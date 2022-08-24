Prince William is looking forward to doing the school run in Berkshire?

In addition to all of the negative press the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting for their “move to Adelaide Cottage,” Kensington Palace’s crack team of PR professionals is also furiously trying to do damage control. It’s hilarious to watch how obvious they are. The Sun has an “exclusive” story about how Prince William is really looking forward to doing his kids’ “school run.” Like… hasn’t William been doing the school runs all this time? Isn’t that excuse he’s always used for why he’s so lazy? In 2019, Katie Nicholl even reported that William likes the morning drop-offs because he went from Thomas’s Battersea straight to the Harbour Club, where he “worked out” with all of the yummy mummies. It was like some kind of keen code for “William is banging mums at his kids’ school.”
Prince William is in line for a challenging new role — school run driver for his and Kate’s three kids. William, 40, will take George, Charlotte and Louis when they all start term together next month. He and Kate have chosen Lambrook Prep, 14 miles there and back from the royal home the couple have chosen in Windsor Great Park. The return trip to Adelaide Cottage, where we told last month the family were moving, is mostly private roads.
George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, will not be boarding. But annual fees will still cost the Cambridges around £53,628. Year 5 fees for George will be £20,997 a year while sister Charlotte, in Year 3, will cost her parents £19,464 a year. Putting Louis in reception will be £13,167 for the year.
Sources say William and Kate, 40, have visited Lambrook “multiple times” during their hunt for a suitable school to which to send the two princes and princess.
There is said to be an active social scene among parents, who include bankers, doctors and TV personalities. It is believed Kate and Wills, who are moving to their new home from Kensington Palace, have met with teachers. Security experts have visited to determine where the royals will sit in classes and when they will do PE.
A palace source said: “The decision to move to Windsor was always about putting the children first. Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run.”
“There is said to be an active social scene among parents, who include bankers, doctors and TV personalities” and “Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run.” Marriage of convenience. Separated throughout the week. William pillaging his way through Berkshire yummy-mummies. It will be interesting to see what kind of arrangements are made – it’s not like William and Kate were even photographed that much on school runs in London. They’ll be able to be even more secretive now, especially with William likely to be based in London during the week anyway.
We are witnessing Williams single father pr.
Could be that they are both moving to windsor but i think that william will stay in the big house while kate and the kids take adelaide cottage.
Yes, this is what I think is going on as well. We saw it yesterday with that crazy Wootton article about how William isn’t going to work more bc he’s going to be a better dad than his father, and now we’re seeing it again here. William is a hands on father, William is going to do the school run, its just one step away from “William is a very involved single father.”
@becks1: 100%. Kate boarding that flight to Scotland with just her, charlotte, louis and the nanny was a sign.
I actually think we’ll slowly start seeing less of kate. And we’ll get more of these type of articles. I still don’t think they’ll get formally divorced or separated. Maybe after the queen goes but even then i am skeptical about it.
Or it might be that Williams staying in London/Norfolk and they’re telling the peasants he’s doing the school run so that people will think he lives at Adelaide.
It’s always been claimed both Kate and William already do the school run. However Kate couldn’t be bothered turning up for George’s first day at school, when most children are scared and upset, so I doubt it’s true.
Also they’re lazy so if they were the ones doing the drop off I think they would have chosen somewhere closer.
Hmm. I don’t know. Kate has actually been papped multiple times bringing the kids to school. Which tells me she’s the main one doing the school runs. I have never seen william drop the kids of except when it was charlotte’s first day of school and they went as a family of 4: william, kate, george and charlotte
William took George on his first day. Kate was newly pregnant with Louis and was sick.
Why does every single article about them focus on “the school run” like driving their kids to/from school is somehow the pinnacle of parenting. Every parent I know HATES drop off/pick up and if they could, would avoid it at all costs.
If they really want to be seen as “involved parents,” maybe get rid of the full-time nanny and raise your kids themselves? Or don’t use the kids as human shields and media props?
I’m sorry, but I can’t get past them describing Normal Bill driving his kids to school as a “challenging new role.”
If that’s a “challenge” for him, he’s far dimmer than I already thought he was. How do they think this kind of BS paints the Cambridges in a positive light? I laughed out loud at it.
