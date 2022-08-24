The Cambridges would live in Anmer Hall full time ‘if the logistics had been different’

Rebecca English at the Mail Plus has a lengthy story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big move to Adelaide Cottage. The news of the move has not gone over well this week, although I heard on an American radio station that the Cambridges “won’t have staff at this new home,” which means Kensington Palace’s carefully worded obfuscation has done one thing right. (Note: they will have staff at Adelaide Cottage, the staff simply won’t be “live-in”). KP has also blanketed the British media with the story that this is all about the kids’ school and wanting everything to be perfect for the three Cambridge children because it’s not like there have been serious cracks in the Cambridge marriage for several years now. Some highlights from this Mail Plus story:
Headed to Lambrook: The benefit of a mixed school, boasting just 610 boys and girls aged three to 13, is that all three children can attend together, cutting down the need for separate school runs and security teams.
More about the school: It offers boarding but George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis will be day pupils. It boasts of ‘first-class teaching and superb facilities’ including a 25-metre swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an Astroturf, squash court and a new £6million Queen’s Building for Information Communications Technology and academic learning. Friends say the Cambridges loved the ethos of the school which is hugely successful but more ‘under the radar’ than others in the area. Many of the pupils go on to public schools such as Eton, for which George is earmarked and where his father and uncle Harry went.
Family balance: The couple’s decision to move to Windsor was driven by the wish to find a balance for their family. They wanted to allow their children the opportunity to enjoy as normal a life as possible while they continue to serve as senior working royals, sources told the Mail.
Normal Keens: ‘Their children are at the heart of every decision they make,’ said one royal insider. ‘The duke and duchess want to give them as “normal” start as is possible and this is their chance to give them that for as long as they can. Kensington Palace is a bit of a goldfish bowl. The children can’t play in the grounds without being seen. They are very fortunate, of course. The duke and duchess are very conscious of that. But they are hopeful this will afford a happy medium between their public and private lives.’
Charitable empire: Their offices and charitable empire will continue to operate out of London, with the couple returning several days a week for work. But to all intents and purposes, Adelaide Cottage will be their main home, day-to-day. One source told the Mail: ‘Kensington Palace will remain their official residence now and in the future. Their office will remain there – private office, press office, the lot. They expect to be in London a great deal still. How many days is yet to be decided. They will need to work out over the next few months how they balance everything. But they lived in Norfolk during lockdown and it still worked. It can be done.’
Kensington Palace, the Forever Home: In 2013 aides even said it would be their ‘forever home’ and somewhere they would live for a ‘long, long time’. Yesterday sources told the Mail that remained true but added their circumstances had changed – they are parents to three young children and are adapting to suit their needs. ‘I think the word forever home has been a bit of a lesson for them. It’s certainly their long-term official residence still. But it’s [also] about evaluation. Things have changed for them as a family since then – they didn’t know what school their children were going to be sent to, for example,’ said a source.
Why they’re keeping Anmer Hall: The Cambridges will also keep on Anmer Hall, the ten-bedroom property in Norfolk gifted as a wedding present by the Queen. The couple adore the house and would have happily brought up their children there but for its distance from London.
Unwelcome criticism about having three homes: ‘They thought long and hard about this and are not unaware [of the criticism]. But they love Anmer, I would say it is the place they actually view as home,’ one friend said yesterday. ‘It’s where they would have brought their family up if the logistics had been different. They are very serious about being senior members of the Royal Family, they want to play a part and this is about finding a compromise that works with their family. It’s about balance and what it the best for their kids while trying to serve as royals. All of this is about them putting their children first. They really are such great parents, George, Charlotte and Louis are the centre of their world.’
No live in staff: With just four bedrooms, the couple will have no live-in staff for the first time, with their nanny, housekeeper and security team living nearby. The Grade II listed property is owned by the Crown Estate and the couple will pay ‘market rent’, sources say.
The Queen put them (Kate) in Adelaide: The Queen and the Prince of Wales have both been ‘very supportive’, the Mail understands. Indeed Her Majesty personally extended the invitation to live at Adelaide Cottage. A source added: ‘It’s not the main factor but clearly their close proximity to the Queen – I’d say it’s a brisk ten-minute walk – will allow them to spent more time with her. The duke adores his grandmother and values her opinion more than ever.’
So they are doing a renovation: Aides stress that any refurbishment needed above and beyond anything required by an ‘ordinary tenant’ would be funded by the couple privately. ‘There are no major costs. They already benefit from having the security in place there at Windsor,’ said one.
A few things – wouldn’t all three kids be able to easily go to Thomas’s Battersea? Wasn’t that the whole reason why the Cambridges chose it in the first place, because it would be easy to have all three kids there? Why, suddenly, is it so important to uproot the kids from a school they liked and put them all in a different school in Berkshire? It’s interesting that Eton is still on the agenda for George too – the kids are obviously quite “Middleton-ized,” but Eton will push George to become more Windsorized. As for their London offices and “charitable empire” – William and Kate barely worked when they (barely) lived in London, so I doubt much will change. Kate will disappear for months at a time and William will pop up here and there. Their charitable empire will continue to grift, skim and misappropriate funds.
