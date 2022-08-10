Pete Davidson needed trauma therapy after Kanye harassed & threatened him

On Tuesday, I saw a version of this story on Page Six and I didn’t really believe it… but then People Magazine had the same story. So, Kanye West was extremely mad that Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson. Kanye publicly harassed and threatened Pete, and Kanye was reportedly spreading really f–ked up rumors about Pete too. Pete stepped up and told Kanye to back off of Kim and be a supportive father to the kids. Kanye ended up going silent about Kim and Pete in March, a tenuous peace which lasted up until this week, when Kim and Pete broke up and suddenly Kanye declared that “Skete” was dead. Well, according to People, Page Six and other outlets, Kanye’s months of harassment did a number on Pete. So much so that he had to seek additional help.
Pete Davidson is seeking help for online harassment he has received at the hands of Kanye West, a source close to the comedian tells PEOPLE.
Beginning in April of this year, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to threatening posts that West, 45, has posted numerous times on social media while Davidson was dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says.
The source adds that Davidson, who recently split from Kardashian, 41, “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”
“Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” the insider adds of Davidson.
A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
[From People]
I feel really sorry for Pete. Kanye was (and is) a total nutjob who truly had no problem publicly stalking his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. He made a music video about killing Pete. He threatened to bring his goons to SNL to assault and/or kill Pete. I also think Pete seeking trauma therapy was simply Pete being aware of his own mental health triggers and understanding how to problem-solve in real time. Pete was upset and he felt victimized by Kanye, so Pete immediately went to talk to a professional.
I’m really proud of Pete.
Such a stark contrast of a healthy, proactive way to deal with mental illness juxtaposed with Kanye, who doesn’t handle his mental illness and uses it as an excuse to be a jackass, a bully, an abusive stalker, a general psycho and petulant child.
Same. Seems like he’s dealing with the situation in a really healthy way.
I hope he’s ok. He is no longer in the embrace of comedians at work at snl, people who mentored him through his very suicidal days. Though they’ll always be there for him. Seth Meyers released a ‘favorite Pete moments’ type video last night and he doesn’t do that. Some people said what I was thinking “oh shit, this looks bad. I hope he’s okay.”
yes! i love this attitude – seeking help isn’t a failure or a sign of weakness – it’s self-care!
It is also an attitude of wanting to take charge from the actions of a deluded narcissist that was seeking to destroy and kill him.
I feel so bad for Pete as Kanye supporters remind me of the MAGA supporters. They take their call to action by using physical and dangerous actions.
Many people have suggested that he is gearing for some sort of lawsuit.
I hope so – the harassment and death threats were ridiculous. Somehow though I can’t see Pete going after Kim’s kids’ dad, you know? Unless maybe it was even uglier behind the scenes than we saw publicly.
I could see Pete pursuing legal action. The entire world saw Kanye’s twisted video which he clearly threatened Pete’s life. Whether he does or not, he will not weigh in Kim’s feeling but he will with her children as you mentioned.
Good for him for seeking out help! I wish there was legal recourse as well for a situation like this.
Ugh, poor Pete. He is taking the right steps, I’m proud of him – he clearly takes his mental health seriously, I find that commendable.
Kanye West’s behavior toward Pete was malicious in my book. Is this what he is going to do to every single man that Kim is going to date? I mean Kanye bought a house practically across the street from Kim’s just to stalk better and harass her. Kanye is not well in the mind and poor Kim is going to have to deal with for a very long time, they have four kids in common for God’s sake.
“ Is this what he is going to do to every single man that Kim is going to date?”
Until Kanye finds someone else to fixate on, yes. He is a narcissist and believes Kim is “his” so he will do everything in his power to run off anyone who threatens that.
@Colby sadly I believe you are right about this, actually I doubt Kim will ever be free from Kanyes harassment.
Agreed. Kanye has no intention of ever allowing Kim to live a peaceful and free life from him. Even if Kanye remarries and has more children, his fixation on her is troubling and he will never step back, unless he seeks serious mental health care, which he will never commit to.
I’m glad Pete sought out help for his mental health. It seems the stigma surrounding mental illness is starting to fade. And let’s face it, I think every single person on this planet are dealing with some type of mental distress. Now, if only Kanye would get the help he desperately needs.
