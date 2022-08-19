The Times: Prince Charles ‘may be more of a problem than Andrew & Harry’

Last weekend, a British writer/columnist named Libby Purves wrote a somewhat interesting essay about the Windsors in the Times. The headline is “Prince Charles may be more of a problem than Andrew and Harry.” Purves uses a lot of time and space to come around to this point – she has a lot of ridiculous sh-t to say about Harry, because it feels like all of Salt Island has abandonment issues. But the stuff about Charles is kind of fascinating. In a circuitous route, Parves is basically saying “you know what, the vibe is just OFF.” Charles and his financial scandals, Charles and his second wife, Charles and his age. She’s right about one thing: there are going to be a lot of issues with King Charles. Some highlights:
Charles’s many scandals: So it could hardly be a worse moment for the heir himself, Prince Charles, to face awkward questions about huge Middle Eastern donations — one literally a suitcase full of cash — destined for a charity that involves not only his pet social projects but his own estates. The Castle of Mey or Dumfries House mean little to most people; there’s high toxicity in the suggestion that an aide close to Charles offered access, honours, even citizenship in exchange for money (possibly itself suspect).
The Queen’s bad luck: In family terms the Queen is having a run of bad luck. It’s not quite the annus horribilis: Princess Anne and the Wessexes work on, and the Cambridges are popular and dutiful. But the cloud over Charles, about foreign donations and associated misjudgments, hangs heavy. So does his tendency to meddle in matters that properly belong to a shared democracy, diplomacy or city planning. It is too easy for such reports, however moderate, to blur the view of his unquestioned good works with the Prince’s Trust and the fact that he was ahead of the curve over environmentalism.
Of course Parves bashes Harry too: Elsewhere in the family tree there is the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry out in California, repeatedly expressing (for high media fees) aggrieved feelings about his upbringing and scorn for the public role he rejected. His wife, Meghan, openly accuses her royal in-laws of racism and unkindness. Harry’s memoir is due this autumn in collaboration with an American author: thanks to its bold breakaway history, US culture is always half-fascinated, half-repelled by the idea of a monarchy, even a powerless one.
But Harry is not a real threat to the monarchy: The book will make a splash, reiterate Harry’s bitterness and probably distress the Queen (who won’t show it). It will feed into the miasma of unpleasantness around the royal family, and that is likely to be taken more to heart by the youngest than by their parents and grandparents, who have seen decades of complicated families around them and are readier to roll their eyes at Harry’s complaints. The book is also unlikely to deliver many really damaging facts. So as a reasonably supportive soft monarchist, my instinct is that Harry is the least of the threats to the institution. America seems to be slowly tiring of the Sussexes, noticing the private jet trips and the irony of their determined use of royal titles while trashing the institution. The US has “woke” celebrities and lifestyle preachers of its own. Their star will fade.
The problem with Charles: Yet thinking about these two maverick family members, fading into irrelevance, I came to the slightly dismaying conclusion that if there is a real difficulty in the dynasty, it is the heir himself, Prince Charles… Even apart from the troublesome charity financial stuff, he’s an elderly man, mid-seventies, not a focus of modern informality like William and Kate. My generation might feel a grand old man figure will do, and enjoyed the gold coach and trumpet moments of the jubilee as much as the pop music and sky corgi made of drones.
Charles needs different people: So it feels likely that, yes, there will be a Charles III quite soon, and that monarchists will have to hope that the clouds around him are properly cleared by then (his former valet Michael Fawcett has still not been fully investigated). We should hope also that Charles finds some new and plain-spoken, even quite rude, advisers, in touch with the wider world.
What royalty will look like in the future: Even so, much will rest on the younger generation continuing to take on the burdens of public appearances, behaving well and seeming attractive. The royal team needs to be small, hardworking, visible and uncontroversial (it is a bit sad that Andrew’s quite decent daughters are for the moment unlikely to be used much until he has disappeared more thoroughly, and that won’t be soon, because the legacy of Epstein will continue to surface as media dig out more of his set; celebrity users of the girls he exploited).
The Cambridges: With Harry an irrelevance there’s a risk of overstressing the Cambridges: if they are wise they will try to make sure their children have proper friends and interests and professional training outside the limited socialite set of royal tradition. It’ll be hard: the media microscope will be trained on them. Still, they have an education if they want it: Prince Harry is exasperating, but his brother and sister-in-law could study his writings, speeches and reminiscences and make damn sure their own children avoid whatever bits of royal life he found so unbearable. It would also be good to think there is a plan to handle the defection of any of them. The gradual, muddled, kindly meant Harry disaster should be a warning. Better to draw a clear line: in or out, royal job or fend for yourself?
