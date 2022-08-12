“Hilaria Baldwin responds to those fake-bump conspiracies” links

Hilaria Baldwin responded to people who think she’s faking her embarazo. [Dlisted]
I actually believe she is pregnant this time. THIS time.
This is one time I’m on board with the “psycho conspiracy theorists,” as she calls them. She is ALWAYS walking around in a bra or workout top…now she’s only wearing long dresses?? That’s off brand for her and lends some cred to the suspicions, IMO
But her face looks different. She can stuff a pillow under her dress, but she can’t make her face fuller. It looks like she has gained weight.
I’m a little confused as to why you’d go back to incubating yourself after having a surrogate. I’d have surrogates for all of ’em if I wanted a bunch of kids and had the money/access.
I’d guess it’s because she wants the attention all to herself.
Because she was being called out for faking her pregnancies, and between those rumors and her faking being Spanish, she lost her endorsements and PR events. She’s just tryin’ get that cash money back.
Whatever her name is, she’s the donny trump of DLIST celebs. She lies like she breathes- NOT from Spain nor hispanic/latina <<4th gen Bostonian w zero Hispanic heritage. She's NOT a "mommy influencer" , but has a fleet of nannies + door dashed (surrogates) bebes. FAKE YOGI to boot- more experienced as a ballroom dancer (NOT in Spain either, just the US& Bristol England). LiarIa, now I remember her name–she may be pregnant for reals here, but has a closet full of fake bebe bumps. Why? Because she's just a boring rich white girl who stole from more interesting communities.
Hilary is just happy people are talking about her, poor thing. I’m actually curious about the Tom Brady thing. Too Botoxed? Trouble at home?
I’m betting divorce at home. She was beyond pissed when he went back to football.
Does anyone else think Hillary Baldwin is sitting at home- door closed after the photo op of being a loving mom- with the 3 nannies taking care of the kids- scouring in the internet for mentions of her so she can “respond” to the “cruel rumors”. She lives for this crap.
It seems like a bizarre mental illness, the fake persona, the addiction to babies.
Batsh*t crazy.
Perhaps i am just being unkind. But her whole vibe just seems waaaaay off.
She does have a whole lotta “pay attention to meeeeeeeeee!” vibe.
An hustler has gotta hustle. I guess someone advised her to cash in quickly when marrying a well known celeb. She did the social media route & makes up to 6k a post. Her whole schtick is fake tho—fake Spaniard, fake yogi…and the mom thing? I mean. She’s stealing from an actual community of PARENTS–whilst she hires a fleet of both surrogates & nannies. Sure, she’s been actually pregnant twice, so that makes her “an influencer” w paid sponsorships?? Proves there’s $$$$ in our world, it’s just going to the wrong ppl for the wrong reasons
She’s pregnant *again*?? I really don’t care if it’s her or a surrogate, they had two babies six months apart. I thought that was the cherry top of their crazy cake. This is too much. Who has this many kids this close together? Unless you’re Queen Victoria. Is she reincarnated?
Why is going on with this woman? She seems to want her own baseball team of kids?
Baby hoarding!
IMO, the planet does not need more Baldwins. At least no more from Alec & H.
Hard.Pass.Lady.
Baby hoarding – love it!!
Oh man, for sure Creepshow. That movie absolutely screwed me up as a kid.
Amityville Horror. Rather than get a babysitter, parents brought me to the drive-in with blankets & pillow to sleep in the backseat. Big mistake. Huge.
I was very easily scared as a kid, so ET and Gremlins did a number on me, but the less obvious choice would be Disney’s The Watcher in the Woods. Nightmares for weeks!
Watcher in the woods – YES!!! So creepy! And Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (if you know, you know *shudder*). And Jaws (I was WAY too young. Terrified there was a shark under my bed / in my bath for years after!)
Came here to say Watcher in the Woods. That movie scarred me for years.
I always hated ET and found him creepy af!
Could not swim in any pool (or lake) without terror for years, even though my logical brain said sharks only really live in salt water. Shout out to my fellow over-active-imagination weenies!
The Pit and the Pendulum- Vincent Price, Roger Corman, instruments of torture, domestic violence, creepy castle, multiple nasty sadistic people.
I was 7 or 8, it was pouring rain at summer camp and the camp director gathered all the kids in the gymnasium to show the non-kid friendly movies HE or someone on staff liked. Worst day ever … I was not the only traumatized child.
