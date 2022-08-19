Brooklyn Beckham has over 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares one thing with his famous father: a love of tattoos. David’s tattoos are really nice, actually. They’re interesting-looking and I would love to hear him explain his various tattoos. Brooklyn, on the other hand? I’m not so sure. I bet a lot of his tattoos are pretty dumb. In fact, Brooklyn has apparently gotten about 70 tattoos just for his wife Nicola Peltz.
For some people, showing love means cooking homemade meals. This is also true for Beckham, who says he loves to make his wife Nicola Peltz’s favorite food, angel hair pasta. But another way the chef shows his affection is by surprising his wife of five months with new ink. Speaking to USA TODAY on the red carpet, Beckham estimated that, of the 100 tattoos on his body, about 70 are dedicated to his wife.
These include his wife’s name, located on his neck, as well as the word “married” on the side of this left hand.
“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’ ” Beckham said of the inspiration for his “married” tat. “It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?”
When Beckham surprised his wife with the new ink, he said she “got tears in her eyes.”
“She always cries when I get her another tattoo,” he said. “I always love to surprise her with new ink.”
How can you even think up 70 different things having to do with your spouse to make into tattoos? Her name, her initials, wedding date, first date, favorite flower, favorite bird, favorite animal? Favorite quote, favorite line from her favorite poem. A couple of nicknames, maybe. That’s like… a dozen tattoos. How does he get 70 tattoos from his vapid wife?
Speaking of vapid, a TikTok involving Brooklyn has gone viral. He’s seen driving his (beautiful) McLaren P1 and when TikToker Daniel Mac asks Brooklyn what he does, he says “um, I’m a chef.” Baby, you were not able to afford this $1 million car from being a home cook!
Not Brooklyn Beckham pretending he earned that car by being a chef 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NIyGwuwAYd
— mizge (@mihailo____) August 16, 2022
Photos Cover Images.
Feels like a red lag, my dude.
It dose doesn’t it.
I’ve known people to get their SO name tattooed then later they break up so they have to laser off the tattoo or get it altered
This kid needs to stop with the tattoos
This kid aka chief aka photographer aka nepotism kid aka Nicole’s husband needs to stop with EVERYthing.
@BILLYPILGRIM: I was about to write just that. What are these people famous for yet? Shallow, vane, with no discernible talent to bring to the world, these kids need to stop displaying what they were only fortunate enough to inherit without individual merit. Being graced by the lottery of birth is simply not enough to justify occupying so much space.
The top pic is spooky. I thought it came from Madame Tussaud’s wax museum, Jeez.
70 tattoos is a lot of lasering
yup, me too. in fact, I think EVERY person I know who got their SO’s name tatted eventually broke up. some quickly, some after a few years, but all of them did.
getting your kids name is one thing, but it’s generally good advice:
DO. NOT. get your SO’s name on there, especially if you’re 20-something.
who knows? maybe these crazy kids will prove me wrong and last forever.
*giggle snort*
My dad’s best friend when I was growing up was very happily married and had a large, very fancy “DENISE” with a heart and an arrow and lots of flowers taking up all of his very beefy left biceps. His wife’s name was Jan. Kinda put me off spontaneous, romantic-feelings-based tattoos my whole life.
I did initials in a heart on my ankle. Luckily I could get it fixed without removing it.
He just seems really dim. And has a punchable face (à la Ansel Egort). But I also feel a little sad for Brooklyn – he’s always looking adoringly at his wife and she’s always looking for the camera.
It’s an act. They all do it when they first get married. They have a PR advisors that train them to stage those ridic lovey dovey acts. Brooklyn’s car is $1,100,000.00 so I am pretty sure his daddy got it for him. What a privilege to have been born with a silver spoon his mouth.
Well that a recipe for disaster… sorry couldn’t resist.
Why does he look like an old man? Anyway, yes 70 inside jokes/partner stuff after 10 years, but like 2 years. I wonder if he has a tattoo of her best friend. Maybe I’m judging.
He does not look as good as his father did at the same age.
“Just follow your passion! Do whatever makes you happy” nah if someone genuinely asked him how to get into the cooking business, achieve something and become successful without mommy and daddy’s money to help would he even have a clue -_-
To be fair to him, he isn’t just using his mommy and daddy’s money anymore….he is now also using Nicola’s daddy’s money.
I am pretty sure his billionaire father in law showered them with expensive wedding gifts, But could you give us an example how Brooklyn would be using her father’s money?
