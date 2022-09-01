Scobie: The palace tried to ‘muzzle’ Princess Diana, who was their ‘biggest threat’

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week was timed perfectly for the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Scobie wasn’t a royal reporter during Diana’s tabloid reign (he’s 41?) but he is in a good position to examine the monarchy’s attempts to rebrand itself post-Diana, and remarkably, post-Sussexit. If you need proof that very little has changed in the House of Windsor, you need look no further than the entire Sussex saga, which was mismanaged by the palaces from the word go. Perhaps the root of it goes back even further, when the Windsors mishandled their reactions to Diana’s death and used her two sons as human deflection shields. Scobie brings some receipts, including Diana’s own words about how cruelly she was treated, and notes something very real but rarely acknowledged: the Windsors were doing the most to muzzle Diana post-divorce. Some highlights:
The monarchy dreads the anniversary of Diana’s death: Though Diana’s humanitarian work and public service are universally celebrated, it is her personal life that some within the palace still want to forget; an annual reminder of the institution’s indifference and out-of-touch practices during the most difficult and tortured days of her life. As Diana claimed after her separation from Prince Charles, it was members of the same Royal Household that attempted to curtail the very role we celebrate today. Charitable visits abroad were blocked, private letters intercepted and cruel attacks in the press were encouraged. She was the Royal Family’s biggest threat – one that needed to be muzzled.
The Windsors still profit from Diana: Of course, you wouldn’t catch a whiff of this stained history if you stepped into one of the many Diana-centred exhibitions held at royal palaces (or their official gift shops, which still carry memorabilia in her name for profit). Her pain may be ignored, but a slice of the love and adoration she still receives will always be nice (even better with a little revenue). After all, the late princess is why so many people around the world are interested in the Royal Family in the first place.
Sanitized history: In the royal bubble, the memory of Diana’s life has been edited and perfectly curated to suit the Firm. Any evidence of the grim reality of her royal existence or the mistakes made that lead to her tragic end are impossible to find. “Sanitised history, if you will,” a former aide tells me. “To the institution, Diana will always be remembered in a way that is safe for them – a safe distance kept from everything else. It’s why you never see Charles acknowledge the anniversary of her death. Quite simply, they can’t afford to remind people of his role in her pain.”
Netflix’s The Crown: When Netflix released The Crown’s fourth season, it prompted an orchestrated effort by palace aides and royal-adjacent media outlets to call into question the historical drama’s depiction of the past. A show once adored by family members (a “brilliant bit of PR” for the Firm, an aide remarked to me in 2015) had become the enemy after Diana’s narrative entered the storyline.
Clarence House has no chill about ‘The Crown’: In just over eight weeks, the series’ fifth instalment will be released, with episodes focusing heavily on Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana’s suffering. To say that staff at Clarence House are concerned about its negative impact on the future king’s popularity is an understatement (things got so bad during the previous season that they had to temporarily shut down the ability to comment on their Instagram account).
Things haven’t changed that much for the Windsors post-Diana: The poor management of Prince Andrew’s sordid scandals and the Sussexes’ warnings of institutional cruelty and racism show that many post-Diana lessons have yet to be learned. In many ways, the House of Windsor has still yet to properly handle the crisis or the challenge of a modern woman within their quarters.
Diana’s own words: “I have been battered, bruised and abused mentally by a system for 15 years now, but I feel no resentment . . . I am strong inside and maybe that is a problem for my enemies,” Diana wrote in a letter 10 months before her death. “Thank you Charles for putting me through such hell and for giving me the opportunity to learn from the cruel things you have done to me.” No messenger to accuse of twisting her quotes, no BBC journalist to blame for her “paranoia”, this is just Diana in her own words. And it’s those words that, even today, the Royal Family can’t escape or truly erase.
She won’t go quietly: “She won’t go quietly, that’s the problem,” Diana once said of the palace’s problem with her. “I’ll fight to the end, because I believe that I have a role to fulfil.”
“Charitable visits abroad were blocked, private letters intercepted and cruel attacks in the press were encouraged. She was the Royal Family’s biggest threat – one that needed to be muzzled.” When the royalists talk about Diana’s post-divorce life these days, they’re encouraged to talk about how she was so fulfilled with her charity work and how everything was going swimmingly and the monarchy embraced her. No – they saw her as an even bigger problem, and they were doing everything they could to take her down. It was still open tabloid warfare. The “sanitized history” thing is interesting because it absolutely feels like William has been spoon-fed Charles’s version of Diana and that’s that. Harry definitely seems like he’s in the middle of questioning nearly every part of the sanitized history he was spoon-fed.
