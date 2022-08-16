Will the Sussexes & the Cambridges see each other in September?

I tend to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge moved into Adelaide Cottage back in June/July. I think the “move” has already happened, although the British papers keep talking about the move like it’s still coming up. The Cambridge kids start their new school next month, so it wouldn’t make much sense to put off the move until right before school starts. In any case, it’s very likely that Kate and the kids will be living in Windsor in early September… when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come for a few days. I guess people believe that the Sussexes will be staying at Frogmore Cottage the whole time, when really they’ll probably only be in the London/Windsor area for a day or two. Thus, we’re getting stories about whether the Sussexes will meet with the Cambridges.
Harry and Meghan will visit the UK next month – but are not set to see William and Kate. On September 5 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their home in California to visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Meghan, 40, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The couple will then head to Germany for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.
It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since the Jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept a low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met with Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands
Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken face-to-face since they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales last summer. The Duke of Cambridge and his family are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month.
If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, will only be a short five-minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just 800m away when they relocate to Adelaide in the next few weeks. It will be the first time the two couples have been neighbours since Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace in 2019.
But a source reportedly said the Sussexes’s visit will be focused on ‘supporting several charities close to their hearts’, and they have no plans to see the Cambridges.
Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told the Sun: ‘I don’t think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged. I suppose one could go round with some flowers as a peace offering, but remember what happened last time,’ referring to claims that Meghan threw flowers from Kate in the bin after a row over bridesmaids dresses before Harry and Meghan wed in 2018.
[From The Daily Mail]
LMAO @ the flowers story. That was completely made up, the part about Meghan throwing the flowers away. What we know is that Kate went berserk on Meghan during the bridesmaids’ dress fittings, Meghan cried and Kate brought Meghan a note of apology and some flowers. In the years following that incident, Kate and her mother turned the story into “Meghan made Kate cry, because of TIGHTS!” The Middletons are terrified that Meghan held on to the note as well. It’s all so funny. Anyway, just a reminder of why Harry and Meghan truly want nothing to do with the CopyKeen Cambridges and their incandescent rage. Let’s be real about who is actually living at Adelaide Cottage too – just Kate and the kids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352448
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259901
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641226, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
His Royal Highness Prince William – the Duke Of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge depart a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England, UK on Friday 3 June, 2022 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.,Image: 696655676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
If only a church isle separated them last time and they still didnt see or speak to each other lets just consider this a lost cause for now. Both couples are doing them!
Meet with Bill and Kate for what? To be in the presence of misery, jealousy and envy? Nah. Unless those sad sacks beg for forgiveness, whats the point in meeting with them?
Agreed!! Plus who would want to be near their stalker?? We have seen TOB turn away his, so why would Meghan subject herself to someone as her??
Give it a break BM!! It’s not happening and will probably never happen. Unless the Insufferable apologize, it’s not happening, ever!!
How hilarious would it be if Kate ended up kicked to the curb and losing her HRH (like Diana did), and Meghan ended up outranking her. After all Kate has pulled, it would be a fitting end.
I do find it interesting that the Cambridges chose to live so close to the Sussexes but that’s only because they or rather Kate had no choice. I don’t think they will meet up because nothing has changed in their relationship. I agree with Kaiser that Kate has probably moved in already. The move was probably in late June when she disappeared for weeks after the Jubilee.
Her moving in then would fit with the separate arrivals of her and George (separate from William) at Wimbledon and then the separate arrivals of william and Charlotte at the commonwealth games.
I’m guessing they were on vacation somewhere when the move as made. I mean Willy and Kate have just been so hardworking they needed and deserved a Vacay, don’t you know? Now they’ll have to step up their game to try and outshine the Sussexes during their trip.
Ahhh. Love this theory. Didn’t they say something in the media about it being the last time they had a normal family vacation or the likes of it …. She was moving in to Adelaide and although most of the pandemic was them being separated due to reasons like “covid from the lover” they told all three kids that mummy would be living here and daddy was busy and would be living else where. All three children all look a little uncomfortable and for some pictures, Charlotte had been looking upset. These poor little kids have had to tow the line for their parents disfunction, it is pretty sad. Makes you realize that William learned by his parents how to pull the children in to make things seem normal.
Yeah, @Buzzkell that line was mentioned twice I believe, with the latest one being “last normal summer in Norfolk”. It makes no sense because 1) Anmer Hall isn’t even being relinquished and 2) the kids can still enjoy summers in Norfolk post-Windsor move, so what exactly makes this the “last normal summer”?
IMO “last normal summer” means the last time KKKate will have access to Anmer. It will go solely to William and he will probably change the locks.
