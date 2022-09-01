Rob Schneider: SNL was ‘over’ in 2016 when Kate McKinnon sang ‘Hallelujah’

I saw Rob Schneider’s name trending on Twitter the other day and I was like “huh, that’s weird” and I forgot about it completely until now. Schneider’s career was being the guy no one cared about on Saturday Night Live, then he parlayed that into being friends with Adam Sandler and Sandler kept giving him work. That’s it. That’s the extent of Schneider’s career. I hope Sandler loses his phone number now because Schneider is full-blown MAGA/Glenn Beck-adjacent QAnon. Schneider sat down for an interview with Glenn Beck and he actually said this sh-t:
On the Glenn Beck Podcast, @RobSchneider tells me why he's "ABSOLUTELY" willing to lose it all for what he believes: "I DON'T CARE about my career anymore. I care about my children and the country they're going to live in." pic.twitter.com/8O3QJT24n3
— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 30, 2022
He thinks he’s going to lose his career because of his fascist politics? He’s probably right, actually. Then again, it’s not like he ever had much of a career anyway. The past twenty years, his career has just been a series of pity-hires from Sandler. Oh, but don’t forget that Schneider is really disgusting about Kate McKinnon and the 2016 election:
Actor Rob Schneider knew when “Saturday Night Live” was “over.” The “SNL” alum, who kickstarted his career as a writer on the show in 1989, said Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton was the demise of the hit sketch show.
The 58-year-old, who later joined as a cast member between 1990 and 1994, slammed the show’s infamous post-2016 election cold open.
“I hate to crap on my own show,” the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star said on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” Saturday. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not exactly the most likable person in the room. And then when Kate McKinnon went out there on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the cold opening and all that, and she started dressed as Hillary Clinton, and she started playing ‘Hallelujah.’ I literally prayed, ‘Please have a joke at the end. Don’t do this. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back,’” Schneider added.
McKinnon’s performance of Leonard Cohen’s hit song has been viewed more than 13 million times on the show’s official YouTube page.
Yeah, because that’s how everyone felt after Trump lost the popular vote but was somehow still installed as president: where are the jokes, bitches shouldn’t be sad about Trump, it’s all a gas, it’s all so much fun! He’s mad that SNL read the mood of the country!
Republicans have the worst “celebrities”.
Only old has-beens are willing to out themselves as fascist racists.
Sandler is a Republican. That whole clique is, including Kevin James.
LOL. Rob as Schneider saying he’s willing to sacrifice his career is like Jada saying she will not accept next year’s Oscar for best actress!
I can’t watch that recording. I sobbed so hard the first time. It hurts even thinking about it. SNL did something really powerful. Making copies can stfu.
When SNL does something serious I feel they do it very well. They really captured the mood after that election.
@Bettyrose “I sobbed so hard the first time.”. SAME!!! Oh that was such a shocking, horrible, surreal time. I remember going to Target the day after the election in 2016 and it was eerily quiet and everyone had a deer in headlights look and no one said a word. What could you say? It was a feeling of utter despair. *shudder*
Useless, unfunny waste of air. Nobody wants to hear what you think Rob.
It was also a memorial to Cohen who died that same week.
This was deeply touching and probably my favorite SNL moment ever – I was crying at the end of it.
That it bothered Schneider makes me love it all the more.
And he pretty much abandoned Elle King when she was a baby so his concerns for his children are laughable
Ooh yes, that brings a lot back! I went offline for three days after the election and when I finally checked the news on the train home from London the first thing I saw was that Leonard Cohen had died. UGH.
“And he pretty much abandoned Elle King when she was a baby so his concerns for his children are laughable”
yeah, I was going to make that same point. he’s worried about his kids…meanwhile are any of them even talking to him? Elle King wants NO association with him.
dude had one marginally funny bit on SNL – the copy guy. and that grew old REALLY QUICKLY. even the “you put your weed in there” skit was kind of lame.
I’m fascinated by the fact that these republicans really think they’re “saving” the country by leaning into the most fascist things. How is restricting everyone but people who look like them a good thing?
Particularly when you consider how most of them look. Can you imagine a world filled with nothing but clones of Drumpf and his offspring, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rudy Guiliani? The best thing I can say is that race of people would die out in fairly short order.
I didn’t get the political aspect at all. I thought it was a lovely ( and well done) Leonard Cohen tribute.
Same! I’ve watched that clip half a dozen times since it aired and I just now noticed that McKinnon is dressed as Hillary, like that really wasn’t the point of her performance, it was a gorgeous tribute to Leonard Cohen. She wasn’t in character as Hillary, she was just still wearing the costume from the skit.
And yet the show has had some hilarious skits since then that millions continue to watch. Meanwhile Rob uh… Rob will always have Hot Chicks I suppose.
Elle King’s absentee father
It’s wild to me, though how that song keeps getting used in these ways when it’s primarily about sex – particularly about Jews (specifically him and his ex), sex, and questioning everything. He wrote it at a really low point in his life and career.
Yes. It’s another example of how so many people have made that song mean anything they like. It’s astonishing.
A beautiful profound moment. Rob Schneider can kick rocks.
Rob Schneider, kick rocks! “You can do it all night long.”
Hey, Rob Schneider, for this to destroy your career, you would have to actually have one. Seriously, when was the last time even Adam Sandler hired him?
The entire visual is hilarious. Glenn Beck (a loser in his own MAGA right) and Rob Schneider sitting together, attempting to sound serious in a deep conversation about their ‘Merica.
They are both washed up losers and Rob is fooling himself if he thinks anyone thinks of him at all.
Once again I get enlightened by reading Celebitchy. I had no clue that Rob became a full blown MAGA moron and I used to like him until this very minute. What is it with this C-D listers embracing the fascist Republican party and Donald Trump? So Rob is the latest addition to my shit list: Scott Baio, Chris Pratt, Dennis Quaid, Susan Sarandon, Clint Eastwood, Roseanne Barr, Antonio Sabato Jr., James Wood, Kirstie Alley and the others. UGH.
Nitpicking, and your point still stands, but Clint Eastwood is def above C-D list.
And Rob Schneider was over in 1992 after somehow snagging a spot in Home Alone 2.
I met him at an airport about 8 years ago. Being a huge SNL fan, I went up to him…his skin literally appeared gray/yellow – he looked so unwell. He ranted about being anti vax to me and I extricated myself from the situation…my husband still laughs about it. But I have never seen that skin tone in a living person- and I used to be an ICU nurse
Also former ICU RN here, and I know exactly what you mean. Mostly I just see ashen-gray skinned people and wonder if they have severe cardiac disease or cancer, but if he looked jaundiced also…yikes.
Washed -up. jealous has-been says what?
The “making copies” guy is going to judge when SNL was good???? Mr Deuce Bigelow?
“I’m not giving up, and neither should you”
Wow.- I never saw that. And this can be interpreted any way- its what you feel when a country takes someone unpopular and places them in office anyway, and this can happy to any party. It’s wrong when its a republican or a democrat.
Most MAGAs are so intent on “others losing” and “them defeating everyone else” that they don’t even see this basic truth anymore.