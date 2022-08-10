The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago because Trump officials lied about stolen documents

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Monday afternoon, and the news came out by Monday evening. The MAGA crew immediately went into meltdown mode, threatening violent civil war and promising to attack and destroy the FBI and Department of Justice. Their little terrorist hashtags were getting a workout for about 36 hours. What was interesting is that Law Twitter pointed out something pretty obvious: when the FBI executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, then Trump would obviously have a copy of the warrant. That’s the way it works. It’s up to Trump to confirm what was searched and booked into evidence, and Trump knows exactly what was in the FBI’s warrant. So now #ReleasetheWarrant is the hashtag. Meanwhile, WaPo has some info about why the raid was almost certainly about Trump’s theft of classified material.
In the months before the FBI’s dramatic move to execute a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Florida home and open his safe to look for items, federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Officials became suspicious that when Trump gave 15 boxes of items to the National Archives about seven months ago, either the former president or people close to him held on to key records — despite a Justice Department investigation into the handling of classified and other material that had been sent to the former president’s private club and residence in the waning days of his administration.
Over months of discussions about whether documents were still missing, some officials also came to suspect Trump’s representatives were not truthful at times, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
On Tuesday, a lawyer for Trump said the agents who brought the court-approved warrant to Mar-a-Lago a day earlier took about 12 more boxes after conducting their search.
People familiar with the investigation said that Justice Department and FBI officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago this spring, a meeting first reported by CNN. The officials spoke to Trump’s representatives, inspected the storage space where documents were held, and expressed concern that the former president or people close to him still had items that should be in government custody, these people said.
By that point, officials at the National Archives had been aggressively contacting people in Trump’s orbit to demand the return of documents they believed were covered by the Presidential Records Act, said two people familiar with those inquiries. Like the others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the investigation.
LMAO @ “officials at the National Archives had been aggressively contacting people in Trump’s orbit to demand the return of documents” – aggressive archivists were contacting liars and terrorists who stole classified material! Jeez, WaPo. Anyway, the Post spoke to one of Trump’s lawyers, Christina Bobb, who said that DOJ officials came to Mar-a-Lago this spring to search through dozens of boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage area. Then in June, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department came down to MAL and met with Trump’s people about the classified documents and Trump “stopped by the meeting” but was not interviewed.
Anyway, it sounds like the DOJ had gone above and beyond to settle this issue of stolen classified material quietly and without having to execute a search warrant, only to be largely rebuffed by Trump and his people. I also think there is a good chance that some of the missing/withheld classified material could be long gone by now, flushed down various MAL toilets. Which is a whole other issue.
The right is also outraged because “What about Hilary and her emails??!!??” I hope she enjoys living rent free in their heads.
Oh and also “something something Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
The GQPers are also threatening revenge, there’s been talk about violence and the NRA has entered the chat. Crazy dangerous trumpers.
Remember on Game of Thrones, when Cersei blew up the sept and watched it from her terrace, swirling a goblet of wine and looking quite satisfied? After all Hillary gave this country, and after the way she was repaid for being an unapologetically intelligent, persistent woman, THAT is how I’d be feeling if I were her. Just watching everything go to shit over the past 6 years and thinking, “you coulda had a bad bitch, America”.
It’s probably a good thing that Hillary is a better, less nihilistic person than I am.
Speaking of… I hope all the toilets in that MAL place get blocked up at the same time. Will you guys ever be rid of this scum, his family, his advisors, his partners-in-crime, and his sick-in-the-head MAGAtt followers?
I saw this excellent Tweet yesterday: Hillary should go on Rachel Maddow and laugh for 10 minutes.
@ AnnaKist, not only MAR, but the WH too!! We knew he was flushing thousands of documents while he was in office!! I am so pleased that he is facing harsher sentencing guidelines that he himself signed into law.
My, my, when Karma came for him, I bet he didn’t see THIS coming..…..