And that’s exactly what they wanted to do to the Sussex’s. They tried to block and stonewall Meghan but she often went around them and used her own connections to get her projects done. That drove them INSANE. And they continue to froth at the mouth that they can’t vet, block or control anything the Sussex’s do.
Agree. Rejecting the half in half out model was the worst mistake the RF made. We need to brace ourselves for more craziness as the press tries to co opt outrage from every continent against the Sussexes.
I feel that Harry’s quest for the truth, while it will be incredibly painful, will ultimately set him free.
Harla, it appears it already has! He’s free to live his own life on his terms
I know we say this every week, but his Yahoo articles are so good and on point.
Not only is the Crown reminding people of what actually happened (and yes its fictionalized, but its not THAT fictionalized, you know?) but of course we have the Sussexes out there, telling the world that its STILL happening. Of course the difference is that for Meghan, her husband and his mistress weren’t the issue, it was the institution itself. Along those lines, I think many have (not intentionally) bought into the PR about Camilla being Charles one true love (because people can forgive him if they buy into the whole thwarted love story, those two were destined to be together but kept apart, they didnt want to hurt Diana but had no choice!), and by doing that it was easy for years to pretend that the FIRM didnt hurt diana. the institution didnt hurt diana. It was just some tragic story about thwarted first love.
What i think the Crown and movies like Spencer etc are reminding people is that it wasn’t just about Charles’ affairs. the whole royal institution was incredibly toxic for Diana, like it was for Meghan.
anyway the other thing this makes me think about is how the palace assumed they would be able to control the Sussexes like they were trying to control Diana. charitable visits abroad blocked, letters intercepted, negative press encouraged…..they can’t do the first two but you know they would if they could (and for the first one, the royals probably thought they had more influence than they actually do and that people wouldn’t want to associate with the Sussexes bc of their relationship with the royals.) Congressional delegations say hi.
I doubt doubt Charles wanted to marry Camilla to be the mother of his heirs he told dimbleby he did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her Charles had many other women in his life and had several serious relationships I never bought into the great love spin
LOL Tessa, we all know you never bought into the spin 🤣🤣
Yes indeed I am cynical about all royal spin
I too enjoy Omids weekly articles as he clearly has an eye and a feeling of the beat within the BRF as well as the clear and constant disasters that they continue to repeat. His clear message of what the institution refuses to have learnt from Diana are again being played out against Meghan. They have all suffered due to their own refusal to embrace the 21st century.
As you mention @ Becks1, it’s blaring obvious that Charles had many women at his disposal none of whom were his optimum choice of a bride. Charles was only forced to wed when PP demanded he do so, and he chose a young, impressional virgin that met the criteria of his parents demands. As you mention @ Tessa, Charles only kept Cowmilla in his life after his marriage as he had her support and was an ally in his efforts to destroy, and undermine Diana. Charles wasn’t man enough to embrace her popularity, he was too infantile and grew to resent Diana. Camilla was never his “true love” as Charles mostly only cares about himself. It’s wasn’t until he was in his 50’s that he decided that Camilla should be his confidant and wife.
We are seeing the same playbook that the BRF used on Diana with Meghan, yet Meghan has the support and love of Harry which Diana never had.
Agreed Becks. I also think the BRF genuinely had no idea that Diana would still haunt them 25 years after her death. They really are a short sighted and arrogant bunch, aren’t they?
There are tapes from her Angola visit where someone relays to her what the press at home is saying about the visit, about her. They were losing their shit back then too. The press has – in the past 25 years – also loved to point the fingers at the Firm when it comes to her treatment. So has her brother, who refused to let her stay at the family estate. She really had very few choices at the time, so she chose Dodi and his massive security aparatus. Who wouldn’t?
Before her death, she wasn’t treated well by either side of her family.
I think The Crown is going to be so very entertaining. I have the highest hopes for Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana and the meltdown around the release will be epic. Let them sweat, I say.
Her brother was and still is insufferable @ Emmi. He seems to use Diana for his own personal reasons just as well as those RR’s and particularly those with the likes of Tina Brown as well.
I will enjoy the meltdowns on Salty Island as the new season of The Crown comes to play its next season. The meltdowns of Charles will be especially delicious as he will be squirming in his seat as the season unfolds. The RR’s, at the behest of Charles, will be slamming away on their keyboards to attack Netflix.
