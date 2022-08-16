Will the Sussexes & the Cambridges see each other in September?

I tend to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge moved into Adelaide Cottage back in June/July. I think the “move” has already happened, although the British papers keep talking about the move like it’s still coming up. The Cambridge kids start their new school next month, so it wouldn’t make much sense to put off the move until right before school starts. In any case, it’s very likely that Kate and the kids will be living in Windsor in early September… when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come for a few days. I guess people believe that the Sussexes will be staying at Frogmore Cottage the whole time, when really they’ll probably only be in the London/Windsor area for a day or two. Thus, we’re getting stories about whether the Sussexes will meet with the Cambridges.

Harry and Meghan will visit the UK next month – but are not set to see William and Kate. On September 5 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their home in California to visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Meghan, 40, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The couple will then head to Germany for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Prince Harry will deliver a speech. It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since the Jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept a low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met with Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken face-to-face since they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales last summer. The Duke of Cambridge and his family are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month. If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, will only be a short five-minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just 800m away when they relocate to Adelaide in the next few weeks. It will be the first time the two couples have been neighbours since Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace in 2019. But a source reportedly said the Sussexes’s visit will be focused on ‘supporting several charities close to their hearts’, and they have no plans to see the Cambridges. Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told the Sun: ‘I don’t think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged. I suppose one could go round with some flowers as a peace offering, but remember what happened last time,’ referring to claims that Meghan threw flowers from Kate in the bin after a row over bridesmaids dresses before Harry and Meghan wed in 2018.

[From The Daily Mail]

LMAO @ the flowers story. That was completely made up, the part about Meghan throwing the flowers away. What we know is that Kate went berserk on Meghan during the bridesmaids’ dress fittings, Meghan cried and Kate brought Meghan a note of apology and some flowers. In the years following that incident, Kate and her mother turned the story into “Meghan made Kate cry, because of TIGHTS!” The Middletons are terrified that Meghan held on to the note as well. It’s all so funny. Anyway, just a reminder of why Harry and Meghan truly want nothing to do with the CopyKeen Cambridges and their incandescent rage. Let’s be real about who is actually living at Adelaide Cottage too – just Kate and the kids.