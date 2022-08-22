Idris Elba’s daughter Isan auditioned for ‘Beast’ but wasn’t cast as his daughter

This ^ is a photo of Idris Elba and his 20-year-old daughter Isan. She’s a beauty! Idris often invites Isan to his premieres, and she’s a regular on his red carpets. She’s something of a Gen Z influencer and fashionista, and I guess she’s trying to break into acting too. Well, the photo above was taken at the recent New York premiere of Beast, Idris’s latest movie. In the movie, Idris and his two daughters are hunted by a “rogue lion.” Isan auditioned to play the role of the older daughter in the film. She wasn’t cast! Idris didn’t pull any strings to get her cast either. Instead, he went with the director’s assessment that Idris and Isan didn’t have the father-daughter vibe he wanted.
Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role.
“She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the end. You know, my daughter, she was great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.”
“Beast” producer Will Packer said Elba’s daughter was “very good” in the audition and “very close” to landing the role in the movie, but he added, “Idris is right, some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes doesn’t translate on screen.” Packer stressed that Elba’s daughter was “very gracious” about not getting the part. She later attended the premiere of “Beast” alongside her father.
“I’m really proud of her to go through that, you know what I mean,” Elba said. “And then not get the role, but still come to the premiere.”
Relative newcomers Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries play Elba’s daughters in “Beast,” and they recently championed their roles in the film during an interview with Variety. “We’re both brown skinned, dark-skinned girls and we’re leading a movie, and it’s not anything that’s degrading,” Halley said.
It’s kind of a funny/nice story, I think? Yes, Idris probably could have pulled some strings or tried to convince producers that his actual daughter should play his on-screen daughter, but he didn’t. This is making me think about all of those times Bruce Willis cast his daughters in his movies and I bet he always presented it as: I have three daughters, cast one of them or I walk. Idris didn’t do that. It’s anti-nepotism! Anyway, I hope Isan does fashion some kind of career for herself, it would be great to see a second-generation Elba in Hollywood.
Oh interesting! She was clearly disappointed/angry about it since she didn’t talk to her dad for 3 weeks. While I find that a bit excessive to give her dad the silent treatment, I’m glad she finally came around. It seems like she was hoping her dad would pull his weight around to get her a part but in the end she will be grateful once she starts getting roles that she is getting them due to her own merit. Also it must be hard/really weird to hear you don’t have chemistry with your own dad.
he’s doing her a favour by setting her up with a story she can point to down the road to dismiss nepotism as a factor in her career! that’s playing the long game
altho let’s be real, she’s still gonna get a boost by being his daughter, for example, it may get her auditions even if doesn’t get her the job, and why shouldn’t she leverage that as much as possible? lol i’d be mad too
I honestly in this case think there is no case of neoplasm here, as others have suggested prior to me. he has seen what happens in Hollywood with a Lister down to be listers with their children and I think that he wanted to give her a dose of what reality is to earn something on your Merit. and there’s really nothing to get been out of shape of of her not speaking to her dad for a couple of weeks because she did show up, she did do the work, but she didn’t get it.
And that’s a little normal in my opinion for what I would call the first timer starting out, because think about it you lost a role and you were so close to starring in a movie with your own dad but they don’t feel you have the chemistry with your dad that they need?
That would make anybody feel a kind of little bit weird. and let’s be all honest with ourselves who hasn’t had times where they were really really disappointed in something and just needed a little bit of time to get over the hump of it but still learn the lesson. I don’t really think there’s much comments that should be said about that, unless she came out bad-mouthing people like some people are known to sometimes.
She licked her wounds, and she came back to support the movie She auditioned for and show up for her dad, but I like the fact that she’s being taught a valuable lesson by him on how to get along in life, not just because your last name, but also because of what you are capable of personally.
The fact that they even admitted she almost made it shows she does have potential and that she probably will end up being successful in something whether she is breaking into movies or fashion since she is a fashionista on Instagram.
But I think it’s so important for her especially being a female of color, with a famous father, to hopefully have the same mindset and ideals that he has, which has lasted him his longevity in Hollywood and hopefully if she gets to that level she’ll be as level-headed and mindful as he is.
Love what you said about a lot of us possibly reacting the same way, and she’s 20! I know thats not exactly a child, but not a full grown adult with the experiences that come with age either.
The fact that she came to the premiere to support the movie and her dad speaks volumes.
Good looking runs in that family, wowzer!
Had to laugh at the Bruce Willis take on nepotism, correct IMO.
Lol was that sarcasm or he was known to do that? The only Moore/Willis child i remember seeing in any mover was Rumer in Striptease.
Ohhhh there was some other movie with Bruce and one of his daughters (I think it was Rumer.) I can’t remember but it was a very classic Bruce movie, where he’s trying to save his family.
