a Spacer between Will & Harry at Prince Phillips funeral walk.