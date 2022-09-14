The Sussexes joined the Windsors at Buckingham Palace for a private viewing

Last night, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made it to London. She went straight to Buckingham Palace, where the Windsors gathered for a private viewing and their private goodbyes. There was some kind of family reception, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited. It was for all of QEII’s children and grandchildren. There were photos of Harry and Meghan arriving at the Palace, and a photo of them walking down the stairs behind King Charles III. All wore mourning black. (I’m including the pics at the end of the post.)
Later today – in what will probably be around 9-10 am on the East Coast – the Sussexes will again join the Windsors for the London procession to Westminster Hall. Prince Harry will walk in the procession with his brother, his uncles, his aunt Anne, Anne’s husband Tim Laurence, the Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips and the Duke of Gloucester. Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel to Westminster Hall via car. Hopefully not the same car, fingers crossed.
I suppose it’s a big deal that Harry is walking in the London procession, but I think the plan is generally the same as Prince Philip’s funeral. Harry was part of the procession there too, and even if Philip had passed away in non-pandemic times, I’m sure Harry would have been asked to do it at a London funeral too.
Once at Westminster, the Windsors will sit through a brief twenty-minute service. Then at 5 pm, QEII is officially lying in state and I believe the public can begin to visit.
I just had to google whether the public will see the queen’s corpse
Will they? I was just wondering that myself.
Yes. Free entry to public for 4 days I believe but been told to expect 6-12 hour waits and a 3 mile barrier has been set up for the waiting line…
That is insane. Who in their right mind would stand in a line for 6-12 hours to view a corpse?
@ Ceej, I had heard 30+ hours yesterday. Imagine waiting for 30+ hours…..
Either time estimate is a big no for me.
Headline in the Fail today said 48 hours
“Brits form an orderly line: Hymn-singing retirees, veteran soldier who has been standing to attention overnight and crowds sustained with ‘pizza blessed by God’ – how ’48-hour Queen queues’ ‘bring out the best of British eccentricity'”
It’s not an open casket, as far as I know – it’ll just be the draped coffin.
The Queen is probably not even in the coffin. I am sure she is in a freezer somewhere.
@RoyalBlue — that was always my assumption, too. Even the reports say her “coffin” is being moved, or the “queen’s coffin arrives” etc. It’s clear it’s *just* a “coffin.” There is no way her body would be in it. Remember how Philip’s will had to be sealed for a century to protect the queen’s dignity? Given that, there is no way they would allow such an indignity as having the queen’s actual body lay around for days inside a coffin while peasants gawk at it.
If the casket isn’t open, the queen’s death can’t be seen, and therefore can’t be believed /s. Ofc you’ll still get the conspiracy theorists going on about how it’s just a wax dummy in there, but an open casket would head off the more garden variety conspiracies.
I’m pretty sure it’s castrum doloris – which means the coffin is closed.
We’ve just had the viewing in Edinburgh. My mother-in-law couldn’t go as she is very poorly, so we went on her behalf. It was a closed coffin. The queues were literally 5-6 hours long even at night, stretching for miles. We were waiting from 10 pm to about 3 am. I can’t imagine how long it will be in London. In Edinburgh there were a lot of veterans and people who had met her through various charities. Lots of them crying or being quite subdued.
It’s not an open casket, what they will view is a flag draped coffin.
Why bother? It’s in a box anyway.
The public can go past the CLOSED coffin. So wait hours and hours to walk past a BOX?
I always assumed that the queen would be fully embalmed immediately following her death. In my country (Belgium) “semi” or “light” embalming is allowed for anyone who wants it. It means the decay of the body is slowed down for approximately one week. It makes for a “beautiful” (if that is the right word) deceased body and the viewing can last longer.
However, full embalming is only legally allowed for the king or queen (in my country, but I venture to guess it’s the same in the UK). This means the body is preserved for a lot longer. (Same process of replacing bodily fluids but with a stronger chemical.)
Knowing all this, I’m 99,9% convinced that the queen’s body is in fact in that coffin and has been there since it left Balmoral.
