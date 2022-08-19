Kim Kardashian steps out in Malibu in a slick catsuit & itty-bitty Balenciaga bag

It occurred to me as I looked through these photos that Kim Kardashian might be moving into a new era. These pics are of Kim last night in Malibu, entering and leaving a party for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Kim wore a silver-grey sleeveless catsuit, I guess we’re calling it? Her tiny little baby bag is Balenciaga, but I don’t have an ID on the catsuit. Anyway, as I said, it feels like Kim might be shifting into a new era. No more Pete Davidson, no more Kanye West. Her divorce was bifurcated and she’s legally single. She’s a billionaire. What’s going to happen next for Kim? Who will she date next? You know what would be really funny? If after all of the drama and conspiracies, Kim just started openly dating Drake. I think she’s “too old” for him, but it would still be gossip chaos and I’m halfway rooting for it.

Meanwhile, after Kim and Pete broke up, it looks like Kim went on a girls’ trip to… Idaho?? It’s always a little bit crazy to me when Kim turns up in “middle America.” She went to Idaho with her kids and some girlfriends and they apparently rented a lake house and did all kinds of watersports and such. It looks like fun – you can see some videos here.

As for the photos in this post… Kim finally has the “doll body” she’s always dreamed of. And that’s what she looks like too – her body looks hard and plastic.