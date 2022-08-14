Who was the informant who told the FBI about Donald Trump’s hidden documents?

The point of the MAGA Mafia calling for the release of the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago was to somehow use the warrant to “prove” that the whole thing is a political witch hunt against their orange god, Donald Trump. They had other goals too – they were looking for names, and they were going to doxx and attack all of the FBI agents involved in the MAL raid, just as they doxxed the judge (who was a Trump appointee). Something interesting cropped up when the court unsealed the warrant though – another conspiracy theory ended up coming true. Last Monday and Tuesday, the MAGA Mafia was consumed by the idea that someone in Trump’s orbit “snitched” on him. Trump himself was reportedly worried about people wearing wires around him. Now the unsealed search warrant revealed that there was some kind of informant (perhaps even more than one). Then the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the FBI got a tip from someone in or around Mar-a-Lago that Trump had lied in June and that he still had lots of classified documents squirreled away.
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday was prompted by a tip to investigators about the possibility of additional classified documents at the Palm Beach club, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
CNN previously reported that investigators from the FBI and the DOJ met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June, seeking more information about classified material that had been taken to Florida after Trump departed the White House. Following that meeting, where investigators looked around the room where the documents were being stored, the Wall Street Journal reports that “someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club” beyond what Trump turned over to the National Archives earlier this year.
CNN has not confirmed the WSJ report.
Monday’s search warrant execution pertained to both the handling of classified documents and the Presidential Records Act. For months, investigators have been looking into how Trump handled material taken with him when he left the White House after the National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department earlier this year.
So now comes the fun part! Who is the informant? Remember, it can be more than one person. We might actually be at the point of the TrumpWorld fiasco where all of the rats start turning on one another, and the FBI warrant did seem to indicate that they got information from multiple (as yet unnamed) people. Some people think Jared Kushner is the informant. Or Ivanka Trump. Or Melania. Y’all. I seriously doubt it’s Melania, Jared or Ivanka. Javanka has practically abandoned Bigly. Melania doesn’t care enough about ANYTHING to snitch. If we ever find out the informant’s identity, it’s going to be some intern or something. Or maybe…
I went down the Jared rabbit hole last night and still think it’s Meadows. Jared’s $2 billion from the Saudis make him more likely to keep his head down, not less. Just my opinion, though; much better if the answer is “everyone.”
Agree. Meadows has to be one of the informants.
I think it was his lawyers or someone connected to them. His lawyers literally showed the FBI where the documents were stored on June 3rd.
Trump benefitted from Liv being hosted at his golf course a few weeks ago.
I will NEVER believe that he didn’t bring some of the still not found papers to NJ in that coffin to be “buried” at Bedminster. A cremated urn, in a coffin does *not* take 6 grown men AND 3 funeral assistants to carry!
Also of note: one of The Orange Idiot’s lawyers signed a letter after one of the first subpoenas that he didn’t have any more boxes, and lo and behold! There were still boxes. These Complicit Clowns were SEEN even moving boxes around while the lawyers were on the phone with NARA! (Taken from the multiple security cam footage also subpoenaed from the warrant.
You just can’t make this sh*t up!
I am prepared to bet money that he gave tours of the papers during that tournament for a fee.
It’s not Jared because he’s the one who has been selling the information directly to the Saudis. Dump brought back the info but he’s not doing the direct dirty work. That’s for Jared to do. And since Jared had access to the presidential daily brief and actually read them, he knows exactly how to use this classified info and the nuclear docs.
I can see this playing out as Jared taking the fall for his father in law.
Also meadows leaked. But I wouldn’t rule out secret service agents knowing where some of this information was at too.
Mary Trump has come out and said she thinks it’s Jared – I agree with others that there was/is more than one informant. I think Jared has gotten what he wanted out of the Trumps and has turned to save his own ass – I also think we’ll be seeing a messy Jarvanka divorce coming up initiated by him. He was the smarter out of that 2.
the only reason Jared would be the informant is if it was part of a deal to save his own ass from charges for selling info to the Saudis.I could see Ivanka selling her entire family, Jared included, out and then trying to turn it into a PR move to make herself look good. I don’t think Jared would do it and risk Ivanka cutting him off from their children (unless the deal protects both of them)
Jared has likely used these documents himself. I don’t see them giving him immunity to rat out his father in law when Jared is the easier one to brand a traitor and send to jail. If trump gets charged then I might be inclined to believe that Jared went to the feds.