Here’s the thing. It is paying respects to their Queen. It’s not a box. I am sort of shocked at the dismissive comments about it. I understand the abolish the monarchy stuff and all of that, but as someone whose Grandad served in the Royal Navy I understand what this means to a lot of people. I am Canadian, my father is British and I remember having the Queen’s photo in my grandparents’ house all of my childhood. I have been paying attention to the mourning period in honour of my grand parents who passed away long before the Queen did as well as my relatives who respected their Queen. It’s about respect and honour. It may not mean something to you, but it means something to others.
ETA: As for the embalming discussion, the news channel here in Canada said that her coffin is lined with lead which helps with body preservation. “in order to slow decomposition. The lead seals the coffin and prevents moisture from getting in, preserving the body for up to a year.”(but also makes it extremely heavy)
Out of Camilla,Sophie and Kate I would think Sophie would be the easier ride, im sure QC and Pow will ride in one car and the other ladies in another,unless there are all in one car. Yikes
Sophie was just as big a jerk at the Commonwealth Service as Kate. Maybe she can ride with Eugenie. Let the “working” royals ride together.
I think Sophie sadly even at her big age was being a mean girl because she was with the Queen B. Where as Kate has cemented she cant be civil anywhere.
If I were Meghan I wouldn’t want to ride alone with any of them. They’d probably put out a “she made me cry” story.
I agree. Eugenie is the best bet. Sophie was just as bad as Kate at the Commonwealth Service.
While I don’t give Sophie a free pass, I can understand her choosing to show allegiance to K&W. Really, what else can she do? Sophie has two children who can be harmed any number of ways by K&W
I think it has been announced that Meghan will ride with Sophie.
Yeah thats the best choice, i feel Sophie is probably a weasel, she wont be bitchy if its just the two of them.
And if I were Meghan, I would make sure to turn my phone on in my bag, and sound-record the entire journey. I would not trust any of those snakes.
Sophie is the best bet out of that group; she’s obviously team Kate for her own future but I think she’ll behave in the car.
No matter who she rides with, in her shoes I’d be keeping a vow of silence any time I was around the viper pit to avoid the royals being able to run and tell tales to their media overlords later.
In Meghan’s shoes I would be tempted to drop plausible but incorrect information, just to see how bad the leaks are with this group.
@Noki
Camilla and Kate rode together
Meghan rode with Sophie and according to Max Foster (Anchor & Royal Correspondent) it gave her a high place in the family
@Noki — I agree. Sophie was a total beyotch at the Commonwealth church service but this is an entirely different circumstance and I’m sure she’d put aside any personal feelings out of respect for it being the Queen’s funeral.
Sophie has actually been very kind to Meghan.
She was the first to visit FM Cottage, right after Archie was born, to see him, and check on Meghan.
Am glad they were there and it seems Chuck 3.0 is making a major point of including them which is good but time will tell if it has had a positive impact on their relationship.
The last photo is going to massively trigger someone(s).
On a superficial note, am a bit obsessed with her lipstick game. I love that colour.
Is he though? Seems like the bare minimum to me. If he truly cared, he would have allowed Harry to wear his uniform. He would have had the official website list Archie and Lili as Prince and Princess since it is their birthright. He’s not going out of his way for anything.
@ Snuffles, THIS 👆👆👆👆👆
Being a decent man isn’t in his DNA.
Exactly Snuffles. Plus that last pic was taken by the same photographer who took intrusive pics of the Sussexes Frogmore cottage 2 weeks ago. Chuck’s ppl orchestrated that window shot for positive pr for Chuck only.
Nope. The old man is simply following protocol, and the bare minimum. Anything else would have been picked up very quickly by at least a couple of journalists. If this man had any care or concern for Harry and Meghan‘s well-being, or any balls for that matter , he would have pulled Billy the Bully and Katie Keen into line along time ago.
@ truthSF, oh, I didn’t know that. They have certainly not reached the bottom of their attempts at harassing and pain that they intend to inflict upon Harry and Meghan.
In all due respect, He tried to put them in their place, at the back. They succeeded, after they left without a doubt and were absolved.
