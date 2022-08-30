Archetypes Ep. 2, ‘The Duality of Diva’ features a great convo with Mariah Carey

Archetypes Episode 2 is out!! The Duchess of Sussex’s second podcast episode is “The Duality of Diva” with Mariah Carey. I’m listening to it as I’m writing – Meghan and I are close-ish in age, so our cultural references are similar and it’s cracking me up that she’s referencing Divas Live as a cultural touchstone. I mean, it was? I suppose. I remember when Elton John was also included in Divas Live, remember that? The first part of the pod is a conversation with comedian Amanda Seales, then Mariah comes in about six, seven minutes in. I need a podcast about what happened behind-the-scenes of getting Mariah on Archetypes. I feel like Mariah showed up comfortably late and there was probably a good deal of drama with the Zoom. Here’s the pod:
The discussion with Mariah has a fascinating layer because both Mariah and Meghan are biracial and both women’s racial ambiguity has been used against them by both white and Black communities. I could listen to them talk about the difference between mixed-presenting and Black-presenting for an hour, honestly. The racial aspect of the conversation is fascinating and amazing. Then they transition into the diva talk. Anyway, I love Mariah. She’s so funny. They also talk about Black hair and hair texture and how no one knew how to do Mariah’s hair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Spotify.
Just finished listening and I LOVED IT!!! M seems to have grown leaps and bounds in her interviewing by this episode and I found the discussion about simultaneous anti-Blackness and colourism experienced by both of them to be SO INTERESTING. So proud of Meghan!!!
I think so too, but I attributed the slight awkwardness to the fact that Serena and Meghan are best friends so they had to be careful not to step on the bombs that make up Meghan’s life. And still a tiny one exploded all over the place
Meghan has a GIFT…..I’m not sure how the other podcast will go but her ability to connect with others is just amazing! I smiled through the entire podcast. It was absolutely WONDERFUL! I love the way she mixes the dialogue with the background story. LOVE IT and can’t wait for the next one.
Thats very interesting, they are both what you might call ‘white passing’ biracial women. With Mariah, could be due to her music has always moved through the ambiguity quite fluidly but with Meghan i feel ‘both sides’ have been rather unfair to her.
I remember a interview the creator of Suits did when he spoke about Meghan fighting for her parents on the show to be interracial. Yeah, they were gonna cast white actors as her parents. Then they turned around and managed to get Wendell ‘The Great’ Pierce casted as her father.
That story made me adore Meghan before she started dating Harry.
I loved that Mariah mentioned BET right off the bat. I remember there being talk early in her career (before I was really familiar with her music) about whether she should be on BET, if she was black enough.
That’s interesting that you (and I’m sure many others) find them white passing. The first time I ever saw Meghan was I think an ad for Suits. I immediately knew she was biracial. I’ve always known Mariah was biracial. I’ve always known Alicia Keys was biracial. This wasn’t info I needed spelled out in an interview or anything. It was just obvious to me. I wonder if we just have a sixth sense and all recognize it in each other.
Same. When I first heard about her dating Harry, I immediately thought she was black and Googled it to confirm.
They actually mention this on the podcast.
That’s interesting. My husband is 1/4 Asian, the rest is white. So white people tend to think he’s just white and tan, the most he’ll get is “I can tell you’re ‘something’ what are you?” (which is obviously super insulting on its own). Asian people immediately recognize that he is part Asian.
@Steph. I agree. First time I saw Meghan and Mariah I knew they were biracial. Nothing about either of them says “white passing” to me. African Americans within the same family can be any shade of color. My maternal grandmother was Meghan’s complexion and my maternal grandfather was Idris Elba’s complexion. Their children’s complexions ranged from light bright to dark skin.
@Steph I agree. I don’t see Meghan (or Mariah) as white passing at all. They just look like light skinned biracial people? I mean, Meghan looks like my daughter (I’m black, my husband is biracial). But maybe it is something that black people can see right away.
