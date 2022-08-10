Ben Affleck took his wife Jennifer Lopez to his favorite place, Dunkin Donuts

Here are some assorted photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this week in LA. Following their Paris honeymoon/family vacation, Ben flew back to LA while Jennifer stayed in Europe for several more days. She was doing some kind of photoshoot or ad campaign. Then she flew back to LA. She’s been spotted going in and out of her favorite dance studio, and those are the photos in this post. Her tie-dye sweatsuit is… a lot. But it’s cute! If anyone can bring back tie-dye, it’s J.Lo. Meanwhile, Ben was seen out on the 7th – he stopped by a gas station with Samuel. You might wonder, now that “the honeymoon is over,” are J.Lo and Ben even spending time together? Luckily, Page Six got some shots of Bennifer at Dunkin Donuts:
LOL. Ben was really like “baby, I have to take you somewhere very special to me. I’m taking you to Dunkin Donuts!” Imagine Ben introducing the Dunkin employees to his wife. He was probably so nervous! While Page Six claims that J.Lo had a bag of Dunkin goodies, the same as Ben, I do not see any photos of J.Lo carrying anything from Dunkin. Please, like J.Lo would even f–k with a frosted donut with sprinkles. Like she would f–king bother with a maple glaze.
Meanwhile, Ben has put his Pacific Palisades home on the market. He’s selling it for $30 million. I’m still not 100% sure that Ben and J.Lo have locked down a joint property yet, although they’ve spent a good chunk of time in recent months house-hunting all over LA.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Hahahahah. Kaiser you crack me up
I’m from Worcester, MA (about 50-ish minutes west of Boston) and Dunkin is life, and on every corner. Now I live in a place where there are none anywhere near me, and it stinks- especially in the summer when I crave their particular brand of iced coffee. Getting the bottled stuff at the grocery store just doesn’t cut it. So I relate to Ben, because whenever I go home for a visit I go on complete Dunkin overload. What I wouldn’t do for one of their coffee rolls and a large iced coffee right now…
My bestie is from the Bronx and she’s ALL about that Dunkin’ Doughnuts coffee. I don’t get it.
Massholes unite! It is the ultimate sign of love to take your partner to your Dunks. This is the real deal
@KP right?! I love taking my husband (Colorado native) to Dunks and expounding on what is good there. I still say “medium regular coffee” and know it will come with cream and sugar. Ugh, now I need to plan a road trip…!
You can take the kid out of Massachusetts, but you def can’t take the Dunks out of the kid!
Metrowest here–Dunks is absolutely part of life 🙂
I lived in Boston for a long time and Dunkin Donuts were everywhere (still are). I remember when coffee coolatas were their latest cold beverage yummi.
Jerz here, and yes, DD is life!
(though, TBT, I also LOVE WaWa coffee. WaWa is life, too!)
Delaware runs on Dunkin’ too. 😂 And Wawa, of course! It’s like the best of both worlds.
aw, no love for Royal Farms? 😉
I LOVE DELAWARE. some of the best beaches and fishing. and hoooooweeee some good bbq.
…
I’m from a suburb of Boston but now live in Canada. Tim’s is just not the same. I went to Texas recently and managed to track down a Dunkin lol
Lol that sweatsuit is so Aunty from the Bronx visiting L.A .
I love it so much!
That tiedye outfit is too much for me. lol but she wears it well!!!
@ DouchesofCambridge
No to the tye-dyed sweatshirt! It is too colorful, like Ben’s tattoo! I am not a fan of matching sweatshirt & sweatpants! If it has a design, one of them has to be plain. Maybe if it was pastel tye- dyed, it wouldn’t be too bad. They said it was Ralph Lauren, but it didn’t look at all like RL!
As for her tightly pulled back ponytail, as one ages, regardless of nationality, that look is too harsh & tends to make anyone look much older. You can still have a ponytail, but not so severely tied back. I get that when she dances, she doesn’t want her hair coming out of the ponytail but maybe loosen it a bit when not dancing. It will look more softer & frame her face.
IMO, I think they made the right decision to just rent until they finish remodeling her home if reports are correct…
Yes her home in LA is absolutely gorgeous, way more beautiful than the others homes they were seen visiting.
The monogrammed burlap Dior bag is sending me… Very Jenny, much block.
The green bag in the tie dye shots. Anyone got an ID?
Pretty sure that is a Birkin. Hermes.
yup, looks like Birkin.
for the low low price of several tens of thousands, it can be yours.
