Open Post: Here’s a live stream of QEII’s London procession

Sorry it didn’t occur to me to do this earlier – here’s an open post for today’s funeral procession in London. Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Anne and King Charles III will walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s casket, all the way to Westminster Hall. QEII will lie in state there before her funeral on Monday. All of the royals are attending this except for the children. Here’s a Sky News live stream.
I imagine this will be haunting for both William and Harry, walking behind another beloved figure’s casket, in view of the world, both grieving. The difference now is that they’re both men and they’ve both taken very different things from their mother’s life and legacy, just as they’re taking different things from their grandmother’s life and legacy.
King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla inspects flowers and tributes left for his mother Queen Elizabeth II outside of Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Friday 9 September, 2022.
King Charles III leaving Clarence House, London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
King Charles III leaving Clarence House, London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Andrew is not in uniform. He’s in a morning suit with his medals like Harry is. Looks like someone bought a clue.
I think the uniform was for the actual funeral not the procession? I could be wrong.
The uniform is for the vigil.
The ‘vigil’ is what excatly not the state funeral ?
From what I understand is it’s the “vigil of the princes” where members of the royal family stand vigil by the Queen’s coffin for a period of time inside Westminster Abbey.
@Noki I think its what they did in Scotland. It’s literally a vigil, they’ll stand with her coffin for a few hours one night – it may be the night before her funeral? I think at any rate.
The “vigil” by Anne, Charles, Andrew and Edward in Scotland was barely 15 minutes long, according to the Guardian liveblog, rather than “hours” but we’ll see if that changes for younger members of the RF like Harry, or if it will be different because it’s London…
Andrew will only be wearing his uniform at the vigil.
Why isn’t Zara walking behind with the other grandchildren in the procession? I see her brother. Is it only male heirs (other than Anne)?
I think so? I think all of the women except Anne rode in cars.
Only the male family members are allowed to be in the possession. Exceptions have been made for Anne.
Exceptions have been made for Anne because she would have cut a bitch who tried to keep her away.
@AmyBee do you remember if Anne was in the procession for Philip’s funeral? I can’t remember one way or the other but I do remember having a similar discussion then.
Anne also walked in procession at Prince Phillip’s funeral. Just saw a picture of it on one of the news channels a few days ago. I also remembered her there, because I really liked the coat she wore.
Yeah its the same rule as for Philip’s funeral I think. Only the grandsons in the procession. I think Edward’s son is considered too young.
He’s 14 – 2 years older than Harry was when Diana died.
Yeah but they don’t need him to protect them from boos.
Word, Becks.
Neither is Eugenie or Bea. I actually asked about this on Twitter and someone responded that they prob didn’t want to walk so long in heels. I responded they could wear flats and boots and change into heels at the church. I get that it’s a military thing but Peter has never served . So it’s just the males and Anne. Honestly, there’s a good chance they don’t want to walk behind the coffin either. It’s all just so antiquated.
“It’s all just so antiquated.”
I watched a little bit and this was the exact feeling I got. I also found it interesting that the crowds outside looked kind of sparse considering everything. The coming years may be rather eye-opening for Chuck and his family.
Yep the crowds are definitely underwhelming.
I think a lot of us are getting funeral fatigue TBH. Endless TV coverage of TQ being lugged around from place to place. Lots of antiquated rituals, processions, services, proclamations, etc. And we still have days to go before the funeral.
I also thought the crowds along the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall today looked rather sparse – no more than 3 levels deep. Either the police are exercising some pretty strong crowd control, or all that we’re being told about “queues for miles” is bollocks…
Is it just me or does William look less tense here – there is no clenching fists and jaw here as there were with Phil’s funeral. Something has def changed with him.
Meghan def got the best of the bunch!
I noticed that too. He’s also next to Harry and doesn’t need to have Peter in between them. Maybe he’s relaxed now that he’s gotten everything he could possibly get at this stage and he’s removed Kate from his daily life.
This. He’s not having to trot alongside Cannot, acting like he cares about her, he’s just walking his Grandma to her final resting place. This is entirely the thing no one wants to talk about.
Except for the cameras, who are always on Harry. They want to talk about Harry.
Also the sun came out for her – was raining earlier this morning.
I noticed that too. He looks calm. Wonder if he’s been meditating or something (I’m only half joking.)