It’s either Meadows as he knows he is the Halderman on the go to jail bingo card (Haldeman got 18 months for his part as Nixon’s Chief of Staff) or it was Barron. Think about it, the older kids have no time for him, he lived with his grandparents and mother in Bethesda while at the WH & in NYC he had his own floor apart from his parents. I could easily see his mother nudging him to make the call, plus he is underage. Meaning he wouldn’t be charged with anything as it would be easy to make that claim since the above. (not living in WH fairly estranged from family, etc) he had no real knowledge of anything. “I stumbled over it while playing Pokemon go”
LOL! You have a great imagination, but I think Barron has even less to do with the Treasonous Orange Turd than Melania does.
If they wanted to play it safe – they would go with more than one informant. And if it was one, that one person could have given some tips used against others and thus it begins – being able to have more than one informant.
Some speculated to Jared – that he never wants to go to jail due to family’s history BLAH BLAH BLAH. And there was a beautiful meme of Melania saying she did it because she did not want to buried in a gold course.
Bottom line is he should be scared – I am surprised he has not had a heart attack or stroke with all this. It’s not like he was the healthiest of people to begin with.
Cohen stated this: “He’s not sure if it’s Melania, he’s not sure if it’s one of the kids,” he exclaimed. “Now you may remember, for over a year and a half, I’ve been saying that the whole issue with [Jared] Kushner to me just seems falsely odd in the fact that he who was secretary of everything in the White House, secretary of everything and that he seems to be escaping any sort of attention and , you know, any legal issues and so I’ve been saying for a long time, that just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM. Meanwhile Jared and Ivanka were spotted out and about and looked like they did not have a care in the world. INTERESTING considering they were there and know how it all went down during those four year.
I think they have him on the other side. I think they have the proof that he sold information. So who the informant was matters not. But it does lend more to Meadows, they could have come to him with the whole, you are going down so how far down do you want to ride this lead balloon.
I find it interesting that first the documents were planted (FBI don’t have that kind of clearance) to “I declassified them”, which of course, he can’t. I am expecting there isn’t a dry diaper to be found at Mar a Lago.
The best theory I saw on Twitter last night was:
FBI: bashes down door
Baron (not looking up from his Xbox): the safe’s over there.
Freaking amazing. THAT would top it all.
I SAW THAT, TOO!!!! I could NOT stop laughing at that image!
Hmmm… putting on my tinfoil hat and thinking about Ivana and her fall down the stairs…
Ohhh interesting. But if it was her and they knew it (hence the “fall” down the stairs), wouldn’t they have moved or shredded what they had? They seemed to be surprised by the raid.
Let’s be honest, none of then are that bright or capable of thinking ahead.
Lol, Sarah – so true. He also just probably thought he was above the law and they’d never come for him. His hubris knows no bounds.
Ooh this calls for a wall and some red string!
Every single one of them is only out to protect/enrich themselves, sometimes they work together but purely for personal gain so I can see a lot of motives to inform.
Gonna take this one step further and say that Ivana had papers that should be turned over to the feds in the event of her untimely demise.
So it’s Ivana from the first hole at Bedminster.
That’s an interesting idea, à la Promising Young Woman.
Speaking of Ivana, Twitter had a mention- it does not take 10 pall bearers to carry that casket and why was she buried on HIS golf course. HMMMMMMMM…………….
Also, I read Ivana was cremated. So, if true, why the need for a coffin and pall bearers at all?
Ivana’s service was a Catholic mass. Typically the body is at the mass and then is cremated afterwards. That is the tradition. So chances are, she was actually in the coffin during the mass as the priest usually checks the coffin along with the family (mainly to make sure they have the right person in there but also the priest will bless the body.) so her being a coffin at the funeral is not unusual, because cremation would take place after, not before.
Now as to that huge grave: that’s the weird bit because it’s usually just a small area to put an urn in.
I don’t want to admit how many Catholic funeral Masses I’ve been to in the last couple years because it’s just that sad, but in my location the body is cremated beforehand. The urn can be in a casket at Mass or given to the family to save as they wish. A close family member is a licensed funeral director in my state with 35 years experience and he agrees.
Yes…this. She died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen from falling down the steps…..no head or back trauma. Seems very sketchy.
Also think papers are in her coffin and she is in an urn somewhere with one of the kids
One theory I heard was that it was one of his Secret Service agents who’d had enough.
That’s what I saw being suggested as well (a Secret Service agent). But hopefully, as Kaiser wrote, it’s several people. I want them all to start turning on each other.
Now that sounds quite possible.
Maybe true – maybe an agent realized he will throw anyone to the wolves to save his skin. Look at how he released the info w/the names of the agents and the judge. No redaction whatsoever.