As for the ongoing conversation about “why three homes” or “why four homes” or “couldn’t you just give one up” – it’s perfectly clear that Kate would actually prefer to just be in Norfolk full time, doing absolutely no work. At Anmer Hall, she has a tennis court, a pool, unlimited booze, and a home gym. I honestly wouldn’t want to give up Anmer Hall either, especially since millions of pounds were spent on an extensive (and unnecessary) renovation to the grounds and the home. So the question is… why didn’t Kate just argue that she should stay in Norfolk and they could send the kids to a school close to Sandringham? Why go through all of this fuss? It makes no sense unless you consider Adelaide Cottage to be Kate’s separation home, something close to her parents and away from the prying eyes in Norfolk and London.
Good lawd. Such a lie – but I suspect they need to cover all bases and do some explaining to cover up why W&K can no longer show their faces in society.
Before the end of the year the truth will come out. I agree that Adelaide is Kate’s separation/divorce home. She didn’t want KP (like Diana) and there was NO WAY they would kick out Andrew for Kate or give her Frogmore.
All this talk of moving and different houses and blah, blah, blah. Where there’s smoke there is fire and this marriage seems to be on fire. What a damn mess.
I wish them both the worst so it’s what they deserve to be honest. The only people my sympathy goes out to are the kids. That they have to live in this type of mess. In a few years George will be begging his parents to board.
My Grandma always used to say when you did a grave for someone (i.e. try to set them up) make sure you also dig one for yourself.
Kate really went along with Bill’s shenanigans and got horribly burned.
“Went along with” isn’t an accurate description because at this point it’s clear that Kate spearheaded at least part of the smear campaign. She never liked Meghan and didn’t want her in the family. At one point her PR was even boasting how much closer she and William got when they were bullying Meghan. She only has herself to blame for where she is now, because no one told her bitter, jealous ass to go after her SIL like that.
Yes! 💯 Kate and the Middletons were the driving force behind the take down of Meghan. This is her bag. Let her carry it to her separation home at Windsor.
@Beach Dreams I think we’re all aware at this point that Kate has major culpability. William is no innocent here because at the end of the day he is the head of KP and as we’ve seen he was well aware of what Kate and Team Middy were doing.
The reality is that they both went along with it and enabled each other and now they will have to literally face the music.
Something people overlook about Norfolk is that while Kate may have fallen out with Rose and the aristocratic class, Norfolk is also full of Kate’s rich minions like Sophie Carter (Snuggs) and Hannah Gillingham (married to Carter’s brother), and James and Laura Meade, and one of the van Cutsems. And when you use the helicopter with impunity, who cares about the distance to your parents?
I do wonder if Pippa having had children has tempered Carole’s willingness to stay an Anwer for months at a time.
I ask again when any of these people work.
Good point.
Kate’s children were once the centre of Carole’s universe, now she has access to three more sprogs without all the restrictions and politics that Charles uses against the Midds.
Pair that alongside Billy-the-Peg’s cheating and Kate must feel very alone and adrift atm.
The Midds are the ones who have repeatedly kept Charles from accessing his grandchildren, not the other way round. Carole’s prime concern has always been the eldest grandchild in line to the throne. She’s never shown the hands-on obsessiveness over any of Pip’s kids that she expends on George. Never. Nor has she shown obsessiveness over CC or Louis, only George. Just as Queen Mum was to Charles, Carole wants to be to George. Emotionally controlling, deciding whom he marries, being his main counselor, all of it.
Yup. People say that it would be humiliating for Kate to stay in Norfolk, and I agree, but Kate has willingly endured humiliation since she started dating William. Her ego might’ve been taken down a notch or two after the Rose saga, but I don’t think she’d have enough embarrassment to willingly leave Anmer Hall behind.
The idea that the Cambridges couldn’t be senior Royals living in Norfolk is ridiculous. Princess Anne lives mainly at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire and keeps a room at Buckingham Palace, and manages to do something like 500 engagements a year. The family could easily have stayed based in Norfolk, found a school for the kids close by, and just used Kensington Palace as a London base.
I wonder if she fell out with those rich minions too? Because they’re probably okay with Rose and the aristos. Why choose her side when they can still be cool with the aristos?
We know that Kate is a user though. She uses people, they are a means to an end. I don’t think she has a lot of meaningful friendships. The aristocrats are the ones who she wanted to get in with, everyone else is a stepping stone up for her. So why would she stay in Norfolk for the sake of people she likely isn’t close with, and maybe doesn’t care much about beyond what they can do for her?
Her family is really the only group of people who she is close to and cares to be around by now, probably.
Sophie Carter was the girlfriend of one of Williams best friends. The media started saying she was Kate’s right hand woman and best friend when there were lots of comments on the internet by the public asking why Kate seemed to have no friends. They may have been friends but it’s more likely they were frequently in the same place at the same time, because their partners were best friends.
Laura Meade is the wife of Williams other best friend.
The van cutsems are William and Charles friends.
If William and Kate are separated, not just in their romantic relationship, but no longer living together as a family, it’s unlikely Kate is still having or wanting contact with Williams friends.
