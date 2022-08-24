“Jason Momoa premieres the final season of AppleTV’s ‘See'” links

Jason Momoa went to the premiere of the final season of AppleTV’s See. [Just Jared]
I watched the first season of See and I thought it was just okay. So far its been the thing on
Apple TV I’ve liked the least. Like I thought the premise was interesting and the storyline was good, it just didn’t hold my interest that much for some reason. Maybe I should try the second season and see how it is.
Ive watched season 2 at this point – IMO it doesnt get any better or worse – hangs at “OK” level.
My God! Drooling over Jason.
I am comforted by the response to Brock Turner out in bars. It’s so gratifying to know that he’s remembered, he’s recognizable, and women are handling this. In the post Roe era, there’s no room for second chances where rapists are concerned. Turner can not be give space to assault again.
Amen. Wherever he goes the public should be alerted – this is a public service as he is a danger to the public.
The short sentence was not nearly enough time. I doubt that he’s a 1 time offender nor do I believe he’s a changed man. The judge who sentenced him was recalled a couple of years later!
Breonna Taylor should still be here living and enjoying her life. May EVERY single person involved in her murder pay for what they have done.
The Breonna Taylor case has been infuriating from the jump. I see red at each mention, each twist and turn. Those who rob others of all their tomorrows deserve every punishment and more.
It’s sickening. There can’t be a real RIP when there’s no real accountability for her murder. She really should still be here.
The GOP are the dogs that caught the car with the abortion issue. I truly think they would have swept the midterms but people are ANGRY now – even those who have voted GOP in the past are horrified by this. They have only lost voters on this issue.
I’m in Texas. Today a judge blocked the Biden exception that allowed abortions is the mother’s life was in danger. I’m so angry.
FL judge ruled a minor who didn’t have parents to consent to an abortion was “too immature” to make the decision herself and said no she couldn’t have one.
Livid doesn’t even being to cover it.
All the tech companies that moved/were considering moves to Texas have been so screwed by this on attracting talent from out of state. At one point to the dollars start speaking? The only thing the GOP responds to as quickly as well as christian terrorism is money.
Are you referring to Brock Turner the rapist? Or Brock Turner the rapist?