Anne Heche has died at 53, she will be an organ donor



Anne Heche’s rep has confirmed that Anne has died at 53. She is still on life support in order to give time to find organ donor recipients. Anne’s son, Homer, has issued a statement as well about losing his mom. We are thinking of her family and friends at this difficult time.

Anne Heche is facing a grim prognosis after suffering a catastrophic brain injury, a rep for the Emmy-winning actress tells PEOPLE.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” the rep says in a statement on behalf of Heche’s family.

“She is not expected to survive.”

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

The statement goes on to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and for the care shown for Heche, 53, in the aftermath of the devastating car crash on Aug. 5.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement continues.

As for her legacy, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” says the rep on behalf of the family. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”