It was always reported that Williams friends never accepted or liked Kate, and she never liked them.
Charitable empire???? I’m dying lol.
This article makes the Cambridges sound weirdly passive, like these things just happened to them and they don’t know what else to do but to move to Adelaide. Like this line – ” they didn’t know what school their children were going to be sent to,” – they’re the ones sending their kids to school. They make it sound like the choice wasn’t theirs (which I don’t believe to be the case, I don’t think charles or the queen care all that much where the kids go, as long as its a nice posh school).
also, the line about how they lived in Norfolk during the lockdown and it worked…..that’s bc it was a LOCKDOWN and everything was virtual, zooms, etc. they weren’t doing in person engagements. That’s why living in Norfolk worked. Now it could certainly work again, if they put a focus on charities in Norfolk and then spent one day a week in London doing engagements, but they don’t want that.
They’re pinning this move on the children because that’s really the only way they can escape criticism for it, but its interesting that people don’t seem to be buying it.
You make a great point here about the Cambridges’ lack of a schedule. If they regularly worked on a known schedule, if they were seen working locally when they are not in London, they indeed could make it work. But a schedule is the one thing they steadfastly refuse to create.
They’ve always refused to make a schedule and I don’t understand it. Even if they both just set aside Tuesday/Thursday for engagements, and did 3 a day those two days, they could each hit close to 200 engagements just during the course of the school year and still make the school run most days.
Anne doesn’t work 365 days a year. She has her schedule set up so that she does a lot of events a few days a week for these blocks of time and it works out to 500 engagements a year. Same with Charles.
the Cambridges laziness is really mind-boggling.
Becks- I too caught that “sent to” line and had the same reaction. It makes me wonder if something didn’t happen that they’re not telling us.
“Charitable empire” is very very disturbing. Leaving aside it not being true, colonizing the language around philanthropy is wild and frankly if charities are operating it good faith they should be working to put themselves out of existence.
God, these people and everyone around them/their mouthpieces are the worst.
I had to laugh at that, too. Now that Earthshot is its own entity, what’s left is pretty small beans.
And so weird about the kids – it sounds like they weren’t even expecting have them, let alone decide where they’d go to school.
If the Queen can spend significant time in Balmoral and still be the head of state, there is nothing these twits do that can’t be done from Anmer.
And this whole discussion about good schools is also irrelevant. Ignoring that the three of them could all attend Battersea without issue, it’s not like any of these kids need to be intellectuals. They have privilege and it won’t even matter which schools they attended. The discussion of sending kids to good schools only matters for the middle class kids who actually need to work for access to the elites. These kids are elites without even trying. So sending them to Norfolk schools would have been fine for them. It’s not like Eton or Marlborough would ever reject their application. And pretending their elementary age schooling matters is a huge joke.
This remains a cover for separation and they aren’t going to Anmer because Kate wanted to be driving distance from her mother. That’s it. The rest is PR nonsense.
Has anyone looked at the staffing laid out on the Foundation website? In addition to the new CEO (formerly JK’s position) there are 5 Directors. Since this is called the Leadership Team, there’s obviously more lower level employees. I’m really curious about the personnel costs for this organization…
My favorite title is, Director of Impact. Hmm. Maybe that’s a part time position. Second is, Director of that well-known Centre for Early Childhood. We’ve joked so often here about the centre likely being a closet at KP, it didn’t occur to me it was something that would have an actual director. Since Kate’s not planning to be around KP much, hopefully whoever that is at least gets to use the area where Kate’s been pictured when working – the console table behind the couch.
That’s interesting. Five Directors? But…what do they do all day? I’m not even kidding! If Earthshot is no longer under the umbrella of the Foundation, there is absolutely nothing for them to “work” on. Except maybe create the occasional piece of Early Years fluff to put out there in order to remind people that Kate exists.
I’d love to know what these people’s schedules/daily lives are like. And how much their salaries are. I mean, there’s plainly *nothing* for them to do! They’re probably tasked with posting pro-Cambridge nonsense on social media.
I had to laugh at “charitable empire.” Ridiculous.
@Nic, that is SUCH a good point about the emphasis on the kids’ educations— especially at their ages. You’re absolutely right. I don’t doubt that W&K want their children to attend good schools, but this is over the top.
Isn’t Harry the Chief Impact Officer over at BetterUp?
Anyone else surprised William didn’t appoint himself Director of Impact? Missed opportunity POP.
Setting the separation aside, I think they wanted to be at Windsor/in Berkshire because of the proximity to Eton. George will be there within 5 years and this move ensures minimal disruption for Charlotte and Louis while keeping the family geographically close to each other.
If this was the case, then why do they have to move to Windsor to accommodate George? Even if he will attend Eton in 5 years, why move now? KP isn’t that far from Windsor and it’s not like the family don’t have access to every mode of fast and efficient transport to ferry George wherever he needs to be. They certainly know how to use it when it suits.
Proximity to Carole is the answer. Eton would accept George no matter where he attends school. He could be the dumbest kid ever and he’s still being accepted. Merit and ability is irrelevant for these kids.
Charitable EMPIRE? Isn’t that an oxymoron. The Cambridges are so egotistical that they must also claim they “rule” the charity world as well?