I have two friends who worked for SS (and left early in Trump’s tenure after changes in management), and they think it’s an agent. The agency’s been getting a beating over the deleted texts and the non-political appointees in there had to do something to redeem themselves. But Meadows has A LOT of crimes on his plate (voter fraud, potential tax evasion, whatever is going on with Jan 6), so him flipping to cut a deal for immunity on even half of that laundry list is highly, highly likely.
If an agent was made aware of nuclear documents at mar a lago, they would have an obligation to tell someone. They have certain levels of clearance based on their job and they know what’s required when it comes to top secret documents. Trump just doesn’t care, but these agents would be aware that this isn’t acceptable.
Most former WH employees would know the rules surrounding these documents and how stringent they are, especially with nuclear stuff.
Pam, agree. It had to be someone who understood the significance of what was happening (I’ll be polite and say that IMO Mel doesn’t have the *capacity* to wrap her head around it), someone physically located at MAL who could confirm the documents were still there, and someone with a grudge. Imagine being the men or women tasked with taking a bullet for 45, while being aware he was committing treason?
I also feel like they have less to lose. His family still benefits from his grifting/fundraising – that goes away when he does.
I would love for the rats on that sinking ship to start turning on each other. I want everything exposed and everyone to go to prison. And then I want all the judges and justices and laws he passed to be removed. He’s been compromised since before his presidency so I want it all wiped away. (Yes, I know that’ll never happen…it’s just my dream.)
My reply to this comment is below. Not sure what happened.
@SussexWatcher this makes me laugh and remember that weird Murder episode of The Office where Pam, Michael, Dwight, and Andy are in that ridiculous fake stand-off declaring murder.😆 https://giphy.com/gifs/gG791y2ZL3Z5u
Maybe an unwitting source is Eric the Stupid or Drugged-out Don Jr. Either of them could have been overheard bragging. There’s just a lot of likely candidates among the cowardly thieves surrounding trump. I can even see Ivanka and Jared squealing to save themselves. I can’t wait to find out who all snitched.
Melanias parents are new U.S. Citizens and apparently take their citizenship very seriously. In order to protect their daughter (from aiding and abetting) and grandson whom they have helped raise, they confided in someone who they new they could trust. The parents travel with the Trumps and know a lot of secrets. Could they have been wired? Never underestimate what parents will do to save their child.
I don’t think Melania’s parents know the specific nature of documents Donald had. I’m having a hard time keeping Melania in the snitch pool, a scandalous husband or ex husband would downgrade her lifestyle and Barron’s.
Yes!!! Melania knows what side of her bread is buttered. Wouldn’t she counsel her parents to stay quiet?
You guys! It’s like the plot of Blue Jasmine kind of! Is Melania going to end up like Cate Blanchett on a park bench?
I think Melania is no fool. She probably demanded years ago that Her husband set up funds aside for her and Barron where the feds and/or creditors can’t seize in case of Trump losing his assets to those entities. She won’t be sitting in a park bench like Cate Blanchett.
I doubt it was Melania who ratted him out. She knows that if Trump goes to prison she is going to lose her lavish standard of living. She is going to lose her lifestyle eventually anyway because after he is convicted of his crimes, his assets will be seized including MAL I presume and his liquid assets too. How will Melania and Barron supposed to support themselves then?
If Trump goes to jail, I predict Melania will divorce him and marry some rich MAGAt that will have her.
Jerry Hall just cleared a path for her.
JD, 👏👏👏
She renegotiated her prenuptial agreement right after the election. She has $$ stashed away. I don’t believe it was her, but possibly her parents. If he goes to prison she is off the hook. She doesn’t need to divorce him and still has her money as well. Win win.
You bet Melania got money put aside during that period after the election when she refused to move and the taxpayers paid for additional NY security.
The WSJ announced today that a lot of the Trump administration walked off with White House property. What confuses me is how the highest security documents were checked out of a secure sciff room. That is not supposed to happen.
@Justwastingtime: Every day of that person’s presidency things were happening that we just not supposed to happen. How fragile our democracy has proven to be. We assumed everyone would follow the rules.
I really think it was Melania because she knows the terrible things first hand. She knows what he is capable of, and at some point it became obvious to her she has to think of her future.
Her future is brighter with him in jail. Either she sinks him, or she sinks with him. She chose the first.
She may be a trophy wife but she was never stupid.
She wore a coat that made her look pretty stupid.
I don’t know. They don’t strike me as close enough for her to know much. Their marriage seems very much an arrangement without much actual contact except for cameras.
@Lady D – she looked so stupid I interpreted it as her trolling, not her stupid, but I get your point. we’ll see
@ SussexWatcher – That’s usually how it starts. They are all cut from the same cloth and there is no honor among them. They will turn on one another and that has Trump scared – he knows how they operate because he too operates that way.