It’s quite comical that the Monarchy feel entitled to be the only ones that should have full control over the narrative of the disastrous actions of BRF. We see that their ability to whitewash history is quite jarring for them as they have lost all control.
Another day and another set of anger driven dribble and delusions on Salty Island.
Her brother Charles is shady AF. He’s trying to stop her panorama interview also, and he makes money off of Diana by charging tourists to visit Althorp. Nobody would be interested in Althorp if Diana wasn’t buried there.
Yeah, this. Diana’s burial at Althorp was a giant boon for Charles Spencer.
It’s surreal. And chilling. As I read his article, I would be thinking he’s writing about the Sussexes’ experience, or conveying their words, but it was Diana. And vice versa. The parallels aren’t really parallel, they’re running in the **same** tracks. Diana’s not here to keep her true history straight, but thanks to Andrew Morton and Panorama, her words still resonate no matter how much sanitizing and curating Charles and The Firm do. I wish Harry and Meghan long, full, happy lives that can’t be spun by those vile people into some pro-monarchy fairy tale. It’s heartbreaking that they’re PROFITING off her — you just know the Diana memorabilia are the hottest sellers in the freaking palace gift shops.
Scobie is on FIRE, and I look forward to his weekly posts almost as much as I do Archetypes. A fresh dose of reality in a morass of garbage and bullshit.
I think Scobie gave them a fair burn over profiting off her name.
The profiting off of her in gift shops was something I hadn’t really thought about before and it really gave me chills.
@ Jais, I didn’t know that they were selling Diana memorabilia in the gift shops in BP. That’s truly vile considering the manner in which they treated her. They lived to destroy her and her royal and post royal life and yet they take no issue with profiting off of her. It’s quite disgusting and is further proof that they have no morals nor ethics to speak of.
There’s a scene in The Princess (which uses all archival press footage) where the royals are at a hunt enjoying themselves immensely while the dogs pursue a rabbit and ultimately tear it apart before their eyes. That’s exactly what the royals did to Diana, abusing and pursuing her for their own gain and ultimately reveling in her destruction. If they had any decency the proceeds from her merch sales would go in full to her charities, but why would they do that when chuck needs another bag of money? Utterly soulless.
If Diana had survived, the Royal Family would not have.
The Royal Family with the help of the press are trying to do the same thing to Harry and Meghan.
I think this tweet sums up what Diana faced then (and Meghan now)
“Today is the 25th anniversary of the greatest apology in the history of journalism.”
The attached image is an apology statement from the National Enquirer for a front page printed and distributed on the morning of her death “Diana goes sex mad”. It was replaced with one that read “Farewell to the Princess we all loved”
https://twitter.com/JohnBarnesUK/status/1564953688183083008
If Harry didn’t see how his mother was treated by the monarchy, he knows now. He said during the Oprah interview how he couldn’t believe his mom went through all this alone and that he was glad he and Meghan had each other. The monarchy worked against them when they were there and are still trying to hinder their work. There was a big blow up just before Harry lost his military titles and one of the retired generals did a press thing stating Harry no longer cares about the Royal Marines because he won’t even respond to his letter. It turned out that Harry never got the letter because the general had sent it to KP and it was not forwarded on. Bet there were many more instances like this that never hit the papers. The monarchy only has one playbook and it is tired. Luckily, Harry and Meghan have built connections throughout their lives and these connections, along with their individual strengths and skills are helping them build fulfilling lives outside of the monarchy’s reach.
Mmmm hmmm. I feel like it’s been a slow motion awakening since he met Meghan. He most certainly is questioning EVERYTHING he was told by his family and The Firm the past 20 years.
If the story about him going to Diana’s old friends to learn more about her is true, he’s probably asking them a wide range of questions to get a better picture of her time with the family.
@ kyliegirl, so it seems to be the same playbook of Diana being repeated onto Harry, and Meghan. They are all an insufferable bunch….
@ Snuffles, I think that Harry reaching out to those that were close to his Mum and those who were her confidants are quite eye opening for him. It’s lovely that he refuses to rely on what he has been told for so many decades. Harry is willing to understand and learn about his Mum whereas Bullyiam is willing to be the messenger of the likes of his father to silence and feed into their campaign of Diana being paranoid and refusing Diana’s truth.