Drumps is on the hunt to find out WHO sold him up the river and how to dispose of said traitors in his circle. Meadows is certainly in the top 5 for me as he was so far up Drumpfs arse, he had Cheetos stains surrounding his mouth. Meadows was a frequent guest at MAR, even after the swearing in ceremony for Biden.
Those f’ing emails. After all that went down and was revealed in the aftermath of the 2020 election, I’ve come to the conclusion that the 2016 election was stolen from Hilary. She has so much grace. I hope she is enjoying the shit Trump has brought on himself.
Hillary and Huma are probably sitting back and drinking champagne, having to stop mid sip as they are laughing too hard with their jokes with these turn of event’s!!
Hillary warned everyone, but no. People wouldn’t get off of their asses to vote OR they couldn’t imagine a woman as president……
I am so angry at those within my own party. For reasons beyond these that I mentioned, as they are personal with regards to how hard we worked.
BNB: you misremember. People absolutely got off their butts to vote for Hilary, nearly 3 million more than for trump. It was that damn electoral college that sabotaged us.
amazing how they’re still bringing up Clinton’s emails while ignoring the plethora of folks in the Trump administration, including complicity Barbie, who did the exact same thing.
But the pièce de résistance of this whole situation is this:
“In the absence of more detailed information about the investigation, it’s unclear what potential crimes DOJ is probing. 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝘆, 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 — 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗷𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 — 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝘄 𝗶𝗻 2018 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲.”
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/09/why-the-trump-search-warrant-is-nothing-like-hillarys-emails-00050691?fbclid=IwAR0bXoGhob84Jkwt25ZLJHnnMDZTNggoKpluwV0JHi-TSD4XGXuvj3rtYoE
I believe the expression is hoisted on his own petard? This news is beyond awesome.
The law that he signed to make his offense a felony, just, *chefs kiss*. They’ve got an open and shut case there, and by rights he should be facing a crap ton of other charges, but this one is easy.
Also, I think there’s going to be some lone wolf type shit happening, at most. Until he goes to trial or is actually in a jail cell, there’s no single location for the morons to congregate and focus on. When/if that stuff happens, I would be concerned, but hopefully by then the major pot stirrers will have their own problems. Couldn’t happen to nicer people.
I have always thought he would sell out the US and it’s security for his own gain. Let’s not forget that in 2018 he signed a law making mishandling of documents a felony and treatment of those more harshly. I, for one, will laugh my butt off when he is finally brought to justice under the law he signed to “lock her up”.
He already had started selling out the US while he was in office. 10-15yrs ago, scientists/researchers in WA were developing battery storage technology which didn’t require the use of the difficult to find materials that current batteries need…vanadium batteries….funded by a federal grant. The batteries could be charged with solar, last up to 30yrs, and had enough capacity to power an entire house. This technology was nearly ready to go to market in the US. But during trump’s tenure the technology was ‘sublicensed’ to a Chinese company. The license was officially transferred to the Chinese company in 2021, but when Department of Energy officials realized what had happened, they pulled the license. It was too late, though and the Chinese already had the technology. And now that this has happened, they will be able to crank out batteries cheaper, faster, and more volume than what would be manufactured here…costing the US jobs, clean energy (bc these batteries are clean), business revenue, tax revenue, etc etc. Who knows if trump was directly responsible for this…but the license was released on his watch and I’m sure some of his appointees had ‘something’ to do with it. Every day I hate him more.
https://www.npr.org/2022/08/03/1114964240/new-battery-technology-china-vanadium
I’m surprised, well…not *really surprised* – considering we’re dealing with the Keystone Kops here – that they didn’t just photograph/copy the docs and then send them back with an “OOPS!”. God knows he was already selling secrets/info to the Russians and Saudis, and his “love” Kim Jung Un in NK (and we know Dead-Eyed Doll Boy sold secrets to SA for the billions he got to save his (appropriately numbered 666 Park Ave property (I think that’s the street, I *know* that’s the number…how apt!)). So, other than complete incompetence and stupidity, why *hold onto* the docs?
