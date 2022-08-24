Jennifer Lopez shows off her three Ralph Lauren wedding looks: lovely?

Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren for her Georgia wedding. We knew because that detail was confirmed by J.Lo’s people, and we saw telephoto-lens pics of the outdoor wedding ceremony over the weekend. But what I didn’t realize is that J.Lo actually had three different Ralph wedding gowns? If I had J.Lo’s money, I would have had three different wedding cakes, but she chose three gowns and so here we are. One for the ceremony (the one with the ruffled cap sleeves), one for the reception and one for… something else.
Jennifer gave her On The J.Lo subscribers some photos of her wedding looks, and it looks like Vogue also has some official photos. I wonder if Vogue is just going to do straight up “wedding fashion” and not a full wedding editorial at a “plantation-style” venue belonging to the groom. Maybe that’s the compromise everyone agreed on – while I would love more details about the wedding food and the ceremony, I’m not looking to walk on eggshells around the fact that this sh-t was plantation-vibed.
The two reception looks are nice, and my favorite is the slinky halter-style gown. I understand why J.Lo went with the off-white gown with the cap sleeves and ruffled train – it’s the most dramatic and it’s “conservative” from the front. The two reception looks are more classic J.Lo and they look like stuff she would wear on any given red carpet. If I could change anything here, I would take off the turtleneck for the ceremony gown. So unnecessary, so fussy.
Photos courtesy of Vogue, People and On the J.Lo.
Gorgeous. Wow.
I agree…all three are stunning !
Love all three looks.
Agreed! They are all breathtaking! And I like the high neck, in contrast to the very low open back and flutter sleeves. I also love the look with the veil that is actually like an attached hood. How genius. She is so gorgeous and I am so happy for them. I loved them together way back when and I could see how much they loved each other in video / photos.
STUNNING.
I don’t know, I am aware everybody says this will fall apart again, but even the way she dressed for it seems real this time, and not JLOJLOJLOJLOJLO.
The dresses (all of them) are beautiful. Nothing over the top – simply gorgeous.
I thought the same. She’s dressed like she means it. And despite typically not liking ruffles, I love that dress. She looks amazing.
It’s hundreds of handkerchiefs sewn together.
Such an ethereally beautiful goddess! All 3 dresses are stunning but of course her supernatural beauty makes them!!
That last picture with the dress with the ruffle train is beautiful.
Agreed! I want to lie down and roll around in those ruffles.
She looks amazing, she almost always does. I just cannot get over the venue. It’s 2022. Read the room.
I have never been married and am not interested to change that. So honest question. This is his 2nd and her 4th wedding. Doesn’t it stop being this special big event at some point? And they already had two ceremonies!
And aren’t all the guests (and kids?!) tired of it by now too? Multiple weddings for 50-somethings with multiple weddings- the cringe is strong here. Does she just disappear for an hour several times to change and redo her whole look? Well, she does look absolutely gorgeous, so I guess that’s nice.
She probably has a team that’s a well-oiled machine and can change her in a very short amount of time.
I know this is the problem of a non-wealthy person but as a guest I would also get tired of giving gifts? I had several very close friends and family get married and have babies this year. I love them all but what is a single event in their life is multiple events in one year for me. I make good money but I’ve spen 2k on people’s life decisions. I will not do it if they repeat this. Except having babies.
They didn’t have guests or even all their kids at the first wedding, and Ben eloped with Garner, so it’s the first time he’s invited people to a wedding
To be honest, I’m a little confused about why people are mad about the venue. I definitely understand not using actual plantations has a wedding venue, since they’re the actual site of slavery, but from what I understood, this was not a plantation. now we’re just mad about the architecture style?
It was not an actual plantation but the whole estate is definitely designed to look like a plantation. The main house is called the Big House. That’s where it starts to cross a line IMO. It’s not just the architecture, its the whole package.
We had a whole discussion about it in yesterday’s post and there are many articles online. It’s not just a style. It’s basically a replica of a plantation house built on an actual former plantation where slaves were forced to work. There’s a reason Ben tried to sell the damn thing after he found out one of his ancestors owned slaves.
Not to mention the posters of Gone With the Wind.
It’s not just a ‘plantation style’ the property was literally a cotton plantation. Just because it’s not the original house (which Ben has called the big house in the past) does not make it okay.