The Sussexes made the right decision, make your own money, live your own life and do not wait for things to be perfect before you embrace happiness.
Meghan looks gorgeous. Not the point, but it’s true. What is the point, is why all the coverage about the Queen’s death is about Harry and Meghan. That should tell Charles and William and the world something.
Agreed it’s not the point but, the picture of her in the car is breathtaking. It’s the picture most of the media are leading with (after the king). Mr and Mrs “The Other Two Royals” aren’t getting a look in. 😉
Is it, though? I just looked at the Daily Fail’s online front page and there are two stories about H&M (admittedly, there’s only one about the new PoW) out of a good dozen+. The Guardian doesn’t feature them at all.
Aye, you’re right it’s all changed. When I was reading the news sites last night it was definitely the picture they were going with.
I hope she looks fantastic at the funeral. She looks very good in black.
Will the ladies wear veils? I hope they do.
Kate will have the heaviest makeup around her eyes.
No doubt , Meghan will look appropriate and gorgeous as ever.
Agree it’s not the point @ ThatsNotOkay. But we have to acknowledge that Meghan looks stunning in every public outing. Meghan certainly is in a league of her own, her chicness is never a disappointment.
Meghan’s lip colors/choices have made me want to buy every item that she uses as they all look fabulous!! Meghan knows how to put together an ensemble that is always on point even when it’s last minute, ie the walkabout.
I’m glad they all got some private time in the midst of all this very public and nonstop coverage and activity. And you know that whatever else might be going on behind the scenes, H&M have each other’s backs. Families….. {sigh}
That’s the absolute truth @ Amy T, and there are so many that are jealous of their unwavering support for each other. (BRF primarily)
Totally.
Someone on Twitter zoomed in on that pic in the What Meghan Wore tweet to show her faint reflection in the window and it looked a little like KKKHate lurking on the other side of the glass — SPOOKY! Anyway, Harry and Meghan look so sad and stressed … how could they not? I’M stressing over Meghan having to ride in a car with those three harpies. I hope the PTB have sorted out a way to diplomatically transport them separately. Hell, I don’t care if the QC and FQC ride together, but three on one is horrible.
lol the reflection of Kate! Wow!
Heathcliff! It’s me, I’m Cathy
I’ve come home, I’m so cold
Let me in your window
Heathcliff! It’s me, I’m Cathy
I’ve come home, I’m so cold
Let me in your window (oh, oh, oooh)
OMG! That pic is wild!!! I didn’t notice that at all at first!
@Interest Gawker OMG I’m 💀, this is BRILLIANT hahaha!! 🤣🤣
OMG I can’t un see – her car must have been close by or its a trick of the light but man it DOES look like her.
Yeah its actually kind of creepy. I’m assuming Kate was not actually lurking outside their car LOL but its a creepy pic.
I agree Meghan looks very stressed to me. I was shocked at all the photos of Kate smiling and grinning at people at the Windsor walkabout.
@ C-Shell, now that you have pointed that out, I can’t unsee it. Spooky is certainly an appropriate label. It is certainly chilling in every sense of the word.
Holy cow! I would’ve never noticed that reflection if you wouldn’t have pointed it out @CShell and now I am spooked! That is super creepy, especially when we all know that she would definitely spy on the Suxesses if she could!
I love how US media lead with what H&M are doing. No mention of the “more-popular-in-the-US” Will. There were articles about the protocol of wearing a veil and Meghan was mentioned plus Kate. Even as P&POW they can’t command the attention all on their own. PH has been trending in the US for days and no sign of the two “more popular”.
Meghan McCain stupid self decided to write an article about how all the attention will be put on the Wales’ and not the Sussexes. I’m like girl, do you know the newspaper you’re writing for has two tabs devoted to the Sussexes and are obsessed with them? Tell that to all your fellow right wing nut jobs who can’t keep their names out of their mouths, idiot.
It’s sad that they can’t see how stupid they sound. If the attention would be all on the Wales, why do you need to write an article mentioning the Sussexes? And where does she think KC fits in there? A good deal of attention has been on his pissy actions.