Can I just make a small correction? This judge guy was not a trump appointee. He is a magistrate, a position which is appointed by the judges of their federal district, not any president. Yes, he was appointed during Trump’s term, but that essentially has no significance as to his political stance on anything.
It’s the certainly not the Soviet mole Melania, who has already sent Putin all of the nuclear info. Lol
Yes, I’m sure that Putin has all our nuclear info, plus all the info on the Kennedy assassination, Area 51, the moon landing, anything he wanted.
Here’s hoping it’s one of the MAL cleaning staff or maids that he’s been obnoxious or abusive to all along.
That’s what I suggested below. It could easily be some low-level minion, poorly treated & underpaid throughout their employment, who snitched.
I’m hoping against hope it was Ivanka. Not because I have any time for fascist Barbie (seriously, she can go to hell) but because there’s a small, tiny, chance that T**mp might (big might!) feel a tiny bit of pain if the only child he gives a damn about informed on him.
I think out of all of the theories floating out there, the most realistic one is a Secret Service agent saw some sh*t go down/was about to go down and alerted the FBI. The Trump years did make me have a little bit of faith in career government officials/agents doing the right thing.
Wasn’t trump compromised from the start of his campaign? Didn’t Hillary really win the election? Why did they let trump be presIdent in the first place, when it was obvious he cheated? I think it was Mark Meadows who tipped off the FBI. He does not have the constitution to keep such a huge secret.
Kaiser, don’t discount, Melania or Invanka so fast… both of them have possible pending indictments over their heads… for the involvement in the missing $25 million in Inaugural funds that were never accounted for. They (Ivanka, Melania and their crew) tried to blame Melania’s head organizer friend, Stephanie Wolkoff who put together the big Met Galas, and other high profile parties… thankfully she meticulously kept receipts from the role she played in organizing Trump’s Inaugural events, and has been exonerate herself from any wrong doing.
So, the Feds do have something to push up against those two, to force them to talk.
My money is still on Jared “Qatari Blockade” Kushner, who hopefully will be investigated next. The other was probably Meadows, who seems to finally realize that his goose is cooked if he doesn’t cooperate. Honestly, though, this bunch of cretins were likely asked one-off questions in their depositions about “seeing boxes of files” at MAL. Maybe all of them said yes to that, not knowing the real reason behind the question. Bravo to the theory of Ivana. I hope she got in one last shot of that wretched ex of hers.
Same here. My money is still on Javanka, and specifically, Jared. And you’re right, no one should forget about the “Qatari Blockade”. Jared’s daddy request for financing from Qatar for 666 got turned down, and then, led by Saudi Arabia, they get blockaded for financing terrorism. The building then gets financing to the tune of 1.3B from a firm whose largest outside shareholder is the Qatari wealth fund. Presto, no more blockade. Jared got what he wanted out of his stint in DC, and his daddy got a pardon. Jared doesn’t need a FIL whose has stolen goods in his basement, and can’t keep his mouth shut. The first person to talk with great information, gets the best deal. I don’t care which rat(s) squeaked, keep squeaking.
I think it’s Meadows. Trump is learning his supporters and/or employees are not as ride or die for him as he thought.
Read this just a little while ago and headed over here to read the Celebitches hot takes. Love y’all, you never disappoint!!
He’s now whining that the FBI took documents covered by attorney client privilege and executive privilege. He’s demanding they be returned. Lol. This dipshit.
I’m betting Meadows and/or Jarvanka as informants. But you know, there’s also Rudy Guiliani. Is this why Trump is mentioning attorney client privilege? I also think Bannon might be a possibility.
I actually wouldn’t be surprised if his attorneys slipped a few pages of work product into those files, as if that would somehow magically make all of the boxes covered by attorney-client privilege. I bet that would be an easy sell to Trump.
I’m fascinated by the attorneys who are willing to work with Trump. Especially since one of them signed a document stating they’d turned everything over, I’m guessing the lawyers have accessed the documents, which would put them in violation of the Espionage Act. Reality Winner was sentenced to 5 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act with respect to *one* document. Imagine going to prison for decades for a guy who doesn’t even pay you.
Lizzie Bathory, I doubt that a few documents in a box makes the entire box privileged. Or is Trump saying that he GAVE all of those documents to his attorneys for advice? He’s not that stupid, is he? Oh, well, never mind.
I’m hoping that someone files a complaint to the bar association regarding the attorney who signed the statement saying there were no more documents. I didn’t think I would say this, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the attorney knowingly lied. I wonder how much money there are/may be paid?