For me, a tote that can’ be hefted onto the shoulder is useless. I’m not fond of Birkins at all, and those Dior totes wouldn’t cut it either. For me. I do like the style of her Dior totes, though (she had a couple-three on their Paris trip).
In New England Dunkin Donuts is everywhere and everything. Even my boyfriend Chris Evans has been seen out and about with an coffee in hand while he’s been home. Shoot in a tough spot I stopped for their hash browns. I have to say their donuts are mediocre and their coffee is bad. Just like Starbucks, OVER-rated.
Dunks isn’t good or bad, it just IS 🙂
GN, I’m with you on the donuts and the food. It’s been actively bad for years. Their donuts used to be delicious, then they centralized production, made them smaller and likely changed the recipes because they all are meh. They used to have a production facility near where I worked … the smell would waft over the industrial park …. You could tell “oh they are making chocolate honey dipped today”. Cedar’s is in the same area on the other side of the park, and depending on how the wind was blowing I’d be – plain donuts – tabouleh – chocolate honey dipped – hummus back and forth all day
There coffee is still pretty good, but they’ve got a heavy hand with the milk or cream. I usually get the cream on the side so i can fix it the way I like, but at least half the time the creamers are spoiled so I wind up having to dump the whole thing out.
It may be Masshole heresy, but around me, McDonald’s coffee is usually a better bet to be fresh and come with curdled milk/cream. My local coffee shop is even better but pricier and slower, but sometimes it’s worth it. All that said, there are some days nothing but a Dunkin’ large iced coffee will do.
Ben Affleck, forever aka man-child, looks rough in these pics.
MN here so I have idea about Dunkin’.
Will anyone have a chat with JLo and ask her to stop wearing her hair scraped back in that extra tight ponytail? It looks close to painful.
he looks so haggard
He does….he has also stepped out from his honeymoon faze as he is dressing as BA again. You can’t make this shit up.
Sadfleck Returns
He looks confused, lost, cornered and terrified… and he needs a nap.
Really? You have a problem with Jennifer’s ponytail? Really?
I see many people (mostly white) who complain about her ponytail but ,as a Latina woman, I do it always like that🤷♀️I don’t know,it maybe cultural.
Ben looks really good in other photos on the Daily mail.
@Ramona I don’t even understand what the complaint is. How else would you wear a ponytail? Maybe it’s because I’m black and wear my hair like this all the time.
@ Moneypenny424 Their complaint is that is super tight 🤷♀️ Yup, I also wear it like that so what do I know? It’s probably cultural
Yeah, that post was more like a military strafing. There was gunfire for Ben (what?), Jennifer’s hair (huh?), and even Dunkin Donuts which never did any harm to man or beast. Even if you don’t like wearing your hair that way, she obviously does. It’s flattering to her, and it’s okay.
I think the tie dye sweatsuit was actually an early pandemic trend.
Totally – that sweatsuit is early pandemic phase when people were making sourdough bread, tie dying, and sharing memes about tiger king.
There is literally no way she got anything at DD. Or if she did, she went to the gym for another 2 hours that day. Also, I worry that in all photos I see of them, she looks far more into him than he looks into her. I like JLo. I think she deserves better.
Jlo has always been super affectionate :she was exactly like this with Marc,Casper,Alex…and another poster(Marietta) who likes Ben more,said that she will hurt Ben because she was putting lipstick and he was looking at her lovingly so🤷♀️
Lol there were definitely a few Bennifer 1.0 pictures at Dunkin’s too. Dunkin’s and Matt Damon are his forever loves
I snort-laughed at the title
I’ve been to that Dunkin’ Donuts in Santa Monica! There’s a hospital branch near there I used to take my son to and we’d get donuts after.
I like the tie die throw back. Tired Ben is back. Remember when they started dating and he was all glowed up? Yeah, only JLo can keep up the JLo glow for long.
Dunks! Now I think these two might be for real.
I’ll say it again, JLo has the best bag collection.
I’m from the UK. Is Dunkin better than Krispy Kreme?? I visited NY a few months ago and was keen to sample as many doughnuts as I could but there was just so much to eat that I couldn’t fit them into my day 🙁
Donut-wise, I’d say you didn’t miss out…
Krispy Kreme hands down.