[From The Times]
It feels like this should be a bigger deal, when even the old-guard monarchists and royal-commentary-adjacents are like “yeah, Harry is a problem, Andrew is a degenerate, but Charles has a sh-tload of issues too, right?” It’s also a problem that monarchists are starting to wonder if the Cambridges, dutiful and dull, will really be around all that much and if they should prepare their kids for post-royal lives. I don’t know. While nothing Parves said was new or scandalous, it does feel like the establishment figures, the monarchists, the royal commentators are just sort of over the current crop of Windsors.
Poor Chuck! He’s waited decades to be king but when it happens, he’ll already be a lame duck.
I think this commentator is off the mark. As much as I don’t like Charles he is more modern than the cambridges. They are this weird throwback couple from the 50s they don’t connect with the modern public at all. It’s why Will comes away looking robotic. He has to try so hard to look normal.
Chuck and his mistress wife are shady as hell. I’m convinced that this part of the reason why Queen E has refused to retire and give the throne to him. Shady as hell.
The Queen sits on a hill of her own financial scandals honestly. Charles learned it from somewhere.
Don’t forget learning from his dad.
Philip was notoriously broke at the time of his death. The only officially paying job he had was in the Navy when he was young. He spent the rest of his life at public appearances, yet when he died his net worth was reported at $30million.
Really? Did he invest loose change he found on the street in some very good stocks? Or did he also do some clever accountancy with charitable contributions?
Of course, Philip was discreet in all of his “side hobbies”, so he would have known not to accept a suitcase full of cash. Charles certainly never learned discretion.
Yep! There are so many reasons that will is sealed.
Well, she raised him (and Andrew), she or her courtiers took care of his problems, built him up again when his own idiocy (not to say worse) made him unpopular – she made him.
It’s no use hoping she’ll outlive him – if the UK doesn’t want a King Charles, they’d better start writing a constitution.
I honestly think Liz is still on the throne for only one reason: she believes it’s her sacred duty to Queen till she drops.
This!!! Noblesse oblige & all the entitlement she believes is her inherited, god-given right.
Given the vultures surrounding her in the Firm, TQ is probably safer/has greater visibility as the reigning monarch, based at Windsor. Even as queen, Harry is worried about the people around her.
No doubt at this point Charles is regent in all but name and is able to do pretty much anything he wants anyway. And it’s convenient for the RF and the media to be able to attribute whatever spin they want to her – “TQ is distressed over…, TQ is snubbing…” etc. She’s not going to say anything publicly, not with Edward Young in charge.
Plus, if Charles were to become king, Will would become Duke of Cornwall, raising the significant question of when Charles would make him POW. It’s especially interesting given what looks like serious cracks in the Cambridge marriage. If divorce is a future possibility, and even if a separation is in fact currently in progress, neither Chuck nor Will are going to want to see Kate as Princess of Wales.
There really isn’t anything in this article to dispute. It’s all incredibly shady The more that comes out about Charles, the more I’m convinced these scandals are William’s doing in an attempt to discredit his father and see to it that the crown goes to him instead of Charles. I could even see QEII going along with this. She never had any real love for Charles. It’s always been a show.
I doubt William has any access to the information in Charles’s offices.
I am sure that the Queen doesn’t have more affection for William than Charles and in any case, she would absolutely never condone a change in the line of succession, it’s to change the “order of things” which she will not support, and Parliament would have to change it, which they won’t. Charles being skipped for William is never ever going to happen.
Her endorsement of Camilla as Queen Consort was not only a show of support for her but a firm statement: “Charles is next.”
@C The statement of Camilla being Queen was written by Charles. I would believe you if I actually thought the Queen was in control of anything. I think she’s barely in control of her faculties and I think Charles’ shady staff have more influence than anyone realizes. Harry and Meghan hinted as much with Oprah. That’s why Harry is worried about the Queen having the right people around her.
Philip said once he wanted QEII and himself to live as long as possible because he was AFRAID of Charles having power for too long. The Queen had more influence and control over William. So there has always been a sense that Charles being king would not be healthy.