He’s not not standing next to his wife.
Eh, maybe it’s because he’s in uniform and Harry isn’t. He gets to feel a false sense of superiority with the imagery it presents.
William didn’t throw a fit and make Peter march between him and Harry like at Philip’s funeral. Or maybe Charles just shut it down fast.
Maybe it’s the fact that he’s now in charge of the vast Duchy of Cornwall, and will be getting £20m+ p.a. income. That would cheer him right up.
Harry looking like a SHHNack !!! William always looks good again when he has a millitary hat on.🤣🤣🤣
That was my thought as well lol Harry looks really good.
Okay I don’t feel bad because that was my first thought too. He’s right in the middle too so the camera centers him. Lucky girl, Meghan!
From the shallow end of the pool, I enjoyed the shots of the hot Scottish equerry, Major Jonathan Thompson. He was right behind the last line of family. He’s the one who as sitting directly behind Harry and Meghan at the Jubilee service. There was a snippet of him the other day, announcing the Prime Minister to Charles at the palace, and he was identified as Equerry to the King. Any time we can get more shots of him, I’m a happy girl!
@Babz I’ll join you in the shallow end. The major is one fine looking man.
@Tigerlily, you’re more than welcome to join me in the shallow end – he’s a real dish, as they used to say back in my day! And in full Scottish kit – he slays!
It’s fun here in the shallow end. I perked up when I noticed Major Johnny marching behind the family. I noticed that when he marches his body remains straight and does not move from side to side like most people do. I wondered how he manages that. Yes, I spent a lot of time looking at him.
The only one in uniform who looks like someone who could kick ass and take names is Anne. I wouldn’t want to mess with her. The other little boys look as if they’re playing dress up.
Amen 🙌🏼 Why oh why wasn’t Anne born 1st. I read her tribute. Even she refers to “my dear brother” So it seems it’s only 🥚 that has absolutely zero compassion, kindness or empathy oh and his 💀
It doesn’t matter if Anne would have been born first, Chuck still would have been heir thanks to male primogeniture.
Her statement was so well-written. Hit the perfect tone for a monarch. But alas.
I feel like Anne is the only one who really took the commitment to service to heart. I have my issues with her (and her kids) but she is really the one who seems to get what being royal was about.
Anne has always been honest about not liking a lot of the royal hoopla, but doing it anyway out of duty. She got that it’s duty because it kinda sucks sometimes.
She was head of some children’s charity. An interviewer pointed out that she wasn’t warm around children. Anne’s reply was that you don’t actually have to like children to want to see that they get a good start in life. Really hit me. So much today is about having a personal connection, or deep commitment. So people just lie and bullshit about having one. Why not just admit that you’re doing it because it’s the right thing? Feelings don’t have to come into it.
I’m an Anne fan, for about the same reasons I like Martha Stewart. I don’t think we’d be friends or anything, but I respect that they have the guts to be themselves and are at ease with being their full selves, even if that’s a little unpleasant. It’s hard to articulate completely.
Also, I can’t picture anyone else in the family in her generation getting kidnapped and staying calm until she was rescued. I can’t remember if she berated the guy or not 😂. Her guard was shot by the guy too, it wasn’t like like he had a finger gun.
I was thinking yesterday that I kind of feel sorry for her – the only girl in the midst of all those idiot brothers of hers. Brash and abrasive as she is, she’d have been a great queen following her mother. Oh well…
People forget that Harry and William walked behind the Queen Mother’s coffin when she died.
And did the vigil too.
I don’t remember them doing the vigil.
May she rest in peace.
However sorry lm watching it live and yes agreed it’s just a spectacular event but God Harry looks so out of place in his Blsck mourning suit , genuinely he should have worn his uniform, what was his father thinking here , l don’t understand it l just don’t, yes he is de most successful Prince of Wales but a terrible terrible Father.
this has to be so triggering for Harry and William. Even if they did it before for the QM, it still has to be hard to be back doing this. Everyone knows I’m not a William fan but I’m still feeling sorry for him today.
And yeah the Brits do pomp really well. I guess this is part of the point of the royals? The pomp?
Not a Wills fan either, but I’ve felt for him deeply this week. He has looked fairly devastated on a couple of occasions. When they all did their walkabout in Windsor, I kept thinking of what Harry said about his mother’s death – how they were with all of these people who were grieving in a way that they were not allowed to do. Again, it seemed that William, Harry, and their wives were comforting people when they were the ones who lost their grandmother.