“the property was originally home to a ‘thriving’ rice plantation known as Hampton Pastures and was owned by Roswell King. The plantation was worked by slaves and Creek Indians, and the property dates back to before the Civil War. an unmarked slave graveyard is located somewhere on the property.”
I mean…if we want to get technical, large swathes of the country were “actual site(s) of slavery” so perhaps building a home to evoke that time is in extremely poor taste at best.
As other like Emmi said, it’s a replica of an actual slave plantation which has the usual features, plus a segregated area for the workers called “Slave Street” and further off, some ground filled with unmarked graves for Black people who had died on this property. But sure, replicating such a place means nothing — to some people.
To those tempted to ask, “Gee, what’s the big deal?” Just try to picture if the site of atrocities to any other group (Native Americans, Jews, etc.) had been treated like this. That’s the big deal.
It was built on land that had been a former big rice plantation. I’m sure Matt Damon’s daughter schooled them on the optics of it. I had to laugh at you with the 3 wedding cakes. I love wedding dresses but I can’t see changing 3 dresses in one day that’s insane. At the most have two. With the Vegas wedding she put on two but my favorite was the one she married in (Vegas) although you couldn’t see the whole thing. So altogether there were FIVE. She was engaged for two years immediately before Ben so she probably has been collecting her favorites over time. And I wonder how it works with Vogue -because since she released these with her newsletter they are not exclusives.
Being from the U.K. I understand what a plantation house is, but are the original houses still around and regular people live in them / use as holiday accommodation or have they been demolished and it’s just replicas? Both gross, I’m just interested to know if they’re still around.
@Tia Maria, yes, people still live in them. The subdivision where I live is on land that used to be part of a plantation. The plantation house from the early 1800’s still stands on about twenty acres of its own. I’m guessing it is probably around 4000 square feet plus there are old stables that they turned into a guest house. It’s on the historic register and a regular (wealthy) family lives there that is not related to the original owners. I will say the home is older than the antebellum period, so the exterior is not very fancy, no grand pillars or staircase or anything like you see on Ben Affleck’s faux plantation home, it just looks on the outside like a large rambling farm house. Anyways, it’s not uncommon and there are several other plantation homes where people still live in my local area.
I get what youre saying but any neoclassical home in the deep south will automatically be called “plantation style”
Neoclassical architecture in, say, Oregon, probably wouldnt elicit the same response.
This. One of my high school classmates is getting married for the third time (and she’s only 36!), and she’s treating her wedding like her fairy tale has finally come true. Which…is how she acted for every other wedding she’s had. It just seems over-the-top, especially when she details all of her “wedding stress” on social media.
I’d love to see the dress with the pearls, it gives me a retro vibe I really like.
Me too. Love the pic and would love to see that one. Gorgeous gown.
Me too. I loved that one. That pic is gorgeous.
yes. this dress is the only one that seems remotely interesting. The first one is a handkerchief snooze and the second a proper tasteless figure skater fug.
+1 The dress with the pearls looks stunning, romantic, and fairly unique. I too would rather have 3 cakes than a Vogue fashion show of 3 dresses, hell maybe even 3 types of music.
My pick is the second one but all looks beautiful and beautifully made. And J Lo is a gorgeous woman so I’m sure she rocks 99 percent of gowns! I have mixed feelings but I’m just going to wish the both of them happiness.
Didn’t priyanka say Ralph Lauren never did wedding dresses and made an exemption for her? So is he now doing them for other celebs?
My least favorite is the one with the head covering, though I love the head covering part. The boning on the dress is weird and almost looks like a bony hip which puts the rest of the look off center.
Agree on the turtleneck. And again..a turtleneck and a train of ruffles in the Georgia heat…pass.
He very rarely does them. I believe Priyanka’s was only the 4th he’s designed, so Jennifer’s dresses would put him at 7 gowns in a 50+ year career.
I think the turtleneck dress has an open back. Demure up front, sexy in the back.
It’s too much. Come on it’s your 4th wedding and your spending Millions. It’s an over the top indulgence only the wealthy can afford. But just because they can should they?
This wedding was supposed to have happened back in 2003. So Jennifer is making up for the cancelled wedding from back then. I really believe Ben is the true love of her life and she’s got the money so let her spend it however she wants.
I agree and I commented on one of yesterday’s posts saying something similar… I feel like she is doing the most with their wedding(s) because she was supposed to have all this 20 years ago. Ben may have been her one that got away but she’s got him now and she is getting her wedding(s), too!! Hopefully, when all is said and done and the honeymoons are also over, they will both be happy together. But they’re also rich AF so their “normal lives” can continue to be vacation after vacation every other wknd.