Oh, wait… I answered my own question! *Nevermind* (in my best Emily Latella voice) 😊
I am right there with you. But I believe he sold state security secrets to Putin, definitely and then the highest bidder. I believe he is guilty of espionage and THAT is why this warrant was issued. He has a copy of the warrant and a receipt of exactly what was taken. Isn’t it curious he hasn’t released it. It is sealed and the press can’t get copies of it, but he has it in his tiny fat hands. There is nothing preventing him from releasing it. I think he is very very worried, as well he should be. Also, Mister “only the guilty take the fifth” took the fifth today in his deposition in NY. Such a POS.
@Jan90067 thanks for invoking Emily Latella, made me smile😀
@ Phyllis, thank you very much for the NPR linked article. It actually caused me to become nauseous. The Department of Energy handles dealings based on a gentleman’s handshakes but they refuse to acknowledge that the hands that they are shaking don’t meet the standards of a gentleman, in the slightest bit.
Trump is is so corrupt. Why was he keeping them? What was he doing with them? Who has he shown them to?
He should have been taken out of office during the first impeachment. This man is a danger to this country & the GOP are too scared to do anything about it because of their racist base. Sickening.
knowing Trump, he probably planned to sell what he could to adversarial nations like Russia and then sell the rest as memorabilia
You know, you’re probably right. He’s so f*cking stupid and such a traitor.
I mean, he was always going to be a national security risk after he left office.
“some officials also came to suspect Trump’s representatives were not truthful at times”
Lol….. um, yeah. I think that is a safe bet.
After watching them in action for four years I think at this point that should be your default assumption unless proved otherwise (not likely). But I like the shady wording.
History is certain to repeats itself in regards to anyone associated or a family member of him. It’s not a stretch by anyones imagination.
And now, the subpoena to get the surveillance videos from MAL indicates to me that the FBI knows pretty accurately what the Trumps were doing with that material and with whom. DOJ and its grand jury need to start indicting and arresting.
Surveillance videos can be deleted or altered, sorry for being pessimistic so early in the day.
That “with whom” is a huge question. Who got to see those documents?
The GOP talking point that it’s no big deal for Trump to have taken highly classified material without authorization is idiotic. All kinds of characters, including plenty of foreign nationals, have been parading in and out of Mar-A-Lago over the last year and a half. Did any of them get to see classified materials? And if they did, did Trump receive anything in return? THOSE are questions worth investigating.
Whenever Donald Trump gets in trouble they bring up Hillary’s emails and Hunter’s laptop. There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump took pictures of the documents before he flushed them down the toilet. The Republican Party just cannot comprehend how the law is being applied to them. The law should only apply to their opponents not them.
“The Republican Party just cannot comprehend how the law is being applied to them. The law should only apply to their opponents not them.”
and that’s the basis of their outrage. they know 45 is guilty as all hell but the cops aren’t supposed to come for THEM…just BLM, AOC, antifa, HRC…basically, anyone they hate or disagree with. they love the cops, they love to “back the blue” until the blue is coming for them, then it’s “defund the FBI!”.
Yo dudes. Have you met archivists? They are mad serious about their jobs, so I’m not surprised that someone like them were able to trigger this to happen. Honestly it makes the nerd in me cackle.
This feels a bit like early on in that administration when something happened (I can’t remember what) but the national parks people came out as the resistance. Not all hero’s wear capes.
Trump’s inauguration. The NPS is in charge of the National Mall. When Trump was bragging about his bigliest inauguration ever, NPS was like nah, dude, not really.
Yes they are! I was taught by one for a Records mgt course in uni. It was a mandatory course for my IT degree. Those people are very serious about archives and record keeping, they don’t give F**K who you are!
Archivists and librarians. Do not screw with either of them.
… the IRS. Don’t forget the IRS!
