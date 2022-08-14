Salman Rushdie stabbed in Chautauqua, NY, he ‘will likely lose one eye’

Salman Rushdie is 75 years old and an award-winning author. He’s Indian, and he lived in England for decades, then moved to the US in 2000. He’s lived primarily in New York for more than two decades. Part of the reason for his move to New York was the feeling that it was “safer” for him in the US. He’s lived under a fatwa since 1989, shortly after the publication of The Satanic Verses. Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini issued the fatwa because of the outrage over the book, which is about Islam and the prophet Mohammed.
I’m sure Rushdie has felt under threat every day since 1989, but I’m also sure that he has moments where he is able to let his guard down, where he thinks he’s among friends and colleagues and students. Perhaps that’s how he felt on Friday when he traveled to Chautauqua, New York to give a talk about, ironically enough, how America is a safe haven for exiled writers. While Rushdie was on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a man rushed on stage with a knife of some kind. The assailant stabbed Rushdie repeatedly in his neck, face and abdomen. Even as people held the assailant back, he was still trying to stab Rushdie. Rushdie was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania by helicopter. His agent, Andrew Wylie, told media outlets that “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”
Salman Rushdie is facing a grim recovery. The renowned author, 75, has been placed on a ventilator and cannot speak, his literary agent Andrew Wylie told The New York Times in an update on his condition after he was attacked and stabbed on stage Friday during a literary festival at New York’s Chautauqua Institution.
“The news is not good,” said Wiley. “Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”
Rushdie was stabbed “at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen,” New York State Police said in a news conference, after a man, later identified by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, rushed the lecture stage and attacked the Satanic Verses author and Ralph Henry Reese, who sustained a minor head injury. Rushdie was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
New York State Police took Matar into custody after the attack, according to the Associated Press. Investigating with the FBI and the local sheriff’s office, authorities requested a search warrant for a backpack and electronic devices found at the Chautauqua Institution.
Author Carl LeVan described the scene on Twitter, noting that Rushdie “was stabbed multiple times before [the] attacker was subdued by security” and the audience was evacuated.
The assailant was taken into custody at the scene of the crime, and on Saturday, he was charged with attempted murder and assault by the New York State Police. The state police are getting help from the FBI as well as law enforcement goes through the tedious task of reviewing the 24-year-old assailant’s digital and social history. They’re going to want to know if he went to a local mosque or if he told anyone of his plans to attack Rushdie. They’re going to want to know if anyone helped him.
The literary community in America and the UK is really torn up about this attack. Many writers know and love Rushdie and he has always been supportive of emerging talent and writers of color. It’s heartbreaking to think that he went there, feeling safe and feeling like he was among his peers and his friends.
Appalling and heartbreaking.
I will never, ever understand the fundamentalism mentality in religion (any religion, because fundamentalism also exists in Christianity, Hinduism, etc,… )
I hope he recovers rapidly and as well as possible.
Yes, but no one ever asks what church a white, Christian terrorist attends.
@MeganC – Thank you.
Perhaps it’s really nothing to do with fundamentalism or islamism at all. Perhaps it’s just a ruse for something more sinister. It seems one house has just thrown down the gauntlet, and threatened to go full mafia should they lose in the showdown. No idea how the rival house is going to respond.
Awful!
Just appalling. Imagine spending all those years in hiding, thinking you’re finally safe and then this happens.
It’s so sad.
It is. I hope that he makes a full recovery and is able to maintain a life with as little of permanent damage as possible. I am so thankful that he survived.
I googled fatwa to find out what that was and came across an article by the Hill. It goes into depth on the life of this gentleman and fatwas, very interesting. It must be awful to live in fear.
I have to admit that I’m always surprised to hear he’s still alive. I’m not trying to be macabre but in 1989 it seemed certain his days were numbered. Clearly much effort and forethought has gone into his security, as there must have been at this event given that a gun wasn’t involved. Let’s be real that anyone determined to kill in the US can get a gun. But after this, he’ll need the protection of the pope to do public events.
This from my grandchild; what kind of religion believes that you must think the way we think or you must die.
Any religion rulled by fundamentalism. There’s an article that states that fundamentalism in religion acts as a mental parasite. Fundamentalism is found across all religions, just think about the US recent topic of abortion or the denial of scientific facts in the name of religion.
This. The toxic impact of it on society seems to be taking forever to breed out or cure.
Yes, unfortunately, any prescribed ideology/spiritality can take an ugly turn. It’s no surprise that religion has been at the center of wars and colonialism, and there have been numerous histories about the origin of world religions and its relation to colonial thinking and colonialism.
The irony is Iran is the least religious country I’ve visited in MENA. Prayers are condensed to twice a day to make it more convenient for those who are observant. Their theocracy is really just an attempt to legitimize their autocracy.
Did you tell your grandchild it was all of them?
+1 SAS
It is ALL of them. It’s outright in some religions, and passively in others (i.e. non-believers go to hell when they die, etc.). All are gross, all are fictional, all are harmful.
It’s all of them. Before 9/11 I’d felt it important to maintain the cultural traditions of my religion even if not especially religious. But 9/11 really shook me. I really questioned how one Old Testament/Abrahamic religion was different from another in regards to justifying extremism, and my path to separating from religion had begun.
