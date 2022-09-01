“Julianne Moore wore the worst Alaia dress of all time in Venice” links
  • September 01, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Julianne Moore’s Alaia dress is so bad! She wore this to the pre-Venice Film Festival dinner for the Cinecitta. [Tom & Lorenzo]
More photos from the pre-Venice Film Festival dinner. [RCFA]
Robert Rodriguez recreates a cute photo with his son. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister had sh-t to say about Chris Rock. [Dlisted]
Timothee Chalamet has arrived in Venice! [LaineyGossip]
Recap of House of the Dragon Ep. 2. [Pajiba]
Celebrities are coming out for the US Open! [JustJared]
I love this look on Tessa Thompson. [GFY]
Photos from the Princess Diana memorials around the world. [Buzzfeed]
The Obamas will finally get to unveil their official portraits in Dark Brandon’s White House! (Trump refused to invite the Obamas back during his administration.)[Towleroad]
Vanessa Hudgens said Yee Haw Rights! [Egotastic]
Blind item about a diva who sometimes forgets where she lives. [Gawker]

22 Responses to ““Julianne Moore wore the worst Alaia dress of all time in Venice” links”

  1. Joan says:
    September 1, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Yep, that’s pretty bad!

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    September 1, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    I get that celebs have various contractual obligations and this is a part of their job but come on, how do you see yourself in the mirror and agree to walk out of your hotel room wearing that. It’s ugly AND unflattering.

    Reply
    • Green girl says:
      September 1, 2022 at 2:49 pm

      I would cry in her shoes. But maybe something better is in the works!

      Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      September 1, 2022 at 6:05 pm

      I’d hate to waste excellent Italian espresso or wine, but would absolutely stage a messy beverage “accident” if someone tried to get me to appear in public in that !

      Reply
  3. shanaynay says:
    September 1, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Yeah, that’s just awful!!

    Reply
  4. Coco says:
    September 1, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    She was just looking so pretty in that other dress in today’s post , how do you go from that to this.

    Dose she have multiple stylist? because I can’t believe the same person who picked out the Valentino dress pick this one out.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    I actually shrieked when I saw that photo. All the money in the world, all the access to great fashion, and she wore this monstrosity.

    It looks like the designer stitched Mickey Mouse ears to a Halloween tablecloth and said, “voila!”

    Reply
  6. Twin Falls says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Maybe it looks better in person but that is the most unflattering top on a dress I think I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  7. NotSoSocialB says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Why does she get it wrong so often??

    Reply
    • paintergal says:
      September 1, 2022 at 4:58 pm

      She probably just has no real interest. I am not a fashion gal so I get it wrong 9 times out of 10. However I think this was probably a contracted decision.

      Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    DAYum.

    Reply
  9. guilty pleasures says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    Seriously, how can anyone not know when something is so obviously terrible on every level. I went in yesterday to try on the mother of the bride dress I’d ordered- it was HORRIBLE!!!
    Hard pivot to something else, and I found something more perfect than what I had originally chosen. Wedding is next weekend!!

    Reply
  10. EKeane says:
    September 1, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    Julianne Moore is so beautiful, this dress is tragic.

    Reply
  11. Asking for a Friend says:
    September 1, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    A sad boob clown sack! Tragique!

    Reply
  12. SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
    September 1, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    Oh dear. She was so gorgeous until I scrolled down, and it looked like she was being swallowed by an enormous poisonous toad.

    Reply
  13. SomeChick says:
    September 1, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    any guesses on that (hilarious) blind item?

    SJP was the first to pop into my head, but who knows?! there are a lot of divas in NYC

    Reply
  14. SnoodleDumpling says:
    September 1, 2022 at 4:39 pm

    Yikes. That nineteen-teens ‘cocoon’ silhouette never did anybody any favors, really, particularly paired with a super-raised waist. Like, it looks like it might be an early maternity dress. Just, yikes.

    Reply
  15. JackieJacks says:
    September 1, 2022 at 8:19 pm

    Everytime I see the brand Alaia I always remember the Clueless scene where Cher gets mugged in the parking lot – THIS IS AN ALAIA!!!!

    Reply

