Kim Kardashian steps out in Malibu in a slick catsuit & itty-bitty Balenciaga bag

It occurred to me as I looked through these photos that Kim Kardashian might be moving into a new era. These pics are of Kim last night in Malibu, entering and leaving a party for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Kim wore a silver-grey sleeveless catsuit, I guess we’re calling it? Her tiny little baby bag is Balenciaga, but I don’t have an ID on the catsuit. Anyway, as I said, it feels like Kim might be shifting into a new era. No more Pete Davidson, no more Kanye West. Her divorce was bifurcated and she’s legally single. She’s a billionaire. What’s going to happen next for Kim? Who will she date next? You know what would be really funny? If after all of the drama and conspiracies, Kim just started openly dating Drake. I think she’s “too old” for him, but it would still be gossip chaos and I’m halfway rooting for it.

Meanwhile, after Kim and Pete broke up, it looks like Kim went on a girls’ trip to… Idaho?? It’s always a little bit crazy to me when Kim turns up in “middle America.” She went to Idaho with her kids and some girlfriends and they apparently rented a lake house and did all kinds of watersports and such. It looks like fun – you can see some videos here.

As for the photos in this post… Kim finally has the “doll body” she’s always dreamed of. And that’s what she looks like too – her body looks hard and plastic.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Kim Kardashian steps out in Malibu in a slick catsuit & itty-bitty Balenciaga bag”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Again…she is shaped like a tooth.

    Reply
    • kate says:
      August 19, 2022 at 10:53 am

      I don’t even know what this comment means but I love it!LOLz

      Reply
      • SnoodleDumpling says:
        August 19, 2022 at 11:02 am

        I think they mean the hips and legs? That filler/fat transplant in the hip region really made things cartoonish.

    • GEORGIA Lane says:
      August 19, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Sounds like someone’s just jealous of how amazing Kim’s bone density is. Maybe if you would just get up and work you could pay millions to be told you’re beautiful too lol

      Reply
      • ME says:
        August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am

        It’s hilarious for Kim to preach about “getting up and doing the work”. This woman has taken every short cut in life !

      • girl_ninja says:
        August 19, 2022 at 11:59 am

        You got me. If only I was born into wealthy prominence, made a sex tape and pretended I didn’t know it had been distributed, used all of my romantic relationships as tools for fame and fortune to be the best tooth shaped princess in all the land.

      • SugarHere says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:10 pm

        @Georgia Lane: Wait, what? Imagining a living soul would envy waxy plasticky botoxy Berverly-outsurgeoned Kim is a bit of a stretch, don’t you think? What it takes to get there isn’t worth it. Just take a minute to picture the number of unnecessary surgical procedures, undergoing risky general anesthesias, bandages, weeks of seclusion, not being able to move and hug your kids, the heavy doses of pain killers, the constant morphing into what you believe is the best version of yourself, just to realize how unsatisfied you are after a couple of months, and redo it all over again. Jealous, no thank you.

      • HeatherC says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:19 pm

        @SugarHere GeorgiaLane was being sarcastic and based her comments off Kim’s own comments that women should get off their asses and go to work or some such and they’d be just like her.

      • SugarHere says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        @HEATHERC: Lord, did I miss this 🤭

      • Lolo86lf says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        @ girl_ninja: You forgot to say how Kim for years posted pictures of herself wearing vulgar, too-revealing outfits for shock value to break the internet.

    • Gutterflower says:
      August 19, 2022 at 10:59 am

      I cannot unsee the tooth now lol. Hips down is shaped like a tooth.

      Reply
    • Shoop says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:09 am

      Isn’t it known as the molar look? A bizarre thing to aspire to.

      Reply
    • Sophia’Sideeye says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:51 am

      Wisdom tooth realness. lol

      Reply
    • laurie says:
      August 19, 2022 at 2:23 pm

      I just cannot with that body and skin tight clothes. She looks HORRIBLE! Not sexy at all. I don’t get it!?!?! Tooth body. Lol and perfect!

      Reply
  2. Zaftig&Kitty says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:51 am

    She looks ridiculous. Gorgeous, but ridiculous. I hate this tiny purse trend. Bring back the hobo bags!

    Reply
  3. Sumodo1 says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:54 am

    The boots are just, plain bad. For a billionaire, Kim still has a “mall shoe store” game.

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:59 am

      Either match the color of the catsuit or pick a neutral. Kind of matching is just the worst. And I hate those kind of heels.

      Reply
      • Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
        August 19, 2022 at 6:46 pm

        Yes!! I thought it as well – all these clashing shades of gray and silvers. It’s just bad and basic.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      August 19, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      Listen, Kim could be worth 50 billion dollars and still she would look unsophisticated. Good taste has nothing to do with money. Her dream is to become a fashion icon so people will remember her for generations to come, how can she achieve that wearing that cat woman outfit.

      Reply
      • Paige says:
        August 19, 2022 at 1:17 pm

        @LOLO86if Thank you! Good taste and class have NOTHING to do with money…Kim will never have either… Tacky, desperate and so massively insecure that you change your face and body surgically on a regular basis is not a gracious making person…

  4. Maddy says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:56 am

    The hair, the face, the fake tan, the boots… no bueno.
    How long until Team Kim runs to the press with stories about foreign billionaires and high powered executives lining up around the block to date her? It’s what they did last time… only for her to end up with Pete.

    Drake has a rotating harem of IG models. Kim would be dumb to join the lineup, even if it’s just for PR.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Looks like she’s using spray tan again.

    There is a video of Kim driving in a car with North and North’s friend. While driving Kim is recording a stupid video. The whole time North is begging her to stop filming. Kim doesn’t listen. First this is dangerous. Second, your kid doesn’t want to be recorded…so listen to her ! Kim then posted the video for millions of people to see. Nice mom.