The anti choice crew are putting the lives of all women at risk so while the fatwa was a specific threat to Rushdie, the forced birth, anti contraception christofascists are simply applying the same principle to all women in the US.
+1
His only crime was supporting the idea of the right to and value in questioning the world around you.
Pretty much every kind.
He’s alive, which is a miracle. Heard last night, he’s off the ventilator and talking. That’s gonna stick in the crew of those celebrating this attack. The attack was not successful. And he’ll be protected more heavily from now on.
He was protected the day of the attack by 2 policemen. Where were they?
Right?!? Why was the attack allowed to go on for so long?
I was a student at the Chatauqua Institution a while ago. If it hasn’t changed, it has the feel of an “Americana” small town. No cars allowed. Mainly music and art students and retirees on bicycles. Lots of ice cream. If these were local cops, they might not have been experienced with this type of incident.
I didn’t know how vicious the attack was until hearing the details. So my initial reaction “was oh well.” Because I haven’t liked him since hearing how horribly he treated Padma during their marriage. Now I feel bad because of how awful his injuries are. The attack is horrible enough but the trauma that Mr. Rushdie will live with will surly be awful as well.
This was my feeling too. It’s terrible what happened to him, but didn’t he tell Padma she was a ‘bad investment’ because she had endometriosis and he couldn’t f*ck her anymore? Like, I feel sorry for the guy, but holy f*ck.
I didn’t know anything about that, but pompous, misogynist men are a hallmark of his generation. Not defending it at all. Im just so exhausted. I can barely have a conversation with my father at this point. I’m disgusted that our politics are still dominated by men of this generation, and even the leftists exhibit contempt for women (while the right wing preaches straight up hate and rapey ideas about women). My point is that while I am ready for all men of this generation to stop dominating our culture, the horror or religious extremism is something we as women also need to care about.
He might be personally a creep but in his writings he’s at least aware enough that throughout history women are the target of hate and violence from men just because they are women *and* that it’s wrong.
I am sorry this happened to him and wish him a speedy recovery.
He has treated all his wives terribly in some way or another. He’s also made a wide variety of awful comments such as “white women are only good for f-ing”.
Tragic. Nothing good ever comes of fundamentalism.
That damn fatwa was issued in 1989, and then repealed at some point, and then a $3m bounty was put on his head in the late 90s, I believe.
I’m so sorry that he was attacked and I hope he recovers.
What gets me is that the dude who attacked him was younger than the damned fatwa. Yet still so much hate!
It is incredible that a 75 year old man survived those kinds of horrific injuries. As for the assailant, any religion that promotes killing (especially someone unable to put up much of a fight), is disgusting. Fundamentals across all religions are disgusting.
This really breaks my heart, how could someone be so cruel to do this to another person, this is shameful
I grew up quite close to the Chautauqua institute and spent a lot of time there as a kid. It’s not like it’s a single and easily secured venue, it’s a town/community dedicated to arts and literature. So in addition to venues like the amphitheater where Rushdie was speaking, there are a lot of houses (mostly summer people but also a few hundred live on the grounds year round) plus other businesses and performance and rehearsal spaces. As a visitor, you go through the gates at the front but then you’re quite free to wander around, there is very little security. I should also note that it’s a dry community on grounds, no booze (but there is a liquor store literally across the street from the main gate lol).
As a kid, I saw a number of speakers and got to perform there numerous times, it’s a really special place and I’m heartbroken to see it associated with this horrific violence. It would also be tremendously difficult to secure without losing the essence of the community. Plus having grown up there the local sheriff and police are…not great, basically the problems you expect of a rural small town area police force.
I live near the only other remaining Chautauqua in Colorado. If it’s anything like the Boulder Chautauqua, I could see them being touchy-feely, living in a bubble of civility, and not wanting too much security. But I’m surprised Rushdie didn’t insist on more controls. And I would have assumed that he also had his own security personnel, since he’s been living under the fatwa for 30 years now. But it sounds like that was not the case?
I knew I’ve seen him before in a movie! He plays himself in “Bridget Jones’ Diary”. Renee Zellweger asks him: Do you know where the toilets are? Anyway long life Mr. Rushdie.
I was watching that the day before the attack. Them constantly asking him for the toilet and then the speech Bridget gives where she has to basically kiss him and Jeffrey Archer’s arses was hilarious.
Not a fan of his writing or his person, but I find this attack absolutely infuriating and condemnable.
I seriously hate religion. I have no respect for ANY of them.
I saw him read from Joseph Anton, the book he wrote about his experience living under the fatwa, years ago at my university job. I got to chat with him too. He was perfectly relaxed and very kind. It gutted me that he got stabbed like this, because I think he had relaxed after 33 years. If you read the book, you will understand how profoundly it affected his life living under fatwa (he not only had to pay for 24 hour security, he couldn’t see his wife or kid a lot of the time. It ruined his marriage, I think.)
He’s stood up for the right to free speech and works hard to ensure that oppressed writers in other countries receive amnesty here in the U.S. He’s worked with PEN for a long time to do so and was emailing to do that very thing the morning he was attacked.
I am hoping for his speedy recovery.
It’s sad that the openness of Chautauqua will have to end now. It’s always been this Brigadoon of arts and letters, a place that time doesn’t touch in many ways.