OMG..that’s terrible. You have to wonder if that camp director pulled the same kind of trick when Friday the 13th was out.
They may not be considered horror movies-the ones that had an impact/put fear in me when younger (that I’m remembering) are Sssssss, Race with the Devil and The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane. Snakes, satanists and a pedophile.
waxworks
Trilogy of Terror, segment 3. It still frightens me.
Uh….let’s see: Barbarella – Mom had no idea what it was about; she was just liked Jane Fonda.
Darby O’Gill and the Little People
And a trailer…just a freakin’ trailer for a film I later discovered was called Count Yorga, Vampire. There was a scene of a woman sleeping in the back of her station wagon with her husband and seeing the vampire looking in at her. Messed me up! I still must have all the curtains closed at night because of it.
The Birds (still scared of birds) and Rosemary’s Baby.
The Haunting (original 1963 version of the Haunting of Hill House). Breathing walls!!!! Also Them! About the giant ants in LA culverts. Scared me silly, especially that sound! Saw them on TV because my mom liked ‘scary’ movies. These two gave me nightmares for years. Oh, wait, and The Crawling Eye!! A giant crawling eyeball!!!!
And oh, yes, The Birds! Birds freak me out to this day!! Thankfully, I didn’t see Rosemary’s Baby until I was an adult because that for sure would have done me in.
Nightmare on Elm Street
Can we work out some sort of arrangement where we keep Roe v Wade, and Señora Baldwin can maintain the “domestic supply of infants”?
*snort*
I watched Aliens and Misery when I was way too young thanks to my much older cousins. I actually still like the movies but I remember being pretty disturbed.
100% agreed
With one exception, I’ve always been respectful about whatever name someone wants to go by. But I insolently make an exception for culturally “fluid” Hillary Baldwin
There is a whole Reddit rabbit hole on Hilary which is both disturbing and which has disturbing commenters as well. Have to say, I am not into calling woman out for faking pregnancy particularly as it often seems to wrongly target Black woman (Beyoncé and Meghan Markle) but she isn’t even trying that hard from her posting of endless pictures. She is still posting pics in a bra or skin tight clothes doing yoga poses that would not be safe if she was pregnant (no matter how good shape she is in). I don’t know her motivation here. The whole thing (including her Instagram account) is both distasteful and sad so don’t recommend that you go to either site.
On the other hand, Hilary might be just the person to explain sex & pregnancy & ‘lady parts’ to all those idiot republican politicians. She at least understands basic human biology.
I’m kinda freaked out about the story update the major news outlets are now confirming. So many of us struggle with overcoming trauma, and I’m really freaked out by the absolute horror of the whole situation.
I have been for a week now.
It’s a bad news day when I’m not even sure what one you are talking about- Heche or Rushdie. Both horrific.
I posted it before I heard the Rushdie story, but yeah horrifying is the word of the day.
I think “Planet Of The Apes” messed me up a bit. I had never been afraid of apes because, well, I had only seen them at the zoo. Here they were caging and abusing humans, and I identified with the humans so it freaked me out. The makeup was really well done. They really seemed like mean, scary people who just looked like apes.
Two months ago I saw a picture of a chimp sitting on the hood of an abandoned car, in a lot full of wrecks. He was alone and flying a kite. He had about 70 feet of string on the end of the kite. I immediately flashed on Planet of the Apes and thought, yup this is where it begins. A month later, I saw a video of a monkey walking a dog. I know they’re smart, and I know they can be taught, but, I can’t forget that picture of that bored looking chimp sitting there with its kite. I keep thinking about it.
Mostly kidding here, I wonder if it was trying to figure out flight? LOL
I had to look that up, because it sounded so intriguing! I didn’t find a chimp on a car flying a kite, but I did find a monkey on a building flying a kite. That is wild! I don’t know if it’s better or worse for your fears to know monkeys, at least, are not apes?
Rant time: Why aren’t shoes made to fit women’s feet? That’s all I got in regards to Hilaria.
The funniest part to me was that Alec Baldwin’s stalker was actually the first person who uncovered that Hillary was a fraud and not actually a Spaniard, but nobody listened to her. I guess the stalker was up late at night doing a lot of intense Googling on Hillary and ended up putting all the pieces together that nobody else would have the time or interest to uncover at that stage. She tried to let the world know, but nobody paid attention because of the whole being a stalker thing.