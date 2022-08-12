WaPo: Donald Trump apparently stole classified nuclear weapons documents

I’m not sure what I was even expecting when we heard about all of the classified documents Donald Trump stole and improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago. I mean, it could be anything, right? It could be espionage sh-t about undercover spies. It could be information and data from the lead up to the January 6th insurrection. It could be stuff about Trump’s meetings with Vladimir Putin. Well, all of that stuff is probably in a Mar-a-Lago toupee safe too, but the Washington Post says that the FBI and DOJ were able to secure their search warrant because they had evidence/knowledge of Trump’s theft of classified documents about nuclear weapons.
Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.
The people who described some of the material that agents were seeking spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. They did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation. Nor did they say if such documents were recovered as part of the search. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.
Late Thursday night, Trump said on social media that he agreed the document should be made public.
Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said. Publicizing details about U.S. weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems. And other countries might view exposing their nuclear secrets as a threat, experts said.
[From WaPo]
My question is… if the FBI had some knowledge months ago that Trump stole classified nuclear documents, why did they wait this long for a raid? Did they only learn RECENTLY that Trump stole those particular nuclear documents? Because I don’t see the FBI – however compromised – visiting Mar-a-Lago in the spring and seeing the haphazard MAL basement full of nuclear secrets and the agents were just like “er, okay” and waiting four months to get a search warrant.
As for Trump “agreeing” that the search warrant should be unsealed, he literally has a copy which he could have released publicly at any time. He also has a receipt of what the FBI booked into evidence from MAL, which he also could have released publicly. I hope Trump’s dumbass supporters understand that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
Pictured: Greg Abbott, Former President Donald Trump
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
New York, NY – Former US President Donald J. Trump stayed at Trump Tower overnight following a dinner in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Pictured: Donald Trump
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.
Pictured: Donald Trump
Pictured: Donald Trump
Pictured: Donald Trump
Welp. Putin and the Saudis obviously have all that info by now. Traitor. Treason. Highest of all crimes. If anyone deserves to be hanged…if anyone deserves the death penalty….
If the person who most deserves it doesn’t get it, then no one in America should ever be executed again. And I’m fine with that.
Not just our enemies, but all the crazies and whack jobs that hang around Trump all the time, so possibly the highest classified information IN OUR GOVERNMENT has been flashed around in typical Trump fashion for the past 19 months and is practically in the public domain now. It doesn’t surprise me, with that possibly broad disclosure, that someone with two brain cells to rub together finally tipped off the FBI/DOJ.
TWO WEEKS AGO he had Saudi’s (and likely a few Russians) at Mar-A-Lago for a golf tournament. You KNOW there was money exchanging hands to be escorted to the basement for “special access”.
In unrelated news, the Washington Examiner has the US Military “furiously” rewriting the nuclear deterrence policy to handle Russia and China. Wonder why they’d have to do that, lol?
Actually, the Saudi golf thing was at his Bedminster club in New Jersey, but that doesn’t undercut your principle point that Trump would absolutely use our most precious assets for commercial gain.
I think I have to throw up.
He is guilty of treason and the reason he quickly put out there that the FBI planted evidence.
Absolutely, I’m certain this was what was given to the Saudis in return for their funding the Trumps and Kushners. Additionally probably sensitive access to the location and security details of Saudi/middle eastern political targets like Jamal Khashoggi. I do not believe for a single second it was a pure coincidence that Salman Rushdie was stabbed today by a man with a middle eastern looking military haircut and dressed camo. It was a message to the US administration- Trump spilled everything and we can reach on to your soil (yet again let’s not forget who was 9/11 Trump’s Saudi pals.).
Yup!! Anyone looking to seek political asylum in the US in now SOL, and those that are here, they are seeking asylum to other counties.
Leave it to Drumpf and his lack of morals for selling secrets to the highest bidder. And Britain is out as well since they aren’t safe from Putin’s grasp either.
@ThatsNotOk, I stated the day the warrant was executed that he was treasonous. This just proves that he is the treasonous scum bag that he is.
Treason carries the death penalty still, or no less than 5 years in prison. I don’t care IF he was a former president, he sold secrets to our enemies, including possibly classified NSA. He probably sold classified documents to Kim Jong Un as well.
Including Jared as well, should be be involved, which is most likely.
I do hope this leads to his total end.
Life in prison at an especially hideous hardcore prison.