JLo gets a pass where most all other celebrities wouldn’t because she’s an ‘entertainer’ in the Cher mold. Like I said she was engaged for two years prior to Ben and she probably had at least some of the dresses and wedding ideas since they had to postpone twice I believe. And I think I heard they were planning one in Italy so you know it was gonna be lavish the kardashian one.
Yes they should. They made their money and if they want to spend it on multiple weddings they can.
They’re all nice and she looks lovely. I just can’t imagine having three wedding gowns. On your fourth wedding. When you’ve already gotten married in Vegas. But she wouldn’t be J Lo if she didn’t!
So im not from the US or the South are there certain fixtures that make one a plantation house!? What if the house is hundreds of years old but has no history of slavery,its still a plantation house? Someone said Ben built it so why is it still refered that way?
Because the house has the architecture of or is built in the style of a plantation house.
Because we’re weird. Most plantation homes were built around the same time, and the style of architecture that was cool was Greek Revival. Because it was so widely associated with plantation homes specifically, they’ve been referred to as Antebellum style, which means before the Civil War. So when people wax nostalgic about the romance of the antebellum (hello, Blake Lively), they’re conflating the Greek Revival style with how great slavery was, when men were men, whatever other KKK peddled propaganda that’s been mainstreamed.
There are plenty of Greek revival homes that were built in free states, that weren’t plantations. If I was overly generous to Ben, I’d say that a kid from Boston wouldn’t see Greek Revival style and automatically associate it with plantations, he’d see a big pretty house on pretty land. He bought it in the 90’s, I think, or at least very early 2000’s when discussions like this weren’t mainstream or common.
What people are taking issue with is he bought a house that was built by a conservationist person that faithfully replicated Greek Revival, on the grounds of a former plantation. Which means it is intended to evoke a plantation house. And that’s gross. If he didn’t understand all of that at the time, he should by now.
All the gowns are just beautiful but then again her wedding gowns always are and she can pretty much pull of most styles.
Congrats to them both.
Lovely.
Ahh why not. I guess if you are getting married in good faith then each time you do it, you honestly think ‘THIS time is IT’. So why not go all out? I don’t think I’d mind attending a rich person’s multiple weddings. Good food and a good party for sure right? I say let people have as many lavish weddings as they can be bothered to organise/afford.
I am all for this if the groom also has three very nice suits and gets photographed, pampered and gets the attention. How can we evolve from being objectified kittens if we keep playing objects of adoration all the time and spending millions in dresses that will be worn for a couple of hours? And how is that fun? No wonder the groom looks knackered. He probably keeps waiting and waiting, watching the trays with drinks go by, making small talk while JLo is playing Barbie with her team. I hope they are getting paid by Ralph Lauren because this feels more like work than fun.
we do it cause we’re girls and it’s fun and screw them if they objectify us. Bring on the pretty dresses!
I’ve been to tons of weddings over the years with the multi dresses, I never get the three or four changes in a couple of hours. But I’m not a fan of wedding dresses and their costs for normal people. But I love Bennifer II a lot.
JLo is lovely, as always, but the first gown gives me vibes of Amy Farrah Fowler’s dress in Big Bang Theory – “Wow, you look like a pile of swans!”
I don’t mind the neck ruffle it ties into the train and gives some texture and visual interest since there is no beading. The beaded dress is my fave. I bet she chose it because she wanted photos in it. Which I don’t blame her. But a dressed covered in pearls is not comfortable to sit in or party in. The second dress is frankly just boring to me. It looks like a million other dresses she’s worn – just in white.
You read my mind! Completely agree on all points. The beaded dress looks stunning from what is visible, I hope there will be more pictures of it. It looks HEAVY though, so much beading!
I agree the beaded dress is the only one I like from Wedding #2 but would have passed on because it looks so uncomfortable and heavy. The dress I really loved wasn’t her wedding dresses at all but was Violet’s off the shoulder Ralph Lauren ball gown. I would have worn that in a heartbeat but I’ll admit I’m more of a JG than a JL type.
Theyre very fussy and overdone just like her
If I had to choose between 3 designer gowns or 3 wedding cakes I’d choose the cake, so guess I’m with Kaiser on this one.
Man I’m disappointed. Booo. I was hoping for something like the Israeli designer she wore in Marry Me. I mean, it’s JLo. I don’t see her as a RL woman but I know they collaborated.