Kanye is so far gone. Even if, once upon a time, he was sort of on the right side of history, he has left that period well in the past and it doesn’t seem as though he can ever be redeemed, because he is unwilling to be.
Poor Pete and good for him for knowing to and seeking out help.
Does Kanye have some new clothing or shoes or album to promote? That’s usually when he goes on twitter and says something insane. He learned that from the Kardashians. You want people to talk about you? Yeah, just say/do someting crazy to make people upset. It works every single time. Good for Pete for getting the help he needs. Kanye is a real a$$hole. What I don’t understand is during Kim and Pete’s relationship the whole family stopped wearing and promoting Yeezy. The minute they break up, the family is pap’d wearing Yeezy’s again. They just don’t care. It’s all so calculated. Ok just looked it up, Kanye is currently promoting his new Yeezy Gap line. I knew it.
Disgusting re: not wearing and then wearing the Yeezys. Like…Kanye is HARASSING Kim’s ex and they are wearing the Yeezy brand?!
During the time she dated Pete, she would wear coats and purses Kanye bought her. Honey you are a “billionaire” and can get new stuff. She would purposely get pap’d in it too while with Pete. It’s like they will do anything for attention !
Good on Pete. I think this is the first time on record that he has broken up with someone? Kim was totally blindsided lol, all of her “source” statements are making more sense.
I dont know how sorry i feel about someone who rips others to shreds on stage as a career but doesn’t like it when the tables are turned. Maybe some of his jokes also caused folks some trauma?
… since when does Pete “rip others to shreds” lmao. unless you’re talking about his roast performances, in which case that’s the entire point and the people who participate in the roasts know that.
The usual target in Pete’s standup is himself.
There’s a difference between jokes and someone using a huge public platform like Kanye’s to target someone regularly. The repeated rhetoric and imagery of Davidson’s death really crosses a line.
I’m not a huge fan of either man, but the behavior that Kanye has displayed is concerning. As others have noted, it’s important that Kanye’s harassment of Davidson is also about trying to shame and control Kim. It’s abusive.
Nope. Pete Davidson told ONE joke that the GOP pounced on like rabid animals & showed how very sensitive they are when someone makes fun of what they look like (join the club). Pete apologized, for a joke that was not harassment or a threat in any way, and was taken over the coals. And Crenshaw does look like a hit guy from a 1970s adult movie, so….
the only person that Pete ever “ripped to shreds” on stage is HIMSELF.
(except as noted at the roasts which are THE POINT of the roasts.)
what’s problematic is using the word trauma over every small thing, everyone gets their feelings hurt by the smallest slight these days and then needs to announce it to the world.
What?! It’s obvious you don’t understand or have experience with what causes trauma for someone, like Pete, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder. Sufferers feel emotions 100 times more strongly than non-BPDs. They cannot control their feelings so when they’re happy they’re on top of the world. When they’re sad they’re in the depths of depression. When they’re worried they suffer panic and anxiety attacks. BPD is often the result of childhood trauma — abusive parents, an ugly divorce, the death of a parent or close family member — and it actually can cause substantive changes in how the brain matures.
For you to belittle trauma as some sort of silly catchphrase to be trotted out for every small thing is really insulting to those who are dealing with trauma every day and need therapy and medication to control it. Furthermore, talking about it removes the stigma many people attach to it and educates those of us who may not have a good understanding of it.
sigh. i’m responding to the post about the poor people getting their feelings hurt and being traumatized by Pete’s jokes. that is belittling trauma, and no I don’t need a lecture about it. over-reacting, case in point.
Something really problematic is the right-wing tactic of using trauma narratives to gaslight ‘Sinners’. Or worse, making fun of people for talking about it. People who do both those things for online sport really could use some lecturing.
Noki,
You don’t know his work if you say that.
I feel like there was also a ton going on behind the scenes that we never heard about in terms of Kanye’s abuse towards Kim and Pete. Most of what is known is because Kanye posted it on social media, there’s no way he wasn’t also doing a ton of other stuff that wasn’t made public. The Kar-Jenners can keep things locked down when they really want to. Glad that Pete knew his own boundaries and knew that he needed additional help. Kanye is vile.
Good for him for getting therapy! And admitting it publicly. Kanye should be so bold.