@Anne: I don’t get this thing about them and “the school run” either. Why on earth would the FFK of England be looking forward to driving his children to and from school? Mind you, I don’t get this whole thing about moving to Adelaide Cottage, either. Something’s amiss with that family, and by that I am only talking about the Cambridge part of it; the whole Windsor clan is bonkers.
I read that as “William can’t wait to bang and be banged by a fresh set of yummy mummy’s”. Kate is going to be humiliated all over again with a new social set.
Same. He might as well take out an ad: new mistress wanted in Windsor.
I think that WAS his advertisement. He’s open for business. Multiple positions are available.
Must have own strap-on harness.
“Multiple positions are available”. *snort*
Yep, my reaction to this headline along was I’ll bet he is.
It’s a good thing I’ve just finished my lunch as this story would have completely cut my appetite.
This is exactly my reaction to this as well. It’s not even subtle.
I wonder if the brothers are bunking together so there is at least one guest room for Granma Carole or do they send guests to the quarters!?
There’s a whole house literally right next door. They could put guests there alongside their many ‘non live-in’ staff. Looking at photos, I’d estimate it takes less than 10 seconds to walk between the two.
Do you really think anyone in either god-forsaken family would EVER make the FFFKing of the UK share a room?
Keeping in mind that these were the same people who, before the Cambridges conceived their first child but after changing the succession laws, were so freaked out at the possibility that a theoretical female first-born child would be The Heir but would have a lesser official style than her lower ranked theoretical younger brother…that they actually got their shit together and did something to CHANGE something.
I’ll just bet he is. Ready to do that run straight to a new set of mistresses.
Although something someone said in yesterday’s thread made me wonder if these rich but non-aristo mums will have the same ’bed hopping’ norms as the last group (about keeping quiet as you hop from bed to bed). So I predict his affairs will get out much more quickly this time because these mums will gossip more broadly. Not sure if that’s making sense, but big picture, I think Lord Peggington will continue to seek a new Pegger or two and it’ll get out faster than before.
If they were smart they’d just announce the separation now, before he’s caught with his literal pants down.
These aristo bed hoppers do they want companionship or sex? Why cant they use high profile sex workers who are absolutely discreet? Sleeping with people in the same circle as your spouse is so grimey.
Uh oh. My original reply got moderated out 😬 I’ll just say that I agree it’s gross and grimey.
@Noki – because high profile sex workers cost a lot of money (and many aristos have oodles of land and property and furniture but no cash) and because they see themselves as above, effectively prostitutes. They like to keep it in the circle, as it were. Not that they wouldn’t use escorts at all of course but there’s a looong tradition of banging each other and staff, eg grooms, house staff.
Oh, they absolutely do use professionals. Just ask the Duke of Westminster who was embroiled in at least one prostitution scandal…I believe the excuse given at the time was “depression”….
But wasn’t it Philip who gave the advice to Charles/William to roam around in the aristo set, because they would keep their mouths shut? Not that Philip didn’t have his share of strange amongst the plebs (ballet dancer, anyone?) but for long-term affairs I believe he advised the heirs that aristo ladies were more discreet in the long run.
Challenging new role? Guess I should add the drop offs at my son’s school to my résumé.
Lol same, and I do drop offs AND pickups so that does that me super mom!?
Yeah…I thought the same! Challenging? The school drop off? The bar is so low… they’re trying really hard to find things to praise him.
Z, I know you were being sarcastic, but yes it does! My husband does drop off now and it’s such a relief to not do it!
“Prince William is in line for a challenging new role — school run driver for his and Kate’s three kids”
What’s next, a gold medal because big boy Willy poops every morning??? The bar is so low with these clowns
also, weren’t they supposedly doing the school run before? That was why they could never work, that was why the Cambridges felt the Sussexes “threw them under a bus” bc after Sussexit they couldnt do the school run anymore (that was from the Tatler article, and no, it doesnt make any sense, lol.)
You’d think Kkkeen could produce one of those pie charts detailing which lies they’ve told before so they can keep their stories straight! No no no, we’ve already used the ‘can’t work because too busy doing the school run’ line before so we need something new. How about ‘doing the school run as a new challenging role, a hands-on (definitely still married) dad!’
@SussexWatcher – lol, they can use the same system the dressers do for keeping track of wardrobe. “No ma’am, you wore blue coatdress #26 to the V&A three years ago – best to wear blue coatdress #42.”
