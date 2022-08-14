Who was the informant who told the FBI about Donald Trump’s hidden documents?

The point of the MAGA Mafia calling for the release of the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago was to somehow use the warrant to “prove” that the whole thing is a political witch hunt against their orange god, Donald Trump. They had other goals too – they were looking for names, and they were going to doxx and attack all of the FBI agents involved in the MAL raid, just as they doxxed the judge (who was a Trump appointee). Something interesting cropped up when the court unsealed the warrant though – another conspiracy theory ended up coming true. Last Monday and Tuesday, the MAGA Mafia was consumed by the idea that someone in Trump’s orbit “snitched” on him. Trump himself was reportedly worried about people wearing wires around him. Now the unsealed search warrant revealed that there was some kind of informant (perhaps even more than one). Then the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the FBI got a tip from someone in or around Mar-a-Lago that Trump had lied in June and that he still had lots of classified documents squirreled away.

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday was prompted by a tip to investigators about the possibility of additional classified documents at the Palm Beach club, according to a Wall Street Journal report. CNN previously reported that investigators from the FBI and the DOJ met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June, seeking more information about classified material that had been taken to Florida after Trump departed the White House. Following that meeting, where investigators looked around the room where the documents were being stored, the Wall Street Journal reports that “someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club” beyond what Trump turned over to the National Archives earlier this year. CNN has not confirmed the WSJ report. Monday’s search warrant execution pertained to both the handling of classified documents and the Presidential Records Act. For months, investigators have been looking into how Trump handled material taken with him when he left the White House after the National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department earlier this year.

[From CNN]

So now comes the fun part! Who is the informant? Remember, it can be more than one person. We might actually be at the point of the TrumpWorld fiasco where all of the rats start turning on one another, and the FBI warrant did seem to indicate that they got information from multiple (as yet unnamed) people. Some people think Jared Kushner is the informant. Or Ivanka Trump. Or Melania. Y’all. I seriously doubt it’s Melania, Jared or Ivanka. Javanka has practically abandoned Bigly. Melania doesn’t care enough about ANYTHING to snitch. If we ever find out the informant’s identity, it’s going to be some intern or something. Or maybe…

A confidential informant told the FBI exactly what Trump was hiding and precisely where 2 days before the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s attorneys advised him to end all contact with Mark Meadows I’m just sayin’ — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 10, 2022