Since neither of these two actually do anything that could finance the level of their lifestyle, I would venture to guess that Nicola’s father (and the Beckhams) probably have them set up for a lifetime monthly stipend.
Exhibit A: calling himself a chef. Even I know that unless you have the quals, real chefs will boil your bones for soup & feed the rest of you to the dogs.
Are any of the Beckham kids athletic? It must drive David mad ! Maybe Harper will be a soccer star. She seems the closest to her dad and maybe wants to be like him.
Romeo Beckham, the middle son, plays soccer for Inter Miami. Which David Beckham is one if the owners of.
Oh thanks. I had no idea. Is he any good or is he on the team because his dad is one of the owners?
@ME Obvi he’s no good or would be playing for another team. Luckily for him, he never has to know how mediocre he is because daddy gave him a team to play on.
To think they could have the best education that money can buy. Such a waste.
He seems so…aimless. Like I don’t expect every early 20s person to know what they want to do forever, but he doesn’t seem to have any actual passions, just the occasional that his parents then throw money at instead of him actually learning. And getting married so young and covering himself in tattoos about her…dude.
I truly think if I was born insanely rich I’d want to major in something I would just bc OK at. Like physics. I love learning about it but I’d never be good enough to be at CERN. Or study something that doesn’t pay well I don’t understand why these nepotism kids do seem to have no real hunger to achieve anything on their own accord.
He never had to find a purpose or an identity so he just assumes whichever one is thrown at him. On today’s menu – husband, chef.
Well. First of all, child, you’re going to run out of space soon if you keep this up.
Second. I don’t generally blame these kids for having money, they were born into it, it’s a thing. However. These past few years have been shit. The world is involved in one big car crash and I fear the worst is yet to come. I personally have no complaints and that is HUGE. I’m grateful every day for the luck I’ve had in life, starting with being born in a wealthy country to parents who could afford to give me a nice life. Do I work hard to keep all these things? Yes. But that doesn’t mean I deserve everything I have and can brag about it, it just means I’m lucky enough to be able to afford a nice middle-class life by working hard.
WHY don’t these children realize that huge weddings and gross cars paired with no direction in life are NOT a good look right now? It feels more and more like they all just don’t care about optics anymore? It seems tacky. Their parents were very fortunate in life but especially Brooklyn’s parents worked their butts off. Did they not teach him anything?
Vapid, idiot children, all of them.
He seems extremely obsessed with her. When this two split he ether going to be crushed or psycho on her.
I don’t know how he can call himself a chief when he’s only made fish and chip for his friends. I’ve seen kids on Chopped with more talent, skill and passion who are more deserving of the title of chief.
Uhhh…hello! He also makes her angel hair pasta. That’s some complicated stuff!! You have to boil the water AND drop the noodles in!
He’s sorta sad.
I agree. He seems to be desperately searching to find some meaning in his life. I would feel sorry for him but he’s got the world at his fingertips so it shouldn’t be this hard. Find a job that you enjoy or volunteer to help people with less resources than yourself.
He looks so much like David now! It really caught me off guard
Every tattoo he has looks like someone prank scribbled on him.
And SIGH. Endlessly chasing her approval with new tats won’t prevent her from getting bored or thinking he’s not enough.
Brooklyn Beckham is such a lightweight. If he’s really interested in becoming a chef he’d go to culinary school.
Or he’d work the line. He could easily get into some big-name chef restaurant like Gordon Ramsay’s. But this little wimp won’t want to start at the actual bottom in the restaurant hierarchy (and would get outcooked by all the guys already there and hungry to do well).
That’s a……really horrible idea. About half of marriages end in divorce; even if you are sooooo sure your marriage and love will last forever, the stats are against you so why risk it with 70+ tattoos?!
How long does it take to get a tattoo? Is there a care regimen afterwards? I have nothing against tattoos. My daughter has a few and while I would have preferred she not get them, she has her own style and way of expressing herself and I accept that. But they seem like they might be kind a pain? Correct me if I’m wrong.
I have 4 and they all have special meaning. They are also not on a place where you can automatically see them. They are special to me as my grandson is a tattoo artist and he redid 2 of them and then did 2 other ones. I have one more that I would like to get. Aftercare isn’t bad. Mostly putting on something like A&D ointment until they heal – 1 to 2 weeks. Depending on where you get it determines how much pain there is. Time to get one depends on the complexity of the tattoo.
I was wondering what he did with all of his time. Now we know: tattoos.
He’s not very bright so maybe the estimate is a reflection of that? He’s been tattoo’d fairly heavily for while, so getting 70 in the last two-three years seems like a stretch? That’s like, 3 a month. And maybe it’s cuz I’m broke af and don’t get them often, but that seems like a LOT to me. You’d constantly be healing/scabbing.