Yeah, no matter the other circumstances, that in 1997 was their mum and they were both too young to lose her; and this is their grandma and as far as we know they had a good relationship with her. So this hurts them both.
Do we know how close the princes were with Diana’s family? Did they have another grandma there? Darn, the only member of Di’s family I know is her brother and he was sharing racist cakes for Harry’s wedding.
Diana’s mother died in 2004, but they were not speaking at the time of her death so I doubt the boys were very close to her. Jane and Sarah (Diana’s sisters) are still alive and at least Harry seems to have a good relationship with them – they were in the family photos at his wedding.
SarahLee, wasn’t Harry at one of his male Spencer cousin’s wedding, too? I think he has a fairly good relationship with them. I certainly think he’s close to his two Aunts. I don’t know that he has a particularly close relationship with his Uncle, but I believe they are cordial. That’s what I’ve gleaned over time, but I certainly can be wrong.
That’s what I have been thinking about this funeral.
I remember when with my mum we saw Diana’s funeral, my mum couldn’t stop repeating “those poor kids” .
There is a photo of the Sussexes and the Wails (not a typo) and William is looking ahead a bit sad, kate is just giving a “when is this done” look and Harry and Meghan and looking at each other.
It is a moment in time photo that captures a lot
Anne looks absolutely grief stricken and is hanging by a thread. Same with Harry.
Anne is no spring chicken and this has been A LOT. I know she’s tough but she’s been nonstop since the day the Queen passed.
Agreed ^ – I think Anne is going to have a very hard time with a lot of grief going forward.
Anne was VERY close to both parents and yeah she has taken on a VERY large role in this.
I was fine until I saw Anne. Poor woman having to go through all this public grief. She looks as if she could do with some quiet time and a good night’s sleep.
She is emotionally and physically exhausted. She will need a lot of peace and quiet after this is over. I have my issues with this family, but her statement about spending the last 24 hours of her mother’s life with her finally broke me. That last bond between mother and daughter is as sacred as the first bond was when she was born. It was just the two of them. I was the only one with my mother when we turned off her life supports, as my father was too ill to travel. Anne’s statement totally resonated with me. At the end of the day, the family has lost their matriarch, and, as in so many families, there will be no one to hold them together. Charles certainly won’t be able to.
The Queen made sure her only daughter got respect in the end. Anne was born at a time when daughters in a royal family were just something to be auctioned off in marriage. The fact that she is marching behind the coffin with her brothers is hugely telling. Also the fact that the 👑 wanted her with her at Balmoral in the end. The Queen is telling the world that her daughter is just as important to her as her sons. And the fact that she is wearing the uniform of the service for which she is the honorary chief should not count against her. When she was a young woman, women could not serve in the military except in an auxiliary capacity.
@Brassy Rebel, I agree. I’ve always been a little conflicted about Anne, but I’ve really come to respect her. I think you always know where you stand with her, and while she doesn’t seem to relish all the engagements, etc., she’s out there doing the work – work that really matters to a lot of the citizens of her country. She accepted the duty, and gets on with it. If she ever retires, that’s going to be a big blow to the charity world there.
I really cannot stand looking at Charles spoiled rotten jowly face and Camilla’s rictus mouth. They are both just awful.
My heart goes out to Harry, I’m sure this is not easy for him.
I’m also thinking of Meghan, who I hope is not on her own in that nest of vipers while Harry walks in the procession.
She rode in the car with Sophie. It couldn’t have been pleasant, but far better than being subjected to Camilla and Kate. I doubt there was much conversation.
Watching the children and grandchildren of QEII in the procession, it is pretty easy to tell who did and did not serve in the military based on their ability to keep time with the march.
The elderly Duke of Gloucester (behind Harry) is struggling, bless him – he seems to have a limp either way he seems to struggle to walk properly at times.
I felt sorry for him – he was really struggling, but he managed to keep going. I’m so glad the queen didn’t ask Prince Michael to walk in the procession. He and his racist wife pluck my last nerve.
They must all be exhausted!
Hours of this for several days now, and I imagine very little sleep or rest.
With days to go yet.
Emotionally, how they can do this, I don’t know.