Meh I don’t love any of these except the bead dress and I’m still side eying Georgia outside in august and the plantation vibe, which is done on purpose there, and that’s my issue. They have commercials with little Black boys ringing bells on new construction neighborhoods designed to look like plantations and they’re (way too many southern white people) proud of it.
The home looks beautiful, the windows of that style are gorgeous. Build that style on non plantation land and don’t call it the big house.
Jen, we get it – you’re beautiful, you can wear dress, you want to celebrate, you’re a bride… now please, enough is enough…no wonder Casey took his kids to soccer practice.
“no wonder Casey took his kids to soccer practice.”
holy crap, that made me legit LOL. well done.
She’s beautiful and all these looks are stunning. Love the pearl dress so much.
First I will say, yes she looks absolutely beautiful.
But I have to chuckle at all the demure bridal poses. This is her fourth wedding. (Anyone here watch Yellowstone? Remember what Beth Dutton said about being the blushing bride? LOL)
There’s more to marriage than being a bride, and all the dresses in the world don’t make a difference if the union isn’t solid. Best of luck to them, but the venue vibe is totally gross
I think it’s pretty. She looked good.
J.lo this is 4th not 1st though (for romantic dress)…May be its what she feels…
She looks amazing. I think someone mentioned this but how does the three dresses work? Is there some “high society” protocol? One for the ceremony, one for after ceremony, etc?.. it fascinates me more than their relationship!
The photo of the ceremony dress where she is sitting down looks like she is wearing a fancy t-shirt from the waist up.
Maybe he ran at the altar the first time because the wedding had taken on exactly like this….it’s all about the publicity vs its all about us tone but he can’t say he didn’t know this time lol.
I think Jennifer looks beautiful. All the dresses are beautiful. Is it over the top? Sure. But so what. If that’s what makes her happy, then so be it. She’s waitied long enough for this to finally work out with Ben. They can well afford everything they’ve done, and they’re not spending anyone else’s money but their own. So why begrudge them their happiness? Live and let live.
The dresses are great, she looks fabulous, they will be divorced in three years.
Gorgeous! She looks amazing and it looks like it was a beautiful affair. I am not sure why people judge what others do so harshly if it isn’t hurting anyone. If a loved one wanted to do an elaborate 2nd, 3rd, or 4th wedding, I would support it. Just like I would support them just quietly going to a courthouse. Some people live life going all in despite the ridicule and risk, and others play it safe. Choices. And, for what it’s worth, as someone who is descended from Savannah area slaves and native people, I am not offended by the wedding’s location. All of Georgia, the South, and really the USA, is a whole crime scene drenched in the blood of Black and native people. There is hardly a piece of land worth having in Georgia that wasn’t formerly a plantation. A whole lotta neighborhoods and businesses have been built atop them over the years. Also, most of the large homes built in that area are built in the antebellum style and to me, Ben’s home seems to have more than just the antebellum architectural influence. It’s a beautiful property and he probably fell more in love with the remote location over the home, but the home is really nice as well. My personal line is not visiting a place that still promotes itself as a plantation. However, I have gone to events, hosted by Black organizations, that utilize banquet space at golf clubs built on century-old plantations and get this, the word plantation is sometimes still in the title of the facility. That’s why you aren’t hearing an outcry from the Black people who actually live in Savannah or the South. It’s a place where history and event planning collide and they’d be lying if they said they never went to any fancy event located on a former plantation site. However, what I do find interesting is that no one bothered to interview the mayor of Riceboro, or the town council. Riceboro is a predominantly Black city, with a Black mayor and an all-Black city council. If they were white, would they have checked in with them? I feel like they would have.
I’m from Ireland but living in the US. I have to say that I am still learning the nuances of all of this but I’ve always wondered why subdivisions in my area (Flori-duh) think it is perfectly ok to have “Plantation” as part of the name. It’s truly perplexing.
PS JLo looks stunning in all three dresses.
All three dresses are overdone and tacky.
Once again, insufferable. Can we move on now? JFC
I mean, you can by not reading lol
Really? – I totally agree with you!! The excessiveness is beyond.
She looks stunning, especially in the high necked one. I don’t get the love for wedding cakes – I’ve been to lots of weddings and nobody eats the cake. It’s for photos and cutting, but generally too sweet, with that gross thick icing and by the time it’s served people are too full and drunk to eat it.