Rudy is not a reliable source. He has proven himself to be batsh*t crazy. I’m thinking Mark Meadows is a strong possibility and it was looking as if they were setting him up as the fall guy for Jan 6.
Also Melania’s dad was a member of the communist party in former Yugoslavia and is rumored to be involved in a lot of sketchy stuff, perhaps even a member of the secret police. I don’t think it makes him the mole but he very well could have been involved. That whole family is just a huge crime family.
As (and I thank you for this comment aquarius64): Trump is learning his supporters and/or employees are not as ride or die for him as he thought. LOYALTY is going out the window, especially if everyone who is in his DAMNING World is being circumspect. No one in his circle wants to be sued to the highest hilt and/or put into prison to lose everything they presently have/own (lifestyle, notoriety, i.e.) simply because they agree with his personal ideology.
SIDEBAR=> On the other hand–and this is just a notion–some of the people in Take-A-💩 World may have been COVERTLY UNCOVER SPIES all along! One or some may have been dispatched to check on all of his shady-shiesty shenanigans (business and political) from Day 1, especially after he announced his run for POTUS. Now that he has racked up a great plethora of points against himself and will likely be thrown in prison, this SPY did his or her duty to stop an enemy of national security and democracy. IMPHO, I hope that this is a reality! 👏🏽
Whoever has the most immediate need for a plea deal bc you know none of these rodents did anything for any purpose other than self-serving
Lots of maybes to consider. Perhaps his first ex, Ivana, left a letter “in case of my suspicious death” to be delivered. I wonder if her death was an innocent accident or might have been a warning signal sent to others.
Coffins are typically lead lined, so it was necessary to have that many pall bearers. Ivana’s health was poor, she looked unwell and had serious degenerative osteoarthritis in her hips so I can’t buy into the “she was pushed down the stairs and her casket is full of secret documents” theory of being an informer. I think it was Meadows, possibly along with a senior SS agent, that informed. Meadows has been playing both sides for too long and finally flipped on Trump to save his own slimy skin.
Trump wouldn’t hide docs in NJ. They would need to be closer at hand. That’s my take.
Also, hiding docs in a coffin in NJ would be stupid. They wouldn’t be easily accessible. He’d need them to be easily accessible.
If it was Jared, you KNOW he cut a deal to save himself and threw The Donald to the wolves.
Jared and Ivanka have a done a ton of dirty deeds themselves.
I doubt Mel pays enough attention to anything The Donald does to bother at all.
To whoever the insider is, Please continue to assist in the downfall of The Donald!
More, more, please.
if Im writing fan fiction, it’s tiffany. I dont think it is, but the results would be delicious.
Not so fast. Tiffany is the child he didn’t want with a mistress he wasn’t planning on marrying. She has been an afterthought her entire life. Could she finally have said, screw you, I know what you did. Having a law degree, she would be aware of the charges he could face. She could end up having the last laugh. @lisa you could be right
IIRC, I read an article back in the day that Trump wanted Marla to have an abortion and she wouldn’t. That’s why they got married, and they weren’t married for long. At the time, I thought Marla was crazy to marry him, but evidently whatever deal she worked out with him worked for her.
It wasn’t Melania. It was Melanie #3. The body doubles were informants all along.
It definitely wasn’t Melania #1. Not that she cares if her beloved Turd is arrested for treason. Unless these documents involve a hand written contract from Anna Wintour offering her the Vogue cover for September, she doesn’t care what hubby stole to sell to foreign adversaries.
😂
Someone please make this into a special edition of Clue and take my money!
As fun as these comments are, I think the informant is not related to Dummy Trump in any way. His entire family is way too deep into their grift with foreign adversaries that no amount of plea bargaining…even if it means selling out Orange Julius…will get them out of legal trouble.
I am guessing the informants are on his legal team or his security detail. Also, was it comment I read her on CB about how Blob Orange’s needs cash to pay back the Deutsche Bank loan??? He needs millions/billions and what better way to get ready cash than to sell our nuclear documents to the highest bidder.
If the orange turd is finally flushed, that does not benefit anyone in the family, and they don’t do anything that doesn’t benefit themselves, so I don’t think it was any of them. I’m leaning towards Meadows or an agent seeing the serious nature of what was being exposed/sold, and finally taking some action.
Could easily be a low-level minion who ratted him out. trump doesn’t carry his own boxes, nor do any of those people in his inner circle. They hire people to tote things in & out. You know they pay darned low wages for menial work, possibly didn’t even pay them at all, and somebody got mad enough to contact the FBI.