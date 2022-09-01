A clarifying moisturizer, a car seat protector and the bestselling serum



From CB: I bought this wheelbarrow to pick up sticks and weeds around my new house. It is so light and easy to maneuver and it was easy to put together. I also repurchased this Sawyer bug spray with picaridin, which is the best buy spray I’ve found. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A clarifying moisturizer with prebiotics



From CB: Clear Collective moisturizer by trusted brand Mighty Patch is fragrance free, suitable for all skin types and is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Glycolic Acid and fruit extracts. It has over 1,100 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s lightweight but hydrating and doesn’t make them break out like other moisturizers. It’s also said to be safe for sensitive skin. “I used this moisturizer before bed and the next day my skin was glowing! I consider my skin to be normal but I break out pretty easily with certain moisturizers but this one is perfect for my skin! It’s a very silky wet texture but it absorbs perfectly and leaves the skin feeling so moisturized.” “One of the best moisturizers i’ve used! It has a nice texture, its fragrance free, and very light weight after a few minutes.”

An eyebrow gel for tamer, natural-looking brows



From CB: If you’re like me you probably fill your brows but leave out the last step of applying eyebrow gel for a finishing touch. Control Freak eyebrow gel by NYX is so affordable at just $5.69. It sets your eyebrows in place without being flaky or crusty. You can use it on filled brows or on natural brows for a fuller look. This has over 31,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers like how well it holds and say it’s comparable to more expensive brands. “As I was getting ready to order a few Anastasia brow gels during the Sephora sale I somehow came across this product and read the reviews. I was highly doubtful it could compare in any way… I ordered anyway just to try it. I’m so glad I did as it will save hundreds of dollars long term.” “This holds my brows up even in the summer heat and sweat. It doesn’t flake or give white residue either.”

A lovely two tone cotton rope storage basket in colors to match your decor



From CB: This cotton rope storage basket comes in five different two tone color options. There’s a large version that is 14.2 inches high by 15 inches wide for $26 or you can get two 11 inch baskets for $33. These are great for storing blankets, toys, pet items and more. They have over 5,600 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they hold their shape and are so pretty in their homes. “Loved the sturdiness of this basket and the color. I used it to store all my swimsuits and cover ups in it for the summer . It is cute and added to my decor in my bedroom and freed up space in my dresser.” “Super cute basket! Stands up well and very sturdy. I have one for dog toys and our big pups knock it over at least once a day to grab toys and it shows no signs of coming apart yet. Great quality especially for the price!”

The most popular vitamin C serum for clearer, smoother skin



From Hecate: We mentioned TruSkin Tea Tree Oil before. This is their vitamin C serum with hydraulic acid and it’s highly recommended. And by highly, I mean with over 110,000 reviews on Amazon. TruSkin is one of their small shop businesses and the formula is plant-based with no added fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, or GMOs. Plus it’s cruelty free, guaranteed by the manufacturer and only $19 a bottle. All of that has earned it 4.3 stars from ReviewMeta. Customers say it works on all types of skin, “I have really sensitive skin and acne prone. This has NOT caused any acne or irritation.” And that it does what it says it’s going to do, “I was really hopeful that it would help get rid of some of my redness and under eye bags, and in a weeks time it’s almost resolved both!”

Car seat protectors with pockets for storage



From Hecate: When my kids were little, they destroyed car seats. It was like they had a mission or something. And they aren’t worlds better now, if I’m being honest. Add them with the dogs and seat protectors seem like a good investment. These ones actually look nice, too. They have pockets at the bottom that come in handy, especially if you have younger kids. They don’t make enough pockets for toddlers. These PVC leather protectors have rubber backs and hooks to keep the seat from slipping. And they come with a lifetime guarantee. They’re available in five color options and are compatible with car seats and boosters. Plus, Lusso Gear is another small business. They have 4.8 stars from over 21,000 reviews and an A on Fakespot. People who bought them noted the difference they made, “I went for my first backseat cleaning after installing this cover and not only found dirt and crumbs, but a could fruit purée spills the cover had caught from the youngster.” And how well they work with car seating, “The design is perfect for a captain’s chair, which is where I have it now. I imagine it would work perfectly in any bench seat as well.”

Folders to help organize important papers



From Hecate: I’m amazed every year how hard it is to find school supplies. We wait until we get the lists from the teachers and the stores are out of supplies by the time we shop them. I went to three trying to find spiral notebooks. I ended up ordering them but made a few substitutes using folders and loose leaf papers ito hold them over. It occurred to me that these were reusable. So I found these folders with writable tabs on them. They have pockets that the notebooks don’t and a clear pocket for notes and index cards. And you can put only as much paper as you need. Outside of school, I have several uses for these to clean my office up. As much as I’ve tried to go paperless, there’s always some kind of paper and this fits all of them, especially for my tax stuff. They come five to a pack for $12 (or $18 if you want the designer colors). Over 2,800 customers gave them 4.8 stars and they got an A on Fakespot. Customers agree they are less wasteful, “Very, very, very satisfied in the quality of this product. Reduces waste with multi-use feature of this product.” And they hold up well, to, which is important because I’m pretty hard on office supplies, “They have been using them for almost 2 months and they still look brand new.”

Personal pepper spray for added protection



From Hecate: So I actually had a little scare the other day during my walk and realized I needed something to protect myself. I have a spot right outside my garage I can hang a pepper spray so I can grab it before I go for my walk in the morning. I don’t need it all the time, but now that school is back, I go very early and it’s pretty dark. So I think I’m going to get this and get the training so I have that peace of mind. These compact canisters are maximum strength with safeties so they won’t go off accidentally. A two pack costs $19 and comes in seven different colors. They’re only 3.75 x 1.25 x 1.25, so they fit perfectly in your hand but they have a 12 range of spray. And almost 1,000 reviews gave them 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers said they love the safeties to keep it from spraying, “You slip your fingers under the top part that prevent accident spraying. Its easy carry too!” And professionals recommend it, “This is a perfect self defense asset.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.