Trumpworld is extra paranoid following the FBI raid, but is there an ‘informer’?

There’s so much hilarious fallout from the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Florida compound. It’s not all hilarious, obviously – the MAGA mafia is threatening violent retribution against Donald Bigly’s enemies, and they’ve already doxxed the Trump-appointed judge who signed the FBI’s search warrant. But along with the violent psychopaths and murderous white supremacists, we also have garden-variety morons. Those morons are paranoid and full of unhinged conspiracies about “informers” and bigly turncoats. Axios reported yesterday:

Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has “flipped” and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Trump’s orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that’s intensified.

[From Axios]

The MAGA mafia have good reason to be paranoid in this particular case, because according to Newsweek, the FBI had an informant??

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents, two senior government officials told Newsweek.

The officials, who have direct knowledge of the FBI’s deliberations and were granted anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters, said the raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence was deliberately timed to occur when the former president was away.

FBI decision-makers in Washington and Miami thought that denying the former president a photo opportunity or a platform from which to grandstand (or to attempt to thwart the raid) would lower the profile of the event, says one of the sources, a senior Justice Department official who is a 30-year veteran of the FBI.

[From Newsweek]

The Washington Post’s reporting (which I believe) was that the FBI and Trump officials knew that the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were an outstanding issue post-presidency. The FBI had already been down to the Florida compound once to look at the boxes full of documents, all apparently stored in MAL’s basement. WaPo also reported that the National Archives and FBI national security people believed that Trump was lying to them about which classified documents they took and which ones they still had. So… who is the FBI’s confidential informant? An ARCHIVIST? It would be hilarious if Trumpworld was extra paranoid about people wearing wires and the whole time, some archivist was the one putting the pieces together and telling all to the FBI.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

48 Responses to “Trumpworld is extra paranoid following the FBI raid, but is there an ‘informer’?”

  1. Moxylady says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:07 am

    You know it’s an archivist. They were like – there are no memos from April 8-13th. They are missing that’s when x happened.
    Hello FBI?

    • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:21 am

      Never attempt to fuck around and find out with archivists and librarians. Never.

      • ljnd says:
        August 11, 2022 at 10:40 am

        They literally have all the receipts.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 11, 2022 at 12:07 pm

        100% ACCURATE.

      • SadieMae says:
        August 12, 2022 at 2:04 am

        Former librarian here. Yep! Also reminds me of something I just read about Hunter Biden and how, when his assistant told him the bills were way overdue and there was no money to pay them – and that her own salary was overdue – he told her to be sure to pay the bill for the Porsche and that she could pay herself *part* of her salary. DUDE. Assistants know everything. They know where the bodies are buried. If you’re going to be doing shady s**t – and it certainly seems he was doing just that – don’t stiff your assistant! Dumba**. (To be clear, this isn’t a “but his laptops!” comment. There’s been no evidence that President Biden has done anything wrong in connection with his son’s antics. As far as I’m concerned, barring any such evidence, this is just a matter of Hunter Biden possibly committing crimes as a private citizen. If he did, he should face the consequences. (And if it comes out that the president did somehow cover up for him etc., let him face the consequences too. Nobody is above the law. Contrary to what the Cheeto thinks.)

    • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Never attempt to fuck around and find out with archivists and librarians.

      • Both Sides Nowt says:
        August 11, 2022 at 11:33 am

        Actually, FAFO how seriously the librarians are with regards to preserving all documents, no matter if you felt you didn’t need to follow the law as laws don’t apply to you……

      • Both Sides Nowt says:
        August 11, 2022 at 11:45 am

        Sorry, I misspoke. Yes archivist a well!!

    • Lolo86lf says:
      August 11, 2022 at 11:02 am

      Never underestimate librarians and archivists. They are extremely organized people who know what is missing. Their books and files are like their children and if you f*ck with them they will turn you in. Of course Trump is too narcissistic to think that anyone would act against his crimes.

      • North of Boston says:
        August 11, 2022 at 12:00 pm

        Add to it the knowledge that they have , not only the full force of proper procedures, organization and logic in their court and at their command, but ALSO established law which demands things be handled properly?

        FA with that at your peril. They will be dogged in their pursuit of what needs to be filed, archived etc.

    • Feeshalori says:
      August 11, 2022 at 11:11 am

      As a retired librarian l say hear, hear to all this. Don’t mess with our stuff!

      • Both Sides Nowt says:
        August 11, 2022 at 11:36 am

        @ Feeshalori, many congrats to you and your magnificent profession for making certain that those who lie and try to deceive, you face glorious consequences that have made our week like our own personal birthday gifts every day!!

      • Feeshalori says:
        August 11, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        How kind of you, BSN, that’s so nice to say.