Someone really should tell Trump that Merrick Garland couldn’t have signed off on that FBI raid as AG… if Republicans had just let him on the Supreme Court instead of being racist, obstructionist assholes determined to stonewall everything Barack wanted.
#ThanksObama 😆
Garlands lack of appointment to SCOTUS is purely on McConnell, no one else!!! Obama fought like hell and McConnell stonewalled Obama at EVERY turn and was PROUD of his efforts to block every action!!! McConnell is one of the most disgusting, manipulative and maniacal GQP there is!! As speaker for the Senate, he PROUDLY boasted of blocking Obama. Get your facts straight.
Um…. I know that and literally said it was Republicans. I have my facts straight. I think you misread my post. #thanksobama was a joke, and followed by a laughing emoji.
Well All Capone was convicted of tax evasion instead of murder so if Trump is brought down by document theft instead of treason, then I’m here for it. I just hope it results in jail time instead of some type of fine. And I also hope it prevents him from running again, although most of the GOP is equally noxious.
Probably the best we can hope for is him not running again. I’m doubtful of jail time.
Sadly, I’m almost positive that he could get elected even if he were in jail, and run the country (at least as much as Trump and his Injustice League could ever actually be f–ked to run anything) from the inside, like a gang leader. I mean, he’s basically already head of the Pennsylvania Avenue Chapter of the Aryan Nations anyway.
Here’s what I’m thinking, the Kansas Roe votes are a huge sign that people are sick of the ish that has come from t’s horrific administration, being quiet about it in spite of mainstream media playing up trumper/GOP’s complete garbage and they will vote accordingly, to get the repubs out. Lots of these voters not on SM, feeling humiliated for voting trump. Also it’s possible they are seeing all the great things come out of Biden’s administration.
One of trump’s wild, unfounded accusations of Hillary was she removed classified documents so in 2018 he signed into law a stiffened penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified docs making it a felony offense. #Karma
Lol… you’re right. I forgot about this. Poetic justice.
As well as the stigma that will follow him with a felony conviction too!! DeSatin and his like aren’t likely to allow felons their ability to vote, even IF they have served their full terms of their conviction.
What is depressing is that the GOP has ways to shut him down and get him out of political picture and yet they still rally behind him. I don’t understand it. This is their chance to throw him an anvil and some want to throw a life vest. They could break him but choose not to do so. I just don’t get it. Maybe I’m slow.
They’re using him to gain more power, when he’s too toxic they’ll throw him overboard and find a replacement. They just want power they didn’t win fairly.
My uneducated thoughts are that the GQPers want every vote possible to get through midterms. At this point some of the least educated or well, let’s just call it what it is, the stupidest of their members are still clinging to trump like barnacles. Because they are deeply stupid. Even going so far in the last week as to sht talk their own leadership.
Two reasons:
1.) The GQP is a charisma vacuum devoid of original thought. They don’t understand the concept of negative charisma , that defining characteristic of all dictators.
2.) They love what Trump says, the way he says it, and the violence he incites. It’s a feature, not a bug.
@ Miranda, and we’ll all know too well that fear mongering is one of the standing principles required from all Repugnant’s, so clinging to Drumpf is a non starter. They rely on his ability to gather large, enthusiastic crowds, passing their messages as well as maintaining the status quo of keeping white Americans higher up in the chain of US society.
We have seen how his racist comments have had an adverse effect on hate crimes. Beginning in 2015 as he was campaigning, we witnessed the seeds of white supremacy being planted with each rally as well as those that he was threatened by, especially WOC. Yet come 2016, the FBI had reported an increase of 675% of hate crimes. African Americans, Muslims, the Jewish citizens, LGBTQIA, the list is long and heartbreaking. Then we are under the throws of the coronavirus epidemic and the AAPI community were under siege.
The only requirements for a Repugnant is to adhere to is to gain and maintain as much power as possible through fear mongering, gerrymandering as well as suppressing women, but especially WOC. Abortion rights is just the start.