Bravo to Harry and shame should be plastered across Bullyiams ugly face and character.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Women are not to have a voice in the monarchy. That’s abundantly clear. The Queen wasn’t supposed to because she wasn’t supposed to be queen. It’s a deeply racist, misogynist, outdated institution, stifling for human beings and deadly for the spirits of independent, intelligent women. That’s why Charles preyed on a young girl and groomed her to be his bride, thinking he could control her and that she’d stay in the background, barefoot and pregnant and silent. That’s not the world women are fighting for anymore. The monarchy had better wake up about that real soon or it will implode, or women will tear it down. See what’s happening in the US? Women are over white male BULLSH*T.
No lessons learnt . They keep creating faux outrage on anything Meghan and Harry. Remember the criticism when Meghan edited Vogue mag.
The British royal family as we know it will be gone in 15 years. I highly doubt that William will be a monarch in the same way his grandmother or father will have been. I think the entire house of cards is going to fall apart within 2-3 years of the queen’s death. They are too stupid and living in the past to realize that they’ve been coasting on good will for the Queen for the past decade and that the people that grew up with her are long dead.
I agree with you on the coasting part. They are going to have to show their value to a hostile public experiencing economic hardship and the challenges of Brexit. Good feelings for the queen are one thing–she’s been a ubiquitous presence in the lives of more than 85% of Brits alive. But will the public stand for spending money to support the likes of Andrew? Charles and Camilla? All the hate directed toward Meghan doesn’t change the fact that the royals are wallowing in complacency exactly at the time when they need to be reaching out to the public and showing their value. We Hate Meghan isn’t a brand message. neither is: We Deserve This.
I don’t know if they’ll disappear, as so much of the entire political institution would be affected. The UK would probably have to write an actual constitution, which would be a challenge, and then there’s all the properties and holdings of the RF both inside and outside the UK. What of the House of Lords and aristocracy? My guess is that the monarchy will remain, due to inertia and the fact that the country is so divided. But it can be reduced/diminished much, much more than it has been.
Well said @ KitKat!!! Bullyiams reign will be nothing compared to his father yet alone QEII. The generations as well as the CW countries will start to drop as soon as QEII passes and increase as Charles becomes king. In addition, Charles has shown himself to be inept already, with his stance on CW where a majority are of black/brown counties. Though I believe it would be very difficult for Canada to sever its ties with the Monarchy.
@ Ianne, true that they refuse to acknowledge the severe hardships that Brits/U.K. are enduring. The amount of rage and fury that Bullyiam and Unable is further proof as to how utterly tone deaf they are. Luckily Bullyiam thinks that he will be able to coast into his future as king and will be beloved as his grandmother is/has been for 70 years. IF the Monarchy survives Charles, George had better endear himself to a life of self sufficiency. Bullyiam will certainly implode the Monarchy, all due to his own incompetence and unwillingness as he refuses to work/learn at all.
I recognize the look on Charles face in these photos in many images of William and Kate. The only difference is unlike Diana who did not hide her unhappiness, Kate overcompensates by always wearing a manic grin to counter Williams expression of apathy (and sometimes clenched simmering rage).
This is the line that’s going to set off the rota:
“After all, the late princess is why so many people around the world are interested in the Royal Family in the first place.”
This is the truth that the they can never admit, but it’s more true than ever. Outside of the U.K., it’s been Diana ( and now, Meghan) that brings interest to the royals, not the other way around. Facts.
As much as the rota screeches about her being nothing but a “c-list actress” or “influencer” or “nobody” who we would care about except for the royal connection, yet they have no choice but to invoke Meghan’s name to get clicks for all of their royal stories.
I expect this will become even clearer when Will ventures abroad, because the American media is not going to care about his feelings. They are going to ask what viewers really want to know, and he had better have some answers prepared.
Diana was treated horribly by the press for being in a interracial relationship the press has Conveniently forgot their parts in harassment and abuse toward her . The palace with the help of the press has spend the past 25 trying to rewrite Diana Narrative and her story trying to silence her word like they did when she alive William has helped the palace and the people who abuse his mother every step of the way . William even called his own mother paranoid and her words shouldn’t not be treated as truthful just because she was paranoid . The royalist has taken his word as truth because his Diana son meanwhile the palace and press are 25 years later trying to re written gaslighting the public into thinking that Meghan and especially Harry are fragile people who lying about the experiences within the firm . Instead of the royal Examining the invisible contract with the press In the years since Diana they have gone all in with them using them as a lethal weapon to destroy anyone who the deemed as threat to their existence. What Meghan said In her cut interview about just them existed is causes grief for the palace was compelled right that why the royal reporters has spent this past week going crazy because what Meghan said was right .