The Queen signed it physically. And there have been signs leading up to this in the past. They came out and said it because of her poor health, but I don’t think he has enough control to dictate what statements she sends out, nor do I think that would happen without her signoff. She can still make things happen, even if he influences her circle or day-to-day – what’s happened with Andrew is evidence of that. And Camilla being Queen Consort will be her legal title, and there is no reason she shouldn’t have it if people claim to support the way the British Monarchy works.
The Queen has been laser focused on the royal traditions and hierarchy her whole life. There has been a sense in the past that Charles may not be able to live up to his duties but there has never been a sense that he should be stripped of his birthright. The Queen wants the succession to go smoothly.
I don’t think she has control over William or even spends time with him. I don’t even think she cares about control at this point. She’ll say what she wants to say and move on, and others can squabble. “Apres-moi, le deluge” etc.
I have no doubt that Philip didn’t want Charles to be king (he didn’t seem to really understand or like his son), but genuinely asking – what power does the monarchy actually even have? Like, I know they are desperate spongers, but can they actually directly influence the lives of everyday Brits and make life worse for them? I thought their entire purpose was to encourage “tourism”.
I think there are misconceptions here. Personally I think the Queen and Philip were not great parents but they did care for their children; Philip came from a generation where his worry about his son’s potential inabilities caused him to be strict and harsh. But there’s not an absence of emotion altogether. Obviously it’s stunted and warped because these people don’t live in reality but it’s there.
And their personal feelings about their children are never ever going to take precedence over the legal line of succession. That is another matter altogether. They understand that once you start wanting Parliament to change things like that, the entire system is at risk in the modern era. It’s why nobody will entertain the idea of wanting to legally strip Harry and Meghan of their titles – it’s a short skip from there to doing it to Andrew and then to any one of them. They’re not smart, but they get that at least.
They play a curious role in that they have massive amounts of wealth, power, and influence infiltrating every level of British society but due to the idea of a constitutional monarchy they can play no real governmental part. But they can and have done things like lobbied Parliament not to pass certain bills from the “queen’s consent” law, or times like when the Queen requested a poverty grand fund to heat Buckingham Palace in 2004 (this wasn’t granted but who knows what kind of similar requests have occurred and been given the go-ahead).
No the shady things about Charles coming out are orchestrated in preparation of his kingship. By the time he’s king he won’t have anymore skeletons his closet. It’s scandal fatigue.
I’m starting to think this too. Unless people want to mount a massive campaign, there’s not much anybody can do about Charles being king and this is just pre-emptively striking so it doesn’t come out later.
I think you’re right about Prince Peg being behind it 🤣 (I got a chuckle out of that and wish I had done it on purpose!) The best thing for Charles to do is to become King and then work to dissolve the monarchy.
O please, do not make him the butt of your joke..
IMO I think it’s the establishment; William has little to nothing to do with this, but he certainly benefits. It’s clear that the Tories were *very* upset about Charles’ comments on the Rwanda immigration setup and they’ve been on him ever since. I think it’s them giving him a taste of what they can do to him if he tries to speak out against their policies again.
@Beach Dreams, I think you may be spot on.
@ Beach Dreams, it certainly is an apparent tactical maneuver by the Tories. The Tories are flexing their threats of repercussions when you speak publicly against their actions.
Bullyiam has neither the strategic prowess nor access to Charles’s financial dealings.
ITA, it’s the Tory establishment rattling Charles’ cage, with perhaps some contribution from the Queen’s own courtiers, who feel they have no hold on him (and might have disliked the Charles strong-arming the Queen for Camilla’s QC title in exchange for Andrew’s settlement).
@Beach dreams
Came here to post exactly that. There’s a ton of scandals to write about. The Guardian has devoted months of research into the queen’s use of the queens privilege, Philips testament is being locked away, Andrew has gotten his money from somewhere etc. Yet the establishment has chosen to focus on Charles. And yes, there is dirt there, but there’s dirt all over the palace. This is punishment and a warning.
It seems like the new UK media party line is that America is becoming bored with the Sussex’s. Not true at all. Just because they aren’t a constant presence seeking attention doesn’t mean that America doesn’t pay attention when they do have something to show the world.
And even they will admit that Harry’s memoir is going to be a barn burner that will re-ignite decades old conversations. Not to mention the steady stream of Diana documentaries and The Crown.
