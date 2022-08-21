John Corbett will have a ‘multi-episode arc’ on ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

In April 2021, John Corbett told Page Six that he would come back to the Sex and the City Universe for the revival series, And Just Like That. He claimed he would return to the Aidan Shaw character and appear in a few episodes. Those comments ended up being some kind of false flag operation! Corbett didn’t appear in “season one” of AJLT. But now it’s real. Aidan is coming back. I have zero trust in Sarah Jessica Parker or the writers to actually make this authentic. During the series, Corbett broke off his engagement to Carrie because she cheated on him and sabotaged their relationship in a million different ways. Fans of the show hated how Adian exposed Carrie for what she was/is: a vapid, melodramatic a–hole. Aidan got married and had a kid with someone else, and he was last seen in the second SATC movie, randomly appearing in Abu Dhabi. They’re going to f–k this up so hard.
Sex and the City fans can rejoice — John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw will reunite with former love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on HBO Max’s And Just Like That… I hear Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City followup, reprising his role as the likable furniture maker. Reps for HBO Max and Corbett declined comment.
Corbett’s Aidan was one of two notable Sex and the City fan favorite characters that did not appear in the first season of And Just Like That…, along with Kim Cattrall’s Samantha. While the revival of the iconic HBO series was announced from the get-go as focusing on Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) with no plans for Cattrall involvement, fans waited until the last seconds of the season finale for Aiden to show up after Corbett had teased his participation, telling Page Six in April 2021, “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”
Parker, who also serves as executive producer on And Just Like That…, found the stunt amusing.
“It was fun. It was fun for him to say that,” she said on Watch What Happens Live this past February. “When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’ And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.”
[From Deadline]
Please, I’m begging the writers to not bring him back as a love interest. Aidan was a good guy – he was solid, he knew who he was, he was comfortable in his own skin, he was kind of a boring “nice guy.” He had every reason to untangle himself from Carrie. Why would anyone need to see a 50-something Carrie Bradshaw f–k over the same guy yet again?
PS… Bring back Mikhail Baryshnikov, you monsters.
This seems more and more like a cash grab for everyone and an ago trip for SJP.
Absolutely.
Always has been. KC knew and she told us.
He should have broken up with Carrie when she did not wear the engagement ring on her finger but wore it on a chain around her neck I do not know why he even bothered to get back together with her
Oh my goodness I’d forgotten about that! She was awful.
I watched it for a good few years back in the day so only have hazy recollection about a lot of it from those middle seasons but I do now remember that!
Whyyyyyyy? The only way I want to see the character of Aidan again is if they do some sort of spin-off in which he is running a bar again. In the first episode Steve walks in, they hug and trash Carrie and Miranda for the rest of the episode. After that they never mention them again and we get a great buddy comedy about two middle aged guys who run a bar and have the time of their lives.
And no, please do not involve Baryshnikov in this mess again. He (also) has suffered enough.
I’d watch that.
It’d be so funny if he came back in a storyline that didn’t include Carrie. Like Charlotte’s kid and Aidan’s kid start dating. Or Che leaves Miranda for Aidan and Miranda plots Aidan’s death.
@CC
“Or Che leaves Miranda for Aidan and Miranda plots Aidan’s death.”
THIS ^^ 🤣🤣
You should definitely be writing for this show haha!!! Because we all know SJP and MPK will fuck over any good storyline for Aidan!
Take my money! This is the show we deserve.
I love the idea of a spinoff! Carrie was/is the worst. Aidan deserved so much better and if he somehow falls “in loooove” with her again, just….NO. Also, love Miranda plotting Aidan’s death…LOL.
Yep, this is the way.
I’m still wondering why oh why did Baryshnikov sign up for SATC – my non serious guess has always been gambling debts, or something
How does he have more hair now than 20 years ago?
Sounds like the actor was maybe testing the water for a quick comeback. Worth a shot:)) Creatively, it doesn’t make sense.
I kind of want showrunners to have faith in what they’re doing; don’t chase “flavour of the week” on Twitter.
I’m shocked that anyone watched this schlock at any time and why would anyone care? They’re mostly bad actors on a crap show? Weird. I only read this coz I like John what’s his name. But that show was just embarrassing! Lol like friends.. Average actors, shit script and average/dumb viewers equals a hit I guess. That’s American TV
My friend, have you never learned of the joy of the hatewatch?
Aiden deserves his own show without Carrie. I would watch John read the newspaper.
