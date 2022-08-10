Fred Savage was fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ for being predatory & abusive

In May, Fred Savage was fired from ABC’s reboot of the Wonder Years. Savage was a director and producer on the show, and the situation was surprisingly hush-hush around his firing. While everyone could feel that there was something major happening, the lukewarm tea was that Savage “was quick to anger” and he liked to overshoot scenes. Television directors aren’t getting fired for that, let’s be honest. They will get fired for predatory behavior and emotionally abusive behavior towards female coworkers. Which is what happened in this case. From the Hollywood Reporter:
It was as Fred Savage was preparing to direct his ninth episode of ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years that a group of six women on the crew united to take action. Despite their fears about possible repercussions, in February they sent a complaint to Disney and subsequently spoke to an HR executive regarding their concerns about the former child star’s conduct toward several women on the production.
“To their credit, I was contacted within hours,” one of the group says. “An investigation started immediately and he was barred from set.” On May 6, news broke that Savage had been fired as executive producer and director of the well-reviewed series, which has been renewed for a second season. A spokesman for Disney’s 20th Television cited “allegations of inappropriate conduct” but did not elaborate.
Days later, a Page Six item reported that sources close to Savage said he was “doing a lot of self-reflecting.” Savage “knows he can be an a-hole at times,” the column said. “Despite everything, we’re told Savage has had ‘overwhelming support’ from friends and colleagues on The Wonder Years production.” That’s when several of the women who had reported Savage decided to contact The Hollywood Reporter about the issues that led them to report their allegations to Disney. “I and the other women feel that people need to know what the wrongdoing was,” says one.
The women who worked on the Wonder Years reboot say they saw two very different sides of Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego. They say he could flip to the latter persona in an instant, and in such moments, one says, “His eyes would go dead.” One says Savage never engaged in such behavior in front of actors or executives. “They all see his absolute perfect, best face,” she says, but he sometimes showed a different side to “below-the-line employees who don’t have power.”
The women who contacted Disney have requested anonymity out of fear for potential damage to their careers. They say they initiated the complaint regarding conduct toward women that ranged from verbal harassment to one alleged assault of a former crewmember.
The women all pointed to Savage’s relationship with one “much younger woman working on the crew.” Savage is 46 years old, married and a father of three. Apparently, he was renting a house in an artsy neighborhood in Atlanta during filming and he moved this much younger woman into the house with him. He bought her gifts planned for the future with her, but their coworkers could see that the young woman was terrified of his mood swings and that Savage was “extremely controlling” of her. Savage was “manipulative and erratic” towards the young woman, and when other crew members tried to help the woman, Savage would verbally harass them and belittle them.
It wasn’t just this young woman though – there was another female crew member, this one in her early 30s, who caught his eye. He exhibited “very blatant favoritism” towards this woman. She spoke to THR and they did not publish her name. She told THR that at first, she thought she and Savage were friends and that he was mentoring her as a writer and comedian. She considered him a big brother. Then he sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of a bar, and after that night, he harassed her and threatened her via text.
So… yeah, it sounds like the Wonder Years set was a huge catastrophe and Savage was a giant legal liability for Disney. I’m glad Disney moved so fast when the women alerted Disney and HR.
The thing about the THR article that gave me chills is how the women said his eyes would go “dead” when he lapsed into the abusive behavior, and then he could “flip the switch” and be Fred Savage again. I just can’t shake the parallel to his performance on L&O: SVU. Anyway, good for Disney. Savage has a big, big problem.
I am shocked they did the right thing and like promptly as well. I hope Savage doesn’t get more work easily until he gets help and changes his behaviour.
This was Fred Savage’s third case of harassment- one was settled out of court (costumer from his 1st WY show) & one was dismissed because the woman couldn’t prove the harassment he inflicted on her was because of her gender- the judge basically said “how do we not know he does this same thing to men???”
So, yeah, not as quick as it looks.