How long would a helicopter ride take bw London and Anmer hall? I’m just curious about when you wouldn’t take a helicopter but a private plane instead, what distance it would need to be.
Fixed wing planes require a runway, helicopters can take off and land on a postage stamp. Although it’s a short hop by heli, it would be longer by plane as they’d have to be ferried to and from airport on either end.
Thx jaded. Was just thinking that a 2 he helicopter ride can’t be comfortable but I have no idea how far they’re willing to travel in one. Prob as much as they can considering the runway thing as you mentioned.
” ‘Things have changed for them as a family since then – they didn’t know what school their children were going to be sent to, for example,’ said a source.”
Sent to? Sent to? Nobody’s sending the kids anywhere. The parents have chosen to pull their children out of their school in London and enroll them in this new school.
Acting like someone is forcing them to do this is completely ridiculous. And makes me wonder what happened at Thomas’ Battersea. Did something make the school untenable for the Cambridges?
Ooooo. Maybe #PrinceofPegging over-fished that pond? The myriad fissures in the Cambridge marriage would be such riveting reading, if anyone would ever write THAT book. Pipe dream, I know.
It makes sense if the parents are in the midst of agreeing a semi-formal separation and the Monarch needs to keep tabs on them as they’re high up in the line of succession and in the case of Gorge directly in the line of succession.
I remember when Diana and Chucky divorced, one of the concerns of her legal advisors was her custodial rights in respect of her children and in particular William.
Also doesn’t the sitting Monarch technically have over-riding custodial rights over children directly in the line of succession.
No the Queen doesn’t have custodial rights over them. She didn’t with William and Harry either.
@Nic what is the deal with the Royal Prerogative rights over Grand children ?
My understanding is that other Royal Prerogative rights are not technically ‘legal’ but rather flow from convention, so that may be what is going on here ?
That first part is telling us about the separation without saying it. When they decided to send George to Battersea ( and not the closer Thomas school in Kensington) they had already stated they wanted a coed school for both George and Charlotte. Louis didn’t change anything. Their living separate lives and William not wanting her around is what forced this change.
But Nic919- a simple “We’re getting Kate a divorce house near Mommy” explanation doesn’t explain why we’re being led to believe the kids had to change schools. Saying the kids were “sent” to this new school in this article and that the move is being “driven by the kids,” as another article said, is fishy af.
Could be that it’s just an excuse but it makes me wonder if there’s a juicy story involving the school.
@Rapunzel -wonder if William slept with one of the teachers or something?
Becks- most likely scandal to drive them away. I doubt Kate would care so much about him sleeping with a yummy mummy. That’d be par for the course.
Rapunzel, I’ve been thinking the same, something happened at Battersea that prompted this move. These kids are driven to school by a driver, security detail and a nanny, all Will and Kate have to do is walk them to the car. Not so different than parents putting their children on a school bus. And since home and office is at KP they can either go back home or go to the office. KP is big enough for William to have a bachelor pad within the complex. None of this makes sense even if they’re living separate lives.
Athena- separate lives have been the Cambridges’ MO pretty much their whole marriage. If this move is for separation purposes, it’s to make it an official separation/divorce.
This is really the crux of the matter. SOMETHING has changed that makes their current living situation no longer tenable. If we think they were already living pretty separate lives, what changed so that Kate needs to be in Windsor? A separation makes sense of course but I think its a step beyond that and we may get an official announcement within the year. Whatever happened, they no longer can be under the same roof even part of the time.
Could we pleeeease adopt a never explain policy?! This has gone beyond tiresome, at this point. Using the children to deflect criticism of their conspicuous consumption and broken marriage is craven and gross. Also, it doesn’t seem to be working.
I love how all the articles include “the thought long and hard and aren’t unaware of the criticism.” Yes, they did, and they are, and they just don’t care.
Their crack PR crew has to struggle daily to impart qualities to Willnot/Kannot that normal adults possess — the ability to think, prioritize the childrens’ welfare, be self-aware, recognize their own hypocrisy … it would be laughable if it weren’t so obnoxious.
They need to crank out this bs daily to keep the ROTA members employed! There was zero reason for this article to be published; it just repeats what they’ve been saying. But they need to justify Becky’s salary and keeping a “royal editor” on staff. It’s all so circular and stupid.
I really hope they reach their breaking points with William soon and finally just start telling the truth about him. It will make them a LOT more money than these inane, repetitive articles (which are quite obviously full of lies) every day. They have got to know that. And at the end of the day, the money is all the tabloids really care about.
I’m looking forward to all the extra work they will do now that the “logistics” are all lining up.
Has the Early Childhood institute discovered anything interesting lately? How about something concerning birth order and it’s impact on personality, behavior and the formative years? If they do separate and it becomes public knowledge, I would hope Keen makes some references to how splitting up impacts young children and how to make that adjustment as peaceful and seamless as possible.
Yeah…never going to happen. They will never produce any knowledge that’s real or useful.
It will be hard for her to run the office in KP from Adelaide Cottage. But it’s not like we ever expected her to work on it in any serious way. It’s only even been PR.