Yep, it was clear to me from the get-go, and I was confused why other people didn’t see it. Same with Mariah (she and I have the same hair texture), and Halsey (she just looks like a light-skinned biracial lady to me!).
I honestly think Meghan looks black — she looks like so many members of my family, both in terms of skin tone, but hair texture, and features-wise. So, it’s odd to me that she reads as white to other people. Like, we come in all shades, and hair textures, and skin tones, right?
@becks1 show your husband this pic of Cory Tran. He’s Frieda Pinto’s husband. To me he looks 100% white but is actually half Vietnamese. I’m curious if he’d recognize the Asian in him.
https://images.app.goo.gl/8p8dPVeeB6NgxTxy8
Cory is white. His step dad is asian and he took his name.
@withlove that makes so much sense.
I don’t see Meghan as white passing. Going by her childhood pictures, she has the same complexion and hair texture as my daughter and my daughter is not white passing. She might pass for a Latina, but not white. I say this from the experience of having people come up to me speaking Spanish only when my daughter is with me.
I don’t think she sees herself that way or ever tried to “ pass”. However that is how others may have perceived her based her physical appearance.
I’m about to listen now! I love that they are gonna talk about hair texture and black/bi-racial girl things 🥰
I find it interesting that Amanda Seales was featured on Archetypes. She made a point of questioning Meghan after Beyonce and others gave her props. Very interesting. If you don’t know, look it up.
Yes! Now that I know Amanda is on, Imma definitely listen to this one.
“The discussion with Mariah has a fascinating layer because both Mariah and Meghan are biracial and both women’s racial ambiguity has been used against them by both white and Black communities. I could listen to them talk about the difference between mixed-presenting and Black-presenting for an hour, honestly. The racial aspect of the conversation is fascinating and amazing.”
Honestly, that was my favorite part. I know the subject was the Diva archetype, but I could have listened to them talking about growing up mixed race for hours. Especially the hair part! Meghan had me cracking up when she talked about her black grandmother doing her hair. I could 1000% relate. I too grew up with a huge, thick, curly mess of Chaka Khan-esque hair AND am tender headed (a practically squealed when Meghan used that term). Getting my hair done was TORTURE!! I recall one time when my Mom was on vacation, my Dad was supposed to do it. He gave up after the first whence and told me to just go wild until my mother came back. Ooh, she was FURIOUS when she came back. 😂
I’m tender-headed, too, with coarse hair. I’ve always said that my Orwell’s 1984 Room 101 would contain a fine-toothed comb! I have nightmares about those!!!
This is the one I’ve been waiting for…
You can say that again @Notokay!
I love that Meghan acknowledged and spoke about colorism & her proximity to whiteness. I think it shows that she’s aware of the criticisms that are levied against her by both white & black people.
White people not wanting to acknowledge that MM is half black (in addition to mentioning she doesn’t look black) to absolve their racism and some Black people (Black Brits in particular), who were reluctant to speak on the blatant racism MM suffered while in the RF, b/c many of them felt she had the “complexion for protection”, or was complicit in joining a colonialist family and should’ve known “what she was getting herself into”. I liked that diva was the topic, but felt that the mixed race and how it plays out in communities could’ve been fleshed out more.
“felt that the mixed race and how it plays out in communities could’ve been fleshed out more.”
I would have loved to hear more too but the topic WAS “Diva”. Maybe another topic for another time. Meghan can do a round table on mixed race and how they present to the world. Talk to people like Mariah, Zendaya, Halle Berry, Halsey and if she wants to include men, artists like Wentworth Miller, Pete Wentz, Slash, Key and Peel.
that would be amazing. it’s such a big and complex subject! it could totally be its own roundtable.
even just hair could be its own roundtable!
