Pete Davidson needed trauma therapy after Kanye harassed & threatened him

On Tuesday, I saw a version of this story on Page Six and I didn’t really believe it… but then People Magazine had the same story. So, Kanye West was extremely mad that Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson. Kanye publicly harassed and threatened Pete, and Kanye was reportedly spreading really f–ked up rumors about Pete too. Pete stepped up and told Kanye to back off of Kim and be a supportive father to the kids. Kanye ended up going silent about Kim and Pete in March, a tenuous peace which lasted up until this week, when Kim and Pete broke up and suddenly Kanye declared that “Skete” was dead. Well, according to People, Page Six and other outlets, Kanye’s months of harassment did a number on Pete. So much so that he had to seek additional help.

Pete Davidson is seeking help for online harassment he has received at the hands of Kanye West, a source close to the comedian tells PEOPLE. Beginning in April of this year, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to threatening posts that West, 45, has posted numerous times on social media while Davidson was dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says. The source adds that Davidson, who recently split from Kardashian, 41, “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.” “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” the insider adds of Davidson. A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I feel really sorry for Pete. Kanye was (and is) a total nutjob who truly had no problem publicly stalking his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. He made a music video about killing Pete. He threatened to bring his goons to SNL to assault and/or kill Pete. I also think Pete seeking trauma therapy was simply Pete being aware of his own mental health triggers and understanding how to problem-solve in real time. Pete was upset and he felt victimized by Kanye, so Pete immediately went to talk to a professional.