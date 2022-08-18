“Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series looks like so much fun” links

Netflix’s Wednesday looks amazing! For real. [Dlisted]
Michael B. Jordan can revenge-dress any time he wants! His body… whew. [LaineyGossip]
Pictionary is coming back to TV? [Seriously OMG]
Lili Reinhart in MiuMiu at a premiere… eh. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Girl Picture sounds like a fun, sweet movie. [Pajiba]
Tyra Banks went to Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party. [JustJared]
Sterling K. Brown looks nice with a salt-and-pepper beard. [GFY]
How did celebrities spend their first big paychecks? [Buzzfeed]
Darlene Krashoc’s killer was convicted 34 years later. [Starcasm]
Ron DeSantis is going full-authoritarian in Florida. [Towleroad]
Ideas for a fourth “Before” movie (as in the Before Sunrise trilogy). [Gawker]
Michael B Jordan is not hard to look at, for like, hours on end.
I’m excited about Wednesday! They didn’t go with a sexy Gomez but the show looks awesome. And the Addam’s family has always had great social messages, from the New Yorker cartoon to the fabulous 90s movies.
It depends how you feel about Luis Guzmán! I mean… I would.
I want to love Wednesday … but Christina Ricci’s deadpan is a hard act to follow.
Christina Ricci and Angelica Houston are an impossible act to follow, and this seems like it’s inspired by the most recent Sabrina adaptation, but it looks fun. I’m definitely gonna give it a try.
I think I just need to snap myself out of my preconceived Addams Family headspace
Perfectly understandable, but Tim Burton knows how to rock kitchy dark content. And just the briefest glimpse of the bust of Nancy Reagan promises some pointed hilarity. I’m ready to laugh maniacally.
I think it looks like a Lemony Snicket knockoff. 😬
I looked up the cast on IMDB and saw that Christina Ricci is in this movie too. I’m guessing a cameo, but yay!
“I think it looks like a Lemony Snicket knockoff.”
kind of the way Lemony Snicket was a knockoff of the first Addams Family Movie? sure.
It seems very JK Rowling inspired, with a Tim Burton twist. I grew up with the original TV series & love every incarnation of the story. Wednesday is a girl after my own heart (but no, I did not decapitate my dolls).
I remember seeing the films back in the 90s with the classic series in mind and it was a welcome adaptation. Raul Julia (RIP, you left us too soon), Huston and the rest were wonderful. I am hoping that this one is good too.
I have never recovered from the loss of Raul Julia. He is at the top of my list for great actors that left way too soon and deprived us of absolute magic. He was so incredible and could do everything–drama, comedy, singing. 🙁
I saw Girl Picture recently. It was funny, sweet, sad, and honest. And I loved seeing POC in the film. I feel like I don’t often see us in European movies.
why is Gomez so unfortunate looking?
If you compare Gomez to the cartoon this is perfect and more true incarnation than the great Raul Julia’s version.
IKR? Gomez doesn’t need to be Raul Julia to be accurate, but GEEEEEBUS. If your adolescence was rocked by Raul Julia’s portrayal, it’s hard to picture the role any other way.
Hold your tongue! That is Luis Guzman who is a national treasure!
Thank you! You saved me from having to look that up. I knew I knew that guy. Luis Guzman is great in everything he does.
Right?!? I literally gasped out loud when I first read of his casting. I was IN from that moment.
he is amazing, isn’t he?! dude can do comedy or drama with the best of them. he’s great in everything he’s in.
here’s the “funny” part…people (MAGA) are upset because they cast a Hispanic actor rather than a white one. for the part of GOMEZ. GOMEZ! there aren’t enough face-palms for that group of people.
I do agree that Raul Julia was SO good in that role. the perfect combination of suave, serious, and ridiculous.
I remember seeing Guzman in Leguizamo’s TV series back in the 90s. I’ve been keeping track of his career ever since.
I loved Raul Julia so, so much. He will be a hard act to follow. But Guzman is an incredible actor and I hate seeing all the slams on his looks, he is an ACTOR, and he can act circles around many much prettier men. I’ve also never heard a bad thing said about him.
Gotta say, I take more umbrage with the casting for Morticia. She looks the part “enough” but I just don’t see CZJ as Morticia. At all. She’s talented enough and beautiful, but she looks like she is in a Spirit of Halloween costume. I just don’t see any Morticia there other than the basic aesthetic.
They’re being faithful to the cartoon.
You’d need to ask Charles Addams that, Lisa, because this is pretty dang perfect casting based on the comic strip.
Noooooooo! Don’t say that about my Luis Guzmán!
This is an incredibly unkind thing to say about Luis Guzmán, an incredibly talented actor, who is more than capable of doing justice to the role.
The main thing that makes Gomez Addams attractive is not his looks, but his charisma, and his utter and complete devotion to his wife. Nothing else.
It looks so good, cant wait!
I’m all in for Wednesday.
Wednesday looks like a fun watch. Ron DeSantis needs to be taken down and knocked out. This is some bullshit he’s getting away with.
Wednesday does look like a lot of fun! And the school she’s expelled from is Nancy Reagan High School – perfect!
DeSantis said Warren cannot “pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda.”
Funny. Everyone’s worried about Trump running in 2024 – we should be terrified of this man winning.
+1000
I’m excited for this series! Looks good! I love Luis Guzman!
I have only see one movie with Luis Guzman in it, but it happens to be one of my all time favourite movies so I’ve seen it a dozen times, at least. I am SO here for him being Gomez, though that wig is TERRIBLE.
I think CZJ will do a decent job as Morticia, I’ve enjoyed her acting in most things I’ve seen (Especially Chicago!)
I can’t WAIT to see what Christina Ricci’s part is like!
No comment on the rest of the cast, as I don’t know them…I hop it’s as fun as it looks!
Which one? I am curious
Hey, I just noticed. Isn’t Wednesday wearing one of Katie Cambridge’s dresses? The one she wore to, I think, Philip’s memorial service earlier this year?
Did anybody else see the 2019 Addams Family cartoon movie? That was fun!
Dammnnnnnn…MBJ….that is all
I loved the 90s version with Ricci and Huston. I literally cackled with laughter when Wednesday and her friends (spoiler alert?) sabotaged the white-washed “Thanksgiving Play” at camp. Still, I’m all for giving a young actress the chance to play the iconic role of the iconoclastic Wednesday Adams. This actress looks amazingly apt, to me. I’ll happily give it a watch.
Can Joan Cusack make a cameo?
Unfortunately, sounds like Johnny D*pp has a role in the show, so I will be avoiding it for that reason.