@equality: I for the life of me will never understand why the press just be honest and say the truth out loud: The Sussexes are the stars and the Wales’ are not. That reality will always be fact and not some alternate, delusional fantasy that if you keep saying it, it’ll make it true. Meghan McCain went from the view to writing columns in one of the worst publications on earth. She’s a joke.
That article was disgusting. It was so disrespectful also to run such a nasty article at this time too.
The Dirty Fail are prepared to go lower and lower.
@Brit They make me think of the cartoon “Simon in the Land of Chalk Drawings”. They think they have magic keyboards instead of chalk.
I don’t know who they think they’re fooling because if someone is interested in the Cambridges, they can just write about them without writing about their intention to focus solely on them. I just don’t get it. It’s also unrealistic to not recognize that part of the fascination with the Sussexes at this time is because the sight of them in England is so rare. The BM can write about W & K anytime as they live there, they should face that fact and move on.
@ equality, it’s quite comical as you look at it for what it actually shows. The ongoing sole coverage of Harry and Meghan worldwide, including Salty Island have all proven otherwise.
No amount of declarations (lies) or embigging of W&K will never lay bare to the actual truth. May PoP receive the proper welcome in Boston and NYC, that he deserves, nothing. Even though he is now PoWailing.
I have a lot respect for what Meghan and Harry are doing. It can’t be easy.
Agreed. It’s the behind-the-scenes chit chat in all the down time when they are gathered together but waiting for the next thing to happen that has to be so awkward and difficult. If Keen was staring down Meghan in public at the walkabout I can just imagine the looks she is throwing with no cameras focused.. I just hope Meghan keeps her eyes averted or is spending the downtime in a private room face timing Doria and Archie and Lili.
I feel like Harry and Meghan are doing the bare minimum on any family interaction. They will pay their respects and then leave. At the walk about Harry barely spoke or looked at William. You could tell he was doing this for the Queen and no one else.
Agree. HM have never been the drama. They performed their duties well before stepping down. They did their own thing and spoke their truths. They are here to show their respect, not be the drama. The only manufactured drama and fake outrage are from the royal family, firm and BM as usual. Triangle of doom and evil.
I have a lot of respect for them too, and they haven’t been with their kids in so long😢
Same here. Even in “normal” families, deaths can bring out the worst in people sometimes so I can only imagine some of what’s going on BTS there. They are behaving impeccably.
I agree with all the above. Very insightful.
I think she may be riding with Sophie. Oddly enough, I saw some article in the times about how Sophie was the first to see Archie and how some of the other royals are cold but she’s so warm and inviting. It’s giving desperation because now they see the writing on the wall and need money and that Duke of Edinburgh title for Edward. Don’t act like we didn’t see the Commonwealth service in 2020, lol. I really can’t wait for the Sussexes to leave and get back with their children in California because all these clout chasing royals are desperate for various reasons.
I really hope Meghan and Harry will be okay.
Oh really? Sophie was the first member of the royal family to see Archie? Is that when Sophie went over to Frogmore Cottage and told Meghan to be 50% less of herself and to not go out in public?
Apparently, the other royals felt that visits should be coordinated through staff but Sophie just went over as one would when a new baby comes to the family.
I will be so happy when the Sussexes are able to return home. This has to be very trying for Meghan. Also, happy we have Zoom so this couple can stay in contact with their kids. This is a tremendous sacrifice they are making considering their initial plan was for a 6 day trip. I hope this trip around Harry’s family reinforces their decision to step away from their previous roles. I can only imagine the back stabbing, vileness and gossip circling around them. The media has managed to make this the Sussex show VS their Queens funeral.
The royals has some of the worst PR people I’ve ever seen. They have effectively allowed the media to make the Sussexes the superstars by completely overshadowing the others and then get mad about it. That’s why you got people backtracking and flip flopping but the damage is already done. Harry and Meghan are done. That family and media has radicalized hatred against them to the point that’s it’s insanity and no amount of backtracking is going to get the Sussexes to work with the media/tabloids ever again. Throwing Angela Levin under the bus and paparazzi shots/walkabouts won’t fix it.