@Becks1 Oh yes, they absolutely were supposedly doing the school run before…until the Daily Mail uncovered that parents at St Thomas Battersea were complaining that the security ACTUALLY doing it were parking the Range Rovers with George and Charlotte so that they blocked the other parents trying to drop their kids off. No William or Kate in sight!
@LadyEsther lol I remember that. It seemed like a little nudge from the Mail.
“Prince William is in line for a challenging new role — school run driver for his and Kate’s three kids”
Are they being sarcastic here? Is this them calling William out on being so lazy and ineffectual?
@OriginalLala, the bar is invisible at this point.
I’m laughing at this entire thread. The Cambridges are just so inept that it’s hard to believe they’re serious with some of this stuff.
School probably starts around 9am, at the latest. So why exactly does that preclude them from working for the entire day!?
I wonder if the narrative they’re trying to create here is ;
“although we’ve taken the decision to separate, the children remain very much the focus and we will work in partnership as co-parents”.
It’s a very clever way of diverting attention away from his other activities, which suggests he has been a REALLY sh!tty husband….
I don’t think they’ll ever formally separate.
What a miserable prison to be trapped in….
@Flower Don’t tell Peg Egg he’s trapped. It’s the most unforgivable betrayal to suggest such a thing!
Every time KP tried to do damage control PR for these two, they (W&K) come out looking worse than before and I love that for them LOL
Who among us with an allegedly full-time job, 9-6 type office job, doesn’t look forward to the leisurely school run followed by the gym? Isn’t that most families’ experiences getting their children off to school?
The bar is in hell. They are describing every parent who does the school run.
No wonder royalistes are obsessed with H&M … this is news apparently in the royal world! How can anyone go to school and be happy write about a dad doing school runs for the kids? How does that affect the life of people on the island? How does any of this even matter? All the best to those who support the royal family… no wonder they still exist, it is at least a place in their society which can still ‘publicly’ be whites only….
This is my theory, I don’t think Billy will be primarily based in KP. I think he will live during the week at least half the time in Windsor Castle (similar to how he was in Sandringham Castle during covid) so he can do the “school run” (which we know when he does will be heavily reported and possibly papped) and then his days during the week when he’s not “working” (i.e. doing the school run) he will be in KP and then Norfolk in the weekend (he will use his fancy helicopter- climate change be damned).
As has been pointed out, they have supposedly been doing the school run for years now, right? That was their excuse for why the Sussexes leaving hit them hard, they’re so busy with the school run. So, whoops.
And why go into such detail about the astronomical fees? That feels like filler, and it’s not likely to improve people’s reaction to this move.
Good point. H&M are still not “working” royals so how do they have time to do that school run after taking on all that extra work?
What does he want, a clap?
Other STDs are available.
Lol.
Dot beat me to it
LMAO! You guys are killing it today.
Omg, they’re so unutterably dull. How is this glory of the British Empire?
I know.
Especially when millions of other dads and caregivers would love to do school runs but can’t, because they are working all the hours they can.
My husband never even met my children’s teachers last year let alone do a school run. They live in a totally different antoinette-esque universe.
We will get photos of Burger King doing the performative school runs during the first two weeks; probably a few photos of him joining the family enjoying the patio or grounds at Adelaide, then back to business as usual. William will be increasingly spotted on his own at KP while Kate shoulders the majority of child care in Windsor. Eventually, the move to give their children the best while at the same time carrying out their heavy royal duties due to H&M leaving will be too much for the couple and we’ll start to get Trouble in Cambridge-land stories.
LOL, I commented in this same vein! I agree there will be performative co-parenting in the beginning and then back to separate lives. Nothing to see here, folks.
@C-Shell, it’s almost boring how predictable they are, isn’t it? Now the only question is will they do a one year run up to a separation announcement the way they did a one year run up to the move?
@Harper I suspect the one year run-up began with those odd stories a few months ago about them doing more separate engagements in the future! So maybe we should expect an announcement in the spring…
@ginny…. Yes I agree that story about them doing separate engagements was definitely a hint at something more.
they have totally started the one year run-up. their PR strategy seems like that old joke about the cat’s on the roof and we can’t get him down.