    • Tiffany:) says:
      August 11, 2022 at 1:07 pm

      I don’t think it would be an archivist. They might know what’s missing, but it sounds like the FBI knew where at MAL they hid the documents.

  2. equality says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:07 am

    You would hope that his secret service agents would report him for any unlawful actions.

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:13 am

      His SS guys were in his thrall.

      • phaedra7 says:
        August 11, 2022 at 10:59 am

        Yeah, these guys are in a “Good Ole’ Boys” Club with the same personality-mentalities that Take-A-💩 has. In fact, those text messages about the 1/6 Insurrection are no doubt being concealed (or deleted) to hide his azz and their actions in support of him. Also, it’s been noted that some SS Agents are in agreement with how those Insurrectionists (MAGATs and QANONs) feel. 😡

  3. MeganC says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I suspect Melania doesn’t want to be buried on a golf course.

    • Dss says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:50 am

      Yes, my thoughts exactly. He buried a coffin when the Ivana was cremated. I bet that coffin is full of Trump’s Epstein tapes and who knows what else.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      August 11, 2022 at 11:07 am

      I get the joke but Melania is 23 years younger than her disgusting husband. She will have the pleasure of burying him I hope next to a landfill. It doesn’t appear that she wants to divorce Trump as she probably doesn’t want to lose her lifestyle.

  4. NotSoSocialB says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Not a peep from Meadows in forever. He knows his only option was to squeal like a pig. Also- Jared took the really valuable documents and sold them to the Saudis for $2B then told the FBI what was where at SkidMark-a-Lago. /fin

    • SarahLee says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:31 am

      And Jared and Ivanka were out to dinner in Minnesota laughing and having a high old time the night the warrant was served. They certainly didn’t seem concerned for old Donnie Boy.

      • HeyJude says:
        August 11, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        THIS! If anyone’s going to flip it’s Jared and Ivanka. They did all the crime too but actually seem decently well educated unlike Donald (Don Jr. & Eric) who apparently floated through school. Jarvanka are not total idiots. They’re the only ones involved who aren’t. They don’t plan on taking the fall for this. I highly suspect Ivanka insulated herself (like repeatedly trying to get Donald to stop 1/6) and Jared did shit but was planning to flip all along if needed. His father is a convicted white collar criminal so he knows the ropes. The archivists were the gateway to learning what was missing but this kind of action does not happen without a “John Dean” figure. The closest comparable figures who would have the goods to tell all and who aren’t so delusional they wouldn’t use them IMO are Jared and Ivanka. Especially because they have to know if the heat is on Donald would throw them under the bus just the same.

  5. Fuzzy Crocodile says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Is that what’s supposed to happen?

    You see something wrong going on and you tell someone.

    It’s just so sad how many people support an obvious con man.

    • BeanieBean says:
      August 11, 2022 at 10:24 am

      Especially a federal employee. There’s a code of ethics we’re all supposed to follow (I know, I know, considering this last bunch that occupied the White House), as well as scientific integrity, and we’re all given annual training in ‘what is a federal record’ and the proper retention schedule. Oh, and there’s annual training in ethics, too, in which we’re given contact info for who to call when we have questions or need to report something.

  6. badrockandroll says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Mark Meadow (lark) is singing like a canary. He hasn’t contradicted his aide Cassidy Hutchinson, he hasn’t joined the parade on FOX condemning the FBI, or spewing that fantasy that says that Trump has co-operated when he has in fact barely complied with court orders, or that those dozens of boxes merely contained scrapbook items. Meadows is your rat, and I hope that he goes to jail too.

    • Jaded says:
      August 11, 2022 at 12:37 pm

      He and Cipollone are squealing like a couple of stuck pigs and they’re just the top of the pig-pen, there are dozens more. They’re all singing from the same song-book that there was no substantial evidence that the election was stolen from Cheeto, and that he should have conceded it. Meadows and his aides also knew ALL about the looming insurrection and that Trump was well aware that many of them were armed, yet he wanted to go to the Capitol to rile them up even more. I hope he rots.

  7. Lizzie Bathory says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Bless their hearts if they think there’s only one person squealing to the feds.

  8. Stacey Dresden says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:32 am

    The only info being leaked is from Trump supporters but that someone flipped has come from multiple sources so it’s likely true. I hope he gets nailed

  9. trillion says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:35 am

    it’s hard to get excited about any consequences for this lifelong privilege poster-boy but the eternal optimist in me is barely contained.

  10. Jessica says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I absolutely think there is (at least one) informant. This was too well planned for when lots of people were out of town for them not to know schedules etc and who would have even known there was a padlocked room of documents there?

    Jared and Ivanka were reportedly in Minnesota for a follow up appointment regarding Jared’s cancer.