I hope it doesn’t feel like a tremendous sacrifice to them – even if things are difficult, I hope Harry feels a sense of … something positive, I can’t quite think of the word, that he’s able to be with his family at this time. However bad things have been over the past few years, they’re still his family and he seemed to be close to a lot of them in the past. This has got to be very hard for everyone; they’re all grieving, but they’ve got to do x, y and z, meet people, put on a brave face, and in the meantime the world media is following every step they make. I would hope that Harry is able to support and to draw support from them, and that he and Meghan can support each other.
A lot of the time when people leave cults they lose their family, unless other family members leave too. And the Unroyals behave like a straight up cult. I know Harry hoped they could still be a family but the cult comes first.
@ WaitWhat?, it’s called closure.
@WaitWhat
LOL How cute. We all love a good Fantasy. FairyTale. Horror story. They all begin with a facade…..a veneer of benignity but theeeeeennnnnn……LOL
It’s a nice idea, but how can Harry let down his guard to get support from the people who are refusing him security and refusing to allow him to wear his military uniform while leaking stories to the press about his wife?
I think this urge people have to smooth things over can be really toxic for people whose families are abusive like Harry’s is.
@ WiththeAmerican, on top of all of the injustices that have been laid upon by his own family, especially the family members taking every opportunity to lie and smear against Meghan.
This family will never gain any form of reconciliation as the past actions, along with the current ones, that continue to plague Harry, but more importantly Meghan. Harry has seen the unwillingness that his family refuses to offer genuine apologies nor accountability from the wrong-doers within his family and the BM. Harry’s passing of his grandmother have certainly cut any link, as well as relationships, that he has within the entire BRF, with the exception to those that he is close to.
Harry and Meghan will return to their beautiful lives that they have established in America and continue to never look into the rear view mirror again. Free to live their lives unbound by the chains that once held them to the their ties within the BRF.
@bothsidesnow exactly. Harry is doing his duty and then he and his wife return to their children and their lives in CA, where he isn’t used as a “spare”.
This all has to be SO triggering for Harry. I’m happy he has Meghan as support, and I suspect they’re happy they get to leave in a few days when this is over.
(I can’t image what it would be like if they lived there under King Charles.)
The announcement from the palace would have sounded a lot nicer to me if they had bothered to mention the rest of PH’s cousins instead of just Peter because he’s a man walking in the procession. They are just as related to TQ as Will, Harry and Peter. They could have also mentioned the Queen’s cousins besides just the Duke of Gloucester (again, a man, walking in the procession behind the coffin).
The Sussexes are there for their grandmother. Because of the immensity of the media coverage they should return home.
Let the limelight stay in the UK to those who crave it.
Harry should start looking for homestead in the countryside that is outside of the crown estates.
His children will have his birthright, his DNA, the media obsession is unhealthy and dangerous.
They seem unprotected with no one who have their best interests on hand. The late Queen did, but she is no longer there.
They need to take care of themselves, after telling the mentally ill that the Sussexes had brought along Netflix, the fail is feigning surprise that they are accusing Meghan of filming.
The Sussexes need to leave the UK just after the funeral.
Agree. Tuesday morning if I were them I would be on the plane for home. No need for an extra week of mourning there in the UK, they can mourn from home.
I agree with you on all of your points but why should H&M look for another house? They spent an enormous amount of money for the renovations. Including the fact that they have set up house there for their visits to Britain. Running off to find another home gives into to the power that the BRF have over them. They should return as they please and the rest of the family can just put up with it. As for the BM, anytime that Meghan and Harry are anywhere in the vicinity of European countries, they will be drooling over their presence and upping their hate campaign.
Though I do agree that they should bounce out as soon as QEII is buried. They need to get away from that family and circus as soon as they possibly can. The entire scenario has been fraught with incessant lies. Meghan is a strong woman and no amount of hatefulness will break her but I do imagine that this entire occasion is triggering. Luckily H&M have each other an no amount of nastiness will break their bond for each other. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it makes their love for each other stronger.
If they live in the Crown Estates, there can be new ” protocols” that would let others have insight into their itinerary when they are in town.
