Brad Pitt took part in a Buddhist ‘purification ritual’ to promote ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson have been in Asia, promoting Bullet Train, for much of the past week. These are photos of Brad in Japan on Monday/Tuesday. Pitt always takes up the Asian promotional legs of his films, because he’s pretty popular in Asian markets. Bullet Train needs the boost from the international markets too – while the film isn’t a total bomb, it’s also not a raging success. Bullet Train cost something like $90 million to make, and the studio is spending a lot of money on this promotional tour too. Bullet Train just crossed the $150 million-mark for its global box office receipts. So…people are making some money on it, just not a lot.

While in Japan, Brad and Aaron Taylor Johnson stopped at Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin Temple, a Buddhist temple. They both took part in the Yakuyoke purification ritual. Cameras captured everything… which is kind of gross, to use a Buddhist temple as a stunt to promote your super-violent movie. Using Buddhism as a prop.

Meanwhile, it’s been relatively quiet for a couple of days regarding Brad Pitt’s 2016 assault on Angelina Jolie and the children. There was an explosion of reporting last week, accompanied by Team Pitt’s unhinged smears on Jolie. It feels like everyone has gone dark for a few days. I didn’t post this last week, but the FBI file also had photos of Angelina’s bruising from Brad’s assault. Considering he was repeatedly grabbing her head and shaking her, I would imagine some of the assaults didn’t leave bruises.

19 Responses to “Brad Pitt took part in a Buddhist ‘purification ritual’ to promote ‘Bullet Train’”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:33 am

    What a phony. Using religion to prop himself up. Gross.

    Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      August 23, 2022 at 7:44 pm

      it’s truly vile. they didn’t need photographers there if it was really about the actual ritual. I hope the temple at least received a large donation. (if not, it’s even worse.)

      ew, Bradley.

      Reply
  2. Blue Nails Betty says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Well, if anyone needs a detox/purification ritual it’s definitely someone who is full of bullsh*t.

    I hate to see Aaron supporting this jerk.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      August 23, 2022 at 8:43 am

      Aaron is promoting his work, part of his pay package.

      Reply
    • Andrea1 says:
      August 23, 2022 at 8:58 am

      How is he still doing press after all that has been revealed about him? His PR handlers are just digging a hole for him. He should be laying low and shouldn’t be allowed to be the face of this movie anymore. A whiteman getting away with a lot

      Reply
      • Silver Charm says:
        August 23, 2022 at 9:13 am

        He’s still contractually obligated to promote it. ATJ doesn’t have that kind of clout nor would he want to potentially piss off Pitt. Like Kaiser mentioned, it’s not really making bank, that’s why they’re hustling so hard trying to get the international box office money.

  3. Jan says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Brad is trending for 2 days in a row, his PR are keeping quiet because Angie fans are not taking their BS, reminding others than Brad had a habit of dating minors, the Internet is forever.

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:47 am

    That is so disrespectful, using a religious ceremony to promote a movie? Especially one that looks like it’s filled with a lot of violence?

    Reply
  5. Liz Version 700k says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Nice. Religion is just like his family was, a prop for good PR when he needs to make a few bucks. Whew the reality of this man was certainly hidden well for a long time. Only the best enablers for Brad…until he screwed half of the 9th ward out of their mortgages, beat his wife, terrorized his children and trashed and airplane. And even then the story was not as explosive as it should have been. But it’s all good he has been purified using a ritual he assuredly doesn’t understand or genuinely care about. Carry on enablers…

    Reply
  6. Andrea1 says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I thought he said he was atheist? Lol Whenever Brad says its beautiful many times over just know he is lying his a*s out. The tide is changing his PR tactics have been exposed and sooner rather than later Brad will get what’s coming to him.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      August 23, 2022 at 9:26 am

      Yes he is a atheist He’s gone on and on about it over the years. He just using it as a prob to promote his movie.

      Reply
    • Elo says:
      August 23, 2022 at 9:37 am

      Not to stand up for Pitt- he’s a phony in multiple ways, but one can be an atheist and still be touched by ceremonies. Also Buddhism doesn’t have a god, it’s focused on spiritual liberation so technically you could be an atheist and a Buddhist as it isn’t a theistic religion.

      Reply
      • Coco says:
        August 23, 2022 at 10:04 am

        He is as phony as they come he don’t be fooled by those crocodile tears.

        This is nothing but, PR.

      • SomeChick says:
        August 23, 2022 at 7:49 pm

        you can absolutely be atheist and Buddhist. you can also be an insincere schmuck out there grifting. none of it is mutually exclusive. (I think we know where Brad fits.)

  7. Lucy says:
    August 23, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Always has. I never got IT about him.

    Reply
  8. clouds says:
    August 23, 2022 at 9:58 am

    he doesn’t look well.

    Reply
  9. Luna says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    I can feel him stinking in this sweatshirt from here.

    Reply
  10. Jaded says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    There’s not one purification ritual on this earth that will help Brad.

    Reply