@Southern Fried
Oh I think they were on holiday. Sporty Barbie gave it away when she missed the Parade of Champions at Wimbledon. She only attended the tournament to present trophies at just two finals and show off her tan. Oh and to overdress George to remind us all that he will be king one day! *rollseyes*
I remember saying on here the reason they “worked” so hard during the run-up to Wimbledon was so Sporty could use it as an excuse to sit on her arse and watch tennis while posing for the cameras. Others quite rightly said they were going on holiday. It was farcical when the media printed old pictures/stories of Sporty at Wimbledon to give the illusion she was attending.
It’s laughable now that Twitter bots were saying Pop and Sporty were organising the move into AC, when we’re still discussing whether they’ll live there or evict Andrew from Royal Lodge.
Ingrid is such a crusty faced, mop-headed C you next Tuesday Bitch !!! The source is the “journo” that filed this useless space filler of a story !!
@Moi
After being caught out by Josh and Archie in their Youtube video “We Prove that Royal Experts Lie about Harry and Meghan” I’m surprised anyone listens to a word this woman says about them.
As for H&M meeting Pop and Sporty Barbie there were plenty of opportunities for them to do so during the Jubilee. At the very least Pop and Sporty could have sent Louis to Lili’s party, it would have been lovely for the lad to be surrounded by other children rather than sitting home alone. Instead the insidious pair gleefully told anyone who would listen (usually the likes of Seward) that they had absolutely no intention of meeting H&M and made a huge deal about snubbing a little girl’s birthday party. The same little girl who Sporty said she “couldn’t wait to meet.”
Seriously, if Pop and Sporty made zero attempts to meet up with H&M the last time they were in town, why on earth does Seward and her cronies think it will be different this time around?
@LauraD. Louis gave that “talk to the hand” to Kate at the Jubilee because where he wanted to be was really at Lili’s birthday party. So there he gave his mother that shut up or put up with me behavior.
Unless you’re going by helicopter, Manchester is a decent hike from Windsor so if they’re doing an event in Manchester it would make sense that they stay there then fly on to Germany.
Yes, I agree. I don’t think they’ll go to Windsor at first. They’ll probably start near Manchester, then fly to Germany, then perhaps London, and stay at Windsor.
What are we considering a “decent hike?” I’m in the US and from my perspective you should be able to traverse the whole island in a day.
It’s at least 3 hours and 40 minutes driving. I would never base myself that far away for a business trip, I’d stay closer to where my business was being held.
They didn’t meet at the Jubilee and they won’t meet next month. It’s clear the relationship is space and will always be space. The Cambridge’s were awful to Harry and Meghan and still are.
That video of william and charlotte arriving at the CW games, with charlotte jumping out of the heli to greet her mother, while carrying a duffel bag, keeps playing in my head. Something is definitely brewing in the Cambridge marriage.
Oh, absolutely!!! And this is just the beginning….
There are pawns to be put in place before the dam breaks. Get read for a slew of poor, poor Catherine!! She married him of her own free will, and this is the “reward” for that commitment. She is now slumming it, though in style. She will have AC all to herself, and her many, many mood boards to attend to.
I continue to be agog that Adelaide cottage, a 4-bedroom manse, is what Kate finally agreed to. It shocks me that she settled with such humble accommodations. I mean, the BRF are skin flints — giving Harry and Meghan former staff quarters as a wedding “gift” that they had to pay for, as an example — but she’s the mother of the FFFK, and the FFFK must live there. Shocked, I say. But, yes, they’ve already moved in, that’s why we’re seeing the logistics of W/K and the kids arriving to events separately this summer. And, no, the Sussexes have planned a tight schedule that will, possibly, land them at Frogmore for one night or two at most (I doubt they’ll stop there for the Manchester event), so there won’t be a neighborly get together with the Lamebridges.
It’s interesting, right? I wonder if she was offered the apartment at KP and refused and was pushing for a house in Bucklebury purchased by Charles or the Queen and then was told that no one would be buying her a new house for her post-royal life and if she wanted to be closer to her parents, then Adelaide was it.
It was hard bargaining, for sure, and she settled for something minimal (in their estimation). But, she’s now made herself a Windsor fixture, and she’s close to her mother, so I guess that works for her, for now.
If their staff is at KP and PW would have to be there at times, he might not have offered it to her. Maybe the plan is for the children to technically live in Windsor Palace and that’s why no nanny living at AC. Phrasing it that way may have been a dig by the BM.
The house is small enough and isolated enough to control narratives. No live in nanny to talk about what happens at night. Not big enough for the public to complain if a divorce goes through. However, I have a feeling that the Middletons got their hands dirtier against meghan in the press than we know. This house can only fit Kate and the kids.