General information about how handling works is not classified, and how classified data is supposed to be handled is common knowledge. This stuff comes up every time there’s a trial involving someone of mishandling data.
Getting even the lowest clearance can take months and requires the candidate to tell the entire truth. Things that person may have done often aren’t as important as being honest about what they did. The information required of the candidate is extensive. Once the person has the clearance:
You can only see classified information if you have a need to know. Everything is graded to indicate which clearance level is required to see something. Just having a clearance isn’t enough. You have to have the clearance for the specific data and the need to know.
There are rules about possession, handling, sharing, protecting, etc. People with clearances regularly take classes on the rules and laws surrounding all of this. No one is above data management or need to know. No one.
The President has the need to know some things, but not others, and is subject to the same rules as anyone else.
Just being President isn’t a good enough reason to see a particular piece of data. Being President doesn’t absolve them of the need to responsibly handle data etc.
Taking data from the White House would be right out, and is potentially a felony.
I’d be concerned that the yes-men around him broke the handling rules and that he’s been in possession of sensitive things he should have never had access to.
The worst scenario is that he had sensitive data above his clearance level, didn’t have a need to know, and shared to unfriendly entities.
“and shared to unfriendly entities.” Not “shared” – SOLD to unfriendly entities. This man doesn’t share information, unless it’s to brag about it; and why just brag when he can make some money.
I don’t think anything is above the president’s clearance level and, arguably, nothing is outside of his need to know.
I think the problem is that he took it out and stored it in an unsecured location, not that he didn’t have the clearance level or the need to know.
That’s not how intelligence security works @Tessa. The CIA director does not have access to every safe, every document, and every room at Langley. The Secretary of Defense does not have access to everything in the Pentagon. These men don’t do every job, so there is no need for them to know everything and have access everywhere. There is no one person who has access to everything. That would make them prime targets to kidnap or bribe. Intelligence security is about separation, isolation, and limitation. Limit the amount of material that can be exposed and limit the number of people who can expose something. What Trump did completely smashed all of these safeguards because he believes being president gave him access to everything. The consequences all access are disastrous.
Exactly Dan. The very fact 45 went out of his way ignoring protocol is grounds enough, but nope. This idiot is wiping his ass with democracy and half the country is underneath him eating up all his cheeseburger shit.
@dan
Nothing you said contradicts anything I said, so I think I understand how security works just fine, thank you. I didn’t say the director of the CIA (or the president) has access to everything and reviews it daily. I said s/he could. As in – his clearance level allows it, and if he decides he wants to see the contents of the 3rd safe on the 5th floor, nobody will dare to question the need to know or demand the explanation even if the need to know was not immediately clear to them. The OP implied that the president may not have the proper clearance or need to know. I highly doubt that.
Espionage charges. That’s what this MFer deserves.
His supporters are too easily played by him. They will believe anything he says despite any common sense they have.
Yeah. DOJ will release the documents and he’ll make a big stink about how they’re false or something, when of course they aren’t, and he could release HIS at any point but he won’t, all to try to gain a little bit of time to come up with the next lie, while his followers will be frothing at the mouth for many years to come about the whole thing. It’s so gd predictable. How is this still working?
That’s been lots of speculation that someone inside trump’s circle snitched about the nuclear docs. I’d guess Jared first.
Maybe at least one of his people has the intelligence to see how very badly stealing those sorts of documents could end.
I read it was a secret service agent. Not sure if that’s true but that’s what I saw reported somewhere.
It wasn’t Jared. He helped MBS cover up the Khashoggi murder so we know he has no conscience or shame. I think the reporting that it was a secret service agent is probably right.
Yes, let’s sweat Jared too, sooner not later.
I doubt it’s him, after all, he got $2 billion for SOMETHING and I’m wondering if some of those documents were that thing.
And recall that Jared was so fiscally compromised that he was deemed ineligible for classified clearance but rump pushed it through anyway. Jared def sold something important to the Saudis for that $2B USD.
It certainly seems like the net is closing, if not for Trump, then for people very close to him. I wonder if someone has flipped for immunity? Ivanka being the mole will KILL HIM, so I hope it’s her.
I don’t think it was Jared, because he has plenty of skeletons in his own closet.
I just read somewhere that there are rumors that Melania is a prime suspect for being the mole. If he goes to prison, she won’t have to divorce him OR wait until he kicks (and split with the kids, depending on the will) to be rid of him and have the rest of his $$$ (whatever is left).