Trump is a useful idiot to the GOP. He’s a constant distraction that keeps the focus on him and not on what current GOP elected officials are doing.
He probably did not destroy the documents in question. He either sold them to his Russian pals to alleviate his debt to the oligarchs or he used them as payment to withhold his Kompromat.
Oh absolutely, I’m down with that 100%.
People think 45 is lying to them? Really? Think? I can hardly contain composure at this point.
Merrick Garland said in an interview that he is well aware of the timeline regarding Trump’s looming bid to run for re-election, so I take that to mean this will be handled succinctly (as in leveling charges before Trump is named as the R candidate late next year).
I have to chuckle at all the hilarious karma, between Trump’s FBI appointee Christopher Wray overseeing the raid of MAL and Trump’s pie-in-face moment of paying the consequences of his own stiffened penalty for taking government documents. I am enjoying every moment.
As for the rallying cries for civil war? Who’s going to lead the charge? The Proud Boys? The yokels gathered in front of MAL today? I’m not taking their threats lightly b/c it’s not a joke — they are dangerous and obviously angry, so stay safe out there! But good luck to them against the US Military if they try to pull some crazy sh*t over this.
I’m staying inside.
Unfortunately, the white nationalists have been making inroads into the military and law enforcement. That to me is what is scary about this. I honestly wonder whose side the military is on. And I believe all Republicans including Liz Cheney voted against the bill to encourage screening for white nationalists in the military. That language was removed from the final bill that passed. These people are a danger to anyone who doesn’t hold their beliefs regardless of color.
I’m sure the residents of Palm Beach are thrilled right now.
My fear is that it doesn’t matter what legal consequences Trump may suffer….even if he is barred from running for political office. So much damage has already been done & that is nothing compared to what he can & will do in the future. He will continue to have a forum and it’s guaranteed he will use it for vengeance against his perceived enemies, wrecking havoc, & tearing America apart by exploiting the political divisions within it.
I am devastated by all of this.
You are absolutely right. All of the progress that we, as a society, achieved has been flushed down the toilet. His actions have reverted Americans back into the ‘50’s.
If only Rupert & Lachlan would quit propping up this orange criminal, maybe he would fade into obscurity. Hopefully in a jail cell.
I try to live as serene life as possible, now cheeto is barging into my sm and news with his lying face spewing lies. Yes, I am the true victim here.
And, if he isn’t already,he will be deposed within the hour on completely separate charges.
All this over a fat, bloated, racist, orange, pustule.
This is more than just not returning classified documents. They have known for months about this. There needs to be a sense of urgency for a search warrant of this level to be issued and it wouldn’t just be due to trump not telling them everything about the documents. This warrant was issued after we know that people like Pat Cippollone and Mark Meadows have spoken to a grand jury. And Meadows in particular is suspected to have provided lots of evidence… he likely knows who trump has tried to sell this information to. And more than one former prosecutor has suggested that trump is likely looking at the espionage act, similar to what Edward Snowden did.
Mark Meadows is most likely the one providing the inside scoop to the authorities but Jr and Ivanka also just had their depositions and neither took the fifth. I would love it if they were the ones to sell him out to save their own necks.
I’d love to know what was in that safe. I think we’re going to see more “turning on Trump” a la Meadows and Cippollone — Michel Cohen is still at it reminding us that today Trump is going to be deposed by the NYAG. Go Leticia!!
I mentioned Ms. James yesterday. She is certainly one that I would like to be in her crosshairs….
Drumpf committed all of these crimes!!! His undoing is all at his own hands, no one else’s!!!
He is such a Horrible, horrible person . He is ruining everything and so are his cultists! The presidential records act should be respected and it doesn’t matter if your left or right this is about right and wrong and he destroyed it and he should go to jail!!! I can’t believe people still back him. He worse than scum and we need to make an example of this horrible person. This is no witch hunt.
