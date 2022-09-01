“Julianne Moore wore the worst Alaia dress of all time in Venice” links

Julianne Moore’s Alaia dress is so bad! She wore this to the pre-Venice Film Festival dinner for the Cinecitta. [Tom & Lorenzo]

More photos from the pre-Venice Film Festival dinner. [RCFA]

Robert Rodriguez recreates a cute photo with his son. [Seriously OMG]

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister had sh-t to say about Chris Rock. [Dlisted]

Timothee Chalamet has arrived in Venice! [LaineyGossip]

Recap of House of the Dragon Ep. 2. [Pajiba]

Celebrities are coming out for the US Open! [JustJared]

I love this look on Tessa Thompson. [GFY]

Photos from the Princess Diana memorials around the world. [Buzzfeed]

The Obamas will finally get to unveil their official portraits in Dark Brandon’s White House! (Trump refused to invite the Obamas back during his administration.)[Towleroad]

Vanessa Hudgens said Yee Haw Rights! [Egotastic]

Blind item about a diva who sometimes forgets where she lives. [Gawker]

Embed from Getty Images