Yaaaaaawn. Another day another horrifying treasonous act for which no one will be held accountable. ‘Murica, y’all.
No freaking lie.
100%
So….treason, right? Can he finally fcuking be locked up now? He has committed so many crimes and broken so many laws. There had better be some legal follow through on this. No pardons, no forgiveness.
I read that the fact he stole the documents in the first place now forbids him from being able to run for office again, but he also needs to pay, prison-wise. Lock him up. Lock him up.
And to answer the OPs question about whether his dumbass supporters understand he can “release the documents now” himself…no, they do not. Their stupidity and willful ignorance knows no bounds.
Espionage and treason. Byyyyyyyyeeeeeee, Rump!
He is such a piece of sh*t. He has done so much irreparable harm to the nation he must suffer the consequences.
There was a traitorous couple, the Rosenbergs, whose fate would be appropriate for him.
I was glued to the TV and Twitter. It was a crazy when the WaPo released the info they had. I’ve read a lot in the past 12 hours and heard a lot – one story was that these documents were just now revealed to DOJ about their contents and thus moved FAST. That craziness with the VA Governor making national news was CRAZY.
It’s been a bonkers week.
TRAITOR
TRAITOR
TRAITOR
When he finally left office, I felt that at least he could no longer do damage to our national security. Guess I was wrong. Sigh.
Obviously more safeguards need to be put in place to prevent these sorts of documents from being stolen in this way. Even a president shouldn’t have sole access without supervision. If those type of safeguards are already in place then whatever people allowed him to walk away with such documents need to be identified.
Absolutely this. People who lose the popular vote get access to this? Ridiculous. We should not have one person or even a few with this much power. And we should have some checks on the intelligence of people in charge.
This whole presidency has been a series of lessons in what safeguards this country does not have that we all thought it did.
Biden cut off the daily PDB right away I think, so at least he hasn’t been privy to that.
He didn’t move those boxes himself. He surrounded himself with sycophants and incredibly stupid & inexperienced people. A LOT of people would have known about this, and turned a blind eye.
This stupid, greedy, selfish, sociopathic, delusional, racist, misogynistic, cowardly, treasonous piece of shit. And that description still seems somehow inadequate.
He’s always been a Mussolini fanboy, hasn’t he? Then a similar end should be the ultimate honor.
He actually said that he admired how loyal the German generals were to Hitler and wished “his” generals would be that way. Yes, he admired Nazis and the absolute power of dictators.
If Trump was actually locked up, what might his crazy supporters do then? They’re already attacking the FBI. They tried to overthrow the government. This is scary.
Yes, I’m finding their “Defund the FBI” chants/demands quite hilarious. I say, we’ll defund the FBI if you’ll defund the police. I’m willing to make that trade.
His supporters don’t understand anything except Trump is God. It’s a cult. It’s a frigging cult of the most deranged, idiotic, and irrational people out there.
Can you imagine the off with his head hysteria had this been President Obama stealing nuclear documents?
This is high treason. We already know Putin has whatever he had in his possession. Terrifying.
This is why you don’t let unqualified, unhinged, cash strapped, grifter reality show stars who won’t give up any of their businesses (President Carter gave up his peanut farm FFS), or release their tax documents run for president. Candidates should, at minimum, have to pass a basics civics test to run for president and their nominees for VP should do the same – and we all know who would have gotten every single question wrong: If your answer is Mr. I Just Spoke with The President of the US Virgin Islands, you’d be correct. If your second answer is Miss I Can See Russia From My Backyard you get a bonus point for the question.
President Carter gave up his peanut farm? This is my favorite piece of historical trivia for this month.
It’s bonkers to me that everyone could see what a disaster this would be in terms of corruption and security but they all (looking at Democrats) just basically folded once he took office. Sure, they yelled a lot but that doesn’t help.
Right now there are plenty of neo-fascists elected to office (looking at MTG) and … crickets? They are proudly calling themselves nationalists. Christian fundamentalists. It’s just insane how this party has been able to gaslight an entire country into accepting horrific behavior.
And I get it. The whole world is looking at a global car crash. But sometimes it still shocks me.
@Emmi He did! The man is amazing I’ve read a few of his books and even met him at one point. It was a huge thrill to meet him. Global car crash is the perfect way to describe this. It’s really terrifying and shocking. I said when he got elected we would never recover – and people thought I was overreacting. I remember my neighbor ran outside her house crying realizing he had won. She said “there’s no coming back from him” and truer words have never been spoken.