Kate for sure won’t delve into any studies about the effect moving houses and switching schools has on children’s early years/mental health.
I KNEW they were still going to do renovations! All that slick wording about “no expensive renovations” simply meant that it was inexpensive for THEM. What’s a few hundred thousand pounds here and there? The rest of us might be appalled at that but we’re mere plebs and can’t be expected to understand the necessity of such work.
Ugh!🙄
Yeah, it says renovations will be made; the kind that would be made for any ordinary tenant. It does not sound like Will and Kate will pay for those renovations either? If any additional renovations are made beyond what an ordinary tenant would require then they will pay those. Sooo…
I suspect renovations are finished and that is why this drug out so long. The choice was made privately but not announced until renovations are complete then deny and renovations are needed.
Yup, they are definitely doing renovations! My guess is that they were quietly being done before move in day. That way, they can say that they moved in “as is” and technically haven’t had to embark on expensive renovations when living there. It’s the same kind of tricky wording as the “no (live in) staff”.
I read somewhere (maybe the royal site?) that Adelaide Cottage had been renovated 6 years ago.
Some people might walk into a kitchen or bathroom which was renovated six years ago and think it’s dated or not to their taste. So no surprise that they renovated before moving in, it’s the lying and gaslighting that is annoying.
Eurydice, I read somewhere that it had been renovated in about 2015-2016. It has a somewhat nautical theme in the master br, which has those dolphins we’ve heard about and rope from a former royal yacht. It was also described as a sprawling mansion when they thought H&M would be moving there. Suddenly, it’s not so big. Go figure.
It was likely the same types of upgrades that were needed for Frogmore Cottage but of course the tabloids made a huge deal about the cost of that.
I also agree with those who say the delay in confirming the move was because these renovations were happening the last several months.
It’s incredible to me that there aren’t more leaks. I mean, let’s say we can infer there were crews of various contractors working on AC over a period of months, but somehow it was all kept completely secret? And none of the parents at Battersea ever gossiped with their friends about scandals relating to the Cambridges? Obviously someone like Nanny Maria is never going to breathe a word to anyone, and there are likely other employees terrified of breaking their NDAs, but I can’t believe that no one else in their orbit ever seems to let anything slip.
@Lorelei it doesn’t matter if something slips if the press won’t print it, you know? The only reason we heard about Rose Hanbury was bc of Kate trying to freeze her out and someone running to the press over it.
@Becks, true, I guess I was thinking more about stuff getting out on social media?
It’s wild to me, considering how gossipy parents of school-aged children can be (I completely avoid the entire scene at my son’s elementary school. I’ll obviously be civil/friendly when forced to attend something at the school, but stay far away from the PTA types.)
Wow, I guess they think if they repeat “it’s all about the children” enough times, people will actually believe it. It’s not like they haven’t already been parents to young children for years now, so I don’t know why they’re trying to act like they’re just being faced with decisions that were already settled ages ago.
“it’s perfectly clear that Kate would actually prefer to just be in Norfolk full time, doing absolutely no work. At Anmer Hall, she has a tennis court, a pool, unlimited booze, and a home gym.“
I agree with this. I know she’s persona non grata with the turnip toffs and she probably hates them too after that Taylor story, but I’ve always thought that Anmer Hall was her favorite home. She has all of the above AND far more privacy than she’d have at Apt. 1A. It wouldn’t surprise me if she initially tried to negotiate to stay in Anmer Hall and was immediately shut down on that suggestion.
The commentariat of the Daily Fail (not counting bots and paid posters) which is usually 90% pro-Cambridge is almost 100% against them (did not notice many bots or repeat comments) on this move at Windsor and Adelaide Cottage. Lord Peggington and Lady Wigley have a big PR problem on their hands.
That Daily Fail comments section 90% fiction and the way the paper controls ‘public perception’.
I think a data analyst did a deep dive of the site and found that likely most of the comments were farmed and the up/ down votes controlled on some articles.
Don’t forget they also have the discretion to moderate the articles.
I think way back in the day the comments section was mostly true but since the days of bots and electoral interference, the DM have realised how powerful a propaganda toll the DF is.
Flower, which makes it noteworthy that 90% of the comments are against this move. I realize that the end of the Russian bots put an end to the Shambridge purchase of bots, but this also shows that the negative comments aren’t being deleted. Isn’t that interesting?
@Saucy&Sassy agreed. It tends to indicate that the Rota rat pack do not like this move as it means they can’t get all the ‘juicy details’. And that latter fact tends to indicate that W&K are being tight lipped and trying to keep them out.
Or possibly that the bots paid for by the DM are purposely negative as they’re being guided by the DM? Another way to keep the RF in line. I mean real comments are prob negative too but some of those neg comments are prob bots too.
I can’t see why they couldn’t stay in Norfolk. If they need to be in London they can just hop in their helicopter. It’s not like they do multiple engagements a week and if they have meetings they can do them over zoom. This new house is really for Kate and the children.
Soooo much fuss about how KP is their “forever home”, only to undo it a few paragraphs later by saying Anmer is “the place they actually view as home”. But then neither of these is the home they are actually renovating and preparing to live in at the moment? It’s all very confusing. This is not a dilemma most people will sympathize with.