Yeah, there’s definitely a new talking point that is to be repeated over and over, which is that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and the US is tired of them already. It’s like if they keep repeating it over and over then it will be true. Technically, it’ll be true for their readers if they keep hearing it. But technically, it’s just not the truth.
What the UK media and some British people seem to not get is that Harry and Meghan don’t want constant attention or constant fawning. When they are out and about report it when they are promoting something report it or otherwise don’t be in their business. And if there must be criticism or critical analysis of their actions let that be fair and not rooted in racism.
Since coming to America, they seem to take any criticism in stride and actually use it to improve upon their PR strategy.
It’s hard to explain but I see it as differences in culture. I imagine it’s what the UK refuses to understand. British thought says that anyone famous MUST be looking for attention and if they were willing to put themselves out there, they’re fair game. Here in America, we let Harry do his own thing. He doesn’t need or want to be constantly hounded by the media. When he wants to be out there, we’ll be encouraging. But why would any ethical US journalist constantly shove a camera in Harry’s when he says that it isn’t what he wants?
In a similar vein, the Sussexes are ascending to REAL global power and influence. The kind that doesn’t need to constantly feed Daily Mail articles and beg for attention to be relevant. Truly rich and powerful people are sparing in their communication and methodical in their choices. They can dip out of the public for months at a time because they’ll still be wanted/needed whenever they come back.
Yeah I’m starting to see that line more and more and I have to laugh at it. They just don’t understand US celebrity culture and how it differs from royal reporting. The RRs have to write stories about the same sad group of people no matter what, day in and day out. In the US, there is plenty of other things to talk about. Harry and Meghan get headlines when they make appearances. IG got a lot of positive press over here. But if they’re just staying home and doing their thing or whatever, then no, America doesn’t really “care” about them.
When I say we don’t “care” about them I don’t mean there is distaste for them or whatever. The gossip writers and journalists may be thinking about them occasionally, but no one is sitting around with bated breath waiting to hear what they do next. (except maybe the US Sussex Squad, lol.) I think there is more of a mindset of “oh Harry and Meghan made this appearance and that’s cool, she looked great, loved their speech” and then the gossip cycle moves on. There’s not a cottage industry in the US devoted to talking about and thinking about what Harry and Meghan “might” be doing on a daily basis in their 14 million dollar mansion with their 70000 bathrooms.
Exactly! And that kind of public interest—intermittent—is sustainable.
It’s another stage in their wishful thinking for the Sussexes to fail. First they were declaring that the Sussexes would come running back to the UK by the end of 2020 for lack of money and security. Then the party line was that no one would care what either of them had to say, which was neatly dissipated by the the Corden and Oprah interviews alone. Now they’re desperately pushing this half-baked hope: Any day the US is going to grow tired of the Sussexes. Any day now…just wait another month or five and you’ll see….
Yeah, I got the whiff of desperation in his comments too.
Also, what “maverick” family members is this guy referring to? It’s surely not Charles because with every shady deal and suitcase full of cash he mentions, he finds a way to excuse Charles. He may have referred to Andrew as a “problem” in the title, but I see no critique in the section above of Andrew’s sex scandals and mummy having to bail him out to settle a lawsuit, I have to find that this guy doesn’t really see Andrew as a problem for the royal family or England. He seems to reserve most of his hostility for Harry and Meghan, while ignoring why Harry had to leave. Then he slyly suggests that the Cambridges study Harry’s speeches and interviews to avoid having their children repeat the cycle by leaving or “defecting” as he puts it.
UK journalists: hound and harass members of the royal family to the brink of suicide.
Also UK journalists: what on earth could Harry have found so terrible about royal life?!
The British Monarchy is already on borrowed time… if H&M can bring down the British Monarchy by just living their best lives, with their children in America — then the RF are already on the rubbish heap of history. My prediction is King Charles will further erode the Monarchy, and King William will serve it its’ death nail. Bonnie King George will be acknowledged as a King, with no throne and the ancient British Monarchy will become a history lesson.
@ usavgjoe, we can already see the writing on the wall as the archaic trappings of the Monarchy are unwilling to advance into current day. Many countries are simply waiting for TQ to pass before they start the official process of independence. I agree that Charles will influence the demise of the Monarchy and the Other Brother will be putting the final nails into the coffin.
What she says about the Cambriges and their children and learning from Harry experience is what I found more interesting. The Windsors insistence on everyone playing a background role and be a scapegoat for the heir will be their downfall. Why Edward and Sophie wasn’t allowed to work why after cleaning their mess the only option was for them was working royal she should have tried something else. Why Harry wasn’t allowed to continue in the military ?
