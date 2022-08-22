Aubrey O’Day has been photoshopping herself into other Instagrammers’ photos

Who would have thought in 2004 that we’d still be talking about someone from Danity Kane in 2022? After getting her start from Making the Band, Aubrey O’Day has found a way to keep herself in the public eye every few years or so. She even dated a chinless Trump Jr. 10 years ago! Anyway, her latest minor scandal is getting called out for possibly faking her Bali trip by photoshopping herself into others’ photos on Instagram.
Another O’Day, another Photoshop scandal involving Aubrey O’Day.
A little over a year after the former Danity Kane member announced she was leaving the United States to start a “new life” abroad, she found herself in some hot water for flooding her newly private Instagram feed with allegedly altered vacation photos.
The pictures in question — which began occupying space on the singer’s grid immediately after her July 2021 move — show the blond bombshell posing seductively on unbelievably perfect beaches, wearing body-clinging cut-out clothing in lush rainforests and holding vigorous yoga poses on top of picturesque rocks.
According to O’Day’s geotags, almost all of the images were taken in Bali, Indonesia. However, social media users aren’t buying it.
TikToker @residualdata, whose name is Sophie, believes the pop star “went on this vacation around Bali by just Photoshopping herself into pictures.”
“It’s truly, like, every single picture,” Sophie noted as several of O’Day’s posts flashed across the screen. “I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia, like, at all.”
Sophie chose specific pictures to analyze, including one of the singer wearing an elaborate red dress while swinging from bungee cords tied to palm trees and overlooking a waterfall.
“She either just steals content from other content creators or Photoshops herself onto random promotional images,” Sophie alleged.
The “Making the Band” alum, 38, accompanies her impressive posts with thought-provoking captions.
“There is no linear fashion to life, it is confusing, incredible, hard, beautiful, and surprising.. no guidebook can give you that,” read part of the caption of her red dress swing pic. “Reading a mystery is far more exciting than a textbook. So let’s indulge in the pages of our lives as we write them 🤍🙏🏽.”
But Sophie is not alone in her criticism of the musician, as Instagram users have been calling out her social media activity for months.
“Your dress can’t blow into the wind like that. This photo is going against all laws of nature lol,” “She stole this pic straight out of a catalog breh 😂😂😂😂” and “We love a photoshopped background 🙊” are just some of the replies fans have left on the star’s luxurious snaps.
O’Day has since made her account private. Her reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Aubrey made her account private for a while, but it’s available again now. Even to the untrained eye, the photos look hilariously fake. So fake that anyone could tell with just a cursory glance. Maybe she was banking on the whole scrolling thing helping people skim past and not look too deeply? But seriously, if you’re going to go to all this trouble to fake something at least make it look good! What else does she have to do with her time if she’s not actually in Bali? This actually makes me feel a little bad for her. She’s not just posting some fake vacation pics, Aubrey actually said she was moving to Bali to start a new life abroad. And then she posted these fake pics. So did she actually move or is she in hiding somewhere stateside and she’s just trying to make her life seem exciting and new? That’s even more sad than just faking a vacation and it’s reminding me of that Hulu movie Not Okay (hopefully without the fake victim angle). Okay, now I feel sorta bad for Aubrey O’Day. Also, imagine examining Aubrey O’Day’s Instagram that closely (says the woman who just wrote a whole article about it).
Note by CB: After Peridot wrote this, Aubrey addressed the controversy by posting a photo where she’s hugging Jesus while literally showing her ass. She wrote, in the caption to the NSFW post, that she photoshops herself into locations to get the best pictures or something.
I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f-k is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to. Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me. lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward. 🤍🙏🏽
I hope she’s ok because that’s not a normal behavior.
Agreed. This is genuinely kind of sad and weird behavior.
Everything about this is not normal, the extreme plastic surgery and face tuning/editing. It’s extreme body dysmorphia.
I just googled, because I have no idea who she is. This is sad, what she’s done to herself. What an industry to be in & make you feel as though you have to do that.
Any time someone’s Insta is just a grid of heavily filtered, photoshopped images of themselves, I think there’s something not quite right going on psychologically.
I think she is genuinely in Bali, because some of her postings include videos in the carousel of scenery that don’t seem faked, but she’s not in any of the videos. Seems like she is living/vacationing there by herself, can’t afford a team to do hair/makeup/professional photoshoots in exotic locations, so she’s photoshopping old images of herself onto stock photos of the same places she’s visiting.
Another thought is, there were paparazzi photos of her a few years back where she had gain a substantial amount of weight. Maybe she’s not comfortable with real photos of herself in the locations she’s visiting because she’s unhappy with her appearance.
I kinda feel for her. That’s not normal or self loving behavior. We’ve got to be grateful for our lives. And know that’s not always easy.
I remember her from the original Making the Band. She is really talented- great singer, amazing dancer, had such an energy on stage… obviously I don’t know her, but it makes me sad to see how different she looks and this kind of wild behavior. Something tells me she’s not okay.
In her captions she doesn’t even necessarily mention she is in those places and anyone over 5 can tell those are comically photo shopped so i dont think she was trying to fool anyone. More importantly is why someone took their time to tik tok this into a big deal out of nothing.
I agree, I don’t think she was serious at all and was just doing it for fun, enjoying herself (and me). Not everything has to be super serious all the time. I think it’s funny.
