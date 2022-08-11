Trumpworld is extra paranoid following the FBI raid, but is there an ‘informer’?

There’s so much hilarious fallout from the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Florida compound. It’s not all hilarious, obviously – the MAGA mafia is threatening violent retribution against Donald Bigly’s enemies, and they’ve already doxxed the Trump-appointed judge who signed the FBI’s search warrant. But along with the violent psychopaths and murderous white supremacists, we also have garden-variety morons. Those morons are paranoid and full of unhinged conspiracies about “informers” and bigly turncoats. Axios reported yesterday:

Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has “flipped” and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Trump’s orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that’s intensified.

[From Axios]

The MAGA mafia have good reason to be paranoid in this particular case, because according to Newsweek, the FBI had an informant??

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents, two senior government officials told Newsweek. The officials, who have direct knowledge of the FBI’s deliberations and were granted anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters, said the raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence was deliberately timed to occur when the former president was away. FBI decision-makers in Washington and Miami thought that denying the former president a photo opportunity or a platform from which to grandstand (or to attempt to thwart the raid) would lower the profile of the event, says one of the sources, a senior Justice Department official who is a 30-year veteran of the FBI.

[From Newsweek]

The Washington Post’s reporting (which I believe) was that the FBI and Trump officials knew that the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were an outstanding issue post-presidency. The FBI had already been down to the Florida compound once to look at the boxes full of documents, all apparently stored in MAL’s basement. WaPo also reported that the National Archives and FBI national security people believed that Trump was lying to them about which classified documents they took and which ones they still had. So… who is the FBI’s confidential informant? An ARCHIVIST? It would be hilarious if Trumpworld was extra paranoid about people wearing wires and the whole time, some archivist was the one putting the pieces together and telling all to the FBI.