For Charles the public doesn’t even seem that outraged he’ll be fine.
Harry wanted to do active duty in the military away from the UK. After his presence in Afghanistan was leaked and he had to be rushed back home he was offered some kind of token desk job but he refused. The job of the lesser royals is to support the big royal, that’s it. They have to shine up the Queen, followed by Charles and Camilla, keep their heads down and don’t create any more controversy. William, Kate and Andrew didn’t seem to get the memo and William’s association with the House of Middleton was a big mistake. We’re seeing it play out live now with Kate moving to Adelaide Cottage and William doing…some performative bullsh*t and shagging other women.
Harry also got screwed over because he didn’t go to university. Eton and his primary school just passed him along, instead of recognizing his dyslexia and getting him the help he needed.
Can anyone imagine Diana not fighting like hell for him if told he had reading difficulties that tutoring and special help could solve? But no, they just decided to see him as the “thick” one. And still do.
It’s kind of terrifying is how they are taking entirely the wrong message from this. Namely, that being “understanding” of Harry’s difficulties and mental health issues made him weak and led him to shirk his duties as a royal. They undoubtedly also believe Diana’s treating both of the boys equally was a grave mistake. I’m sure William sees it as being why Harry doesn’t show him sufficient respect.
God help the Cambridge kids. They will undoubtedly be mercilessly bullied into being meek little royal-bots, worshipping at the altar of Daddy and George.
Both Harry and Beatrice were diagnosed with dyslexia. Only Bea received help as a child. It runs in families so fingers crossed for their children.
All the problems of monarchy lie at the feet of the Queen and the sooner the royalists realise that the better. As for Harry sliding into irrelevance, they’ve been saying that since he married Meghan and it hasn’t happened yet. I don’t get the press’ preoccupation with Harry and Meghan’s popularity in the US. They just want to live their lives and work for good causes they’re not looking to be King and Queen. These people live in a bubble and don’t understand how the real world works.
Love the line about how harry’s wife Meghan openly accused her in-laws of racism and unkindness. Yes, she did say that. And?
And it’s in the current tense “accuses” as if Meghan is still talking about it to this day. She said it once, she said her piece last year on the Oprah interview and has been silent on that matter ever since. It doesn’t make it less true despite the rabid denials and gaslighting.
That’s interesting. I actually originally wrote it in the present tense and then changed bc assumed it was written in the past tense and was too lazy to go back and check! Yep, she’s presently accusing them of racism and unkindness, which is all presently true.
What in God’s name is a “kindly meant…disaster?” No one meant or acted kindly toward Harry and Meghan, aside from TQ and Philip. (I except the latter two based on H&M’s own testimony.)
“the Cambridges are popular and dutiful”. They barely register outside of the obligatory fawning from the British media (before the Jubilee, people weren’t even aware they had a third kid), and they pop up once in a blue moon for as briefly as possible. Very popular and dutiful indeed.
“America seems to be slowly tiring of the Sussexes…Their star will fade.” Stage 3 or 4 of them trying and failing miserably to cope with Harry and Meghan continuing to thrive.
“Prince Harry is exasperating, but his brother and sister-in-law could study his writings, speeches and reminiscences and make damn sure their own children avoid whatever bits of royal life he found so unbearable. It would also be good to think there is a plan to handle the defection of any of them.” Yes, I think we can all agree that one thing William has learned from the past few years is to make sure his two younger children will feel completely anchored to the monarchy. He is going to make sure they can never truly leave or at least FEEL like they can’t.
I know – “a plan to handle the defection of any of them” – how ominous is that? And the part about “bits of royal life” Harry found unbearable. Hmm, what teeny, tiny bits would those be – the racism, the bullying, the palace intrigue, the corruption and the general irrelevance of the Royal Family?
Ominous and downright creepy. This discussion of defection is really cult like.
The Cambridges aren’t popular as much as tolerated more. They are generally more liked than Charles and Camilla and even there I think William has lost a lot of his son of Diana glow in the last few years. Kate is generally a non entity except for the racist Karens who pretend to like her.
Diana was popular and globally popular. The current batch doesn’t have a fraction of that reach.
