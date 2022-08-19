Brooklyn Beckham has over 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares one thing with his famous father: a love of tattoos. David’s tattoos are really nice, actually. They’re interesting-looking and I would love to hear him explain his various tattoos. Brooklyn, on the other hand? I’m not so sure. I bet a lot of his tattoos are pretty dumb. In fact, Brooklyn has apparently gotten about 70 tattoos just for his wife Nicola Peltz.

For some people, showing love means cooking homemade meals. This is also true for Beckham, who says he loves to make his wife Nicola Peltz’s favorite food, angel hair pasta. But another way the chef shows his affection is by surprising his wife of five months with new ink. Speaking to USA TODAY on the red carpet, Beckham estimated that, of the 100 tattoos on his body, about 70 are dedicated to his wife. These include his wife’s name, located on his neck, as well as the word “married” on the side of this left hand. “I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’ ” Beckham said of the inspiration for his “married” tat. “It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?” When Beckham surprised his wife with the new ink, he said she “got tears in her eyes.” “She always cries when I get her another tattoo,” he said. “I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

How can you even think up 70 different things having to do with your spouse to make into tattoos? Her name, her initials, wedding date, first date, favorite flower, favorite bird, favorite animal? Favorite quote, favorite line from her favorite poem. A couple of nicknames, maybe. That’s like… a dozen tattoos. How does he get 70 tattoos from his vapid wife?

Speaking of vapid, a TikTok involving Brooklyn has gone viral. He’s seen driving his (beautiful) McLaren P1 and when TikToker Daniel Mac asks Brooklyn what he does, he says “um, I’m a chef.” Baby, you were not able to afford this $1 million car from being a home cook!

Not Brooklyn Beckham pretending he earned that car by being a chef 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NIyGwuwAYd — mizge (@mihailo____) August 16, 2022