How is he not in handcuffs right now?
Funny how some people can be reading a story about a Republican politician’s allegations of wrongdoing, know how he was ably assisted by those he appointed and used like personal servants, and yet somehow turn around and blame “looking at Democrats” for his actions. Remarkable. Such a mindset is also bound to get more such Republicans elected to high office again and again.
Looking at Democrats? I understand people wanted them to fight harder, but they did fight. It’s the Republicans who folded with this guy. They let him take over their party, they went along with his agenda, confirmed his lying extremist SCOTUS picks, defended him after he tried to stage a coup, and didn’t vote to impeach him.
Don’t blame the other party because it couldn’t cure this party’s cancer.
Yes. Once he was elected, all bets were off. And frankly, I think it had larger repercussions that we can possibly know at this point. I firmly believe that autocrats around the world were watching this shitshow and felt absolutely emboldened to go ahead with whatever plans they hadn’t dared execute before. Executing their own citizens on foreign soil, starting wars, whatever is going on with China and their horrendous Covid policies. T**** proved how weak our democracies really are if we’re being honest with ourselves. And how easily we are manipulated with online propaganda and distracted and overwhelmed by things like Covid. Not to minimize a pandemic but we could all have done better.
Men like Carter or our former Chancellor Schmidt are a thing of the past I guess. That’s not to say things were better in the past. But there were some politicians with integrity. I’m looking around and it’s dire.
@AnneL – How did they fight? They tried to not get their noses dirty which is commendable under normal circumstances. But there was a point where taking the high road was just naive. And the Republicans didn’t fold, they gleefully supported him knowing they finally didn’t have to pretend to be decent people anymore.
@SideEye: It also wasn’t great when then-candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 delayed, procrastinated, and avoided releasing his own tax documents in the usual timeline. He was finally shamed into the most minimal release of one year’s scrubbed documents. The year he chose to release was the previous year’s taxes, when he conveniently knew he intended to run for office and knew people would expect something, so he increased his charitable donations a bit, and tried hard to hide all of the loopholes he regularly used in order to make him seem like less of a scavenger. I remember after he lost and was in a more introspective mood, Romney publicly said that he regretted releasing even those documents. Trump agreed at the time, saying that he thought Romney was a fool to do so.
Sadly, there’s still no requirement about the number of years candidates have to release and when the disclosures are to be made. Even after all these incidents, we prefer to rely on the presidential candidates’ what’s the word, oh yeah: honor.
Sadly, he will not go to prison, at least not the kind with barred windows. He will strike a deal. Permanently withdraw from public life and never run for office again, be given immunity to testify about his white house years and throw everyone under the bus. He will take a deal in a minute when faced with prison.
His 3 oldest children including their spouses should lawyer up. This will get nasty.
They can hire Tiffany.
Or Kim Kardash…
You are right, he won’t go to prison. However, he will likely escape to a “friendly” nation and hide out there, pulling the strings to his puppet followers and continue to incite and inflame the masses.
“Hire Tiffany…” DYING. LMAO.
Has Tiffany even passed a bar exam yet? She’s conspicuously absent from all the shit hitting the fan. I doubt her wealthy fiance wants to get his family’s reputation dirtied any more than it already has.
Larelyn, I hope they take his passport and require him to be under surveillance at all times. He would not be allowed to meet with any foreign nationals or known agents of other countries. That’s what I think the BEST he should hope for. That idiot has information that he knows that he could still sell. I wouldn’t trust him an inch.
I want to know what Jared gave to the Saudis for them to pay him $2B. It could be any number of things he saw/read while in his ill-gotten WH job. But could it also have been from what’s stored at MAL??
Anyway, kudos to Merrick. He sounded pissed and over it yesterday. If Trump wants the docs unsealed asap, then let’s do it! Is it time for the handcuffs yet?
For some reason from day one I’ve pictured that ghoul Jared as slithering around doing any and every possible unscrupulous thing for monetary gain and to fulfill his delusions that he’s smarter than everyone else. He truly makes my skin crawl.
Why? Why would he keep those documents..it is a serious question..to sell them to another government? To have leverage over the new admin?
All I have to say about ALL this mess is..I really hope they did EVERYTHING by the book. If not, there will be some loophole somewhere that will drag this out in the courts for years that I am guessing the tax payers will have to fund.