It is not a far fetched idea, their location was leaked in Victoria BC and California.
They rightfully loathe the tabloid media who some what feel that they are entitled to the Sussexes and would stop at nothing to drive that idea home.
At the end of the day they are humans, not prey to be hunted, especially if friend or for is indistinguishable.
Sometimes you got to cut your losses, life is not fair.
May god protect Harry and Meghan for the rest of their time on salt island Also vanity here again, they really are a Beautiful couple.
Meghan looks so haunted to be there. I’m sure it’s very traumatic for her to go back and deal with that family.
Agree. Poor Meghan looks really not at all at ease. How can she feel good about being there when she knows she is not liked just barely tolerated. As soon as the burial is completed she should just fly back to Montecito and never come back to Salty Island.
The inclusion of the Sussexes is definitely for public consumption. CNN was tipped off a story the BRF had a private dinner last night, the Sussexes were part of that. The Sussexes received the queen’s body with Charles, Camilla and the Waleses. The picture of Harry, Meghan and King Charles was IMO set up by the palace to show they have not been cut off. Meghan has to be stressed to be around these snakes but I think she had a genuine affection for the queen and she wants to be strong for Harry.
Was reading a WSJ article last night that had the TikTok video of the forced Windsor Walkabout that Billy is gloating over (am hoping that’s the last time ever Harry helps his unaccountable brother). OMG the nastiness of those women in crowd. Can you imagine going to the effort of showing up, standing around for hours just so you can be nasty Karen. Patrick Freyne is right about the “hysterical batshittery” of Brit tabloid readers.
Despite the more reasonable people who live there, the Karens stand in long lines and go out of their way to turn the UK into a UKKK. So much for mourning.
It’s grounding to realize that Harry and Meghan have always known they’d have to participate in this grief pageantry when the queen died, and so in some ways must have been mentally prepared for it- and realizing that the knowledge that they’d have to do all this some day soon obviously didn’t weigh heavily enough to them to prevent Harry intending to publish a memoir, or revealing in interviews and podcasts about their lives and experience and burning bridges with these mad clowns as a result. it’s probably just the suddenness of it that might have thrown them off, but it’s still basically something they’ve always known they’d do some day.
Though if Camilla, Sophie, Kate and Meghan are all in the same car, I hope Meghan just takes the opportunity to mentally peace out.
I have this mental image of Kate overstepping and Meghan finally snapping and pulling Kate’s wiglets out. 😂
I mentioned the other day that had I been her, I would have reached over and ripped off KHates wiglets, preferably with hair and scalp as well. Though I am not as above it all as Meghan, especially regarding KHate. What they have done to Meghan is unforgivable. All of them deserve ostracized for their actions whether it be big or small, but certainly Cain & Unable.
Plums, I hope she was carrying holy water in case she needed to sprinkle it on any of them.
I bet they are thinking of this as the long goodbye. Every moment that passes moves them closer to when they can go home to their beautiful new life, and leave these vipers to their miserable fates. Who would want to be in Kate’s shoes? Ms “never put a foot wrong” is on public notice. She better not ever put a foot wrong. What Harry’s ordeal has shown is the extent to which the love and affection (if it can be called that at all) of the royal family is completely conditional. You are only “approved of” if you do, wear, think, look exactly what TPTB want you to. She’ll always have to mind her smiles, her figure, her eye contact, her facial expressions. As un-introspective and thoughtless as she appears to be, it has to register on some level that she’s looking at the future of her own family as well. Little Louis is being set up to be the Harry of his generation, with all the heartache that entails, and god help either George or Charlotte if they don’t turn out exactly like the institution wants them to. I think about the Little Mermaid when I think of the women who marry into the family–the HCA version, not Disney. In order for the mermaid to have legs and feet, she would spend every day of her life in pain–every step she took would be like walking on the edge of knife. That’s what the British media/institution seem to want for their married-ins. They have to pay for this “privilege” with their pain. They rvel in the pain of the married-in women, and I think one of the reasons they hate Meghan so much is that she refused to accept it, and that harry was willing to stand up for her against it. That was the outrage of “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”
Harry and Meghan get to say goodbye to all of that. They get to go home to life on their own terms. Each day that passes moves them closer to the resumption of their glorious future.