    Reply
  6. K8erade says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Kim is a modern day Vivian Maier. If reincarnation is real, then I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s who she was in a past life. When Kim was in her late 20s and even in her 30s, all I could do was roll my eyes at Kim’s emotional immaturity and vapidness. These days I really find it sad that she’s changed so little. Even North seems more mature than her mother at this point.

    Reply
    • K8erade says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:25 am

      Sorry not Vivian Maier but Virginia Oldoini. Not sure why I mixed her up with Maier who is an amazing photographer.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        Lol, I was going to say… But so interesting that you brought up Virginia Oldolini’s name. A few years ago I went to a seminar at the Fashion Institute in NY about the Duchess Greffulhe – Proust’s “muse,” style icon, and queen of the selfie who styled herself as if she were a work of art. One of the lectures was about comparing her to Virginia Oldolini. The Duchess’s uncle, Robert de Montesquiou (a close friend of Proust) was obsessed with Virginia and wrote a biography of her.

        Imagine if, in 200 years, there are lectures about Kim Kardashian and how she influenced the artists of the 21st century.

  7. Eurydice says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:05 am

    The new Era of Kim looks a lot like the old era. Spandex and slouchy boots are kind of Yeezy, aren’t they? And the dark roots from 5 years ago…

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      August 19, 2022 at 1:03 pm

      Ok, so apparently she dyed her real hair white…but sometimes it’s in a short Bob and then it’s long again…is her hair really cut into a bib and the long is just extensions? Or is it long and she wears a Bob wig when she wants to short?

      Reply
  8. HeyKay says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:20 am

    The hair is just SO bad!
    Stop dyeing your hair crayon yellow, or fluoride toothpaste white.
    I beg the hair and fashion people, change the trend all ready!

    When, Universe, when will the Kardashians go away?

    Reply
  9. Jensies says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:27 am

    What…is that piece of fabric at the bottom of the zipper in the first pic? Is that the new trend, to have eyes immediately be drawn to the labia?

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:48 am

      I thought I was the only one. I zoomed in and it looks like that’s her butt crack handing below her labia, like a humans can do, but why must she wear things like this. Why should anyone other than in the movies.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:09 pm

        The darker shade (or shadow) in that area makes it look like she pee’d her pants. I mean does she ever go to the bathroom? She’s always in tight ass clothes that look insanely difficult to get off. How on earth does she do it? Also…why ???

      • Jezz says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm

        It’s like a sparkly prolapsed uterus.

      • Christina says:
        August 19, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        I too saw something dangling in the vulvar region. On closer examination it’s the car behind her. I hate the outfit and the boots and that hair!

      • WiththeAmerican says:
        August 19, 2022 at 1:08 pm

        @jezz dying! Omg that’s so funny I can’t unsee it.

      • amilu says:
        August 19, 2022 at 3:38 pm

        Agree with WiththeAmerican – that’s the seam from the rear of her…rear. I’m sure it didn’t look crazy in real life, but it sure looks crazy in that shot!

    • schmootc says:
      August 19, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      It looks like part of the car might be showing, but I’m not masochistic enough to zoom.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      August 19, 2022 at 12:21 pm

      I was just gonna say I feel like all her outfits draw the eyes immediately to the crotch. I know I’m not just some weirdo because I don’t have this problem with other people.

      Reply
    • Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
      August 19, 2022 at 6:54 pm

      That shiny spandex fabric can cast dark shadows in certain places, like her underboob. Look at her underboob, it’s the same exact shit show shading effect.

      Reply
  10. Colby says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:28 am

    I saw someone on twitter say: “Balenciaga is a social experiment to see what level people will stoop to just to show others they’ve got coin, i won’t be told otherwise” and I could literally not agree more.

    Reply
    • marietta2381 says:
      August 19, 2022 at 11:58 am

      I personally think they are the ugliest bags and I can’t understand why someone would pay so much when you could put a down payment on a house lol

      Reply
      • Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
        August 19, 2022 at 6:56 pm

        Back in the day, the slouchy Balenciaga bags were pretty sweet. With that said, they’re teach now, as is Balmain, especially how the K/J Jackie’s wear it.

  11. Chaine says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:29 am

    I’m getting a bad combination of sciatica and candidiasis just from looking at all that skin tight spandex.

    Reply
  12. Lizzie Bathory says:
    August 19, 2022 at 11:33 am

    I feel like her “style” is really just Kim waging a years-long vendetta against her crotch.

    Reply
  13. Jo says:
    August 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    Everyone’s comments are hilarious! There is a Tok-Tok person who does the whole K family and one of her recent posts was her pretending to be Kim, telling Kanye that Davidson didn’t die, they just broke up, could he please stop saying he did, and could he please come and pick clothes for her. It tracks!

    Reply
  14. Mari says:
    August 19, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    She had such a beautiful, unique face all those years ago before all the superfluous surgery. Now she looks like a mashup of Ayda Field, Tonia Buxton and Huda Kattan.

    Reply
  15. Nia says:
    August 19, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    I do not remember where I read it but supposedly they are doing vaginal surgeries for women who have been injured by wearing tight Spandex.

    Reply
  16. KAP says:
    August 19, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    “That cheap spandex, she looks a mess”

    Reply
  17. Philly says:
    August 19, 2022 at 7:12 pm

    She is giving me real housewives of BH vibes with her new super thin body and the blonde extensions. I usually think she looks younger than her age, this is the first time she looks like a middle aged woman (not that there’s anything wrong with looking middle aged, and she’s still attractive in a plastic-y way).

    Reply
  18. Patricia says:
    August 19, 2022 at 10:40 pm

    The sad thing is no one will tell her kids,that they look just like her.Maybe once along time ago,but not now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment