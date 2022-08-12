“Hilaria Baldwin responds to those fake-bump conspiracies” links

Hilaria Baldwin responded to people who think she’s faking her embarazo. [Dlisted]

Donald Trump’s allies are telling Republicans to lay off the FBI because something bigger might be coming out soon. [Pajiba]

A new trailer for The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes & Anya Taylor-Joy. [LaineyGossip]

Vintage Cherry Jones. [Seriously OMG]

Republican men have no idea about women’s bodies. [Jezebel]

I would totally wear Maluma’s pants, IDGAF. [Go Fug Yourself]

Puddle Kid was just trying to cool down. [Gawker]

Sarah Paulson talks about Beanie Feldstein’s Funny girl drama. [Just Jared]

What horror movie f–ked you up as a kid? Creepshow is my answer. [Buzzfeed]

The tragic backstory for a My 600 Lb Life star. [Starcasm]

Herschel Walker’s ex-wife made a powerful campaign ad against him. [Towleroad]

Tom Brady will miss some football stuff for “personal reasons.” [Egotastic]