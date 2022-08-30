Archetypes Ep. 2, ‘The Duality of Diva’ features a great convo with Mariah Carey

Archetypes Episode 2 is out!! The Duchess of Sussex’s second podcast episode is “The Duality of Diva” with Mariah Carey. I’m listening to it as I’m writing – Meghan and I are close-ish in age, so our cultural references are similar and it’s cracking me up that she’s referencing Divas Live as a cultural touchstone. I mean, it was? I suppose. I remember when Elton John was also included in Divas Live, remember that? The first part of the pod is a conversation with comedian Amanda Seales, then Mariah comes in about six, seven minutes in. I need a podcast about what happened behind-the-scenes of getting Mariah on Archetypes. I feel like Mariah showed up comfortably late and there was probably a good deal of drama with the Zoom. Here’s the pod:

The discussion with Mariah has a fascinating layer because both Mariah and Meghan are biracial and both women’s racial ambiguity has been used against them by both white and Black communities. I could listen to them talk about the difference between mixed-presenting and Black-presenting for an hour, honestly. The racial aspect of the conversation is fascinating and amazing. Then they transition into the diva talk. Anyway, I love Mariah. She’s so funny. They also talk about Black hair and hair texture and how no one knew how to do Mariah’s hair.