@Jttrain, we mustn’t forget Uncle Cocaine and Hookers campaign of TOB over Charles. That was one step too many!! Granted, he is calling in his chips but they were fools to try to force that narrative. In addition to the fact that CarolE saw the writing in the wall as was desperate to have her title of the Mum of the QC!! CarolE has been working this scheme for years. She wants her due too!!
@C-shell, I have to agree. I am shocked as well that Kate is okay with AC, especially after Anmer Hall. I know KP is a huge space too, but it’s less intimate. Anmer looks like a real home with space and property. I imagine she’s going to feel very cramped in her new digs. What I wouldn’t give to know the details of the arrangement, but I’m betting it’s pretty close to what Becks1 said. She was likely told no new house and AC was as good as it was going to get.
Don’t know if it’s about being okay with it so much as not really having a choice in the matter. What’s intriguing to me is the progression from wanting larger properties last year to finally ‘settling’ on Adelaide Cottage in June. Clearly they were shut down in trying to pursue the bigger fish, but I also wonder if Charles or even key courtiers got into William’s ear and advocated putting Kate on a smaller property. When it comes down to it, I doubt William would be too upset (if at all) about not snagging a(nother) large property since he’ll now have free reign of KP and Anmer anyway. Kate on the other hand…she’s used to the lavish life and this move certainly wouldn’t fit her extravagant tastes.
How is Cannot going to live without a private pool and tennis court like at Amner? Oh well, I can’t feel sorry for this twit after all she and Carole have pulled over the years. Especially against Meghan.
Yeah but it shows that the reality is that neither she or Carol(e) have ANY power with the RF – even thou they would have us all think otherwise.
Its clear that William is done with her and her family and that they are living separate lives – the RF will never buy her a fancy divorce home, she might get a nice divorce settlement but she will have to buy the home herself. Plus I think everyone knows that she and the kids practically live at Middleton Manor as it is -hence why her siblings have moved close by. Carol(e) is creating a Middleton court around her royal grandchildren.
I wonder if the royal family considers Middleton Manor as her major divorce home? We’ve heard it was financed by William and maybe the plan was for Kate to inherit/revert to William and Kate when the time came? Basically, William was buying it for his future use in a few decades?
I mean…agreed to? Or that was the best of what she was offered? I could see her being offered a better non-royal property, but with some caveat, like the children must live on a royal property. And she’s not going to NOT live with her children. I actually don’t really see her having much/any power to negotiate. And I would guess that whatever stipulations the Midds demanded have already been met – like The Other Brother using his inheritance to upgrade the Midds to that huge home they bought soon after the marriage. I really think she’s pretty powerless with a separation/divorce.
The BRF gave Diana too many concessions (in their mind) and then Fergie got a terrible settlement (comparatively) so perhaps Keen was worried about getting a Fergie-like settlement? I don’t think it really matters that she’s the mum of the FFFK (if the monarchy lasts that long) because she has no real power or following like Diana did…who would really care if she got shuttled off to some non-royal space and was never heard from again? If she just became a stay-at-home mum, liked she’s always claimed to want? Her charities certainly won’t miss her as they already go 5-6 years without seeing her!
I think it really is that simple, that Kate tried to negotiate a larger home. And the BRF said “oh, this isn’t good enough? Well now we are only offering AC take it or leave it.”
At least she is still on royal property. I think it would have been a true slide backwards and would have been obvious they are splitting up if she took property in non royal lands.
And omg, what if she had originally negotiated for Royal Lodge!!!!
I agree with you, SussexWatcher. Diana proved herself valuable to the Royal Family – she worked tirelessly for her many patronages, including controversial ones at the time, like supporting AIDS victims. She educated herself on what her job entailed including advocating for those less fortunate, networking with experts and crucially, getting help with public speaking. The public witnessed her transformation from the 19-year-old Shy Di to a passionate advocate for those who needed her help from AIDS/ Leprosy sufferers, landmine victims etc. She used her platform and positively blossomed despite the goldfish bowl she was forced to live in. OTOH, we’ve seen Kate do none of these things and as a result, she not valued by the BRF at all. All she’s known for is not being able to state her name without reading it from a cue card, her ridiculous parade of expensive but unflattering clothes, her botox/ fillers and toned arms and her being a workshy Mommy’s girl. If Diana had gotten a bad divorce settlement, there would have been outrage, but Kate? She hasn’t shown any growth at all during her 11 years as the DofC and she hasn’t contributed much despite the investment made in her. IMHO, she’s lucky to have gotten Adelaide Cottage as her divorce home.
Kate’s only leverage is the possibility of giving an interview – and they’ve shown her what they’ve done to Meghan and Harry after giving an interview. She will keep silent and take the 4 bedroom cottage.