I found an article that talks about 38 of his tattoos, and it says he has a letter Nicola wrote him, her eyes, her grandmother’s name (Gina, which I don’t know how much I trust, since it looks like she has one grandma named Claire, and the other is named Barbara) “True Love” which I suspect pre-dates her, and a tiny heart which, same. Another site says he got his vows?! I love me a wordy tattoo (I have a 16 line poem on my side) but vows seems like, weird, unless they were super personalized?
I’ve seen a photo of the vows one somewhere and yes, it’s lines and lines (on the right-hand side of his torso, I think?) and yes, they wrote their own. It’s going to be horrendous to get lasered off or covered up…
Seems like this is very likely to end in heartache – particularly if one of them wants something the other doesn’t and no one has any idea how to compromise. I’d feel sorry for them if they weren’t so privileged and also so clueless about said privilege. And seemingly unlikely to do anything useful with said privilege.
Dumb.
Oh dear
We already know you don’t think about things. But a “married” tattoo because… you’re married is a new level of vapid.
Considering the K-klan, that’s really saying something.
It’s all so sad. All these extreme wealth people don’t DO anything.
I can’t with these 2. They look ridiculous. If Victoria doesn’t like her, I don’t blame her. Her son is panting after this woman who doesn’t even look at him, & he’s just. so. clueless.
I have a couple of tattoos and have plans to get a few more.
I love tattoos but I think anyone using their body as some sort of little black book sign in sheet is ridiculous.
That’s going to be painful when he has to get them all removed when they divorce.
He shouldn’t be embarrassed about his wealth. Just say trustfund .
I earn my money as a nurse but would be just as happy if I had a trustfund. Actually probably more so LOL
I always heard it was unlucky to get a tattoo for your living partner.
(memorial tatts are different)
Idk if it’s a popular superstition
I really hope that he’s exaggerating about the 70 tattoos. I mean come on dude! He is obsessed with her and she just seems to go along with it. I hope she at least likes him.
Agreed, money is money. It’s much less cringy if you’re matter of fact about it rather than trying to be what you’re not.
When I went back to uni and was eligible for unemployment benefits when all my friends had jobs, they would be really embarrassed when I would be like “oh I’ll wait til Thursday when I get my benefits”, they would be like “just call it pay, like you get paid on Thursday!” So silly.
That just doesn’t seem healthy.
He constantly comes off as he lacks self identity.
He identify himself with his hobbies and the person he is with. Like Brad Pitt in way. They just mold into who and whatever they think can make them feel happier. But keep being unhappy because it has to come from within and not something outside of themselves.
That’s just weird. Sorry.
Ahh. You know what. Yes he’s a talentless complete nepotism kid. But in his defence it’s not his fault he was born into obscene fame and wealth. All things considered, he seems like a *nice* kid at least, and the family seem very close knit. We all make dumb decisions when we’re young and when you’re THIS privileged there’s basically nothing to stop you from doing whatever you want. He’s obviously following in his dad’s footsteps with the excessive tattoos, which is kind of sweet. I don’t know. I think there are worse celebrity kids honestly.
Nicola Peltz is thirsty as a camel in a sandstorm. She married him for brand recognition. Once she squeezes all the instafame out of her marriage she’ll chew him up, spit him out and go onto some new mega-billionaire.
“Between love and madness lies obsession.”
I actually think the shirt he’s wearing is a bigger offense than all his tattoos combined
Oh Brooklyn, stop thinking your marriage is gonna last as long as your parents.
And stop trying to emulate your Dad as much.
I’m so sorry to disappoint you.
He looks dead behind the eyes.
She looks at him with tears in her eyes? I don’t think those are tears of joy…
He looks harmless but so dumb… she’s already thinking if he’s the best she can do. Max 2 years and I hope they won’t have a child out of boredom.
In the top pic he is trying to look into his eyes, but she is incapable of looking into his if there is a camera somewhere in the vicinity. Poor Brooklyn will learn the hard way .that he made another false step.
Sorry, trying to look into HER eyes
I just can’t get over that her favorite food is “angel hair pasta.” That pretty much says it all.
Somebody’s going to get their heart broke. I actually do feel sorry for him. He appears to adore her and she looks as if she can barely tolerate him. This will not end we!l.
As thin as she is, I don’t see Nicola eating pasta. I’m sure she follows her mother-in- law Victoria’s eating plan (meaning, she doesn’t eat).