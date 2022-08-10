Ben Affleck took his wife Jennifer Lopez to his favorite place, Dunkin Donuts

Here are some assorted photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this week in LA. Following their Paris honeymoon/family vacation, Ben flew back to LA while Jennifer stayed in Europe for several more days. She was doing some kind of photoshoot or ad campaign. Then she flew back to LA. She’s been spotted going in and out of her favorite dance studio, and those are the photos in this post. Her tie-dye sweatsuit is… a lot. But it’s cute! If anyone can bring back tie-dye, it’s J.Lo. Meanwhile, Ben was seen out on the 7th – he stopped by a gas station with Samuel. You might wonder, now that “the honeymoon is over,” are J.Lo and Ben even spending time together? Luckily, Page Six got some shots of Bennifer at Dunkin Donuts:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grab coffee and donuts from Dunkin' https://t.co/pCRMTEePE5 pic.twitter.com/YUBHwA0YFv — Page Six (@PageSix) August 10, 2022

LOL. Ben was really like “baby, I have to take you somewhere very special to me. I’m taking you to Dunkin Donuts!” Imagine Ben introducing the Dunkin employees to his wife. He was probably so nervous! While Page Six claims that J.Lo had a bag of Dunkin goodies, the same as Ben, I do not see any photos of J.Lo carrying anything from Dunkin. Please, like J.Lo would even f–k with a frosted donut with sprinkles. Like she would f–king bother with a maple glaze.

Meanwhile, Ben has put his Pacific Palisades home on the market. He’s selling it for $30 million. I’m still not 100% sure that Ben and J.Lo have locked down a joint property yet, although they’ve spent a good chunk of time in recent months house-hunting all over LA.