Exactly – they’ve got just as much dirt on her and the entire Midds fam so I don’t see her ever giving a sit-down interview. Now, her and her family leaking drips and drabs to the tabloids – like they’ve always done – yes, I can definitely see that happening. The problem is that, if they separate/divorce, The Other Brother would have no reason to keep playing nice to protect her reputation anymore so I think the drips and drabs strategy would also blow up in the Midds’ faces. They must realize by now that the heir – no matter how shady and awful – will always be protected at the expense of the spouse and even children!
What if this is because William finally learned that kate lied about the crying story after the Oprah interview? Maybe prior to that he thought that the opposite had happened but then realized based on Meghan’s words what really happened and got mad at Kate and Carole for letting this happen? Sure William has a beef with Harry and never liked Meghan that much anyway, but a complete falsehood like this about Meghan which he believed at first would now embarrass him.
Many have tried to pinpoint when William just stopped even trying to be decent around kate in public and it seems to start after this interview. Getting Adelaide cottage might be a function of all this.
I really don’t think The Other Brother would care about that. He’s shown himself to be a racist bully who (allegedly) said terrible things about Meghan and Archie. So why would he really care if his wife was a liar? Or care to such an extent as to cause their separation/divorce? He and his wife are two birds of a feather so I just can’t see that being the reason. I think it has more to do with his (alleged) affairs.
But didn’t Meghan say that everyone in the institution knew the truth, that she didn’t make Kate cry? Wouldn’t that include William? At that point, he was prob one of the ones saying on no we couldn’t possibly correct this story, along with JK. When the truth came out in the interview, he was prob livid at Kate but it’s not like he wouldn’t have known. Unless Kate was saying that Meghan was lying about her version and he believed her. Which, after 10 years, he’s prob aware of his wife’s mean girl ways.
Willy has no interest in the “who cried” story. He’s capable of composing fictions of his own when he wants to.
I’m torn on this because like @Jais noted, Meghan said that everyone in the institution knew, and it would be hard to imagine Will NOT being aware of the situation on some level (especially considering the possibility that Harry might’ve angrily told him about what his wife said/did to his fiancée at one point).
Also, Will and Kate started doing Zoom calls from Sandringham in late January 2021, so the issues/tension between them were already active when the interview aired. It’s possible that the existing tensions, the fallout from the interview, and Kate’s showboating and posing at Philip’s funeral all blended together to create one massive breaking point for William. Because it was really after Philip’s funeral that he seemed 100% done with her, judging by the engagements that followed (their visit to one of Philip’s patronages a few days later where Kate looked bedraggled and it seemed like they’d been in a huge fight beforehand, the Scotland trip, Kate being shut out from the Diana statue unveiling, etc.)
I think it’s possible Meghan was convinced everyone knew the truth but Kate was still lying to him. It would explain why William was so adamant that his wife “not be dragged into idle gossip”. Who knows what she was telling him.
I definitely think that William believed Kate’s version of the story (or, he just didn’t care either way.) Having it publicly corrected to Oprah was embarrassing for him and infuriating and I’m sure he was mad at Kate about that. Even if he knew the truth the whole time, he might have been mad that she wrote a note, or that she or her mother ran to Camilla Tominey with the story at all. Like if the lie had never been made public there would have been nothing for M to correct in the interview, you know?
But also, Meghan wasn’t correcting that story as some sort of “gotcha” to Kate. It was part of the discussion in the interview about the tabloid headlines, about how she was treated vs Kate in the press, and about how the Firm was not willing to tell the truth to protect her. From that broader perspective, it makes sense that William was infuriated that Meghan corrected the story because it puts so much else into doubt from the press and headlines. So William was probably ticked that Kate gave Meghan such an opportunity, if that makes sense.
In general I agree with @BeachDreams, I think their marriage has been on the rocks for years now and was on the rocks before Oprah, but I think there were a few breaking points for William in a 6 month period, and I think the “meghan made Kate cry” story being corrected by Meghan herself was one of them for the reasons I mentioned above, and I also think Phillip’s funeral was a HUGE issue for William. Kate turned his grandfather’s funeral into her personal fashion show. I don’t think that went down well at all for anyone there.
William WAS bothered by the Kate v Meghan story but I don’t think it was just because she lied. William is all about William and what I think really bothered him was what was going on at the time this contretemps happened. Meghan said quite clearly on Oprah that Kate was upset because she ‘was going through some things’. We are pretty sure that ‘those things’ were Kate finding out that William had started his affair with Rose whilst she was pregnant with Louis in 2017. What bothered William, I think, was Meghan indirectly referring to the affair – effectively saying on a hugely watched interview to William “I know what you did”. I think that is what freaked him out. Kate had clearly let the affair out of the bag, had broken down and not held it together, had been indiscreet enough that, whether she had told others directly or staff had worked it out – the cat was out of the bag.
