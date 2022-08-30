Yung Gravy, 26, is dating Addison Rae’s mom Sheri, 42: ‘I’m into MILFs’

OMG, I just did a crash course in Who the Hell Are These People? I knew the names, but I had to cram in order to write something more than a sentence. Anyway, I think I’ve got this now. Yung Gravy, 26, is a rapper who likes to sprinkle random animals, both real and fictional, throughout his videos. He also talks a lot about hitting on or bedding mothers in his songs. Upon initial listen, one would think it just the rapper bravado of “I’m in bed with yo’ momma.” But maybe Yung’s been making his preferences known? Because after showing up with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterlng to the VMAs, Yung said he’s into MILFs. Sheri, who is 42, is an influencer (aw – like daughter, like mother) and I guess they all participate in The Rae Family TikTok. She’s been separated from her husband, Monty Lopez, for over a year, ever since he started up with a 25-year-old of his own. When news of the split came out, Yung announced on the BFFs podcast that he was crushing on Sheri. That was enough to connect the two. And on Sunday’s shambolic VMAs, they went Red Carpet official as a couple.
Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Nicole Easterling is feeling the love from her new beau Yung Gravy.
During a pre-show interview at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Easterling and the “Betty” rapper opened up about how their relationship came to fruition.
“We met online. Yeah. We connected right away. I’m from the furthest north it gets, she’s from the furthest south it gets,” Yung Gravy, 26, said of Easterling, 42, after his pre-show performance as the two kissed on the carpet.
He added, “I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match.”
Easterling — who shares daughter Addison Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with estranged husband Monty Lopez — was first linked to the rapper earlier this month after he went on the BFFs podcast and said he wanted to take her on a date.
I don’t have TikTok so I have to rely on Sheri’s Instagram to get a sense of what we’re talking about here. Is she the queen of the MILFs? Do the MILFs have a queen and is she a figure head or does she have influence over her subjects? I’m mildly curious about how it went down with Yung and Sheri (emphasis on the ‘mildly’.) Like, did Sheri reach out to Yung because of the podcast? The article said “earlier this month” so they’re taking this thing public after only a few weeks, that’s bold. If I’d accepted a 20-something’s date off a podcast, I’d probably want to spend a little more time getting to know why his video fashion was so wretched before I walked a carpet with him. But I’m pretty sure Sheri and I don’t have the same priorities. For instance, I don’t love Yung’s comments about how he’s into MILFs. But then, I’m not in line for the MILF crown so… I wonder how Addison, who is only five years younger than Yung, feels about this paring? It’s possible the knew each other prior to Yung dating her mom. I would guess they would occupy the same list in Hollywood (hint: it’s not the A List).
However, we know how Monty feels about it. He posted a shirtless selfie with his thoughts in writing, no less. Monty opened by saying he was “Unbothered!” and went on to thank Yung for “taking the leftovers!” And then blathered about Sheri forcing him to abandon his child (from a previous relationship) and grandkids. Missing from Monty’s statement was who the hell asked him for his input. You know, if the father of my three kids called me leftovers, maybe I wouldn’t be bothered by my fledgling boyfriend calling me MILF, either.
Get it girl!
If this were a dude dating someone 10+ years younger it wouldn’t be news. Consenting adults? No power imbalance? Go have fun, you crazy kids.
This is messier than my attempted omelet. I am depressingly certain Andy Cohen is going to come up with some new horror show starring…these.
Guess I’m at a point where I enjoy the mom’s IG more than the daughter’s. I follow neither and have never heard of this sauce guy. I’m sorry, Yung Gravy. Lord gawd. If Sheri wants to have fun, I say go for it. But him? Why?
I went Down a rabbit hole on this and apparently he made a tik Tok saying he was looking to butter some biscuits and she did a reply video of her with a million biscuits and so for these reasons please, a lobotomy, I beg of Obamacare to provide me a lobotomy.
I mostly come here for light relief from the world (and the hope that our monarchy is destroying itself and may be gone in my lifetime) and once again I would like to applaud Hecate for giving us well written entertainment with a follow up of thanks to the other people commenting. Bonus for checking out who these people are as I have no idea (her daughters name is familiar but I couldn’t pick her out of a lineup).
Hey both of them are consenting adults so let them have their fun together. They look good together because they are attractive, fashionable and well groomed. Get it while you’re young baby.