His whole “ As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time… “ nonsense is head scratching. I mean, this is a guy who didn’t read the documents they gave him. And also, this is not the kind of stuff you bring home for homework. That is like me saying, “ As a pathologist, I used to take home corpses when I couldn’t get everything done by 5pm on Friday. I have jars and jars of pickled brains and floating eyeballs, iceboxes full of kidneys , and a bunch of random thumbs that I’m not quite sure where they came from.”
(I’m not really a pathologist. Please don’t send the FBI to look for bonesaws in my basement.)
Jesus. I’m glad someone in that wretched inner circle finally had a tiny moment of decency and reported this, but it’s probably too late.
This is like the plot of a bad movie, but we can’t stop and walk out.
Yeah, someone flipped. It was obvious that they got wind of something bad.
I wonder if the Saudi golf tournament he was hosting was cover for a sales meeting.
And now we know why he’s hung on to this stuff… it’s super valuable.
Jared and Ivanka distanced themselves a lot since the 2020 election loss, so they are candidates. Also they’ve been making bank with the Saudi’s. Trump was toying with selling the Saudi’s the info for nuclear capability for years (2019?)
It doesn’t matter what evidence is presented against him he will always lie and put himself first. His cult followers believe anything he says and he stokes their misplaced hate, rage, racism & victim mentality. Now he’s saying release the paperwork but he HAS the paperwork, so why won’t he? Is it really nuclear secrets? Is he up to something or is he stupid? He was also given ample opportunity to return what he’d taken but just didn’t. And it’s not just Faux, news and propping him up and making excuses for him, we f*cking Katy Tur screeching like a fool on MSNBC of whatever channel she’s on. The Fourth Estate has aided in the uplifting of Trump. Disgusting.
I still can’t believed this hateful country elected a racist, grifting game show host to the highest office of the land.
I think he had this info so his dirty crook friends could sell it to make money. A person like Paul Manafort who is as corrupt as they get (and who Trump pardoned). .
Or Michael Flynn, favorite tool of Putin. Trump is in hock to the oligarchs and desperate to maintain his “billionaire player” image. No telling who he and his slime ball kids sold that intel to. Smh ‘Murrica.
Trump is making the money on this. Others might get paid, but I’m sure Trump is looking after himself.
Will this disclosure distance or alienate any of his MAGAnuts? I hope it will but fear it won’t. I still cannot fathom how anyone with a room temperature or better IQ can support this psycho, especially all those God-fearing evangelicals who ignore the yet-unpunished violations of the Ten Commandments..
No, it won’t. The only thing the US (and the sane parts of the world) can hope is it energizes the conservative Rethuglicans to vote against MAGAT candidates. For Independents to vote straight Democratic. For Bernie’s sycophants to vote straight Democrat. For 18-30 year olds to register to vote and vote straight Democratic. The *only way* this ends with the US remaining a democracy is if Dems win both Houses of Congress in the November elections. And if Dem candidates take Governor, AG, and election oversight positions in every US state – which will not happen.
Former guy is claiming this is a hoax, cause of course he is. But this why he won’t release anything.
Despite his statement that he wants the docs released, we know he doesn’t. He could release the list of items taken and prove this nuke story wrong, but he isn’t. Gee, wonder why not?
Holy f*ck. This is terrifying. It’s far beyond treason – it endangers every living thing on this planet. And sadly, it is likely that NOTHING will come of it.
I can understand despairing that Trump has gotten away with crimes his whole life, but at this point, I really don’t understand the “nothing will happen to him” attitude. The AG of the United States personally signed off on a warrant to search the residence of a former POTUS. Do people think Garland did that without the idea of pursuing further action?
Besides this giant treason-burger of a case (Julius & Ethel Rosenberg were executed for crimes similar to what’s suggested here), Trump is facing cases in Georgia & New York. His crimes are many & not even well concealed–there just hasn’t been an appetite to go after him until now. That has all changed & he has less access to decent lawyers than ever before. Trump & many others (not all) who have skated for years *will* be charged for their crimes.
I have zero faith that anyone will hold him accountable for these obvious crimes. The Trump era completely eroded any faith I had in the justice system. I would be tickled pink if I’m proven wrong,though.
Can I start the LOCK HIM UP chant?
Seriously, I am appalled that it’s freaking nuclear information that he’s probably sold two or three times already. There was a lot of talk about all his loans being due that disappeared, I would guess this is why.
Like I said yesterday, until he’s in custody there’s going to be lone wolf attacks like the Cincinnati FBI office yesterday. Send him into outer space so there’s nowhere for MAGAts to rally and attack.