What William is furious about is Kate’s indiscretion about his affair. That’s why Kate and her mother are still parroting this “No, MEGHAN upset Kate. It wasn’t that Kate was so upset about your affair that everyone found out via her losing it with Meghan” .
If we look at the pictures from the tour Poland, it’s clear things were going poorly with W and K even back then. They were just better at hiding it publicly. If the zooms in Sandringham started in Jan 2021 then that wouldn’t link it to the Oprah interview revelation I agree. I had always suspected that William got bolder once he knew Philip was not going to return to Wood Farm and he could use it for himself as the lockdowns were still happening. I don’t think William got mad that Kate lied about the crying story, but more that she was publicly exposed to be a liar, which made him look bad too. Also it wasn’t hard to read in between the lines as to what Meghan meant when she said kate was going through some things at the time and that’s why she snapped.
I agree that her fashion show parade at Philip’s behaviour was beyond the pale. The photos make it clear that she is posing with no other family members even in the frame. And none of the photos of the others are posed like she was, especially in the car. It was super tacky and I am sure the actual family was pissed that Philip’s funeral was turned into the Kate show.
@Nic – this part of your comment – ” I don’t think William got mad that Kate lied about the crying story, but more that she was publicly exposed to be a liar, which made him look bad too. Also it wasn’t hard to read in between the lines as to what Meghan meant when she said kate was going through some things at the time and that’s why she snapped.”
I think is spot on. William got mad that Kate was EXPOSED as a liar, which made him look bad (coupled with the leaked email from Meghan about asking the press office to correct that story in January 2020). William was also mad that Meghan referred, however vaguely, to his affair with Rose Hanbury, esp bc at that point a lot of royal watchers immediately knew what Meghan meant.
and yeah the Poland tour was dicey. That was the one where they had the huge fight, right, and Kate came out to an event in that white dress and looked like she was about to kill someone.
At any rate, its clear that something changed at some point over the past three or four years, and they’ve gone from “not in love but at least have an arrangement” to “can’t stand to be around each other.”
Kate seemed really happy after Louis was born, I wonder if she thought that having another baby would fix all the issues? And then by that winter she looked tense and unhappy again.
Nic919, didn’t KHate also spend the time in Church gazing at Harry? That’s not possible to undue since it’s recorded for posterity. I tend to think it was many things over the years coupled with the fact that this (IMO) was a marriage of convenience. From what we’ve heard, this is a man who didn’t want to get married to begin with. I think he’s done. KHate and CarolE had better start minding their Ps and Qs, because they’re not the only ones who can leak.
So, does anyone think it’s possible that POP is going to live in AC and KHate will live with the Mids? I keep wondering about that.
I keep typing and retyping my response to this, lol. Just……why would H&M want to meet with people who have treated them so rudely in public, have leaked probably 95% of the stories about them, and used Meghan as a cover for rumors about William’s affair?
Exactly! And not only that, I’m sure Harry and Meghan know that every single detail of the meeting would then be sold to the Fail. As Harry said, the relationship is space…and I don’t see that changing any time soon, or possibly ever.
and for Harry, there probably isn’t enough space in the universe!!! I have space with my siblings. And there isn’t enough space in the world for one, trust me on that.
It’s also hilarious that they are pretending the Cambridges are even in the same location at this point.
Seems clear that Willy and Kate are the worst as far as Harry and Meghan feel. Wonder if we’ll ever learn the extent of their hatefulness.
Why on earth would Meghan especially want to meet up with the people who sent Jason Knauf, their employee, to testify against her in her case against the DM? I don’t understand why people keep forgetting this, imho, crucial detail.
Or the people that sicced her own father on her. William had a big hand in that “strategy”. The Lamebridge/Middletons are some straight up evil people.
Unless they have been communicating behind the scenes and trying to mend things (I highly doubt it) then we all know the answer to this question. What we do know is that a certain copykeening duchess will be watching every engagement to update her vision board
I hope Meghan kept that note of apology. It may well be the final nail in the Cambridge marriage . Wm believes it exists because Kate fessed up that she wrote it after being exposed during the Oprah interview. Everything can be denied in Royal Land except for that piece of hard evidence, which goes against the picture perfect image Wm likes to present.
I’m betting she does have it and most definitely wanted everyone, especially Kate, to know that she has it. That was the smartest and most brilliant thing Meghan did in mentioning that little note because it slashed a huge hole in the Meghan made Kate cry narrative. I bet Kate flipped her wiglet when she watched.