Nope. Add in that most people don’t have all these options about where their children go to school. Most of their “subjects” settle for the school near their lodgings; they don’t have the luxury to uproot lodging for a certain school.
So, the school run between KP and Battersea was getting to be too much (as one of the stories yesterday or Monday mentioned), but commuting for work between Windsor and central London won’t be…?
They’ll just use the helicopter for that.
True!
The rich use helicopters like we use cars. I found out today that one local businessman commutes EVERY day from his house in Gloucestershire to his office in London – and back again. Traffic jams and delays are for little people.
This is the sentence Rebecca English concludes her piece with:
“Another describes it as ‘big and shiny, yes, with facilities that would make many senior schools green with envy – but we also found a heart of gold’. Rather like the Cambridges.”
I’m just going to leave that there whilst I find a bucket.
Lol, yes, just leave it there, steaming in the hot sun …
Omg, skimmed over that part but woooow. That’s next level cheese and some suction-cup sycophantic kissing of the ring right there.
Jeez Rebecca there are propaganda writers in North Korea who think you’re laying it on a bit thick.
Oh my god, that is hysterical! Becky English should really remove her head out from under W&K’s asses and get some sun.
It’s almost as if something has chased duchess keen out of london. Any rumors?
It’s what, day 3 of Move-gate and KP is still on damage control mode. They’re hiding something.
Seriously. All they’re doing is fueling constant speculation about what they must be hiding by repeating these same tired (and nonsensical) talking points over and over again. The lady doth protests too much, etc.
SO many excuses – even now dragging The Queen in to say she ‘offered’ Adelaide like they couldn’t turn her down and had to move rather than they were demanding all sorts of grand, Berkshire homes and TQ said “Nope. This or nothing”.
But the ONE excuse/reason they have not trotted out in this frantic attempt to justify the unjustifiable is anything to do with W&K as a couple. Nothing about the Pigeons having more time to be together or spend more time together as a family. It’s all focused on the children.
Yeah, it’s funny to see nearly all the excuses they’ve put out over the past year being shoehorned into one story. It makes the move look even more nonsensical IMO, like they just can’t settle on *one* semi-realistic explanation and build around it. Claiming that the queen actually wanted them in Windsor AND at AC is just laughable. They couldn’t even get her and/or Charles to buy them a private home, let alone give them one of the bigger royal properties they’ve clearly been wanting. This was clearly a last-resort “choice”.
Booo, I thought the press were starting to go for blood but here’s the extremely defensive expectation-setting; “they may or may not work two days a week, schedule to still be decided in the coming months”.
So no one will ever be able to come for them barely working for the rest of the year because they’re still “working out the balance”. FFS these absolute grifters.
So they’re actually saying they might not even work 2 days a week? Bc of the kids’ school runs? Ummm
It will be like 2024 and we’ll still be hearing about how they’re “working out the balance.” And I’m not even exaggerating.
The propaganda in this piece is unreal. I have to wonder if people from the UK even buy this nonsense at this point. Any respectable journalist should be asking why the Cambridges (mainly Kate, I suspect) have so much contempt for London at this point? What changed from London being their “forever home” to now wanting to live in the countryside (be it Windsor or Norfolk). We CBs all suspect why but any journalist with an ounce of integrity would be asking these questions right now instead of spinning this web of BS.
Still I want to know the real deets. Why is Kate so allegedly hellbent on getting out of London? I suspect separation like everyone else but I would think she could live in London if she wanted to.
I’m also surprised that Kate seems to want nothing to do with KP, because
1) she’s obsessed with being like Diana, and 2) all of the good shopping is in London.
K8erade & Lorelei, it could be that they’re parking her in Windsor because they intend to phase out her working altogether. She does less than a minimum amount of work, so this will be fairly easy to do. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she gets seen less and less until she’s not seen at all.
I don’t know what’s gone on, but I can’t help but think that KHate stepped in it big time somehow. I say KHate and not Wont because we all know what he’s been doing and I don’t think that has changed. He keeps doing whatever he’s been doing. So, what in the heck did KHate do that made it imperative to get her sequestered at Windsor?
@Saucy, that’s a good point. And I agree with what @Becks said: no matter what, it’s clear that where Kate is concerned, SOMETHING changed. Something significant enough to warrant all of this upset to the children’s lives. I really hope that we find out sooner rather than later what it was, because I’m dying of curiosity.
No amount of explanation can whisk away the fact that William and Kate lead extravagant lives with their 4 homes and helicopter rides between these homes.
“all three children can attend together, cutting down the need for separate school runs and security teams.” See guys, they’re moving for the welfare of their people 😋😋😋. By this move, they can economize all costs of security, gas (mister earthshiit, indeed.. ) etc, etc.. British people should really be grateful for having such normal, practical, economic and down to earth heir to the throne!!! 🙄🙄🙄
No mention of the cost of William of Pegs constantly helicoptering back and forth between KP (where he’ll live like a bachelor) and Windsor (where he’ll pretend to do the school run) multiple times a week. Earthsh*t, indeed.
so, their kids are trotted out to be a buffer for their parents and to be seen in public as normal folks, but nobody is allowed to see them play like normal kids at KP? These two! The stupidity runs deep. And, if I am reading it correctly, it sounds like a lot of explaining. I thought no royal explained themselves FFS, pick a lane and go.