“Okay, but he only stole them in order to profit off them.” – a Fox News pundit later today, probably
“He only stole them to keep them out of the deep state’s hands.”
“The real crime here is the FBI’s lack of decorum.”
Unfortunately his supporters are gone in the head, they understand nothing… at least nothing logical.
Individual 1, has a Plan to spin it once again… “I’m the victim, they planted shit-on me to make me look like a Traitor and a Crook (although I am)”.
This piece ofTrumptrash never takes responsibility for anything… but Karma is coming up against him very soon — fast and furiously.
Again he is the worst person in the world and he needs to be held accountable to show other people what a scumbag this person is. He is no role model . He is a Traitor and should be treated as such!!!!! Can’t believe people like this soulless scum! His kids are just as bad. Jared’s daddy went to prison so I’m sure his son will go to!? Lock them all up! TRE45ON!!
I kid you not…they are arguing that he declassified these docs so he is A-OK to steal them. Dude no 1) that is a confession and 2) not how that law works….
LOCK HIM UP.
I wanna know why Jared got 2 BILLION from the Saudis. I also want to know what’s really buried in that golf course grave that claims to hold the remains of Ivana.
This has gotten real and it’s no joke. There’s speculation that the nuclear information could be exposed or sold to the enemy. No one is saying treason, but if it crosses the bar for treason that’s huge. In the US you can get the death penalty for treason.
Yes!! The Rosenburgs would like a word with Donald! Jeez US
Trump loyalists are going to focus on what the initial *reason* for the search was, not on the actual theft of highly classified documents. Garland hasn’t yet asked for the unsealing of affidavits that would show probable cause that a crime has been committed. Trump’s going to go full baby-fisted temper-tantrumy about how the documents were planted by the FBI in the June search so there’s going to be yet another drawn-out legal battle fighting facts with a barrage of lies, which is his MO. Get the loyalists and magas all fired up and ready to fight for him tooth and nail, bombing FBI offices and trying to assassinate Garland. He may end up in jail someday but it’s going to be a long, dirty fight.
WSJ has seen the list, 11 sets of classified doc’s.
Inc info on the President of France – why does Agent Orange have classified information on the French President?!?!?
He’s on truth social screaming that it was all declassified and if they wanted it all they had to do was ask – they did, REPEATEDLY.
POTUS can’t declassify nuclear secrets. Given Macron, if I were a world leader right now I’d be worried Trump may have information on him/her. I wouldn’t be surprised Trump misused the CIA to get dirt for personal gain.
Amongst all the items described as “Various classified TS/SCI documents,” “Miscellaneous secret documents” and labeled boxes is this curious item: “Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.” Hmmm.
We’re not going to know what a lot of this stuff is, especially if it needs to be in SCIF. They will have described it in vague enough terms that the warrant and list doesn’t have to be classified. The only things redacted on the property receipt are the Case ID # and special agent’s name.
He would have information on Macron because Macron just had a difficult campaign against Marine LePen, who is supported by Putin, and well there you go. This sh!t is absolutely WILD.
Re: Macron, Ron Perlman imitation of former pres speech patterns is hilarious – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHv0RExQsPQ
And less than a day after the “standing order to declassify” everything that was at Trump’s residence hit the air, we learned that at least one lawyer for former President Trump signed a written statement in June asserting that all material marked as classified , and held in boxes in a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government. The written declaration was made after a visit on June 3 to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, the top counterintelligence official in the Justice Department’s national security division.
So, nothing at Mar-a-Lago was ever classified material because it was all declassified by the magical “standing order.” Except for all that classified material that Trump’s lawyer said was returned in June.
After the years of practice that Trump and his people have in lying,I would think they would be , you know, better at it.
And to think we used to joke about him having access to the nuclear codes! Not quite the same thing but close enough. I know he’s an idiot but I have to wonder if he thought no one would notice or question the documents going missing.
You don’t think Melania saw Ivanka’s paupers grave, and got to wondering…
Ivanka is alive and well, that’s Trump’s daughter. It’s Ivana, his ex-wife who passed. And no, Melania didn’t see anything in her grave FFS.
1. “radical left democrats” uhhhh Where? Who? We don’t have those in positions of power in the U.S.
2. “Un-American”? What’s more un-American can subverting the will of voters and undermining democracy?
F*ck Trump and his b.s. guzzling cultists