I’m surprised he took that SVU role since there have been rumors about that behaviour for ages and ages.
He literally played the exact same role on an episode of Boy Meets World in the early 2000s too were he was a professor who was sexually harassing Topanga and would flip a switch on her when she refused him.
Which is very weird and leaves me wondering if he just gives off those vibes he coincidentally gets cast in those parts or he was picking these roles intentionally to get his rocks off. Either way….ick.
He sounds absolutely awful. I am surprised corporate moved so quickly. And I am very glad they went to THR because his statements up until that time were very self serving. His poor wife and kids though.
If he treats his girlfriends and female colleagues like this then I imagine he treats his wife worse in private – she needs to kick his ass to the curb.
@ Digital Unicorn, along with all of his clothing and belongings strewn across the street and yard. Let him get on his knees as he picks his crap up.
Another white cis male perpetrator working in Hollywood that has established a history of predatory behaviours and given a high paying/profiled position without questioning his history……
The fact that he only targeted BTL workers, and was friendly Fred Savage in front of execs and people in the public eye just illustrates the predation. Gross and cruel and disgusting.
Couldn’t just be happy to be an aging child star with the opportunity to head up a high profile tv show and remain relevant in the business?
Nope, he had to be abusive, and target, manipulate, terrify and assault women he works with too. And expect that there would be zero consequences… to him.
Right? So utterly gross and upsetting. Has the world on his shoulders, is an EP on a successful show, can be behind the camera or in front, people (who didn’t know this side) seemed to like him. He had everything going for him and yet it wasn’t enough. Had to be a controlling, horrible, sexual-assaulting monster too. Good riddance, bad rubbish.
For him to be fired as producer and director let alone his name on this specific reboot – he must have been a monster.
I never liked adult Fred Savage. There was something way off with him for a long time. Something about his eyes—even his “public persona” eyes.
There have been rumors about him for years. I must have read them on CDAN when it was better. I wondered when his time would be up.
I’d read about his firing and him being inappropriate but not the details. Yikes. He sounds like a complete sociopath.
My ex husband also had the ability to flip a switch and turn his emotions on and off at will. He was never violent or verbally abusive, but was definitely low-key emotionally abusive to the point that I don’t even think he realized he is emotionally abusive.
His ability to compartmentalize was scary, likely trained into him from being a top cop who started when he was 19 and rose to the top of his profession over 35 years. Learning to flip from one scenario and set of emotions to another is part of their job and a resiliency skill.
His scary ability to flip his feelings on and off like a light switch, when his eyes would go dead and his demeanor turn ice cold, is one of the main reasons I had to divorce him – he scared me. While he’d never physically hurt me, he could, and would, emotionally destroy all his wives. Best of luck to his fourth wife, hope she survives him like the rest of us almost didn’t…
Woops, meant to post this as it’s own comment, not a response. Cheers.
He was recently featured on CDAN (not sure if it was a confirmed blind but he was fired shortly after) where one of the incidents in question was him grabbing a woman’s breasts “in a joking manner” and didn’t understand what the big deal was.
Uh, brutal. Still shocking to me that some men believe they can act this way today. Times have changed and toxic men need to either learn and change with it, or be exposed and cancelled like what’s happening to this A-hole.
His time should have been up after the (1990s?) incident on the first Wonder Years show.
Why was he given opportunity after opportunity between then and now?
Same old issue, isn’t it? How many women need to complain about a guy before something is done about it?
The fact that this just makes me feel like this is a real life extension of the Student Teacher he played on that episode of Boy Meets World where he sexually harasses Topanga…talk about true to life casting!
I immediately thought of his boy meets world character as well
A few years back he was on that Netflix show about the friends from college. One of his co-stars, I believe Keegan Key said that he never commiserated with the cast. He would do his scenes and just go to his trailer. He just never hung out with them. He was probably targeting young production team members who were vulnerable.