Just looked it up on IMDB lol – hostage from 2005.
It’s a great anti-nepotism story and actually makes me like Idris more. His daughter is gorgeous! Those are some amazing genes. Iyana and Leah are also stunning.
To be fair, getting to audition was the nepotism…..most don’t even get that chance
Well I mean he got her the audition. Which she probably would never have gotten had she not been his daughter. He did pull strings but only up to the point of getting her in the room. So still a healthy dose of nepotism involved.
Does it say that HE got her the audition? It doesn’t make sense that he’d pull those strings but not others. Isn’t she capable of using their shared last name to get herself the audition? Although I do agree with the poster who said that her getting in the room to get an audition is a measure of privilege through nepotism.
Good for him! He pulled enough strings getting her the audition, and will probably continue to get her in the room. The least she can do is do the work and impress casting.
Oh gosh. She must have been SO BUMMED. I can only imagine—she’s his actual real daughter, but they don’t have the right father/daughter vibe? UGH!
Of course, it wasn’t her dad’s fault she didn’t get the part, so good she “forgave him”! LOL. Great story.
I didn’t know he had any children, let alone an adult one. She is gorgeous!! I think he taught her a really good lesson here. Getting turned down, especially in the beginning of her career is going to happen more often than not. I’m sure he’ll still help her get auditions though and I see nothing wrong with that.
As long as she doesn’t pull a Lena Wilson, she will be ok.
What a cute story. It’s understandable that she was disappointed and even upset with her dad, but I appreciate that he’s teaching her that his name will only her so far (I agree with the upthread assessments that he got her in the audition door). If she’s talented enough to be an actress this will be a good character-building experience for her. Also, she is GORGEOUS!!!!
To be honest, I’m not mad at anyone getting a foot in the door because of who their parent is. I think every parent would be proud that they can make their kids lives a little easier. The issue is when people get roles they obviously can’t perform well in; and I guess, also when nepotism babies try to act as if their upward trajectory in life had nothing to do with their last names! So, all in all, it’s good that Idris can open doors for his kid…it’s also good that the person more suited for the role, was the one who got it, in spite of Isan’s last name!
She’s absolutely stunning.
Given Isan’s height (and the fact that Hollywood is still regularly casting young women as love interests for hella old men AND ideas around sexual dimorphism and size still prevail), I wonder if some of the issue was that she’d look more like his equal or partner rather than his daughter in need of protection? Casting the actresses that they did (both notably smaller than Idris) emphasizes their need for protection and how HE (and he alone) is powerful enough to save them.
I wondered the same thing! She’s gorgeous, and very statuesque . They cast girls who physically rather young looking, probably because of the protection element.
Interesting observation. Makes sense.
Isan looks just like her grandmother, Idris mother Eve.
@Bubs – I completely agree. I’m not against connections opening doors, it happens with non-famous ppl as well. That church sister/old high school friend who you call up and ask them to give your child/relative a shot. The problem as you rightly point out, is when the beneficiaries act as if they did it in their own. Additionally, as with everything, minorities are just not often let into the spaces to make those valuable connections and so don’t necessarily have someone to just call. I don’t think ppl would complain as much if the opportunities to foster amazing connections was equal but it’s not, never has been and never will be.
You’ve said it all…equality and equity with all opportunities will really make a whole world of difference!
He did the right thing. He got her foot in the door but she had to clinch the job on her own. She has BEAUTIFUL skin.
I love Idris Elba! And his daughter is beautiful, but he probably wants her to take her craft seriously because that’s how he is. Not to get a role so easy just by being related. Good on him and I’m sure she could model if she doesn’t want to continue with acting.
It would be one thing if she didn’t give a good audition, but to be told you don’t have good father/daughter chemistry with your own dad? Lol that’s gotta sting!
She gorgeous. Hopefully she actually did give a great audition and I’m sure she’ll do fine. I wouldn’t want to work with my dad anyway!
Yeah, there’s no doubt that is humiliating. I feel bad for her, but hey, no nepotism here, I guess.
Well she is beautiful and could definitely get a modelling contract without her dad being involved ! Modelling can then lead to acting. One day when she’s famous and rich, she can brag to her dad that she did it on her own. I think this girl is going to make it no matter what. Give her time…she is one to watch.
She is so beautiful!
That had to be a tough experience, to be told you didn’t get the part playing your own father’s daughter. But at the same time it’s a good learning experience at the same time, and if she had gotten the role, people would have chided her about it being nepotism. Hopefully she’s able to score some other roles on her own and build her career.
Ooh, that purple and brown dress on the (presumably) younger ‘daughter’ is FANTASTIC.