When I started to read this article, and I have no clue who these people are, I was like: ewww, your boyfriend calling you a MILF. It screams mommy issues. But @Hectate – your last sentence was spot on.
Hey at least he is being honest about his feelings for her. Being called a MILF by your younger boyfriend is better than being a called leftovers by your ex husband isn’t it? I think she knows the relationship with her boy toy is not going to last long and she is just going to enjoy it.
I saw this as “news” on the E! site and had to Google them. The dad seems like he should’ve been on Jersey Shore or something. If they were my parents, I’d be embarrassed but hey, the mom deserves to have fun too. Her ex-husband seems like a total d**k.
She’s prettier than her daughter and he is really unattractive.
Younger doesn’t necessarily mean attractive, he’s okay-ish looking I guess. I mean Pete Davidson is out there as well doing quite well, so what do I know? Never heard of this guy…
Is she 42 years old in the same way Tom Cruise is definitely 5ft10?
Her ex’ looks creepy and seems trashy and his name is Monty, so all in all I say – upgrade? IDK…
@Cath, right? That’s not what 42 looks like in my world. She looks ten years older.
Now this is some fun, cheesy gossip! I don’t know much about any of them, but this is entertaining. @Hecate, your writing gets me every time. 😂
Sure she’s 42. And you don’t mind being called a MILF? Also she’s an awkward poser. This is all very weird.
Lol, as soon as I saw the head line, I thought “who the f… are these people!” Thanks for doing the research for me.
The Ex is gross. Imagine calling the mother of your child a leftover. Ugh.
I just googled him and looked at pictures. He is gross in every way.
Eh… this is creepy. They are consenting adults, but the age difference and power imbalance is super sketchy. Just like Florence Pugh and Zack Braff. Legal doesn’t make it right.
Exactly. It’s gross when men do it; it’s gross when women do it. “42” year olds need to leave the kids in their 20’s alone!
Yeah I agree. I also think it would be different if he weren’t so close to her kids age
Everyone is grown, this is their business.
It is technically their business, but they have minor children who didn’t ask to be involved in this very public, humiliating grab for attention from both their parents.
Shame on everyone involved.
Isn’t this a pr relationship? I mean in every video of them kissing she looks WIDELY uncomfortable. She’s always pulling back from the kiss and giving him a weird smile afterwards. She just doesn’t seem into it.
It’s probably just payback for her ex hooking up with a 25 year old. As for gravy he just seems like a stunt queen, who wishes he had the career Jack Harlow has
Her subconscious mind is trying to tell her something and she’s not listening.
I’m about her age in a very long-term marriage, and if I had to start publicly slobbering on some 20-something random guy I just met from the internet, my subconscious mind would repel me too.
I am exactly her age and in a 20-year marriage and it struck me how different lives can unfold. My oldest is 9 and I can’t imagine having a 21 year old or dating a rapper half my age, but as long as they are happy and there is no abuse, I hope they enjoy themselves.
This news is so enjoyable to me. Lololol.
Before this article, I had no idea who these people were. Now, woof.
I know who he is bc my daughter listens to some of his music-He has one song called Martha Stewart. I just googled the lyrics-yuck but whatever.
I have heard of her daughter .
This Sheri woman is pretty,when I look at her pics when she’s wearing less makeup she looks a little like Marlee Matlin.
They are consenting adults so who cares,but why would she want to….sorry
This was more amusing before Monty threw in his two cents. This doesn’t sound all that cute and fun.
Whatever. Both the dudes are gross, her dress is ugly and the shoes don’t match, and all of them are welcome to go away ASAP.
So she went from one gross man objectifying her to another younger, gross man objectifying her.
Dionne Warwick had the best reaction to this:
https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1564325655835058177
https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1564328242730782720
So much disrespect from both her current and her ex. She needs a new picker. Anyway, I have no idea who she is, but she is hot. The guy has a squeezable face.
All i can think of looking at the pix is she got a “Budget Aaron Taylor Johnson”
This is so gross. I feel bad for Addison and her little brothers.
It feels significant that Addison Rae is best friends with the eldest Kardashian sister, who is 43. Maybe the Kardashians have influenced Addison’s family’s behavior?
She’s a beautiful woman.
Barry Gibb wants his 70s look back.