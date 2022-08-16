“Happy 64th birthday to Madonna, her new face and her BBL” links

Madonna’s BBL looks as uncomfortable as all of her face work. [Seriously OMG]

Quinta Brunson signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. [LaineyGossip]

An Australian woman called out her cheating husband by taking out a full-page ad in the local newspaper. Well done! [Dlisted]

Jennette McCurdy talks about her brothers’ reactions to her memoir. [JustJared]

Photos from the House of Dragon’s Amsterdam premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]

A great review of Orphan: First Kill. [Pajiba]

Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles looks amazeballs. [GFY]

Men are the worst. [Buzzfeed]

Beau Biden Jr. is so, so cute. [Gawker]

A Seeking Sister Wife family is looking for a bigger bed. [Starcasm]

Scotland offers free menstrual products. [Towleroad]