Great comment Lanne. It really is a gilded prison and good for H/M recognizing that and making their own way.
It reminds me of what Meghan said about the little mermaid at the end of the Oprah interview. Have been thinking if ever there was another film premiere that Meghan could attend, it would be the live action little mermaid film in support of Halle Bailey, even if that one is happier than the original HCA. Aside from any docs or films that she or Harry one day produce.
Well said. H&M get to leave all that behind and just live their best lives and really thrive. I think Meghan probably feels sorry for Kate on some level.
If Meghan felt sorry for Kate it may have been for a few minutes before she found out what she was all about. After letting that fake story stay in the press, I don’t think she feels the least sorry.
@ lanne, I do wonder if KHate is actually aware of what she has done and is creating the very non-regal/royal and blatant racism that she is creating her legacy on, all of her own making. This isn’t a good look on a national level yet alone a global level. I agree that she is un-introspective as possible, but must certainly see how utterly disgusting she is viewed around the world. KHate needs much more positive press than negative as she continues to dig her own reputation. Her ineptitude is wildly on display to further provide fodder as to how utterly incompetent, as well as bitter, vile and hateful she is.
What’s even worse for her is that she, unlike Meghan, and unlike Diana, is completely at the mercy of the royals. She has no powerful friends, no network of influential women who could support her and advocate for her. She has no voice and no message. She hasn’t endeared herself to the public. She could be banished to the countryside and no one would be all the wiser. She is completely, utterly trapped with a man who at best tolerates her and who more likely actively despises her. She has only her family, and their veneer of respectability is as paper-thin as their supposed wealth. She’s exactly what the royals had hoped Diana would be–compliant, docile, and mute.
Kate, you in danger, girl. And it’s her own damn fault. She’s gleeful over Meghan’s misery, but on another level, she must be bitterly jealous of Meghan as well. Meghan has her own money, her freedom, and the support of a husband who loves her fiercely and will do anything to protect her. Kate’s never had any of that. She is absolutely expendable, even as Princess of Wales. She’s got the title and the jewels, but Meghan has the life. Meghan can buy her own jewels. Kate can’t even do that.
Kate’s already put another foot wrong by her very obvious antipathy towards Meghan (and William) at the walk-about. It won’t be long before we see another spiteful look or deliberate icing while the Sussexes are still in the UK. She’s far too arrogant and stupid to understand how to think before acting. Now that she’s PoW will she up her work game? Will she finally learn to speak off the cuff without mumbling over cue cards? Will she start doing meaningful work with her charities and focus on ECE? Will she study the important issues when meeting with other royals, senior politicians (i.e. Dr. Jill Biden) and dignitaries? Nope, nope and nope. She will continue along her same path of doing as little as possible…unless of course Charles lights a fire under her bony ass.
Well stated @Ianne!
“Harry and Meghan get to say goodbye to all of that. They get to go home to life on their own terms. Each day that passes moves them closer to the resumption of their glorious future.”
I was beginning to feel a little stressed on Harry and Meghan’s behalf. Such a time is Harry, and Meghan in his support, are enduring for the love of his grandmother. It seems like with the death of his granny, there is no love left for Harry in his birth family. We all want to count on the love of our parents, but I know that not all of us are so lucky.
I feel so sorry for Meghan. I remember how traumatic it was when I saw that clip of crystia freeland getting insults hurled at her, I can’t imagine what it’s to be Meghan in crowds of people constantly abusing her like that because she is biracial. Meghan come home soon!
@Sources – ditto, as an Albertan I was sadly not shocked. It’s as though women who refuse to duck beneath the parapet somehow deserve whatever gets shot their way. Nope. It’s intended to keep strong women from being political, from exerting real influence. Expect to see more, unfortunately, when Freeland becomes leader of the LPC.
Oh my god. Is she really! Freeland for president (pm)!!
