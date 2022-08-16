“Happy 64th birthday to Madonna, her new face and her BBL” links

Madonna’s BBL looks as uncomfortable as all of her face work. [Seriously OMG]
Quinta Brunson signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. [LaineyGossip]
An Australian woman called out her cheating husband by taking out a full-page ad in the local newspaper. Well done! [Dlisted]
Jennette McCurdy talks about her brothers’ reactions to her memoir. [JustJared]
Photos from the House of Dragon’s Amsterdam premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A great review of Orphan: First Kill. [Pajiba]
Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles looks amazeballs. [GFY]
Men are the worst. [Buzzfeed]
Beau Biden Jr. is so, so cute. [Gawker]
A Seeking Sister Wife family is looking for a bigger bed. [Starcasm]
Scotland offers free menstrual products. [Towleroad]
Is it actual implants? Like with silicone? Or is it a fat transfer (no idea where they’d get the fat from…)? If it is implants…. How to you sit on squishy silicone bags?? I feel very naive about this whole situation.
I just felt like I was reading my thoughts!
I have silicone breast implants and when I first got them, it felt like I had weird lumps just stuck to my chest, but as it healed, that sensation faded and now I don’t notice them at all. I assume butt implants would be the same. But I’m pretty sure a BBL is specifically fat transfer.
I read about having a fat transfer for my breasts and apparently you don’t need a ton of fat for them to suck out enough. I assume it’s the same for your butt. 🤷🏾♀️
HBD Madge! As for the faces, I’ll just focus on Rocco’s. What a lovely looking guy he turned out to be. And he does resemble her (her former self, anyway) a lot!
EDIT: Thought my comment was deleted and reposted a new version of it, ugh. Sorry!!!
Rocco’s face reminds me of his father more than Madge and yes he is quite handsome after losing his baby fat. How on Earth were the surgeons able to stretch out the skin of her buttocks enough to insert those huge implants? I swear she probably is quite buoyant in water now.
I think he’s the spitting image of his Dad.
I think he’s a better looking version of his dad. He’s a very pretty young man.
He is a very handsome version of his dad @ Normades. Quite handsome indeed!!
As for Madge. I can’t……I will have nightmares now.
oh, I think the opposite…he is the twin of his father, IMO.
and Madge…oh, Madge…why did you do that to your face? to your boobs? to your butt? she’s a caricature of her former self. like, her face literally looks like if some guy in a bar who does caricatures drew her.
her “butt to the camera” shots are SO stupid. “let me put my face in the wall so you can see my ridic fake butt” and there was one a while back when she was like, crawling halfway under her bed with her giant fake butt aimed toward the camera. so try hard and just so, so dumb. I follow her on both facebook and insta and a lot of her posts just make me sad for her.
Omg. She HAD to show her ASS! At her son’s birthday party. SMH.
She’s done it before, remember celebrities thrive on drawing attention and pulling shock value stunts like Kim Kardashian.
I used to like her, now she deems do pathetic. Does anything for attention. It’s terrible that with her plastic surgery, she’s turned into a cartoon character, and not a food one.
Happy Birthday Rocco! Such a handsome young man. Good for Scotland. Of course the U.S. is behind everyone when it comes to this.
She’s turning herself into Khloe Kardashian.
Except, Khloe’s butt is miraculously half the size it used to be…just like Kim. Diet and exercise y’all !
LOL! I actually thought it was Khloe’s picture when I first saw the thumbnail. I’m like — oh, no — Khloe’s messing with her face AGAIN!!!
Rocco’s a cutie — and her daughters are beautiful. She obviously can’t just appreciate their youth. Madge is for sure never going to go gentle into that good night….
Absolutely the same thought here as well.
That’s who I thought of too. Everyone who gets such extensive plastic surgery ends up looking like that, all the same. It’s so odd, and I can’t imagine looking nothing like yourself anymore.
This. My first thought was “OMG, she’s gone full Kardashian.”
Same here! Yikes.
Scary how much she’s turned herself into a Kardashian.