Grief is tough to control. I’m glad I’m a regular person, I would not trade places with any of them.
HI googled from BP to Westminster Abbey is only 2.2 Km!?…seems long to me.
Camilla and Kate were in the car together to Westminster and l thought l saw Meghan getting out of a car after them. It was a very fast glimpse of her though.
It was probably her. Meghan was in a car with Sophie, saw a couple of pics on Twitter.
Harry bowing his head as he passed the cenetaph, gosh, that got me.
Anyone see if the Duke of Gloucester walked in procession? He must be close to 80. I think I spotted ‘Tall Paul’ in the procession.
He’s behind Harry.
I had to Google that, thanks for the reference.
Poor Charles looked absolutely awful at the beginnng, I feel sorry for him…
William looking bored…
And those poor riders on the nervy horses, they can definitely sense the humans’ tension, and the riders have to remain stoic, can’t even try to soothe them…
oh man, don’t drop the coffin!!
I saw a documentary on Diana’s funeral a few years ago and the men who carried her coffin were talking about how they practiced and how heavy it was etc and how nervous they were about something going wrong at the actual funeral.
Yeah esp as the crown is on the top – the coffin will be heavy its lead lined.
Those pall bearers are shaking. It’s so stressful.
That’s always a heart-stopping moment. I thought it interesting how someone calls the beat so the pallbearers could do everything in unison. That makes a lot of sense.
Where the hell is Meghan?
Ok I see her. Kate was blocking her.
Standing next to Harry. The couples are in a line now – so Charles/Camilla, Anne/Tim Laurence, Andrew, Edward/Sophie, William/Kate, Harry/Meghan.
The way fear clutched my heart for a few seconds!
Charles is so damn old.
What are people watching on? I started on YouTube Royal Family Channel but switched to CBS – better image quality.
CTV in Canada
I’m watching the SkyNews live stream Kaiser links in this post.
I watched it on the Beeb. 🙂
Who are the “regular” mourners in the hall right now? Obvs I can see the other grandchildren, etc, but who are the others? Like behind the chorus, lining the walls? Are they aristocracy? Household staff? Government people?
Also I felt really bad for the pallbearer who had bad hat hair. Poor kid.
Household staff of the Queen and Charles, I believe – I know that’s who’s in the procession. Plus extended members of the royal family we see at the occasional Trooping (cousins, nieces/nephews, etc.)
How about those hats, tho? With the floppy white plumes?!
Another lowwww curtsey from Meghan…. she’s so cute
I caught that, too. I wish we could have seen her in entirety – she’s so extraordinarily graceful.
Everyone’s got photos of Megan’s beautiful curtsey. The Fail finally has one of Kate’s: a bit of a bob and not even a bowed head. Stay classy, Kate.
Thanks…I’ll hold my nose and check the Fail.
The look on Charles’ face when the (I presume) Duke of Norfolk came with his little baton to lead them all out was priceless – something like “Oh dear me thank God it’s over now I can have a drink.” Camilla was standing rigidly while Charles rocked back and forth a bit on his heels, Meghan and Sophie looked like they were holding back tears a couple of times, Kate had a face like thunder, William looked a bit checked out but everyone looked a bit rumpled and exhausted. I cannot imagine having to grieve in public like that. I hope they all go back home, have drinks and put their feet up for an evening before starting again tomorrow…
So I had actually thought this service was going to be private, and I thought well that’s nice, they get to have a private family service before the state funeral, but nope, the cameras never stopped rolling.
Kate’s blush, so heavily applied.
Lady Esther Yes l thought it was just me but Kate had that face on !
Thank you! Its a big red strip across her cheeks. She does that often. Sooo weird.
My girl Meghan is looking absolutely STUNNING under pressure. That other royal look like she usually does. And I cannot figure out what Sophie’s outfit is all about. Is it her take on the Amish or…?
Is Camilla okay? Her head had a definite tremor going on throughout.
I noticed that yesterday as well. Serious doddering.
I think she’s overwhelmed and Charles must be a pain in the ass.
Bear no love for Camilla, but in her defense, she’s probably exhausted, physically and mentally.
Camiilla does not do well with flying, she apparently gets pretty bad vertigo. So if she flew from Scotland to Northern Ireland and then back to London – even if they are short flights – it could be a lot for her.