Ugh. I guess if Meghan has to ride with anyone, Sophie is the lesser of the other evils wives. Most bullies won’t bully without an audience so hopefully Sophie will act like she has some sense. Or Meghan ignores her if Sophie doesn’t behave. Either way, I’m sure Sophie will run to the tabs to spin some type of story to get her name in the news and connected to the Sussexes. Meghan and “Good King Harry” were 2 of the top trending topics on Twitter last night which was great to see. And should be very concerning for the RF.
I agree that Sopiesta won’t be as bold without the Queen Viper in their presence. Sophiesta seems to be willing to behave accordingly when she is alone with H&M. I am hopeful that Meghan will be able to be arranged with Eugenie as much as possible.
As for Twitter, they are certainty taking names and calling out the BS instigators and holding their feet to the fire and it is a thing of beauty!! Anyone willing to put out a nasty, lying and viciousness are being taken out behind the shed, so to speak. I will have to look at Twitter to find the tweets regarding the love for Harry and Meghan.
I’m watching the long procession down the Mall on BBC right now, Harry in his suit behind the uniforms….and feel so proud of him. The familiar walk behind the coffin can only feel retraumatising, and to have done it without any obvious family support is terrible. But thank God for therapy. It feels like because of all the work he’s done, I’m watching him walking tall, healing the past a little.
Watching the procession, I only care about H & M. Like his mother, Harry is the one people are interested in. Not KCIII, not Bill and the thing, and the other family members are nothings-at-all.
The pic of the year–H and M in the car with a whisper of Kate’s image in the background. Bravissimo. Perfection. You couldn’t plan that if you wanted to.
I wonder if anyone has secretly brought the children to them? If not they must be so desperate to see them. It’s been so many days away.
Okay… so I watched the clip from The Me You Can’t See. Wow. It really hits home for me as a licensed mental health professional. His words are haunting. I wanted to show the clip to a friend of mine so I went to YouTube in search of a better extended version. I thought I found it only to discover pretty much a entire YouTube channel with biased attacks against both Meghan and Harry. Not sure if anyone here has come across the channel Baggage Claim? Holy smokes. So many views and the comments are just plain scary. The creator has a disclaimer before all her videos stating she’s not a licensed professional but she reads “extensively”. YIKES. This is the big problem today. So many people with false information that manipulate others. Makes my head hurt. Gahhhhhhh….
I kept wondering why is Harry doing this? The other children and grandchildren get tax free mansions and cash.
Harry gets the British press trying to gin up hatred against his wife AGAIN. For a brief moment I had hoped he had made some bargain with his dad, “We will do this, but only if you call off the attacks against my wife in the media. Otherwise I do it alone and Meghan goes home.”
That obviously did not happen and part of me wants to scream out to him that it is time to stop being the king’s whipping boy.
Maybe Meghan wanted to stand by her husband, no matter how much she is being abused, but I find it so sad that Harry did not have enough leverage to get his dad to call off the hounds even while they are doing the presentational mourning.
I really hope that H&M skip the coronation.
I feel that at this point, the ‘hounds’ can’t be reigned in. The royal family allowed this to fester and build and now it’s too late. There’s too much noterity and money to be made from discussing Meghan and Harry, whether good or bad. And those who want to listen to the bad will go looking for it so are a much more available audience. Whereas people who are neutral or unaware learn as the info comes to them. I sadly don’t think the royal family has any power to limit the abuse Meghan gets. Maybe they can shut up some of the rota, but the folks who love to hate Meghan won’t stop.
They were able to slowly change the narrative about Camilla, particularly as most of the info about their actions were published before the social media age. And Kate’s addition to the family also came during a period when Facebook was really the main thing and YouTube blogs were just starting up. Meghan came at a time that was ripe for the weird and nasty to find an wife reaching audience. It’s similar to how Trump became who he is now and has built this following. Even if trump said he was wrong today, his fans would just turn on him and continue spewing what he fed them (and what most of them wished they could’ve said years ago).
What Meghan and Harry can do is endear themselves to people who are open minded and haven’t sunk into the hate fest. The royal family won’t be able to stop those people at this point.