NO, not just black Brits. Madam Duchess Meghan has been abused by BLACK, white and other color folks from different countries. I remember clicking on a youtube vid by a African American gay man and I couldn’t believe the stuff that came out of that man’s mouth. From things like dismissing duchess Meghan’s experiences as a black woman “she is not black c’mon, she can easily pass as a white girl and she has never experienced the abuse directed towards us black people because she is white passing” to her being accused of “black appropriation because she never dates any black men” etc. And of course there was this black newswoman on one British TV that I heard saying how she was “sick of hearing anything Meghan and I wish both Meghan and Harry would just die and never be heard from again because of what Meghan is doing to our royal family”, I kid you not. The abuse directed at Madam Duchess Meghan is not just from Brits. And honestly, there are lots of British people that stood up for Duchess Meghan, but their voices never got amplified by the BM because they didn’t fit the narrative of “Meghan is hated by everyone in Britain”
I haven’t listened to it yet (I will as soon as my kids leave for their bike ride lol) but I am really excited. It sounds like a great episode.
Okay, I’ve listened to it, and its REALLY good. the conversation is really good and actually walks the line really well between being a conversation and being an interview. It was about so much more than just being called a diva, but I love how Mariah both admitted that she’s over the top partly just for laughs, but also because she just wants to be and figures she has the right at this point to just live how she wants to live. there was such confidence there. I haven’t listened to an interview with Mariah in YEARs and it was just so interesting to listen to her talk.
I really liked last week’s episode with Serena but thought this was one was a lot better. I can’t wait for next week’s.
Mariah!!! I could’ve listened to them talk for another hour at least. Can there be an outtakes version? I want to hear more.
Listening now but I’m a 1984 baby (38 for anyone who doesn’t feel like doing math) and I 100% consider Divas Live a cultural touchstone.
Very much so. I’m going to try to find it and watch again.
Same!
Just watched Mariah & Aretha sing Chain of Fools. Wowzers!!
Same I´ve watched all of the early Divas Live concerts religiously and a thousand times.
It was really good!! Wish they were longer just like last week lol but
Wow ! What a great episode, there was so much to love , I don’t think there is anything for the RR to get there knickers in a twist about but you know they will pick on anything, I loved when Mariah called Meghan a Diva too 😂🤣😂. Then she Clarified, and I loved Meghan’s synopsis at the end . Great Convo these are the Chats that are missing from our lives. I watched the evolution of Mariah without taking too much f her life on board. The emancipation of Mimi is still my favourite album of hers 🥰 we need more Meghan keep up the good work
When Mariah was talking about her controlling marriage with Tommy Mottola and how she reclaimed her independence and her voice after leaving him, I was expecting Meghan to jump in like “Guurrl! SAME!” She didn’t, but I think she left that part in on purpose so people would draw comparisons.
Meghan did say they went off on tangents for a bit but brought it back round to Diva. So, a lot of the conversation was edited out.
If Archewell Audio people are listening, drop the uncut versions later after the initial run!
Yes, the Emancipation of Mimi is such a great album! I love Mariah so much and cannot wait to listen. I love that Meghan is getting such fantastic guests.
When she was describing the Honey video, I got so excited. That video was EVERYTHING.
@Lili: I haven’t listened to the episide yet but I’ve seen quotes. The part where she speaks about the focus being on her race and understanding about how black women are treated after she met Harry will be probably the comment that upsets the royal rota but who cares what they think. Meghan is telling the truth.
Lol then they are being A holes because she said the same thing last week.
I just had to check myself because rereading my comment made me start to wonder about my behaviour checking to see if there is anything they can pick on I think that comes under abuse and I’m not handing my power over to a bunch of idiots to be mentally abused
Hearing that really gets me. Imagine being a biracial black woman from America, and your first, most devastating experience of horrible racism coming from BRITAIN.
In any other timeline, that revelation would prompt some serious national soul searching over there. But we live in this terrible timeline, so instead of that, we get endless deranged shrieking from pasty white British ghouls who insist that racism “doesn’t exist in Britain” bc it was made “illegal” or w/e.
It was interesting that, even after this whole conversation, the word “diva” hit Meghan in a negative way and that it took her some conscious reflection to see it positively, the way Mariah meant it. Those words have dug deep in our psyches.