100%. Look at the (many) versions of the story that they’ve put out since the Oprah interview. Not a single one has outright said that Meghan lied and that Kate didn’t make her cry and that the original story was true. That’s because they know she has hard evidence that she didn’t in Kate’s note. Instead they’ve tried to attack her more while also skirting around that with all the tights etc etc stories.
Yes and it makes any changes to that story look dumb. With the current attempt to suggest that Meghan was mean to Charlotte directly, it can be easily shot down with saying that kate would not have sent flowers and an apology note to anyone who was mean to Charlotte.
It was very telling that after the Oprah interview Camilla Tominey was practically choking on her own words in interviews the next day. It was very obvious and clear that her “sources” were not credible and that the whole story was hogwash.
@L84Tea I actually disagree with you, I think her sources were very credible and that’s why she was choking on her own words and was so caught off guard. I think she got that story pretty much directly from Kate (i.e. Carole.) I think she thought the story was pretty locked down, maybe exaggerated for dramatic effect or whatever, but I think she thought she had a scoop directly from the horse’s mouth (or as close to the horse as she could get.)
Will was horrible to Harry and Meghan so there are limits to his chastising Kate for lying about Meghan but he knows.as future monarch he has the upper hand
TOB will always be protected from the vipers whereas KKKHate doesn’t have a leg to stand on. She is out of protection. AC is her parting “gift” as well. Charles is fully aware of the plan that Bullyiam has in store for his current wife and Charles will be as giddy as a schoolgirl once Bullyiam brings down the “D” hammer. Though I am of the opinion that is will happen after TQ passes and there will be only a few months once it’s announced.
Where are the articles speculating about how often W&K will socialize with PA and Fergie? They are the ones who will be full-time neighbors. H&M could stay at Eugenie’s Ivy Cottage. Maybe they will visit her in Portugal before returning home. If H actually wants to visit family it is likely E&J and his Spencer aunts. MAYBE the Queen if she can spare a few seconds.
Only if Edward Young approves though, right?
It is likely that Meghan will want to meet with Kate to seek advice from the Early Years Expert on how to handle Archie, who at his age is into everything. It is also suggested that Meghan will ask Kate for recommendations for the best shop in Windsor to buy Lili tights, since fall is approaching. It’s thought that Harry will want to drop off an advance copy of his manuscript for Burger King, just to see if there’s anything he’d like changed.
The Cambridges, however, are not likely to have time in their busy schedules to meet with the Sussexes, who also only got fifteen minutes with the Queen at the Jubbly, despite flying overseas to celebrate with her.
I’m laughing in advance at all the people who are going to take your comment seriously!
Oh my goodness you should join the rota with writing skills like that!
Are you sure? I thought Meghan would surely be too busy consulting with Lady Antonia Fraser about powerful women in history and apologizing profusely for not receiving her note. Perhaps all three could admire Kate’s photography skills at Adelaide Cottage providing there’s room for all of them.
You guys are in fire today!!! I am loving every bit of it!!!!
In the next few days, we will see @ Harpers viewpoint printed in the Daily Fail, word for word no less!!
Oh @Harper that was a hoot! I’m dying laughing over here. Don’t forget to add, that somehow, somewhere Meghan will once again make Kate cry!
Why would anyone ask Kate for advice on how to handle children, when she can’t handle her own four-year-old in public?
Love that Seward is STILL finding ways to shoehorn The Great Dress Fitting Tightsgate Incident of 2018 into articles as we’re nearing 2023.
Do any of these people ever just, you know, let something go and not harp on it for the rest of their lives??
To your last sentence – liars who’ve been exposed tend not to do that!
By referring to the note Ingrid is reinforcing Meghan’s story that Kate made her cry. These people make up so many tall tales they can’t remember which one is supposed to be the truth. Either Kate cried over Charlotte’s tights or Meghan cried over Kate being an absolute biatch! Ingrid pick a lane and stick to it or just sit in the corner and be quiet.
PS: I believe Meghan. 😉
Ingrid also gaslit Diana before and after diana died if Kate falls out of favor and will divorced her Ingrid will gaslight her
Absolutely!! It will be reminiscent of an old English fox hunt of Kate for certain!!!
We all know where their loyalties are stationed at, and it won’t be the resident of AC!! It will be glorious to watch KKHate get a lovely dose of the Meghan treatment. She certainly has it coming.
Exactly @Tessa. Lots of stories about “how welcoming they were to Kate but she just never really fit in.” And how she and her family “used” the royals to enhance their own status. I think it will be a bloodbath. Even though Diana was a true aristocrat and the mother of the future king, they didn’t hesitate to try to rip her to shreds. Kate should expect nothing less.
