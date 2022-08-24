Prince William is looking forward to doing the school run in Berkshire?

In addition to all of the negative press the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting for their “move to Adelaide Cottage,” Kensington Palace’s crack team of PR professionals is also furiously trying to do damage control. It’s hilarious to watch how obvious they are. The Sun has an “exclusive” story about how Prince William is really looking forward to doing his kids’ “school run.” Like… hasn’t William been doing the school runs all this time? Isn’t that excuse he’s always used for why he’s so lazy? In 2019, Katie Nicholl even reported that William likes the morning drop-offs because he went from Thomas’s Battersea straight to the Harbour Club, where he “worked out” with all of the yummy mummies. It was like some kind of keen code for “William is banging mums at his kids’ school.”

Prince William is in line for a challenging new role — school run driver for his and Kate’s three kids. William, 40, will take George, Charlotte and Louis when they all start term together next month. He and Kate have chosen Lambrook Prep, 14 miles there and back from the royal home the couple have chosen in Windsor Great Park. The return trip to Adelaide Cottage, where we told last month the family were moving, is mostly private roads. George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, will not be boarding. But annual fees will still cost the Cambridges around £53,628. Year 5 fees for George will be £20,997 a year while sister Charlotte, in Year 3, will cost her parents £19,464 a year. Putting Louis in reception will be £13,167 for the year. Sources say William and Kate, 40, have visited Lambrook “multiple times” during their hunt for a suitable school to which to send the two princes and princess. There is said to be an active social scene among parents, who include bankers, doctors and TV personalities. It is believed Kate and Wills, who are moving to their new home from Kensington Palace, have met with teachers. Security experts have visited to determine where the royals will sit in classes and when they will do PE. A palace source said: “The decision to move to Windsor was always about putting the children first. Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run.”

“There is said to be an active social scene among parents, who include bankers, doctors and TV personalities” and “Both William and Catherine are very keen to do the school run.” Marriage of convenience. Separated throughout the week. William pillaging his way through Berkshire yummy-mummies. It will be interesting to see what kind of arrangements are made – it’s not like William and Kate were even photographed that much on school runs in London. They’ll be able to be even more secretive now, especially with William likely to be based in London during the week anyway.