That was so interesting. I only wish it was longer!
Meghan and Mariah covered so much, 4 episodes can come from their discussion in episode 2. I agree the episodes needs to be longer, I can take 2 hours.
So funny hearing them talk about #mixed girlhair problems lol. As a person with very kinky hair I just want to roll my eyes lol but forreal mixed girl hair gets matted just by looking at it. Glad Meghan had her gramma and pink lotion to get her hairs together. Enjoyed both Meg and Mimi in this interview.
Yeah. I´m eastern/northern european and 9 people out of ten here have straight, brown-blonde hair. My natural color and texture is extremely close to Mariah`s. I have never EVER left the hairdresser with a nice looking hairdo unless they blow dry it straight. They just have no freakin clue.
It`s not just something black or mixed people experience.
Queen Meghan making me use Spotify again!
I’m about to dive into the transcript as I can’t listen to the actual podcast. If anyone else is in the same boat, they publish proper transcripts here: https://newsroom.spotify.com/media-kit/archetypes-podcast-transcripts/
Listening right now, so good! Meghan has the most soothing voice and I always want to hear Mariah. Feels like a nice mix of interview and relaxed discussion with real insight.
I’ve read some ‘constructive’ criticism of Meghan’s approach but think they’re missing the point here – meghan is not a journalist and this is not an interrogative podcast. I really like what she’s doing here because it feels authentic to her skills and experience!
Totally agree.
Yup! I’m an avid podcast listener, Meghan is good at it. I’ve never finished a podcast saying I want more, but I do with Archetypes. I’m hoping season 2 or her next podcast allows her the room to explore topics an episode generates.
I just wish this was on a different platform. I don’t have Spotify and don’t want it because they allow people like Joe Rogan to poison the well. I’m glad Meghan is having the success, I just won’t be part of it.
Do you use YouTube?
If you click the link that Kaiser posted you can listen to it on your mobile or laptop.
Thank you, I left Spotify at the same time as Neil Young and I’ve been torn about going back.
Apparently she beat out Joe Rogan, or so I’ve heard. So that should teach them a lesson on what to promote.
She’s beaten him out for the past week (they apparently update the charts daily?) so she’s killing it.
I could definitely listen to them talk about hair and race/colorism for like another hour. So, so good! Also the Pink Lotion talk brought me right back to my childhood lol!
I love loved it, Mariah n Mimi s conversation I was glued. I feel like The podcast is better this week not sure why but I felt the progress.
When they talked about the name of Mariah’s dog, all I could think about was Jan Moir using the word mutt against Meghan.
Yaaaaass! I peeped that too! Of course this was recorded before that, but I think Mariah intentionally named her dog Muttley and made it sound regal because she was probably called a mutt numerous time growing up by assholes like Jan Moir.
I don’t know how podcasts work, I wonder if they edited this after that article came out to specific include that part? Or if this whole thing was locked and loaded ages ago?
so many people don’t seem to realize how much “mutt” and “mongrel” get thrown at mixed people. it’s very pointed and intentional, just like the Moir quote. so I absolutely think Mariah named her dog Muttley because of it.
I enjoyed that , thanks Kaiser for posting it..Mariah will always be the one and only ms. Mariah Carey. Diva, and I absolutely love her for it. I am all for Meghan embracing her inner diva.
Just as with the podcast with Serena, I didn’t want it end! In some ways, this was a far better interview, but I give Meghan a pass on the Serena convo because they’re old friends and friends interrupt each other and finish each other’s thoughts and sentences all the time. Their ease with each other was obvious.
This conversation with Mariah was amazing! For the first time, I feel like I “get” Mariah, and I think I’d like to be friends. I got chills when I listened to her talk about her mother and childhood. Not to the extreme that she endured, but I went through similar things and I relate to her choice to “not do that” when we’re old enough to choose. I looove that she leans into her inner and outward diva. And I love the point that she and Meghan made that these terms can be reclaimed by the Serenas, Mariah’s and Meghans and lift all of us up.