Diana was called a monster by these people after a decade of marriage and giving them an heir and spare, once the separation was announced. And Diana was liked by the public. If the Princess documentary did anything it was show just how quickly the establishment media turns on a dime against the non royal.
And lady colon was there to pretend that Diana cheated first. She would do the same to Kate.
If they’re going to photoshop her face, then they’re going to have to photoshop her hands, too. (And I say this as someone whose hands have not aged well, so I would not judge if I liked her better.)
Maybe she needs to start wearing gloves but I guess that would hide the ring.
She’d wear it over the gloves.
judging from Kate’s last appearance, I want to think that Big Blue was also stripped away from her in the “agreement”.
Oh my!!!! I didn’t see that at first and now will never be able to unsee it.
Her hands look worse than mine and I have 20 years on her. Girl needs to do some work on her hands the next Botox trip.
I’m brown so can someone explain why her hands are SO MUCH paler? When I tan in the face my hands are usually the same color since both have been uncovered… Do they wear gloves in the sun or something?
Also, in the face-touching pic, look at her neckline. Is that a tan line on the side of her neck? Did they use a face powder/foundation that’s darker?
Maybe it’s a shadow?
But you’re right, there are some odd tan lines going on in some of the other pictures, too.
those flying saucers with asymmetric floral undercarriages
I can’t lie. I secretly love them. Idk why but I do.
I don’t mind them. They do look like flying saucers with flowers underneath though. It’s just now they always remind me of her wearing one at the sussex wedding. The way she used that hat to hide her face when Meghan walked down the aisle. She didn’t even look at the bride once! In hindsight, that was a big clue as to how she felt about Meghan joining the family. The flying saucer was a strategic way to hide her true feelings. Aside from that though, the hats are always fascinating to me.
The press love to say H&M trade on royal association but everything they do the press love to shoehorn Harry’s relatives in eg when they speculated about Kate joining Meghan’s 40 x 40 initiative (lols) . So watch the troll press make this charity visit about if H&M saw his relatives.
I was listening to a segment from This Morning & they were going on about how sad it is that the close brothers became fractured after Meghan married in & how it’s sad that they might not see each other when their Windsor places are so close & with 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing coming up. Camilla tominey claimed W&K are still upset over Oprah interview which H&M don’t seem to appreciate. It’s sad that the media can gaslight like this like KP weren’t involved in smearing Meghan years before Oprah & like Oprah happened in a vacuum. Also no mention of KP staff helping the Fail’s defence in Meghan’s court case of course even though the press were so gleeful about it when they thought it might do something to Meghan’s case.
The press seem keen to force reunions now but if the brothers feuding was so sad why were the press lapping it up in 2018/19 onwards? And why is it just the dead parent that is meant to reconcile W&H? What is their living parent Charles doing ?!
They were lapping up the feud in 2018/2019 because the Sussexes were still in the UK to freely abuse and the palace still had control over and access to them. They’re only upset about it now because they have no ins with the Sussex camp (no “palace sources” to feed them stories) and are reduced to writing about water issues, bird sanctuaries, and mountain lions. Honestly, they must be absolutely giddy about the upcoming visit. They’re going to speculate to high heaven leading up to it and then they’re going to create endless stories and dramas about the actual visit. I can see them stretching this out to the holiday season.
@ Beach Dreams, all while the BM as well as the “royal experts” dribble on about speculation as well as continuing theories that they pull out of their arse or the Magic 8 ball on their desk.
I’ve also noticed all media outlets now refer to her as “Kate Middleton” again. They are 100% separated and this was the deal she struck because the Middletons know…and the gray men know… if the Cambridge marriage ends it spells Doom. Both sides are flailing in the media, doing what they have to do to keep the story from coming out.
How insightful @ Slippers4life!! I didn’t catch that, as she has always demanded to be referred as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Looks like everyone is seeing the writing in the walk except Kate Middleton.
Why are the Cambridge’s trying to insert themselves into the Sussexes business? They’re visiting the UK for specific events and charities, so there really is no reason to bring the other royals up. They just want to be part of the news cycle since this trip is global news. Why would the Sussexes even want to see them, especially since they just rehired that snake Knauf? No thanks.
Concise and to the point. Why, indeed?
If H&M stay at Frogmore, I could picture Kate walking nearby or doing something to try to run into PH. How long until she puts out “keen peacemaker” PR or has she been shut down on that?
Hasn’t there already been several peacemaking stories of Kate out there saying she is trying to bridge The Other Brother and Good King Harry into peace talks and going back to that brotherly relationship
Lol I’m imagining long walks and runs around the grounds of Windsor, esp. near frogmore cottage.