This is why the whole “ Kim dumped him because he’s immature “ doesn’t resonate with me.
Seeking help takes a big amount of self awareness, which I know Pete has…but Kim doesn’t.
She’s vapid.
I think he ended it but let her says she did, because he doesn’t give a crap about reputation & all the things she cares about.
I agree with you. I think Pete just doesn’t think that Kim is worth putting up with Kanye and his constant barrage of bat crap crazy. Between Kanye and the K’s need to be constantly seen, exhausting.
It came out that he’d been telling Kim it wasn’t going to work, for a while now. Kim has PR goals and strats, she’s creating her storylines. For a long time he would refuse to sign a NDA but finally he did.
Now I’m seeing those tattoos and the branding in an entirely different light. I think Kim wanted a dude who would get tats FOR HER. Kourtney has a dude like that. But how does Kim go one step further, cynically I’m saying she always wants to ‘win.’ Since tons of guys get girlfriend tats, she wants a brand, in more ways than one. And she wanted a guy to believe she’d be a lawyer, unlike the naysayers who put her baby bar studying down, hence ‘my girl is a lawyer.’ Was Pete her whiteboard all along?
Kanye is a total a$$hole. I am quite sure dumping Kim is the best thing he could do. Being around the disgusting Kardashians must be nightmarish.
I have dealt with an obsessive Ex…mine stalked me for 6 years after the breakup ( restraining orders that he violated yet never seemed to be held accountable for by the police). I can’t imagine what that would be like for a celebrity who obviously is more public than I was.
Kayne treats Kim like he OWNS her and isn’t ready to be replaced with someone else. Makes me wonder how Brad Pitt would treat Angelina if she went public.
I have also had way more experience dealing with a bipolar person in my life than I would like and it is EXHAUSTING. I went down to a very skinny 117 lbs from stress. Kim is a lot of things we shade her for, but safety for herself and the kids isn’t something she would play around with.
Look also at Alice Evans and her and over the top behaviour with her ex spouse. When bipolars aren’t properly taking care of their mental health they can potentially be wildly unpredictable.
And there many “fans” on Kanye’s feed that could take action against Pete as a way of getting their idols attention.
Pete is better off being away from that drama and chaos
I’m sorry you had to go through with what you did. Nobody deserves that. I hope you are in a better/safer place. And Kanye does treat Kim like he owns her, not to be replaced. He moved on with other women but God help Kim if she wants/needs to move on.
I don’t watch or like Kardashian shows, oh god, she got me to post about her. I suck at this game!
I know that Kanye has mental issues of his own but he KNOWS how to get the help and can afford to get the help but refuses. So for me this is not an issue of a man who doesn’t know what who is mentally impaired and doesn’t know better. He loves to torture people. He’s a bully and I hope that Pete even takes the steps to sue him.
Kim Kardashian has way too much money and post-Kanye goodwill to not drag Kanye up and down through the courts for his harassment. Again, she needs to call Angelina’s lawyer.
Pete has the least power in this situation. Kim arguably has the most. Im really upset she didn’t step up and take Kanye to court, release receipts, throw everything to the wall to shut him up. Kanye is not a strong bully. Amber Rose cowed him by simply tweeting he likes pegging/prostate stimulation. Kim could have ended this at any time but she uses her kids to deflect from taking a stronger stance i.e. legal action against Kanye. Is it because she wants his fashion connections? Hmm? When you love someone especially a someone who has less resources or more vulnerable than you—and she loves Pete—you do everything in your power to protect them, defend them. Kim did not and still does not protect Pete.
I am so annoyed by the Kardashian-Wests. It’s better for Pete to cut all ties to this family.
In a way, cutting all ties and walking away gives Pete the most power. With children and businesses, the rest of them are tied and together and will be so for generations. Pete was probably good for them, but not vice-versa. I’m really glad he escaped.
It’s interesting to see this from a male perspective. Out of my female friends, MOST have dealt with at least one abusive ex and they go on with their lives with great strength and determination. That said, it IS hard and it’s draining. Collectively, it takes a lot from us. Yet we have to persevere. I make no comment on Pete’s experience, it sounds awful. But I will say that men don’t have to go through this nearly as often.
Kanye West is disgusting