I’d add, there is a running theme here — Meghan’s experience of being labeled as “ambitious,” “black,” “diva” when she started dating Harry was the first time she experienced those terms as a pejorative. This is heartbreaking. I expect this is the tack Larcombe, Wootton, et al. will seize onto for the bashing starting …. Right about now.
C-SHELL, already happening on the evening news on ITV! They are only playing that segment of the podcast!
These people are beyond ridiculous!!!
Wootton’s been tweeting “When Mariah Carey calls you a diva…” He’s irredeemable.
Yes!! I’m mixed race and it means being treated with suspicion by EVERYONE. So glad Meghan is talking about this.
Interesting-like a lot of people here, i also felt like I could have kept listening for at least another hour. That’s good news for the podcast. The time limitation leaves important topics seeming rushed, but not in a truncated, abrupt way. I liked it. And how Meghan laughed with Mariah’s use of the word “festive” was hilarious, as I was laughing too. I’ve shamelessly loved Mimi for ages and Meghan is making it easier for me to love her too. This podcast is a resounding success so far. Suck it, British Monarchy.
I loved the festive moment too. Mariah clearly understood the history of the word diva, having a mother who was an operatic star and diva, but also confessing that her own mother’s use of the word was confusing as well because it could sound like a dig. Mariah decided that for her, diva was going to mean unapologetic festive fun and she just goes for it in her home and how she dresses. It was great.
Loved this! I’ve been a Mariah fan since day one, so it was interesting listening to her talk more about her childhood, knew about the racism her family faced but hearing about her mum’s boyfriends was new.
Well done Meghan!
I’ve always liked Mariah but have grown to love her more and more. The huskiness of her voice and her humor. Just downloaded the audiobook that she narrates, the Meaning of Mariah. Listening to chapters of that will hold me over until the next archetypes episode.
Thanks for pointing out audiobook narrated by her; going to get it now! Have always had a ton of respect for her when everybody was ganging up on her for emotional breakdown. She just went and took care of herself!
I can’t wait to listen. I LOVE Meghan’s voice and I feel like she talks about important things. I really enjoyed the Serena episode, and I’m gonna listen to this one today while making dinner!
Meghan has such a natural talent and ease when she is speaking to others. You just feel like you are in the room as part of the conversation. I am so happy she walked away from that cult and is now able to share all the gifts she bears . Her gifts deserve a platform to be shared with the world as she is doing now. Loved both Pod Casts thus far. The caution noted when she interviewed her BFF Serena was because of their rich history as friends who know so much about each other lives and they did not wish to cross boundaries by exposing too much. Love hearing Meghan’s voice. Love her interaction with her guest and love the nuggets we learn from these Pod cast. Great job Meghan.
So wish Meghan supports would recognize and accept she has moved on and is living her best life and dreams with her family. Their interactions with the gutter rats on that island connects them to a larger platform.
Its never long enough up!! I wanted to hear more about their mixed girl hair woes, how Mariah has fun with being a Diva, Mariah’s drive etc.. Its sooo goood!!!!!!!
Great conversation with Mariah! Enjoyed every minute. It was nice to hear the bit from Leontyne Price as well.
While I liked the first episode, I loved this one. I think it was much more focused and I liked how Meghan and Mariah vibed. Serena and Meghan are obviously close friends, but I thought that was a disadvantage for the podcast because they had probably already talked about those themes before and it didn’t flow as well as Meghan and Mariah’s conversation.
Meghan’s voice continues to be excellent.