I had to take a look at her Instagram and as I was scrolling that was my thought too. It’s comically fake backgrounds all the way back to 2019, wich is how far I managed to scroll before it was just to much..
I don’t know, she took the time to put in a fake shadow in that top photo. I think she wanted people to think she was in Bali doing all these things in this lovely location–but only those people who give such things a cursory glance, not people like the TikTok analyzer. Her fake photos didn’t need that kind of treatment, unless there’s some kind of copyright issues? In which case, I think the original photographers would be the ones with the issues.
I thought it was Khloe Kardashian in the header pic. She looks totally different. I just watched Not Okay and it was very good.
This is what Instagram wants now – isn’t this why they’re trying to get everyone to ‘remix’ photos & reels now?
She is NOT okay… this is giving major cry for help vibes. Her caption “explaining” the photoshopped photos as well. I’m telling y’all, the mental health crisis is real in this country and it is amplified and more visible when one is a celebrity. I have no shade, only major concern.
Silly, but she’s seemingly not harming anyone or actually scamming anyone with this right?
Looking at her Insta, I’ve got to say I respect that she doesn’t photoshop herself to the Kardashian extent- low bar but I’ll give it to her.
She may not alter herself in the photos (beyond the obvious of pasting herself on there in the first place), but she’s certainly got the Kardashian plastic surgery package.
She’s unwell in a lot of ways, but add body dysmorphia to the list for sure.
It depends if the images are copyright. Then she can be liable for a lawsuit.
Then there is the factor if she was promoting something and they paid her for promotion then they can sue her if they wanted live photos.
This is an aesthetic, it’s photoshop art and it’s very obviously not meant to even look as if she’s there. I create similar art (though I don’t photoshop myself into it). It’s a popular aesthetic.
I am familiar with photoshop art and some of it is quite ethereal and beautiful.
but this AIN’T photoshop art. she wasn’t “creating” anything. she took background shots from promotional materials and inserted herself. she was trying to make people think she was in these places or she would not have put her “shadow” in there.
Then I’m sure you know that photoshop art can be ethereal, visionary, campy, slick …. Her grid reads super campy to me. Listen, I don’t care about the woman (or know enough about her), but to stick to the idea that she is not obviously playing with an aesthetic? The over saturated colors, the proportions, the sharpened textures? I mean, go ahead, but It’s clearly a vibe for the grid. She is there, but we all know she doesn’t look like her photos. Is this style worse than other pictures of Instagram that try to portray as more “real” – when they aren’t either? I don’t think so… but oh well.
Also, shadow play has nothing to do with whether it’s supposed to read as non photoshopped or not.
It would have been better if she had owned the fact these were photoshops from the start.
Gross. Back away from the surgery and fillers, woman. You’ve ruined yourself.
Why would she back away now that the is already ‘ruined’ as you state? What an unkind thing to say. Maybe you believe she’s more beautiful without all the help/surgery etc, but then say that instead of saying she is ‘gross’ and ‘ruined’.
I know this is a gossip site, and I can enjoy a snarky comment. But it’s not necessary to be so mean?
I mean…lots of folks on here say the same about Khloe et al. It’s sad all around.
There were fairly recent pap photos of her where she looked unrecognizable. She had gained a significant amount of weight.
I don’t really understand her comment. I get she does her looks herself, so makeup etc. Is she saying the pics are photoshopped because she likes to use locations that are hard to actually get to for her? or is it that because she’s alone she takes a pic of the place, and then uses photos she took from various photo shoots she’s done to create a look? Because the second one I can get behind. But if she’s just taking other’s location work and then not even crediting their photos but pretending it’s her own… that’s not cool and I see why they’re calling her out for it.
I don’t even know why I’m taking this up but in « location » it does say Indonesia, so it seems she wants us to believe she’s is or was there? I mean… that function is there to state the place where the photo was taken. And I want to the account, where O’Day posts the photoshopped photos + a video of the location…
This whole thing makes me sad, the «lil Tok girl » (well the expression made me giggle), this lady who I don’t know but who seemed to have a career at some point.
my heart breaks for her. She always stood out to me since making the Band, she was such a beautiful, talented star. She must have severe trauma – this behavior and body dysmorphia does not come from out of nowhere. I hope she one day gets help.
Wasn’t she dating Don Jr for a while? She would have totally fit in with that family.
her statement gave me a brain aneurysm
Omg those Instagram pictures! Did she get a BBL?
oof…gf needs a stylist pronto.
that white dress is no bueno on her.
as for her “art”…eh, she was absolutely trying to make people think she was in all of these places. she just made up the excuse of it being ART! when she got called out for her terrible photoshopping skills. she’s no “creator”…if she were a creator, she’d be using her OWN photos and videos to create her “art”. I can badly photoshop myself into the Luncheon of the Boating Party, or the Martyrdom of Saint Barbara, it doesn’t make me a “creator” and it sure as hell doesn’t make it “art”.
Her face looks non-human, like a vinyl doll. Really strange.
Oh no no no no no, she did not ‘date’ Donald Trump Jr., she had a messy affair with him while he was married, and once went on a Twitter tea session where she spilled Trump family secrets (that I have no idea if she made up or not) while Trump Sr. was running for re-election.
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
This whole thing just made me laugh. It’s all so preposterous & silly!
I kinda wonder if she made those terrible photoshops specifically to manufacture this drama.
Because she has no career if no one is talking about her.