Blehhh. I almost threw up.
“They wanted to allow their children the opportunity to enjoy as normal a life as possible while they continue to serve as senior royals”. But when Harry and Meghan wanted the same for their family, they were, and continue to be, criticised unmercifully.
There is so much talking, and so much reporting on this move, when the story should have died down after a week. But it’s been going on for months. The more they say, the more suspicious I get that (a) there is something afoot, or (b) they are cleaning up some sort of scandal.
So they are going to work more, are they? 😂😂 I’ll believe it when I see it.
Blehhh. I almost threw up.
“They wanted to allow their children the opportunity to enjoy as normal a life as possible while they continue to serve as senior royals”. And good for them, but when Harry and Meghan wanted the same for their family, they were, and continue to be, criticised unmercifully.
There is so much talking, and so much reporting on this move, when the story should have died down after a week. But it’s been going on for months. The more they say, the more suspicious I get that (a) there is something afoot, or (b) they are cleaning up some sort of scandal.
So they are going to work more, are they? 😂😂 I’ll believe it when I see it.
I can’t get over people would board their children. God that sounds terrible.
I know, right? I have 50/50 custody with my daughter’s dad, and the longest I go without her is like 10 days sometimes when there is travel on one side or the other, and when she comes back I feel like it’s been ten years. Can’t imagine popping an 8yo off for months at a time! But my husband’s mom remarried someone very rich when he was about that age and they sent him off to sleepaway camp and wherever else ASAP (though not boarding school, at least). I guess the rich just do that.
Petty I know, but man, Kate’s face when they haven’t retouched her. A well-preserved age 56, sorry. Unreal.
They really should just shut it. All of these constant new explanations and intentional “leaks” and whatnot – they’re just giving press eyeballs on the move more oxygen.
The Cambridges will never, ever learn this.
Is it the Shamebridges or the bm? Maybe the bm is getting tired of covering up everything. They could deliberately be keeping this alive.
Another good point, Saucy! I think it’s probably a combination of the two? We know that whatever comes from Wootton is directly from KP, and often it’s obvious in other articles because of how the “sources” parrot what are obviously KP’s talking points at the time.
But they have to print *something*, so you’re probably right about the tabloids dragging it out to this extent. They have column inches to fill!
Kate can try all she wants, but George WILL go to Eton. This school only goes to age 13, so I think this is an excuse to once again work as little as possible since she will be “raising” her kids until that age. So that’s at least a decade of the same ole sh*t. And as for them paying market rent…with whose money??? They don’t have jobs!
Ah, yes, those logistics. How they force them to acquire new mansions right and left. Such a problem .
Honestly 😂
This “we’re doing it for the kids” stuff is pathetic. These poor kids have been living with parents who clearly detest each other. How’s that going to be mitigated by moving to AC? What’s the effect on them going to be? Dragged into a new home and school, having to spend separate time with each parent, shunted back and forth between KP and AC so their selfish, entitled parents don’t have to deal with each other anymore like normal adults? Miss Early Years doesn’t seem to practice what she preaches. This looks bad…really bad.
It could also backfire on them when the children inevitably read all of this (which George could already be doing online, to some extent, even though I’m sure they do their best to prevent it).
If the kids were happy at Battersea, with friends and teachers that they liked and will miss, and they see their parents spreading what they know are obvious lies, AND using them as the reason for all of this upheaval, they could be very resentful someday.
The statement that “They’re very committed to being senior royals” jumped out at me. William is 2nd in line. He’s just now saying “they’re very committed?” Almost makes me wonder if Harry’s freedom and obvious happiness is wearing away at poor, hostage William. Is William looking for a way out? Of course he would be no where near as popular as a “former Royal” as Harry is, but still – I’m sure he could eek out a living.
He could become the new Royal commentator for People magazine
Definitely feeling some things about his brother’s new life of freedom. I *think* it was one of his 40th birthday puff pieces that had a line about William “trying not to think too much about what he could’ve/would’ve done if he didn’t have this important role” or something like that. It stood out to me because it’s the closest that he/his people have come to admitting that he IS trapped and that his brother was indeed correct in saying so.
The emphasis on their “commitment to being senior royals” almost seems like a veiled threat. They ARE senior royals! They are middle aged! William is third in line to the throne, behind a woman in her mid 90s and a man approach mid 70s! It’s not an option, it’s their being!
If they don’t want Anmer Hall, I do. Yes, I know it’s reserved for Willie’s affairs, but I’d make such good use of it, wandering the halls day and night followed by my pups endlessly listening to Austen and the Brontes on audio book. Siiiigh.
There aren’t many private schools in Norfolk, and of the ones available most wouldn’t be considered commutable (byUK standards) from Sandringham for three small children. Probably about an hour each way. Doesn’t explain why they couldn’t stay in London or give up Anmar but it’s unlikely they could send the kids to school while living at Anmar.
