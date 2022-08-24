Jennifer Lopez shows off her three Ralph Lauren wedding looks: lovely?

Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren for her Georgia wedding. We knew because that detail was confirmed by J.Lo’s people, and we saw telephoto-lens pics of the outdoor wedding ceremony over the weekend. But what I didn’t realize is that J.Lo actually had three different Ralph wedding gowns? If I had J.Lo’s money, I would have had three different wedding cakes, but she chose three gowns and so here we are. One for the ceremony (the one with the ruffled cap sleeves), one for the reception and one for… something else.

Jennifer gave her On The J.Lo subscribers some photos of her wedding looks, and it looks like Vogue also has some official photos. I wonder if Vogue is just going to do straight up “wedding fashion” and not a full wedding editorial at a “plantation-style” venue belonging to the groom. Maybe that’s the compromise everyone agreed on – while I would love more details about the wedding food and the ceremony, I’m not looking to walk on eggshells around the fact that this sh-t was plantation-vibed.

The two reception looks are nice, and my favorite is the slinky halter-style gown. I understand why J.Lo went with the off-white gown with the cap sleeves and ruffled train – it’s the most dramatic and it’s “conservative” from the front. The two reception looks are more classic J.Lo and they look like stuff she would wear on any given red carpet. If I could change anything here, I would take off the turtleneck for the ceremony gown. So unnecessary, so fussy.