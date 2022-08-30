Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album is being released on Kim Kardashian’s birthday

The headline alone was enough to make me giggle. Taylor Swift went to the VMAs on Sunday, on the 13th anniversary of Kanye West grabbing the mic from her and hijacking her moment. She used her VMA win for Video of the Year (for “All Too Well”) to announce that she will release a new album on October 21. When I wrote about it, I thought the timing was about Beyonce’s Renaissance and every artist wanting to give Bey some space. It didn’t even occur to me that Taylor’s release date was significant for another reason: it’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday. LMAO. If you know, you know.

Taylor Swift will give foe Kim Kardashian the ultimate birthday gift: her 10th studio album. Following a headline-making teaser announcement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, the “Style” singer revealed she will release a new album called “Midnights” on Oct. 21, which is no ordinary Friday. The date — perhaps coincidentally, though Swifties know the pop star makes every decision intentionally — is the “Kardashians” star’s birthday. Swifties, casual fans and mere gossip mongers flooded Twitter with theories that the “All Too Well” performer was shading Kardashian, with whom she has been feuding since 2016 after the reality star, 41, leaked a phone call in which Swift, 32, gave Kanye West permission to use the lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” “Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA s–tshow, 5 years after the premier of LWYMMD at the VMAs, which will drop on Kim Kardashian’s birthday is ICON behaviour. #MeetMeAtMidnight,” tweeted one fan. “taylor swift new album drops same day as kim kardashian’s birthday, she announced it at the VMAs 13 years after the kanye’s incident AND the same date carly rae jepsen’s drops her new album, who’s managed by scooter braun,” another fan wrote, referring to Swift’s feud with music manager Braun.

Just in case you thought the 32-year-old Snake Queen had grown up, she has not. And why should she? It’s genuinely hilarious that she chose that date. It’s not a coincidence either – please, Taylor plans everything out months and years in advance, she puts Easter eggs in her Easter eggs. She’s telling the Snake Fam: gear up! We’re doing this again.