The Sussex’s were there with their children and the pegbridges didn’t care to see them so why would H&M bother with them ever again? I hope this visit is timed when PoP is in NY and H&M completely overshadow him.
I think kkkate and williewoodpegger would be quite embarrassed to show their faces in front of the united sussexes when they want to show off their perfect family but in the end, they have to deal with rosebushing, woodpegging, split family arrival to events, split housing arrangements, etc. To each their own.
Williewoodpegger! Dyyyyying!!!
The changing stories for Crygate is similar to Trump and his minions changing his story regarding the FBI search at Mar a Lago. In both cases there are receipts. I think Kate and the Middletons will take the fall because that smear has contributed to the recent global reputation hit to the House of Windsor.
The first version that mattered was the original covered In daily mirror which reported that Meghan and Harry cried.
They toyed with the idea that Meghan was overwhelmed and relieved due to the planning especially about the events leading up to the nuptials.
The other version was on the Oprah interview, stated by Meghan herself.
All this dissembling for what? Just come out and state the old standby “We are separating respectfully due to the pressures of royal life on Kate but still remain close friends and please give us and our children the privacy we need at this difficult time” blah blah blah. Kate’s had it with the Pegger’s infidelities and he’s had it with Ma Meddlesome’s totally obvious leaking and embiggening of her daughter to what purpose? Kate is an albatross around his neck and nowhere near suited to be PoW or QC. She’s an unintelligent, disinterested and vapid clothes hanger married to a tantrum-throwing man-baby and neither of them are suited to being hard-working royals like Diana.
But……reality causes pain. Fantasy and mind games. That’s an idea to get behind.
One’s head in the sand can be a security blanket along with the titles and premature promotions.
If/when the Cambridges announce their separation/divorce, I wonder how that might change their interactions with the Cambridges. Probably not much. William will continue to stew over his brother “abandoning” him in the UK to find a better life for himself and his family and Kate will continue to pretend to ignore the Sussexes on the few occasions she would find herself in their presence. She looked so uncomfortable for the maybe hour (few minutes??) during the Jubilee when she was in close proximity to the Sussexes at the Major General’s Office for part of Trooping the Colour. She planted herself in the window behind her kids and while I can’t find many pictures of it anymore, she looked like she had sucked a lemon.
Oops meant to say interactions with the Sussexes, not Cambridges!
How’s this for a scenario: Harry and Meghan visit the Queen at Balmoral on their way to Manchester. They zip off to Dusseldorf the next day or maybe that night. They have to come back for WellChild which will be in London. They might visit some of their other charities. They may not go to Windsor at all, especially since the Queen is not there. It’s not like any of their three events are a quick car ride from each other. The only person they might run into is William rattling around his Kensington Palace digs. However, I’m sure they will be able to avoid each other. They might even say at Eugenies’s cottage.
The bm really need to stop beating this dead horse. The Sussexes and the Cambridges will never again be on friendly terms.
That being said, I don’t think the Cambridges will do anything during this trip. They know at this point the Sussexes will get all the coverage. They’ll plan glitzy events for right after hoping to shorten the news cycle and get the attention on themselves then. Maybe like 3 events leading up to POPs trip to NYC (funny that hasn’t been mentioned again since it’s original announcement).
A typical snarky comment from Ingrid Seward.
Frankly I cannot think of one reason that Meghan or Harry, or any of us, would give either of the Keens the time of day.
I still don’t understand how you guys know they are separated! Lol, as for this Ingrid lady….she needs to get a life and stop writing rubbish.
That is why Willy and CopyKeen are so miserable because of how they treated Harry and Megan. They are so jealous of what Harry and Megan have…a happy marriage AND family. Karma is coming for Willy and CopyKeen. Harry and Megan don’t owe the Cambridges squat. Just because they are family doesn’t mean you have to be around them.
I go back to Kevin Maguire’s comment saying that if the public knew what happened they would be more sympathetic to Harry and Meghan. He said that H and M are not just mad at the media but also at the family and “for legal reasons” he can’t say why. These “legal reasons” are clearly the legal threats William made to any media co who spoke of the affair. And keeping quiet on that got these same media outlets smears about Meghan to distract.
The tweet from the foreign policy editor based in Beijing is still up confirming that the press knows many things about William and keeps quiet because he’s run to lawyers and until there is a smoking gun, they won’t report on it. But that same standard never applied to Meghan. And Harry knowing this would have gone scorched earth because his wife was being attacked for his own brothers peccadillos.
Dang, girl. Time for a paraffin manicure. That’s all I got (and yes, I’m feeling extra snide today).