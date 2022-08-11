A balm to heal blemishes faster, micellar rosewater and luxurious body cream



From CB: I bought this set of affordable side tables and I really like them. They were so easy to put together, they’re sturdy and they look modern and cute. Also, if you have interstitial cystitis I highly recommend this product by the makers of Beano, it’s called Prelief. I take two in the morning with my coffee and it has helped me so much. (I wasn’t about to give up coffee!) I’m so grateful I found it. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A blemish treatment cream that really makes a difference



From CB: This blemish treatment balm by the makers of Mighty Patch is specially formulated to treat and heal spots after they’re popped. This has over 5,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it really helps their acne fade quicker. “So I have really bad anxiety and it causes me to pick/touch my face. Sometimes I know I’m doing it. Most times not. I had a bad night and 4 hours later.. I was embarrassed. I order this and all the patches options. I put this product on immediately that night when I got it. The next morning I woke up and was blown away! All of my scabs were nearly gone.” “Love this! My cystic acne has never healed this fast once I pick it /pop it. I use it at night with my routine and so pleased. “ “Doesn’t really say what it does or how it does it on the box but I just know it works. It somehow shrinks and eliminates the mess within hours if applied a couple times a day. It dries up the spot where you apply it but it does not dry or irritate your skin.”

Hide your TV cords and you’ll be surprised what a difference it makes



From CB: I’m decorating my new house and am trying to pay attention to details like cord management around my TV. This cord cover by D-line comes in white, black, beige and gray. It’s available in large and medium sizes, which can be cut down, and there are separate accessory packs for corners and curves. This has over 25,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it blends in perfectly with their baseboards and that it’s easy to install. Some say the adhesive is really strong and that you should use Command Strips instead though. “Excellent raceway and a perfect solution for concealing wire. They’re rigid, so you don’t have to worry about sticking them on straight. They open and close easily and when closed they’re secure.” “Looks great on the wall. I have two HDMI cables, optic sound cable and a power cable for the TV running through it which is probably about max. closes so well I have trouble figuring out which side opens.”

Micellar water with rose water for fresher-feeling skin



I recently ran out of my regular Garnier micellar water and decided to try the rosewater version and love it! This is well worth adding to your skincare regime. I use it as both a toner with cotton pads after cleansing and spray it on (I got a small bottle from Dollar Tree) to freshen my face before serums. It leaves my skin feeling clean and soft and is paraben, oil and dye free. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water with Rose Water has over 17,000 reviews, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers like it as much as I do. “Very soft, soothing, nice scent, better moisturizing, and it takes make up off just the same as the original. It will take off waterproof stuff, it just takes a moment.” “I love that it doesn’t irritate my eyes. I have sensitive skin and can tolerate very little on my skin. I feel my skin can breathe.”

A Turkish cotton men’s bathrobe he’ll love



From CB: I got this Lands End bathrobe for my son for college and he loves it! It’s comfortable, roomy and looks high end. It’s not cheap, but I consider it well worth the price. I got it for him in navy and it comes in six other colors and in sizes small to xx-large. This robe has over 2,800 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s absorbent and feels luxurious. Some women have bought it for themselves too. “Bought this bathrobe for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves it. It is heavyweight, warm, and of excellent quality. The Turkish Terry is decently soft to the touch, absorbent from the shower, and did fine when I washed it.” “ It isn’t plush, it’s luxuriant; the material is thick and absorbent… Craftsmanship is excellent, with tight seams and no loose threads. It’s the best.”

Expanding folders for back to school



From Hecate: My kids would kill me for this but it’s that time! Mine start school in two weeks. Amazon has these cute expandable folders that are on sale at 8 for $19. They come in all solid colors or four print and four solid. Each folder has five separators and the pack comes with 64 labels. They’re great for helping your kid get organized for their classes and won’t take up too much space in a backpack. Plus they are durable. With almost 4,000 reviews and 4.7 stars from ReviewMeta, customers say the snap closure is key, “Plus, I initially thought the snaps would be a “nice to have”. But now I’m never using anything else ever again. They keep the documents secure and are a total game changer.” And they are just for students, by the way, “I have a hard time handling heavier files due to arthritis in my hands. I had a hard time grasping and holding on to the heavier ones. These EOOUT folders are sturdy enough for my purposes, and I haven’t seen any flaws.”

A long sports bra that doubles as a crop top



From Hecate: These cute long sports bras came up on my Amazon home page. I like how versatile they are. It’s sold as a longline medium sports bra, but it really could be used as a crop top or a shell under a jacket. I’ve been sleeping in unwired bras and lightweight pants in the warmer weather and this would work for that too. It comes in 14 colors and sizes XS- XXL. It offers medium support so I don’t suggest a marathon in in but it could hold up to a good walk or light hike. The tanks range from $22-$23. They have over 22,000 reviews with 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. This customer lives in activewear and said this was as good as any she’d bought before, “I love activewear and I’m very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill.” A customer who bought an XL said she was going back for more, “I’ve been using this as a bra, a bikini top, and a crop top and it’s absolutely fantastic. It is comfortable and flattering, offers good support.”

Deep moisturizing body cream that smells so nice



From Hecate: I got so fixated on the name of this product, I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sol de Janeiro’s Deeply Moisturizing Coco Cabana Body Cream – don’t you feel more relaxed already? Or hungry? Sol de Janeiro also makes that Bum Bum cream that is so popular. They are also listed as one of Amazon’s small business brands. This body cream is $22 for a travel size ($48 for a full sized jar) and it’s for dry skin. It promises to hold in moisture for a full 72 hours. The scent is Coconut Cream & Toasted Praline. The products have over 33,000 reviews with 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it just plain works, “Best lotion hands down all around. Smell texture moisturizing properties. Amazing” And they love how it smells, “I love it! When I put it on, people around me say, “What’s that wonderful smell?” tis me!”