I’m expecting the official photos of all three kids and Kate and William, playing happy families, the first day of school as they did with George and Charlotte years ago. Kate will be praised for her hair and she will wear a new sister-wife dress. William will be dressed in a blue suit and those godawful suede shoes. Then the odd pap shot, and that’s it for the “school run.”
Yes I suspect that’s what they will do. A photo call for the first day and then never again. Maybe kate will be accidentally photographed later on when she wants to make William look bad, but that’s it.
Let’s hope nanny Maria knows where the new school is located. She’s been doing this most of the time anyway.
So the embiggening isn’t just for Kate. You would think with a simple thing like taking your kids to school getting a big article, that he was literally going to run with the children on his back to drop them off. The return trip is “mostly private roads”? So wouldn’t the trip out be the same? Way to brag about controlling most of the land in the area. How nice for him. And isn’t sending your children to school with the children of celebrities being too “Hollywood”?
“mostly private roads” = that’s why you won’t see them doing it.
Then they can continue to pretend that everything is fine and W&K can only work occasionally because “school run, you know” whilst doing whatever they want.
@TheHench, I was wondering about the “private roads” thing, but you’re exactly right.
If only the Cambridges put as much energy into anything else than they do into making sure the public has _zero_ predictable expectations of them, ever.
The Hench, and I read that there’s 7 different entrances/exits to AC. I doubt people will be seeing much of anything. If they are seen, it will definitely be because of the paps that were called.
My god. The hype over this move to Adelaide “Cottage” is pathetic and ridiculous. I imagine W&K have worked out a split over who does the school run on which days, at least in the beginning, so that they can play like they’re one big happy family, then when the attention has moved on to some egregious thing Harry or Meghan has done — another podcast, a memoir — they can settle into their separation out of the public’s eye. The house of cards is really teetering, and when the Queen is no longer there to serve as shield, it’ll be all over the floor.
C-Shell, they’re making a mistake waiting until TQ kicks. If they announce a separation now, they can be shielded somewhat by TQ. BP can make statement about how sad yada yada and lease give them privacy. It would pave the way for a divorce. I honestly don’t know how either of them can put on game faces when they have to be at an engagement together, so I don’t know why they bother. For all they know, TQ would be doing (mental) handsprings if Wont tells her he wants a divorce.
@Saucy, I totally agree with you. Charles was smart by getting the Queen’s public blessing re: Camilla’s future title, and William should do the same.
They are laying on the “Nothing to see here, everything is fine!” a little too thick. They know that people are starting to put two and two together, so they need to emphasize that “Oh William will be living there too, don’t worry!” Something is up.
Where are the security people during Williams daily drives with the kiddies? He can’t possibly be alone. Either there is security riding with him or ahead of him and behind him as well. That said, why can’t the security detail do the run and free up the parents for work?
Or the nanny that they act like they don’t have?
If he’s accustomed doing the school why all the fuss about him doing it in Windsor? Yeah, they’re separated.
If he meets someone in the school run she would be a divorced with children the same age as Williams and if it gets serious there will be extended family spin and how the children all get along
Y’all know I’ve been on the “divorce is coming for the Cambridges” train for awhile. The recent signs point to it being soon, imo.
This article is just Streisand effecting the weirdness of this move and emphasizing the fact that the Cambs are essentially co-parenting.
Tin foil theory though:
The article notes the return trip is “mostly private roads.” Why not private both ways? Is this a hint that Willyboy will be headed somewhere interesting after dropping the kids off? Is this a “watch the private roads!” message from the media to the public?
One thing we’ve not speculated about this move? What if Will already has a mistress in Windsor/Berkshire? Is this the reason for the move? Could this where he’s headed via private roads after the drop off?
Moving your wife and kids closer to your mistress sounds incredibly selfish and disrespectful.
I think they’ve moved bc the rumours in London were negatively affecting the children and they needed somewhere neutral whilst the children transition to two households.
Sounds incredibly selfish and disrespectful pretty much sounds like William so….it’s a possibility? There’s been rumors about the London lawyer though so that would suggest he’s staying more London based but at the end of the day @rapunzel, anything is possible.
I think the private roads reason is used to explain why William will rarely be seen doing the school run.
I also think he’s staying in London with the new woman. We still never identified that mysterious blonde in the car with him leaving a private club.