Reading that article made my skin crawl. Those women shouldn’t have had to deal with him if only the higher ups did something to protect them. In my mind there is no way that this abusive “eyes go bead” behavior doesn’t bleed into his personal life. I feel for his wife and children.
I was so upset when I first read about his firing and harassment on set. I love Friends from College, I routinely rewatch it because it’s one of my comfort show and I found it hilarious with a very talented cast. I also enjoy Fred Savage’s character so much. So it is very disappointed to know about his real self, firstly since he has now tainted the show for me and secondly, I was hoping that Netflix would eventually revive FFC (they axed it abruptly without giving the story a proper ending) but I guess that now it is out of question.
I stand with the victims.
Aw, man! Baby-faced, curly haired, wide-eyed Kevin Arnold was one of my first crushes, so this one saddens me. But, I’m glad that the women were believed and he was booted. Now if anyone has dirt on Sean Astin or Jordan Knight, 9-year-old me is going to have to climb under her covers and have a good cry.
Fred Savage always played that creepy teacher in Boy Meets World a little too well for my taste. I could never unsee him as sleazy Stewart.
Does anyone remember the TV movie from the 90s with him and Candace Cameran Bure in it? I don’t like it when people can’t distinguish actors from the characters they are playing but he always gave me the creeps because of that movie. That is also the only thing I have really seen him.
I remember that one, No One Would Tell. He played the abusive boyfriend. I loved The Wonder Years but never found FS attractive. I always thought Winnie Cooper should have stayed with Kurt McCray.
YES. That was the first thing that came to mind – it’s still free on YouTube. He played that role chillingly too well
My breath caught in my throat when I read about the younger woman whom he targeted and became controlling and abusive of, and how she was obviously afraid of him. I have been that young woman, and the traumatic experience is still with me. Thank god those other women on set noticed and stepped in and tried to protect her and contacted HR. There were women around me who saw what was happening, and most of them just called me a slut and started rumors about how I must have gotten my position.
I’m so sorry. I feel like this is a more common story than most of us realize. It makes me think of Domenica Feraud’s essay ‘The Movie Star and Me,’ as well.
I hope the people from the last post about this that were concerned he was ( fired on innuendo but actual facts ) are satisfied with these details .
Gross, gross, gross. I’m glad he got fired. I’m sorry for his victims.
Why are people surprised by this? I thought something came out during Me Too to about him sexually harassing a female crew member when he was a teenager on the original of the show?
Kim Masters is doing really important work at THR. She also broke the Chris Noth story.
I feel like I heard whispers about him a while back too, but never saw anything specific. His behavior is abhorrent, and I’m so sorry for those women, being harassed and manipulated and assaulted while simply trying to do their jobs.
On the positive side, it’s nice to see that they were able to speak up, were believed, and action was taken – despite the offender being the EP, director, and the face of the original series. I doubt Disney started this reboot imagining that they’d have to remove FS, but they did, and I’m glad to see consequences.
The fact that this happened so quickly has me suspecting that he was hired with a warning that bad behavior would not be tolerated. That he was this awful anyways is truly astonishing. Hope he stays off the hiring lists.
I loved him in the princess bride and wonder years. I had no idea he was such a sick person going back to his teen years. So sad for his victims. He should never be considered for a showbiz job ever again.
I’m glad they acted quickly on this. It’s upsetting because of what happened to these women, especially the younger GF who was sharing a home with him. Fred Savage ruining Kevin Arnold for me is just a bonus bummer.
Oh yeah, self-reflection. That’ll do it.
I’m so glad you covered this. Thank you, @Kaiser!!
I read the story yesterday (and sent it in to ask for it to be covered!) and when I got to the last paragraph where Savage’s former friend that he assaulted shared his “apology” text, I involuntarily said “Oh, my god!!” and covered my open mouth. He is a skin-crawling predator. Horrifying.
I want to applaud Disney for acting on this but then I think, why hire someone with this reputation?
Sexual assault should have criminal charges. He definitely sounds like a serial predator.