She used to have more strength and integrity about being true to herself. But she’s lost it in pursuit of youth and beauty.
Did she bring pictures of Megan Fox and Liv Tyler to her surgeon and say: “make my face look like a mish mash of them!”?
And that butt, I can’t even.
Seriously, I have a large butt and I can’t understand why anyone would pay money to make it difficult to find clothes, particularly pants, that fit.
I was going to say Megan Fox and your choice of Kardashians.
Same here! What I wouldn’t give to fit into a cute summery shift dress in my size just once 😭
Big butts are in that’s why she did it. Even men are taking advantage of this big butt trend now, just watch tik tok videos and you will see what I mean. Now she can’t dance fast because her weight distribution has shifted.
Right?!!!!
I’ve been saddled with a large bee-hind and saddle bag thighs and wished I had a more sylphlike figure so I could wear clothes more readily.
I just don’t understand mangling your natural body for a warped aesthetic like this.
Y’all can give me your excess booty. I’ve put on about 10 lbs and it’s mostly butt and can’t nobody tell me NOTHING. You should see me prancing around. I’ve always wanted a nice butt.
A few weeks ago my 3YO said “Mama, you got a big ol’ butt.” I was like “Thank you, isn’t it the best?” Now she’s excited to grow up because I told her as she gets bigger so will her butt. 🤣
Menstrual products should be free everywhere. I can’t believe they used to make us pay tax on them (in Canada).
Also, it’s odd how Covid works. Jill Biden just tested positive. Yet when her husband had it, she tested negative. She didn’t get it from him, even though they had very close contact. Now that she’s on vacation with him, she contracts it from someone else. It’s so odd. She also tested negative on a rapid test but positive on a PCR test.
My husband had it and he’s not very good at keeping his germs to himself. No one else in the family got it. Months later my youngest son got it. He was constantly in my face as he was feeling horrible and I couldn’t very well ditch my kid over germs. I never got it. My oldest son never did either.
For the record, I put it down to dumb luck and not super-human immunity haha
I got it in Feb and somehow managed to keep ALL the covid cooties to myself. My boss and I share a small office and my kid, who is basically attached to me, didn’t get it either. My mom tried to keep him away from me, but his version of that was to just sit at the end of my bed instead of next to me!
I’ve had a couple of close calls with it, but thankfully never had it. One person I spent a whole weekend with and they then tested positive. I assume when I eventually get it, it will be from some brief random interaction.
I think 30+ states still charge sales tax on menstrual products because they are considered “luxury” necessities.
Wonder what she looks like without all the makeup ? Perfect example of a person who lacks the confidence to accept the passage of time. We can be our authentic selves and still look good. Sad.
It’s the instagram filters doing most of the work in those pics…it’s so obvious ! She looks like a cartoon.
I think you’re right about the filters. Rocco had a moderate acne problem as a teenager but now his skin looks so blemish free
Yeah, I was gonna comment on the filters. She’s 65. Cosmetic surgery doesn’t take off 40 years.
Wow, she looks like a Kardashian.
That being said, I will say her work looks objectively pretty good in this picture, at least. Much better than work she has had done in the past.
Did anyone here watch the final episode of Better Call Saul last night? No spoilers, but OMG!
I’m hoping to watch tonight! Can’t wait!
I did and yes OMG!! What did you think?
@northerngirl, I’m afraid to say too much, but the ending had me in tears!!
I loved BCS. I think they really stuck the landing. I’m going to miss that show! I really hope all the actors go on to other great things, because it was a stellar ensemble across the board.
Everything about Madonna is fake now, except the skin on her hands. The hands don’t lie about her real age.
The neck and hands are the two body parts that can’t be tweaked.
Also, elbows.
Actually, you can: neck lifts & lasers for neck (as well as fat transfers for both hands and necks), and even superficial vein “reduction” for hands (collapse the veins and inject fat from another part of your body. I know one woman who got it done.
Sigh… I WISH people would just accept and be grateful that they are STILL AROUND *TO* age!