It wouldn’t surprise me if at least one of their children had learning disabilities. L.D. runs on both sides of their families. For example, we know both Kate’s brother and Beatrice have a type of L.D. Kate may have thought Lambrook provided a better education for this. It’s also possibly more private. I thought Louis was too young to attend the Jubilee, but I wouldn’t surprise me if he was later diagnosed ADHD. Early intervention, hands on learning, and individual attention are important to help overcome L.D. I’m a retired reading specialist.
Caren, we know that Harry & Beatrice have Dyslexia. Is that what KHate’s brother has as well?
Yes.
If that’s the case, I sincerely hope that W&K don’t make the child feel as if it’s something they should feel ashamed of.
The school change and all explanations stating they’re doing it for their children defy common sense. Two of the children are/were established and settled in the same school, and in their years with the accompanying friends and relationships. Taking them away from their school friends and routines is good a thing? Putting them in midstream, into new dynamics, where children already have their friends, know the grounds, teachers, new uniforms, etc, is a good thing? One of the things that could, and should be steadying and consistent, is school. Does this couple and the media covering them ever tell the truth? The complicity is disgusting. They’re using their children as a pretext, and a shield to mask their adult inadequacy, irresponsibility, and dysfunction.
The Cambridges would also work if they weren’t lazy ,so them saying they would have stayed in Anmer means next to nothing. They lie all the time to justify being spoiled, entitled and lazy as f. The way I see it is if they don’t want to work unless all their conditions are met, then this is super easy. Take them off the tax payers dime and let them fend for themselves. Let’s see how that works out for these two do-nothings.
I have no clue to the status of Will and Kate’s marriage. I could be very wrong here, but I don’t see this as Kate’s “separation” house. It does seem to me in pictures/videos that they are very hands-on and loving parents. They have both also repeatedly stated how important they believe being raised in a home with both parents present is for their children. I think that even if their marriage is in ruins, they will stay together and present a united front in private as well as public for their children’s sake if nothing else. My childhood neighbor’s parents were separated for like 10 years, still lived in the same house, shared the same bed etc until their last child graduated from college and then they very amicably went their separate ways. Nobody had a clue, even their kids and they are the closest most loving divorced couple you could ever meet. It was incredibly important to them that their kids be raised in a traditional home, so they made it work. This is why I can’t imagine Will and Kate will divorce before the children are grown, if ever. They have been together for like 20 years, married for more than 10. I just don’t see either of them walking away at this point. I can totally see them having a very similar arrangement to the Queen and Prince Philip. But isn’t that the norm for alot of these aristocratic marriages? I think those people view relationships very differently from the rest of us. Again, I could be very wrong but I am have a boring day so I just felt like adding my 2 cents to the conversation. Anyway, sending out love and hugs to all that need them!
This would be more of a possibility if those two didn’t constantly look like despised each other in public engagements. It’s most obvious if you want videos of them together versus still photos which have been curated and chosen to present a certain image. If it’s that bad in public, it’s worse in private when no one is looking. This is not the same as the queen and Phillip, who were a couple you couldn’t tell didn’t live together just from sight. The good parents thing is a PR tactic. Whether they are great parents are to be seen because something can both be made public for PR reasons AND also be true. I tend to give parents the benefit of the doubt that they love their kids unless shown otherwise. But loving your kids doesn’t mean that you won’t be a very flawed parent.
I definitely think Kate kept up the charade far longer than William. Until relatively recently, she would still look at him with the look of adoration while he looked at her with zero interest/ connection. It’s only been more recently that she looks the same as he.
Definitely Charles/Diana vibes before their separation.
I honestly don’t know what to think about this. A lot doesn’t make sense, there’s a lot of hypocrisy regarding spending and them collecting homes. It’s weird how they were feeding tidbits about this news, like it needed a build up to prepare the public. I don’t know what to think of their marriage either. The stakes are higher so maybe the compromises are greater. They can’t be seen to ever put a foot wrong, at least in the tabloids’ eyes.
The first acknowledgement, human beings are not perfect.
Those who are interested in the general public, expect that the Cambridges carry out their duties in a proper manner.
Good character and integrity cannot hurt.
But as you’ve noticed, they seem to have to explain why they are making this particular decision at this point in time.
A proper relationship between the Cambridges and the BTM, would’ve had boundaries: unlikely in Harry’s case.
Their participation in press violations against the Sussexes mean that they cannot reach for “Never complain, never explain”.
I wonder if KM had to get out of London as something quite unpleasant (and irrefutable?) is going to drop shortly from Harry’s book, both about her specifically and the Middletons. That would also explain Pippa’s move out of London. In London they can be door-stepped and heckled in the street & in traffic by foreign media as well as BM. If what’s coming out in Harry’s book is damning, the gloves will absolutely come off.
There can be no doubt that they’re separated, and I imagine an announcement will be made around the time the book is published. They’ll have to.
Hahahahaha, the last picture is gold. TOP CEO Kate working hard, so exhausting!
This is 100% her separation home. My guess is if any US media covers earthsh@# they will both pick things up and hear things from rota rats currently obeying the invisible contract and it’ll be out.