Yes!!!! I still dream of having a fresh KK when their neon sign would light up and we would conveniently pull in. I always had my husband stay in the right hand lane just in case that sign plug was pulled…..😋
I second this! Krispy Kreme for the win!
as a donut connoisseur (lol), my opinion is that, overall, DD is better than Krispy Kreme. KK is only really good when they’re hot/fresh.
however, you can almost always get better donuts as a “local” bake shop, local meaning whatever locale you are in. There’s a smaller chain, Duck Donuts, that started in Duck, NC but now has several locations. their donuts are AMAZING.
Yes – KK when piping hot beats DD no contest. room temp? DD. probably more preservatives, but I don’t care.
I am also digging Duck Donuts. not sure how big of a chain that is though, but they’re fun. made fresh to order, you pick a coating, a topping, and a drizzle (or some combo of that) so you get a personalized donut.
Start with a Coating.
Bare, Cinnamon Sugar, Powdered Sugar, Glazed, Icing: Chocolate, Vanilla,Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Maple, Lemon, Blueberry
Pick a Topping.
Sprinkles: Rainbow & Chocolate, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Chopped Peanuts, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Coconut, Oreo® Cookie Pieces
Choose a Drizzle.
Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Salted Caramel, Raspberry
I’m from Western Mass., 15 mins outside of Springfield, and yes, there are D & D’s (I guess just Dunkin’ now…) EVERYWHERE! People are obsessed, to the point where they will wait in drive-thru sticking out into the road dangerously, or lines 10 cars deep even in the worst of weather! I have never had to be without one, so maybe I take them for granted, but besides the frozen coffee, eh. Their donuts positively suck in my opinion, as do the sandwiches and frozen fruity drinks. My kid loves the wake up wraps though…
I love those sunglasses in the first pic of her.
I just moved to the New England area and Dunkin is everywhere. Personally, I’m a Tim Horton’s girl (*ducks and runs*) but the donuts at Dunkin are starting to grow on me. Not a huge fan of Dunkin coffee though.
I guess this must be a “if you grew up with it you love it” thing – like Vegemite – because if I was craving donuts in Santa Monica I sure wouldn’t drive past DK Donuts to go to Dunkin’.
I grew up with it and I won’t cross the road for their donuts.
I think the Dunkin’ fandom is more about their coffee than their donuts though, right? I’ve never heard anyone talking about their donuts, just the coffee.
I guess I’m a “hater,” but……
Tears. I already see the tears a-comin’. Something in the pics of them.
And I think they’re coming faster than most think.
I see a lot of nostalgia and two fundamentally incompatible people.
I believe they love each other, but baby, sometimes love just ain’t enough.
Just curious – – has Ben ever had a relationship longer than five years or so, besides Garner which she held together?
I think, after the implosion, we’ll be saying the only reason they actually made it to married this time is bc of the quick-done Vegas wedding.
But, she’s so gd in love with love and just some sort of cyborg that just always keeps going, I think she’ll be hit extra-hard by the implosion, but eventually talking about the next dude as THE FOREVER GREATEST LOVE OF ALLLLLLLL, per yoosh.
I think he goes for the initial lust high, love bombs and then crashes. And he looks like he has crashed. Once you crash, the only way to get the high back is to meet someone new. Some people just cannot do long term commitments.
@ Andi, I don’t think you’re a hater. I think you’re a realist. Because he DOES look like he’s crashed. Only time will tell I guess.
And Ben dated his high school girlfriend off and on for like 8 years, brought her the the GWH premiere. Right before he dumped her for Gwyneth Paltrow. Since, other than JG, he hasn’t had a relationship longer than 2 years?
I will note, my therapist told me that two years is typically how long it takes to get to know someone in an intimate relationship. I usually get bored around a year, year and a half. So maybe Ben has the same problem. He just doesn’t like the person he’s with once he gets to know them? I feel like a lot of people have that problem?
@marietta2381 – That’s interesting what your therapist said about it taking two years to really get to know someone. I haven’t been in a romantic relationship in a good while, and I don’t intend to get into one with a dude who can’t take prolonged friendship first.
I got out of a years-long acute family abuse situation (my father, not sexual, verbal/emotional abuse, plus fam enablers and flying monkeys, all my life, but I had to live under the same roof due to a serious illness – not COVID – for about five years) about nine months ago. I was bedridden for about three years and unable to work.