I hate to sound ghoulish, but they need to get an exhumation order for Ivana’s grave—I’m willing to bet they’ve buried stuff with her. Anyone who would plant the mother of his children on a golf course wouldn’t flinch at adding incriminating documents or other evidence to her casket.
Maybe for hard to destroy things, but I can’t imagine they would bury documents with her – why not just burn them if you’re trying to get rid of them? And if they wanted to save copies to have for future use I would think they would hide them somewhere that would be easier to access in the future than a coffin. I am sure he’s guilty of so many crimes and wouldn’t be surprised if he was trying to sell classified information to various countries or third parties, but the thought that he would bury stuff with Ivanka seems a bridge too far for me, and from a practical point of view I don’t understand why it would ever make sense to do so.
@ Siobhan, this is a man who used the opportunity to use the tax write off as a cemetery at his golf course, hence why she is buried there.
I still have my suspicions about his involvement with Ivana’s death as well. How convenient that his ex-wife passed away the evening before he was to sit for the January 6th committee, yet was able to hold and attend a rally the day of finding her as well as a rally 2 days later.
Drumpf has zero morals and considers anyone within his circle to be dumber than him as well as kept at a distance, except Melanoma.
I have my suspicions as well but try to keep then hidden so as not to seem one of those conspiracy nut jobs. How does one presumably fly down the stairs and land
with a coffee cup found by the body. Wouldn’t the cup be found on the stairs above the body, assuming the body weighs more than the cup. Also, why was she cremated before any one had the chance to consider a second opinion autopsy? No body, no crime. How is it that a woman with hired helpers was not found until after 12 noon? Was death immediate or did she lie there for hours, bleeding out, not being found until dead.? Now we will never know.
You think the guy who just had a LIV (Saudi) golf event at the very same golf course might be hiding things other than her remains? Shocking. I can’t get over Ivana is buried near the clubhouse, guys are having a martini after 18 holes and oh look, it’s Ivana’s grave. Who does that to their ex wife? Oh she could go here, right by the clubhouse. Since it’s summer, did they bring the casket while golfers were there, drinking when the coffin goes by?
Has anybody considered that the Saudi’s paid Jared Kushner $2b after trump left office? Is it a huge leap to think it might have been because of what was in those boxes?
Trump has had those records for over a year. He’s probably already done what he’s going to do with those records.
I think Kushner was doing it while still in office. He was allowed to read the presidential daily brief and probably read it in more detail than his father in law ever did.
That is because the daily briefing held 3-5 syllable words. Much too advanced for his criminal FIL, as well as his equally criminal father too. Though I suppose that Kushner Sr. can read and comprehend words of more syllables than his FIL.
Maybe that was the payoff for overlooking the murder of Jamal Khasoggi.
One of the silver linings about the threats of violence coming from the magats is…the FBI is most likely taking notes.
I’m willing to bet that, in addition to highly classified documents, he also has/had blackmail materials in that safe.
@ Leah, absolutely!!
I keep flashing back to Trump’s rant about ‘modern’ toilets and showers. That toilets take 10-15 flushes. And the entire world asked what are you doing, what can your body do to a toilet so bad that it needs 15 flushes? Yeah, well, apparently it was a different kind of sh-t than what what we thought.
Plus, The FBI should check and make searches for items (National Treasures) that were reported stolen from the White House right after Take-A-💩 and company vacated the premises. Important items such as: Artwork, statutes, home fixtures/furnishes, including some taxidermy (😮🤢🤮)! He is one of the most STICKY-FINGERED FOLK in American History; making the guys involved in Watergate look like amateurs! 🤨
For EVERY DAMN THING he’s done: Throw the book at him and LOCK HIM UP 4EVER for a change! ☝🏽👆
Bad Boy, Bad Boy whatcha goin’ do? Whatcha goin’ do; now they came for you?
I’m for Merrick Garland to see to it that Trump’s Reign of Terror doesn’t return. Jail to the Ex-Chief. And I bet there are nervous world leaders right now who did business with Trump.
