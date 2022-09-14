The Sussexes joined the Windsors at Buckingham Palace for a private viewing

Last night, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made it to London. She went straight to Buckingham Palace, where the Windsors gathered for a private viewing and their private goodbyes. There was some kind of family reception, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited. It was for all of QEII’s children and grandchildren. There were photos of Harry and Meghan arriving at the Palace, and a photo of them walking down the stairs behind King Charles III. All wore mourning black. (I’m including the pics at the end of the post.)

Later today – in what will probably be around 9-10 am on the East Coast – the Sussexes will again join the Windsors for the London procession to Westminster Hall. Prince Harry will walk in the procession with his brother, his uncles, his aunt Anne, Anne’s husband Tim Laurence, the Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips and the Duke of Gloucester. Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel to Westminster Hall via car. Hopefully not the same car, fingers crossed.

I suppose it’s a big deal that Harry is walking in the London procession, but I think the plan is generally the same as Prince Philip’s funeral. Harry was part of the procession there too, and even if Philip had passed away in non-pandemic times, I’m sure Harry would have been asked to do it at a London funeral too.

Once at Westminster, the Windsors will sit through a brief twenty-minute service. Then at 5 pm, QEII is officially lying in state and I believe the public can begin to visit.

Harry and Meghan arriving with the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace this evening. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/S4wJA09XkW — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) September 13, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were spotted following the Queen's motorcade on its way back to Buckingham Palace. #QueenElizabethII #DukeandDuchessofSussex https://t.co/zYsRC8flOO 📸 Guy Bell/@Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/NHxFZKN5WF — Shutterstock Editorial (@ShutterstockNow) September 13, 2022

Harry and Meghan seen inside Buckingham Palace with King Charles III down in front (bowed head) receiving the Queen's coffin. Photo: i-Images/Pool #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/7Y6uWKiwNh — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) September 14, 2022