So funny how all these skin tweakers are merging into the same woman.
I was a huge Madonna fan when I was younger. For decades, I followed this woman and I still check her IG when I’m on there, but it hurts me that Madonna changed her whole look. The thing with Madonna was she was so unique looking and not like a Barbie. She was short, athletic, had a beautiful Italian look about her. That’s one of the reasons of her appeal. No one looked like Madonna, she was cute and spunky and fierce and I’m
Not saying she isn’t now, it’s just she looks like Instagram face now. The Kim K look even got to Madonna. THE Madonna! If someone like Madonna can’t help but be influenced by the Kardashians, what chance does any young impressionable girl have?
Sad to me because I think Madonna could have just got a face lift and Botox and would have still aged beautifully. And Idk why anyone would want breast and butt implants as you get older and have to lug all that around.
Anyway, Rocco is really handsome.
Seriously; she stayed out of the sun, seemed to have good eating habits, exercised, and IIRC never smoked so likely would have aged really well, and looked younger than her age, without all the work.
HBMadonna!!!!
Also, holy shit. She looks younger than me and I was a wee lass when I was mesmerized by “Like a Virgin” on MTV.
Sigh, sad to see and yes I agree with others: she looks like a Kardashian sister.
Filters there are a ton on of for filters being used on the pictures. Which is sad because she sends all that money on plastic surgery and still using fillers to make herself look younger.
If I could, I’d buy me a new face too.
You can. Filters don’t cost much.
Just wanted to say the content today was *chef’s kiss*. So much good gossip to read.
Madonna is five years away from being 70. I have no issue with trying to keep a young-ish, pretty appearance (as in her dress) but when does having procedures to look age 30 stop? I guess we’ll find out when certain celebrities turn 100.
It is filters. There’s been a few candid, unedited photos over the year taken at events or on the street and Madonna looks nothing like the Instagram photos. She still looks like she’s had work done but she doesn’t look flawless like the filters make her seem on social media.
she’s really stepping into Jocelyne Wildenstein’s territory here, this is not her real cheekbone and jaw line anymore.
Madge might be 64, but that face is still very much a toddler…..
Her face is very much a filter.
I think that’s padded underwear. You can see their outline under the dress, hugging her legs tightly.
OK, two things (maybe three, depending on how you count).
Ultimate mansplain: Scotland also has a new political appointee as the Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer for the Tay region. HIS name is Jason Grant.
I also read somewhere that some Scottish ParliaMENtarians had previously opposed this move because they envisioned foreigners coming and taking all the free tampons to sell on the black market in their home country.
Also, here’s the flip side of the Madonna quest for youth. A Canadian female national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme had her contract broken by Bell Media/CTV and she was terminated after a 30 year multi award-winning career. She is 58 and has grey hair. Her male predecessor also had grey hair and retired of his own volition after a year of dog and pony celebrations at age 77. Lisa had to sign a gag order, and was not allowed to say goodbye on air; she had to sign off on Twitter after the gag order expired. So yeah, I totally get why Madonna is doing what she’s doing. She looks hideous, but we live in a hideously superficial misogynist world.
Yup! That about sums up reality, BADROCKABDROLL. Whether I wince when I see Madonna these days or not, she’s going to do anything she can to retain some semblance of relevancy. I don’t know if she’s succeeding, but good on her for giving it the old college try.
Kind of shocked by Madonna. I don’t know why. It’s like Kim Kardashian has gotten to her.
I am 47, and I love Madonna, but she looks like she could be my shameful teenage romance baby, frozen in time.
I look waaaaaaaay older than she does, and I love my lines, especially the laugh lines around my eyes, because they have chisled proof in my face that I have had a lot of fun.
Catherine Deneuve once said that after a certain age women need to choose between their face and their ass. Madge didn’t get the memo and is going for both. As for her face it’s not bad, but the ass…yikes.
God. She really does have no dignity.
At first I thought he was unlocking a briefcase with a butter knife then I was whoa that’s a cake! Amazing artisan cake designer!