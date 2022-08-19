Kim Kardashian steps out in Malibu in a slick catsuit & itty-bitty Balenciaga bag

It occurred to me as I looked through these photos that Kim Kardashian might be moving into a new era. These pics are of Kim last night in Malibu, entering and leaving a party for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Kim wore a silver-grey sleeveless catsuit, I guess we’re calling it? Her tiny little baby bag is Balenciaga, but I don’t have an ID on the catsuit. Anyway, as I said, it feels like Kim might be shifting into a new era. No more Pete Davidson, no more Kanye West. Her divorce was bifurcated and she’s legally single. She’s a billionaire. What’s going to happen next for Kim? Who will she date next? You know what would be really funny? If after all of the drama and conspiracies, Kim just started openly dating Drake. I think she’s “too old” for him, but it would still be gossip chaos and I’m halfway rooting for it.
Meanwhile, after Kim and Pete broke up, it looks like Kim went on a girls’ trip to… Idaho?? It’s always a little bit crazy to me when Kim turns up in “middle America.” She went to Idaho with her kids and some girlfriends and they apparently rented a lake house and did all kinds of watersports and such. It looks like fun – you can see some videos here.
As for the photos in this post… Kim finally has the “doll body” she’s always dreamed of. And that’s what she looks like too – her body looks hard and plastic.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian attends sister Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party at Soho Malibu.
Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian leaves 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA.
Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian leaves 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA.
Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian leaves 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA.
Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian leaving the 818 tequila party in Malibu, CA
Again…she is shaped like a tooth.
I don’t even know what this comment means but I love it!LOLz
I think they mean the hips and legs? That filler/fat transplant in the hip region really made things cartoonish.
Sounds like someone’s just jealous of how amazing Kim’s bone density is. Maybe if you would just get up and work you could pay millions to be told you’re beautiful too lol
It’s hilarious for Kim to preach about “getting up and doing the work”. This woman has taken every short cut in life !
You got me. If only I was born into wealthy prominence, made a sex tape and pretended I didn’t know it had been distributed, used all of my romantic relationships as tools for fame and fortune to be the best tooth shaped princess in all the land.
@Georgia Lane: Wait, what? Imagining a living soul would envy waxy plasticky botoxy Berverly-outsurgeoned Kim is a bit of a stretch, don’t you think? What it takes to get there isn’t worth it. Just take a minute to picture the number of unnecessary surgical procedures, undergoing risky general anesthesias, bandages, weeks of seclusion, not being able to move and hug your kids, the heavy doses of pain killers, the constant morphing into what you believe is the best version of yourself, just to realize how unsatisfied you are after a couple of months, and redo it all over again. Jealous, no thank you.
@SugarHere GeorgiaLane was being sarcastic and based her comments off Kim’s own comments that women should get off their asses and go to work or some such and they’d be just like her.
@HEATHERC: Lord, did I miss this 🤭
@ girl_ninja: You forgot to say how Kim for years posted pictures of herself wearing vulgar, too-revealing outfits for shock value to break the internet.
I cannot unsee the tooth now lol. Hips down is shaped like a tooth.
Isn’t it known as the molar look? A bizarre thing to aspire to.
Wisdom tooth realness. lol
Minus the wisdom.
Now that I’ve seen the tooth shape I can not un-see it.
I just cannot with that body and skin tight clothes. She looks HORRIBLE! Not sexy at all. I don’t get it!?!?! Tooth body. Lol and perfect!
She looks ridiculous. Gorgeous, but ridiculous. I hate this tiny purse trend. Bring back the hobo bags!
The boots are just, plain bad. For a billionaire, Kim still has a “mall shoe store” game.
Either match the color of the catsuit or pick a neutral. Kind of matching is just the worst. And I hate those kind of heels.
Yes!! I thought it as well – all these clashing shades of gray and silvers. It’s just bad and basic.
Listen, Kim could be worth 50 billion dollars and still she would look unsophisticated. Good taste has nothing to do with money. Her dream is to become a fashion icon so people will remember her for generations to come, how can she achieve that wearing that cat woman outfit.
@LOLO86if Thank you! Good taste and class have NOTHING to do with money…Kim will never have either… Tacky, desperate and so massively insecure that you change your face and body surgically on a regular basis is not a gracious making person…
The hair, the face, the fake tan, the boots… no bueno.
How long until Team Kim runs to the press with stories about foreign billionaires and high powered executives lining up around the block to date her? It’s what they did last time… only for her to end up with Pete.
Drake has a rotating harem of IG models. Kim would be dumb to join the lineup, even if it’s just for PR.
Looks like she’s using spray tan again.