He says, “and make damn sure their children avoid whatever bits made Harry find royal life so unbearable.” Hm, let’s see now: A large part of that would be the endless racist bullying, so marry whites only? Avoid charismatic people like the plague? Who knows.
Either Chuck is having a good sort out whilst the country is in a complete shambles with no PM, or the establishment are sending out a series of warnings that he needs to tow the line.
I think I’m going to agree with the poster above and say this is a pre-emptive strike by Charles.
Also it might just be media outlets like the Guardian getting these stories out now into the public domain so they can reference them freely down the line without fear or reprisal from a sitting Monarch.
Harry says hello, while hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists on a tour of the pristine Bazaruto Archipelago in his role as president of African Parks.
I know that’s right! It must sting the residents of Salty Island that despite their protestations, Harry and Meghan remain global superstars…that’s why they keep hoping and praying that the Sussexes star fades…they think if they say it often enough, it will happen! Bwahhhaaahhhaa
Harry is soooo irrelevant! Fading away, fading away…… Lmao!
The way the American press has treated the Sussexes (on the whole) has made me think, “See? They’re not assholes all the time!” But I also fear the first time H or M stumbles over a pebble getting into their car after a single glass of wine at an event. Or a “disgruntled” former employee from their American household or corporate staff decides they want 15 minutes of their own.
The American press behave poorly a lot of the time, especially as regards politics (specifically how they treat the Biden administration and Democrats in general). Thankfully though, on the whole, they’ve been okay as regards the Sussexes. As regards the other stuff, H and M have behaved impeccably so far – as they always have. The Brits thought they’d become fame wh*res in the US but they’ve stuck to their family, work, various causes and close friends. They’re very aware of the spotlight and they conduct themselves with class. I remember JJ Chalmers talking about how Harry refused to drink in the Netherlands during Invictus. They’ve also been very wise with their hires. They’ll be fine.
Well Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp still have fans so I think the Sussexes will be fine. People for some ungodly reason think Trump is a viable candidate so I think the Sussexes will have to do a WHOLE lot to ever become the irrelevant pariahs that the establishment wants them to be.
The only negativity I’ve seen about the Sussexes in the American press is from right wing media, who always hated them.
Harry has nothing to do with Charles and Andrew’s wrong doings, leave him out of it all!
I agree. It is horrible that they mention Harry in the same sentence as Charles and Andrew or bring him up at all.
Didn’t realize The Times had sunk to Daily Fail level of made up story, or part-true story bolstered with made up lies. Since Libby Purves cannot have been party to any of Harry’s private contractual relationships with the media, she is either lying outright, or merely speculating, when she states, “Prince Harry [is] out in California, repeatedly expressing (for high media fees) aggrieved feelings about his upbringing and scorn for the public role he rejected.” H-M said they were NOT paid for Oprah interview and I doubt Harry charged for his Armchair Expert podcast appearance. While Harry may have been paid as co-creator / executive producer on the Me You Can’t See series, who knows if he got paid for his speaking part – Libby Purves doesn’t know. Various media reported H-M signed with Harry Walker agency for speaking engagements, but their names do not show up in Harry Walker’s current speaker list search. PH spoke to a group of bankers two years ago for an unknown fee. On balance, it’s fair to say Libby Purves is lying about Harry.
The rest of Libby Purves piece regarding Chuck and Willy is tl;dr don’t care for this American. Brits can figure it out themselves.
Off topic but I was looking at the pictures of Charles seated with Camilla and thinking: How many orphans did he rescue from burning houses to earn all those medals and ribbons? Sweet Jesus, these people love to festoon themselves.
Harry and Meghan with their children will more normal and in a good place mentally than anyone in the royal bubble-Salty Isle and the tabloid reporters equate being successful by polls and rankings-in America most people go about their daily lives if the Sussexes are doing something interesting or using their knowledge of topics-people will stop and look and listen then move on with their daily lives-the Sussexes are not chasing media attention and when they do step out there is reason or purpose behind it-they are giving their children a more normal childhood with a bit of sparkle now and then-reason/purpose Meghan speaking at the event because she has worked with organization since 2014 and kept in touch with them-Harry is going to Well-Child event because he worked with them since before meeting Meghan-if the British media spent more time studying the charities and events Harry and Meghan care about they would find a relationship already existing -good reporters in Salty Isles need to go back to journalism school to learn how report accurately than smearing for the hell of it.
did you hear that, House of Lamebridge? STUDY UP!!!
that was the best part, omg!