As I slowly re-enter the world (I am a lawyer, but I know I’m not up for the pressure, so I took a job at a fancy yoga studio as the smoothie girl – minimum wage – pays my rent, living with a good friend – low stress – and all the free fancy yoga, hot yoga, meditation, sound baths, etc., i want – basically mental health therapy and I need the physical therapy aspect due to being bedridden – – wellness absolutely first and I’m not going back to legal work for at least a year.
Anyway, I’ve had my entire family, except my sister who is awesome, on no contact since January and some will stay there, while some others will probably be able to go back to low contact in idk yet how long.
ANYWAY, I’ve been thinking about dating – about how NOT ready I am to date – and how this whole experience taught me to put me and my safety – emotional and otherwise – absolutely number one – and how, when I do start dating again, I will not go beyond the friend zone with any dude for a good, looonngggg time.
Same for making new friends, really. My being sick and out of circulation for so long meant some budding friendships with girlfriends suffered. So, I’m going back to cultivating a good support system of girlfriends. And I’m taking my sweet time there, too. A broken friendship can really hurt like a romantic breakup, and I’m just generally in full Emotional Safety Mode for the foreseeable, but starting to start up emailing some ladies who are already good “meet for dinner now and then” friends, but I’d like to see if those can go deeper.
With basically no fam except my sister, who lives across the country, I really need a good support system and they need to be on point times a million.
So anyway, the two years thing is interesting. I’m a young 46 (meaning, never married, no kids, lived in NYC working my arse off and having a great time too, for 15 years, and yes ma’am, I don’t mind saying I have good genes and folks usually think I’m 30 or so), so I feel like my dating age range is fairly wide, say ten years either way, and I’ll be curious to see which dudes can wait out and be mature enough for the prolonged friend zone status. If they can’t, no dice.
I’m pretty f-ing great, so I fully expect the right quality dude to become good friends first. Dammit! 🙂
@Andi, all the hugs to you for wellbeing, balance, friendship and love. And huge congrats for getting out of range of abusers and their flying monkeys.
Whatever do you mean?!?! They are both known for making carefully considered, level-headed decisions.
@Marietta2381, former bench scientist here, not a therapist, but based on my experience and observation your therapist is correct, it takes 24 months to really get to know a person intimately. My observation/experience: First 12 months are awash in pheromones and hormones of attraction and bonding. 12 to 24 months are when things start to “get real”, the rush is abating. I tell my friends, this is time that the persons show who they really are, and there is “the aha moment”. It could be several small acts and actions, or the one that shows you who they are, and who you are. You show your real selves, the tide pools left after the rush.
@Lucy I love this comment! Lol
Oh, I have such nostalgia for Dunkin Donuts too. I grew up in New Jersey. Dunkin Donuts wasn’t everywhere, but it was there. When my sister was a teenager she worked the night shift on weekends, and when she came home at 5 AM or or so she would leave a box of a dozen assorted ones on the kitchen counter. My brother and I loved waking up to those donuts on a Sunday morning! Just looking at them was glorious, lol.
It’s one of my fondest memories of my sister, honestly. She was a difficult person and my other sister, my brother and I all struggled to get along with her. But she had awesome moments, like teaching me to drive, making up funny songs and bringing those donuts. She was a Type I Diabetic, so she couldn’t eat any of it. She didn’t even like sweets. But she knew that because of her Diabetes my parents didn’t have ever have sugary things in the house, and she knew how much we appreciated the treat.
I feel you. My mom was Type I Diabetic and I did not grow up with sweets either. That’s really nice she did that for you/your brother and sister. I only would eat sweets at friends’ houses growing up lol…
Jersey here, too! Grew up on DD—and love their ever-changing drink crew. It’s most entertaining to watch them battling with Starbucks for market share. And this summer, their Cake Batter Latte has given me much life…🥰🤣🥰
I like some tie-dye but that outfit is garish. Hideous!
Ben needs that sugar buzz because he’s trying to be sober. Everyone needs one vice, although the sugar one is a slippery slope! I’ve been wrestling with pre-diabetes myself–metabolic changes are a side effect of a drug I was on for my bipolar disorder–and the sugar habit is pretty hard to kick.
I don’t see J.Lo.-so very health conscious-downing a donut of any kind. Love makes you do strange things, I guess.
Ditto. No donut has ever touched her lips. She is very body conscious and is always “on” .
Lol. I hope he got her a nice sprinkled Donut..
These two are hilarious.
I get it. I’m Canadian and a die-hard for Tim Hortons coffee.
Not for nothing, but I love Dunkin donuts.!