There is a video of Kim driving in a car with North and North’s friend. While driving Kim is recording a stupid video. The whole time North is begging her to stop filming. Kim doesn’t listen. First this is dangerous. Second, your kid doesn’t want to be recorded…so listen to her ! Kim then posted the video for millions of people to see. Nice mom.
Kim is a modern day Vivian Maier. If reincarnation is real, then I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s who she was in a past life. When Kim was in her late 20s and even in her 30s, all I could do was roll my eyes at Kim’s emotional immaturity and vapidness. These days I really find it sad that she’s changed so little. Even North seems more mature than her mother at this point.
Sorry not Vivian Maier but Virginia Oldoini. Not sure why I mixed her up with Maier who is an amazing photographer.
Lol, I was going to say… But so interesting that you brought up Virginia Oldolini’s name. A few years ago I went to a seminar at the Fashion Institute in NY about the Duchess Greffulhe – Proust’s “muse,” style icon, and queen of the selfie who styled herself as if she were a work of art. One of the lectures was about comparing her to Virginia Oldolini. The Duchess’s uncle, Robert de Montesquiou (a close friend of Proust) was obsessed with Virginia and wrote a biography of her.
Imagine if, in 200 years, there are lectures about Kim Kardashian and how she influenced the artists of the 21st century.
The new Era of Kim looks a lot like the old era. Spandex and slouchy boots are kind of Yeezy, aren’t they? And the dark roots from 5 years ago…
Ok, so apparently she dyed her real hair white…but sometimes it’s in a short Bob and then it’s long again…is her hair really cut into a bib and the long is just extensions? Or is it long and she wears a Bob wig when she wants to short?
The hair is just SO bad!
Stop dyeing your hair crayon yellow, or fluoride toothpaste white.
I beg the hair and fashion people, change the trend all ready!
When, Universe, when will the Kardashians go away?
What…is that piece of fabric at the bottom of the zipper in the first pic? Is that the new trend, to have eyes immediately be drawn to the labia?
I thought I was the only one. I zoomed in and it looks like that’s her butt crack handing below her labia, like a humans can do, but why must she wear things like this. Why should anyone other than in the movies.
The darker shade (or shadow) in that area makes it look like she pee’d her pants. I mean does she ever go to the bathroom? She’s always in tight ass clothes that look insanely difficult to get off. How on earth does she do it? Also…why ???
It’s like a sparkly prolapsed uterus.
I too saw something dangling in the vulvar region. On closer examination it’s the car behind her. I hate the outfit and the boots and that hair!
@jezz dying! Omg that’s so funny I can’t unsee it.
Agree with WiththeAmerican – that’s the seam from the rear of her…rear. I’m sure it didn’t look crazy in real life, but it sure looks crazy in that shot!
It looks like part of the car might be showing, but I’m not masochistic enough to zoom.
I zoomed (yeah i went there) and it does look like a piece of the car
What’s super gross is that she has deformed her body to such a degree that you can see a car through her vajay!
I was just gonna say I feel like all her outfits draw the eyes immediately to the crotch. I know I’m not just some weirdo because I don’t have this problem with other people.
That shiny spandex fabric can cast dark shadows in certain places, like her underboob. Look at her underboob, it’s the same exact shit show shading effect.
I saw someone on twitter say: “Balenciaga is a social experiment to see what level people will stoop to just to show others they’ve got coin, i won’t be told otherwise” and I could literally not agree more.
I personally think they are the ugliest bags and I can’t understand why someone would pay so much when you could put a down payment on a house lol
Back in the day, the slouchy Balenciaga bags were pretty sweet. With that said, they’re teach now, as is Balmain, especially how the K/J Jackie’s wear it.
I’m getting a bad combination of sciatica and candidiasis just from looking at all that skin tight spandex.
I feel like her “style” is really just Kim waging a years-long vendetta against her crotch.
BWWWAAAAAHHHHAAAAAAHAAAAAA!! *splat*
Everyone’s comments are hilarious! There is a Tok-Tok person who does the whole K family and one of her recent posts was her pretending to be Kim, telling Kanye that Davidson didn’t die, they just broke up, could he please stop saying he did, and could he please come and pick clothes for her. It tracks!
She had such a beautiful, unique face all those years ago before all the superfluous surgery. Now she looks like a mashup of Ayda Field, Tonia Buxton and Huda Kattan.
I do not remember where I read it but supposedly they are doing vaginal surgeries for women who have been injured by wearing tight Spandex.
“That cheap spandex, she looks a mess”
She is giving me real housewives of BH vibes with her new super thin body and the blonde extensions. I usually think she looks younger than her age, this is the first time she looks like a middle aged woman (not that there’s anything wrong with looking middle aged, and she’s still attractive in a plastic-y way).
The sad thing is no one will tell her kids,that they look just like her.Maybe once along time ago,but not now.