Agreed. I’ve adored John since Northern Exposure. Aiden was far too good for toxic Carrie.
LOL Yeah, SJP sounds like she loved his stunt.
I loved Aiden but for all it’s faults I also loved the show. I think the revival had a few moments but in general I cringed my way through it. Don’t mess with Aiden for god’s sake. Bet they’re going to kill off his poor wife or something.
Not that I want to drag Baryshnikov the person back into the AJLT mess but Aleksandr Petrovsky the character and Carrie Bradshaw probably deserved each other.
They were both pretty much self-absorbed, myopic assholes addicted to drama.
Yes, I agree about Petrovsky and Carrie’s characters. Her whole arc with Aidan really highlighted & showcased her narcissistic, drama-driven, messy AF character. Actually, Carrie and Big deserved each other in the same way – both selfish assholes, but we since Big is gone, they need to fill that seat with someone similar lol.
Carrie could not just appreciate being in Paris in those last two episodes of SATC, she said she saw “all the museums” in one day. Then moaned over the phone with Miranda about what it would be like to be with BIG instead of Petrovsky. That speech Carrie gave to Petrovsky at the end was annoying and she moved right from Petrovsky to Big in a second. Married Big really stalked Carrie after she got involved with Aidan–which was rather creepy. I think Big and Carrie really deserved each other.
Agreed! The writers wanted to create Carrie and Big as some great love story, but it was an awful relationship, filled with two drama-driven, self-absorbed narcissists. I watched SATC, when it originally aired on HBO. It’s so funny to look back on it now and see the reality of that couple, whom everyone wanted to get together in the end lol. I hated how Carrie treated Aidan, but we know he was WAY TOO GOOD for her, even though I loved his character (and John Corbett!!).
If they go another round of Carrie/Aidan, I might lose it…unless Aidan comes back to treat her the way she treated him LOL
@AmyB. Agree but also…. in the aughts didn’t you get so sick of watching an almost-handsome and sweet, good man fall head over heels in love with an unavailable female because he just needed someone AMaZING instead of someone a little less intense and more mortal who would love them back. I have never loved Aidan because he is that character. I don’t think he was f*ed over by Carrie, I think that he deliberately chose an unattainable manic pixie dream girl and I have always disdained his character for that.
He’s married to the love of his life, just finished MBFGW3, and seems to just be content. He looks sooooo good. I definitely want to watch him. Maybe…just maybe Carrie after Bigs loss is a little more mature, a little more introspective and less vapid. One can hope for character development?
It was amazing how Carrie trashed Natasha after she saw Big get involved with her. She was treated badly By Big and went back to him, it was not Natasha’s fault. I felt sorry for Natasha for getting involved with Big in the first place. Aidan was too good for Carrie
I couldn’t even bring myself to watch the first season and I looooooved the SATC series and the first movie. So now there’s a forth round of Aiden/Carrie?? They seriously can’t leave that man alone? LOL Carrie was AWFUL to him. BTW, the actor looks amazing. Great hair!
Oh God, not this again. She treated him like crap.
SATC has not aged well. Carrie was the absolute worst, selfish and neurotic and self-involved. I wasn’t able to get through even one episode of that unfortunate reboot. I’m very sorry they’re about to ruin one of the few characters from the original show that stood the test of time. Run, Aiden! Go visit Samantha in London!
Well Big is dead. Not to mention the allegations surrounding Chris noth and the fact that 20 years later fans have now realised how toxic Big and Carries relationship was. All of that has made fans of the original show stop seeing Carrie and Big as this amazing romance that they once rooted for. Without that, it’s like the magic has died with that show. So bringing Aidan back is one way to recreate that spark, especially as a lot of fans were team aidan.
But he’s still too good for carrie.
The one character that should come back is Dr. G, Carrie’s therapist.
I think the bigger question I have is why this mess is getting a second season? I found S&C to be unwatchable and insulting as a WOC. AJLT is garbage.
Amen!
Is John still with Bo Derek? I hope so.
I read somewhere quietly got married at the end of 2020 after being together for almost 20 years. Love it!
On a lighter note:
Carrie Bradshaw Shaw — if they married this would be her name….
I’m not feeling it LOL
I never really watched the show, but I’m guessing he was a decent guy not a “nice guy.”
Loved him on Northern Exposure. Surprised he hasn’t received more attention. Seems like SATC is beneath him talent wise but a paycheck is a paycheck.
Just looked up John Corbetts filmography. He’s had a long and busy career and several awards. Guess I was not aware of any of that!!