Kate is moving to Berkshire to be near Carole. That’s her go to location anyway and she got AC to make it less obvious.
It’s sad the kids needed to change schools to cover for their parents marriage though. It won’t be the last time they are used this way.
That’s why I think there was an emphasis on it. We’re not going to see William doing the school run bc of the “private roads” when of course the truth is that he’s going to be based elsewhere. I think both will make sure to get papped once or twice doing it and that will be it.
ETA I also think what someone speculated the other day may be close to what will happen re: the kids. They’ll stay at AC full time, that’s their base. When its William’s “time” with them (weekend or week or whatever) he’ll stay at the castle and the kids will either head there to stay with him or he’ll be at AC a lot (or will have the kids at Anmer or something.) When that happens, Kate will go to stay at her parents. So essentially it will be W&K doing the moving around, not the kids.
I don’t think William would want to share adelaide with Kate, even via a time share. That’s what they’ve been doing for years with kp and amner and he doesn’t want that anymore. The new house is because he wants Carole and Kate out of his.
Also I think both William and Kate are too selfish to have the children in one house, and themselves moving in and out. They’d prefer the children move around.
Nic 919 and Becks- I’d agree with your takes except why then say it’s the return that’s private roads? Why not say both ways? That’s just so odd to me.
Maybe he’s going somewhere else after the school run, not back to Adelaide? (back to wherever he might actually be living?)
Wasn’t there a story that came out a few months ago about parents complaining about the security cars that drop off George & Charlotte blocking the school? And one of the parents even said she’s sure Kate & William don’t know bc they aren’t there. Keen & Bill don’t even do “school runs” most of the time so it’s fascinating that they get their media buddies to constantly write stories that portray them as hands on parents.
Ooh I I forgot about that story. Did someone say they rarely did the school runs in it?
*heads off to google..*
Daily Mail, 29th May 2022.
First para is: “Hell hath no fury like a yummy mummy scorned! Parents and locals who use Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s £24,000-a-year South London school are fuming at the bodyguards who do the royal school run, complaining that they block pavements and keep their engines running when they drop the pair off. ”
Then, in case we were in any doubt that Kate might be involved, here’s this para… “Another said they complained directly to bodyguards about keeping the engines of their hybrid vehicles running when they dropped off the youngsters and were told: ‘We need to charge the battery.’ ‘I personally think that the royal children’s mother, who possibly knows nothing about it, should be alerted,’ another grumbled. “
So, no. Will and Kate are NOT doing the school run – at all, it looks like. If they were I’m quite sure it would have been mentioned, even if just occasionally.
It’s interesting the daily mail wrote that after years of claiming William and Kate did the school run every single day (even though Kate couldn’t be bothered turning up for George’s first day of school).
Also they’ve let some negative comments through recently after years of removing them all and false thumbs upping the paid praise.
Och, that face, that face, William’s eternally disappointed face. I can’t with him. Also, imagine what is being described as a “challenging NEW role” — taking your children to school. Actually, being driven (by someone else) as you accompany the children to a school, paid for by taxpayer money. (In a car paid for by someone else too).
Oh, how DOES he do it, this poor lamb. Que lastima, my heart bleeds for him.
Debbie, “Que lastima, my heart bleeds for him.” LOL
As it should. Look at it from Wont’s standpoint. He has to get up early, while most probably half drunk and hungover. There’s a lot there to be sorry for. NOT.
I hope he has to do the school run often to keep the media fed!!!!!
Maybe it just stands out to me as being discussed a lot because “school run” isn’t an American phrase, but does any normal person actually look forward to driving their kids to school? That isn’t something anyone I know finds to be the rewarding part of parenting.
@Lunchcoma, right? It’s bizarre they way they tout it as if it’s a BFD, and something that both W&K are dying to be lucky enough to do. It’s tedious at best and I’m grateful that I don’t have to deal with it most of the time.
Probably because very few people doing those school runs are not then off to work, work at home or chores at home or some form of tasks. These 2 don’t have a lot of work, in fact they have more staff than work…
Sure, it gives him an excuse to “work” even less. What a useless, petty, whining excuse for a “royal”.
I take it that “the school run” IS William’s new, full-time job that will allow no time for royal duties. So even with a fourth house, he’s still unable to be a full-time working royal. I guess there’s nothing that CAN be done to allow him to work?