  11. Nicole says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I had a long convo with a Republican neighbor who thinks Biden is behind this. It’s so disappointing. BTW the reason mishandling classified docs is a felony is because Trump signed it into law. What a dipwad.

    • Both Sides Nowt says:
      August 11, 2022 at 11:43 am

      @ Nicole, Abbott the Neanderthal has created documents into the State of Texas declaring that Biden stole the election and the he and the rest of his entourage have passed this disgusting measure.

      An entire state has taken action denouncing Biden’s presidential win. I can’t wait to get out of this land of The Twilight Zone.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        August 11, 2022 at 3:37 pm

        BothSidesNow, I think the Repugs doth protest too much. I wonder how many of them can be taken down with the info the FBI an Justice Department are collecting? Abbot is a nutjob and I don’t understand how anyone in Texas could vote for him. I also wonder if he is in cahoots in someway with Ted Cruz. I think there are a lot of the Repugs who are worried. If they were smart, they’d keep their heads down and their mouths shut.

  12. Rapunzel says:
    August 11, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Definitely an informer. They didn’t serve a warrant like this on the other documents they took previously. My guess: They’ve got information on something worse than withholding documents.

    The fact Trump refuses to show his copy of the warrant and the Republicans are trying to convince folks the FBI planted evidence, tells us they found something bad. They were led to it.

  13. Lucy says:
    August 11, 2022 at 11:36 am

    I mean, ideally it would be everyone. I’m hoping some of the people who work there and are underpaid participated, you know they’ve seen a ton. But I’m guessing Meadows and Javanka, and I hope when he realizes that the Kushners helped that he throws Jarad to the prosecutors. Assuming that he has paid close enough attention to them.

  14. AnnaKist says:
    August 11, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Please don’t call these twats “MAGA mafia”; that’s an insult to The Mafia.
    I’m laughing my head off down here in Australia! Just imagining his paranoia, rage and confusion makes me giggle. I hope he is so frightened of what is to come out, or what is to happen to him, that he piddles his pants.
    There are so many things going on with him it’s hard to keep up with all the investigations. I hope this finishes him off forever.

  15. Christine says:
    August 11, 2022 at 11:48 am

    I’m super curious if his children will flip on him to safe their butts if it came down to it.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 11, 2022 at 12:11 pm

      I feel certain they would. except maybe for Eric, the Dumb One.

      but Ivanka and Don Jr.? IN A NEW YORK MINUTE.

    • Jaded says:
      August 11, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Ivanka and Jared have noticeably backed away from him but Don Jr. is speaking at Trump rallies all over the US so not sure about him, he’s still riding dad’s gravy train.

      • Genevieve says:
        August 11, 2022 at 1:01 pm

        Jr. is still desperate for daddy’s approval. As soon as he sees he’s in jeopardy, he’ll cave.

      • Julia K says:
        August 11, 2022 at 3:26 pm

        @jaded, I’m still very concerned about why Ivanka and Jared were not photographed with their daughter at Ivanas ‘ funeral. She was nowhere in sight. What could take precedence over attending Granny’s funeral? Is this Ivankas’ way of backing away from him? To withhold the presence of one of his grandchildren? Worse case scenario is that granddaughter refused to go.

      • Dilettante says:
        August 11, 2022 at 4:15 pm

        Javanka have their own ill-gotten gains, they don’t need Drumphy. Jr does.

  16. aquarius64 says:
    August 11, 2022 at 11:58 am

    The GOP and conservative talking heads have egg on their faces for crying raid on Mar-a-Lago and they’re bigger idiots for claiming evidence is planted. I haven’t heard much from that crowd now it’s out someone snitched on Trump.

  17. AmyB says:
    August 11, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    It is utterly deplorable that GOP leaders/senators/congressmen – Kevin McCarthy, Paul Rand, MTG, Josh Hawley, Cruz and the like are screaming about planted evidence, investigating Merrick Garland and the DOJ, “defund the FBI” (courtesy of nub job MTG) when NO ONE even knows what was in the fucking search warrant, and knows what they found at Mar-a-Lago.

    LMAO!!! Can these assholes be more predictable or pathetic???? And all they are doing, is riling up their violent, mentally unstable MAGA base!!

  18. Lizzie says:
    August 11, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    One of the tv pundit’s was asked ‘Do you really think trump would keep stolen documents at MAL this long?’, Answer, ‘Well, we don’t get the smart ones’. LOL Flat out called him stupid.

  19. kirk says:
    August 11, 2022 at 6:58 pm

    After AG Merrick Garland’s news conference today when he announced motion to unseal the search warrant and attachments, he clarified he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” Newsweek’s so-called ‘senior Justice Department source’ has been caught in a lie. Wouldn’t be relying on Newsweek much in this matter.