After all of the hissy fits from the usual suspects, I decided to download Spotify. I really enjoyed this episode and the shout outs to groundbreaking musical divas, esp Leontyne Price. The transcripts were error laden with many misspellings so I went ahead and listened instead. Both ladies were in their element and loved the hair exchange. I have 4C hair and very tender headed so I could totally relate. The quote from Halle Berry, both women feeling like they didn’t fit in anywhere when younger, and Meghan’s acknowledging being hatefully treated as just a Black woman by the BM despite being mixed race was heartfelt and revealing. Lol at Mariah mentioning her book (which I’m definitely going to buy now) and not mentioning Nick. I missed last weeks episode so will catch and listen weekly.
Love your comment. I’m so glad you pointed that out. I bet Nick was expecting to get air time and he didn’t even come up lol.
Tbh I wonder if Nick and his antics are why Mariah used exhausted and angry as two of the three words to describe herself today. The twins are 11 years old and just at the “right” age to be hearing and reading all about their father’s antics. Imagine being in middle school and having to deal with chatter about dad’s messiness. I wish them and Mariah well.
Yes! I’m glad Mariah didn’t mention him.
Lol I too will be buying her book after this. Markle sparkle! (but also Mimi really was amazing in the conversation)
I came away from this interview feeling like I finally got to know Mariah underneath her diva-ness. Now she seems so much more relatable.
Isn’t Ziwe supposed to be on the show? I feel like that’s gonna be a another very interesting interview.
Same. I have never particularly enjoyed Mariah Carey’s interviews, but she really became relatable, for the first time in my life, with this interview.
Haven’t listened to it yet but am excited to do so. Just came here to give Celebitchy herself credit – didn’t she predict on your podcast that the topic with Mariah would be “divas”?
I have been a fan of Mariah`s since 1999. I listened to the interview today and found it very refreshing and pleasant ( I must have read or watched at least hundreds Mariah interviews in my time). If you´re a fan, I recommend.
I haven’t listen to the podcast but I plan to read the transcript. The conversations on colorism is fascinating, so are the comments on Twitter. The usual suspects are trashing it. But I’m curious about any counter programming from KP. How are courtiers going to sell Kate as the future when she comes off as an intellectual lightweight? Kate could never carry off complex subject matter, especially globally.l
Hey Archewell Audio, if you read Celebitchy could we please have longer episodes please. 60 minutes minimum. Love the podcast. Thank you! 🎉💝
It’s really good. I’m already thinking of future guests I want her to talk to.
I signed on to Spotify, In antipation of meghans and harrys podcast. So glad I kept it. The serena, and now Mariah podcast have lifted my spirits, to not be ashamed of being ambitious, or having people dislike you for believing in yourself. Strange mostly women, are harder on each other, especially if they perceive another woman is more successful than them. I can relate to how they use diva in a negative way to describe the women they envy. Hope we can all learn from, these podcasts.
I loved Serena’s, but Mimi’s was amazing. She can be so extra, but that’s just who she is. Mariah amazes me how she survived and thrived, when she could have easily fallen into the same patterns she witnessed with her mother (though, I believe she did to a point with Motola).
These podcasts are giving so much black girl love.
I find it so hard to get on the Mariah train. There have always been so many people — like, real world types, not industry people— who have talked about how horribly rude and awful she acts towards them. And not in a “please don’t photograph me coming out if the bathroom stall” way, but in the “if any employees look me in the eye, you’ll be fired” way.
The tender headed comments is what I dealt with as a child-my hair was very thick and got tender scalp after my mom or the hairdresser did my hair-hairdresser always told my mom I held a bad head-I was tender headed after she got through washing and combing out-PLease it hurt.
I thoroughly enjoyed this conversation. Mariah is funny and insightful. Her speaking voice is deeper than I thought. The conversation about racial ambiguity and hair was good. I know some people didn’t like it but it got a lot of people talking and some good conversations. The part about feeling trapped in her 1st marriage was so interesting.Also, her saying she has always been ambitious and being so matter of fact about it. It was interesting how squeamish Meghan was to be called a diva and how she’s not quite there yet. Mariah meanwhile owns it unapologetically. The Amanda Seales segment was a good intro to the podcast. So many good insights, and opera as well! The conversation had me smiling the whole time.