I was trying to wrap my brain around all the travel since the Queen passed and it took a minute. From Scotland to London, then back to Scotland. From there to Northern Ireland, and then back to London. I thought they’d get a break before the funeral, but nope, off to Wales tomorrow. Even for people half their age, it’d be a lot. Charles and Camilla are old, sorry but they are. I know Charles always packs his schedule to the last minute, but he better be careful or he won’t make it to the coronation.
I noticed that too! I thought I might be imagining things.
I noticed it during the service but it was particularly clear when she and Charles were saying goodbye to the Archbishop (?) before getting in their car. The head tremor was constant. I didn’t notice it in her hands though.
My mil has a tremor like that, her head shakes and she doesn’t notice. It’s mostly when she’s tired or under stress, the doctors are keeping an eye on it.
Saw the procession on tv. Whatever way Harry was positioned, he was at the center right behind the coffin in some shots. Interesting framing. He looked fine and dignified in his suits. His cousin Peter, the Queens nephew and a few other men in the procession ( including vile Andrew) were also in suits so he didn’t look unusual. Charles and Camilla looked so ordinary and she’s looked afraid ever since she became Queen Consort- wonder if she’s thinking how she got there. Meghan looked lovely in her Givenchy coat and her hair looked nice. Kate wore her usual coat dress style, but it looks a bit dated and with her hair looks a bit mutton dressed as lamb- too much big jewelry. Sophie’s dress was a mess with all that detail and big sleeves and needs a more supportive bra. H and M briefly held hands and the usuals are griping about it. She did a deep curtsy at the coffin-that yoga pays off. All the pomp and pageantry on display. We still have a few more days of this and the actual state funeral, such a long mourning period.
I didn’t care for any of the women’s attire but think all were intended to be nondescript for the solemn proceedings. I agree with Kate’s blush being too heavy. At the same time, the black attire drains the color from Sophie’s and Camilla’s faces so perhaps more is better. Meghan’s the only one who looks good in black IMO.
Agree on Kate’s “mutton dressed as lamb” hairstyle and hat – when she wears that combination she always looks to me like a 6 year old schoolgirl that’s going to run out and fly a kite when she’s done with her lessons. That ridiculously long hair with curls and the pillbox do her no favours at her age.
Who’s the fourth guy walking in line with William, Harry, and Peter?
He doesn’t look like a Snowden, but I haven’t seen him captioned anywhere.
I think it was an RPO because in some shots you could see the four children of the queen in one row, William, Harry and Peter after that and then Duke of Gloucester and two others. So a 4/3/3 formation.
Kate in her funeral jewelry, bless her heart. I wonder what she will wear for the actual funeral service? When Chuck goes if she is still around, she will probably go for a tiara, as “a sweet tribute” /s Anyway, condolences to them all.
Regarding the ‘lingering closeups of Prince Harry’, though these people continue to claim the Sussexes are attempting to record their visits to the UK for Netflix, they are telling on themselves.
They plan to use this footages for their own documentaries on the Sussexes. That will be seen on your preferred device in the near future.
Some say this was antiquated and I might be old (40) or raised differently, but I differ.
I think it was emotional and rooted on England’s culture to pay respect to their monarch. I think it gives you a glimpse of history.
I particularly found really moving when the Queen’s children stand around the coffin on Monday to pay a vigil.
By no means I am pro monarchy. But, I think is important to appreciate the history significant that this have. I even told my 6 year old kid to watch it. And she was amazed by the uniforms and all the ceremony.
Mina, I remember when JFK was buried. I think the major difference that I immediately noticed is that this is more colorful. Of course, there was none of the pageantry–that’s definitely a Monarchy thing.
Certainly no one does pomp and pageantry quite like the English. Good show so far. Well done England
So, I just started the linked video, for something to listen to while I cooked dinner, and whoa.
At around the 11ish minute mark, they are referring to Camilla as an effing trailblazer, in the field of divorce. Seriously.
British media, milk the hell out of this one, because wow. Zero connection to reality.
Sorry, it’s more like the 11th hour mark. JFC, is this seriously what is happening in England 24/7?
I can see what Willnot and King Chuck-Un were trying to accomplish, with the placement of the family members walking behind the queen’s coffin. They want to be rid of Harry, and obviously Pedo, in every single shot. Too bad, for you, that Anne is always in front of Harry.
They look like the only two who are mourning.