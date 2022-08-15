Whole Foods CEO John Mackey: ‘Socialists are taking over’ education & guns

Embed from Getty Images

John Mackey is the CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods. We’ve discussed Mackey and his completely bonkers, priviledged and short-sighted social commentary before. He blamed Americans for “getting fat” without addressing genetics, environment, food deserts or income. He also claimed that the “best solution” to America’s health care woes is to “not need health care,” because he believes every single health care need is down to personal choice. Basically, I’m saying that Mackey is completely out of touch and a really awful human being. Well, would you like to know Mackey’s thoughts on socialism and capitalism? Ugh.

The CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods thinks “socialists are taking over” because of rising discussions of gun control in the US. Evidence of this left-wing takeover was present everywhere from schools to the military to firearms legislation, John Mackey told Reason Magazine’s podcast on Thursday. “My concern is that I feel like socialists are taking over,” the multi-millionaire organic grocery magnate said. “They’re marching through the institutions. They’re… taking over education. It looks like they’ve taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they’ve taken over the military. And it’s just continuing. You know, I’m a capitalist at heart, and I believe in liberty and capitalism. Those are my twin values. And I feel like, you know, with the way freedom of speech is today, the movement on gun control, a lot of the liberties that I’ve taken for granted most of my life, I think, are under threat.” During the podcast this week, the Whole Foods executive also complained that young people don’t want to work anymore because they’re having trouble finding meaningful careers. “Younger people aren’t quick to work because they want meaningful work,” he said. “You can’t expect to start with meaningful work. You’re going to have to earn it over time.”

[From The Independent]

Socialism because of… gun control? And he’s saying that as teenagers with automatic weapons shoot up grocery stores, schools, concerts and churches. If loving gun control makes me a socialist, then I guess I’m socialist AF. Or could it be that in a capitalist democracy, the government has every right to regulate guns as an extreme threat to the economy and to future workforces? And the whole “socialists are taking over education” thing is idiotic too, there’s plenty of evidence that the Republicans have long-conned their way towards infiltrating education across the board to install whackjobs who then use educational institutions to play-act their f–king martyrdom. Weird, because that’s exactly what Mackey is doing.

