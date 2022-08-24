“Jason Momoa premieres the final season of AppleTV’s ‘See'” links

Jason Momoa went to the premiere of the final season of AppleTV’s See. [Just Jared]

Kelly Goodlett accepted a plea deal for lying to a judge to get a no-knock warrant for the raid in which Breonna Taylor was murdered. [Buzzfeed]

Scott Disick wrecked his Lambo but he wasn’t seriously injured. [Dlisted]

Brad Pitt’s Asian erasure and performative Buddhism. [LaineyGossip]

Ben Savage is running for City Council in WeHo. [Seriously OMG]

Brock Turner is out & about in Ohio bars. [Jezebel]

Nathalie Emmanuel is bring back the ‘80s power shoulder. [Go Fug Yourself]

I totally forgot that Jim Broadbent was on Game of Thrones. [Gawker]

Never Have I Ever has a great soundtrack. [Pajiba]

Marasi Martin looks like she’s wearing eyelash strips on her legs. [RCFA]

Decaying turtle Mitch McConnell thinks the GOP has a 50-50 chance at recapturing the Senate. Prove him wrong. [Towleroad]

Charli XCX did a music video which is just made up of tour footage. [Egotastic]