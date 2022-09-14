Prince Harry & William walked beside each other at QEII’s procession

One of the biggest pieces of news from Queen Elizabeth II’s London procession to Westminster Hall is that Prince William and Prince Harry were able to walk side-by-side without a buffer. At Philip’s funeral, Peter Phillips had to stand in between William and Harry because neither brother wanted to stand next to the other. This time, Harry stood in the middle, in the second row, with William on one side and Peter on the other.
The other headline was, no surprise, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were both in suits while the rest of the royal men wore military dress uniforms. As we discussed yesterday, Harry released a statement yesterday about it, saying: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” It was perfect – he didn’t fight about it, he’s not begging anyone for anything. He’s just allowing the new king, his father, to look petty and punitive. It looked absolutely bonkers and wrong to see a combat veteran in civilian clothing among uniformed royals.
I think I recognize Meghan’s black coat – she must have left it at Frogmore Cottage. Isn’t that the coat she wore to Remembrance Day when she was pregnant? Kate’s coat looks new.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, screencaps.
I am looking forward to the Sussexes coming home.
Abso-fking-lutely. I’m glad they can lean on each other now and then make it back home as soon as possible.
I hope they book it out of there right after the funeral.
@Snuffles … I think I read somewhere that Harry and Meghan have committed to staying in England until the end of the Queen’s official mourning period, which King Charles has set as 7-days past the Queen’s state funeral. I believe that’s why they’ve considered bringing their children over from Montecito.
@Yvette, seven days PAST the funeral?! I’m sorry, but that’s insane and I hope H&M bounce immediately after the funeral. They’ve already been away from their babies for much longer than they anticipated, and they’ve done WAY more for that vile family this week than they deserve. Plus they’ve already been “mourning” for almost a week and the funeral is still days away!
Enough is enough, honestly.
You and me both, Sister
Their departure out of there can’t come soon enough.
Amen!
Also I just wanted to be comment 200 🙂
The additional 7 days of mourning declared by Charles is to give them time to brain wash and program Harry into returning to the RF. They know that the royal ranks are thin because Will and Kate cannot be accused of hard work and the remainders are inconsequential. They need Harry badly.
@Kathleen, thoughts and prayers to Chuck, because I can’t imagine there’s *anything* he could say or do to make that happen.
Charles made this mess himself. He and the Queen consciously allowed W&K to do absolutely nothing for more than TEN YEARS, and to keep rewarding them and giving in to all of William’s whims and temper tantrums. They have four (!) homes, they’re already the Prince & Princess of Wales, Bill got his own helicopter ffs (plus extra hedges to hide his movements because he’s shadyAF), and Kate got that family order for no other reason than keeping her mouth shut (sufficiently enough, I guess) about Rose.
What incentive do they have to do any more?? The ranks are thin, but that is not the Sussexes’ problem. Harry is a good egg and I know he can be a softie, but I also think that if Chuck believes there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that he can convince them to become working royals again — in any capacity— he is, AS USUAL, totally underestimating Harry.
Everything H&M are doing this week is for the Queen, and only the Queen. (I don’t understand why, because imo she treated them horribly, but that’s another conversation.) I think as soon as her funeral is over, they’re done.
I hope they don’t go to the coronation, but that could probably go either way? Maybe it will depend on how they’re being treated BTS right now. But I don’t think Charles deserves even one more scrap from them.
I know it’s reading a lot into just a few clips/stills, but I swear M+H (plus Anne) look appropriately somber and thoughtful while W+K (plus Camilla and sometimes Charles) look distant and bored.
Maybe that’s just me projecting what I know of their personalities, but still. Yeesh.
Kate definitely looks sombre, but I don’t think it’s because of the Queen’s passing like we’re seeing with Harry & Meghan. There’s something deeper there with her.
I think looking grave and sullen is Kate’s resting face. Added to that is her anger and bitterness.
Kate looks like she can barely contain her giddiness at being Princess of Wales. She looks like she’s cosplaying sadness and mourning. Camilla just seems awkward when she’s around the entire family.
Waity Katy has waited a long time for that title!
Kate really doesn’t.
Kate will be insufferable at the investiture of the Prince of Wales. She can’t wait to see Meghan curtsey to her and William.
I said this to my husband. The only two (in direct royal family) who seem legitimately devastated, at least from appearance, are Anne, who has looked gutted, and Harry. And I don’t see anger with Kate. I don’t like her but I don’t see it. I think it’s her attempt at grief. She’s often inappropriate with emotion, I think.
I think something is going on between Kate and William. I speculated that maybe Kate didn’t know Adelaide was her separation home, and found out after the queen died that she won’t be moving to Windsor Castle with William? At any rate, she wasn’t invited to Balmoral when the queen died, she was physically distant from William during the walk-and-greet with Harry and Meghan, and she looks emotionally distant here. And on top of that, there are planted articles in tabloids today talking about how great it is that Kate is “standing by William’s side” in Westminster, as if there is something unusual about a husband and wife standing next to each other. I don’t know what it is, but something is clearly happening behind the scenes with William and Kate, and it is showing up very obviously in Kate’s behavior.
Your Adelaide theory makes a lot of sense IMO. We have theorized she was pushing for a grander home, maybe Charles or William made some comment about moving to Windsor Castle and Kate assumed that included her as well so was fine with Adelaide as temporary digs.
In general though I agree with you and others that it’s clear there is something going on BTS with W&K and whatever it is, either Kate can’t hide her emotions/control her behavior or is choosing not to.
Apart from children’s spouses it was only blood relatives at Balmoral.
@Carolind, this was discussed extensively already.
@MrsKrabapple, I agree with Becks that your theory is a good one. It’s an incredibly sh!tty way to treat your wife, but we’re talking about Bill here, so it’s entirely plausible.
Whatever is going on with W&K, Kate seriously needs to pull herself together enough to act appropriately in public, especially right now.
@Somechick, THANK YOU. Seriously, it’s been talked to death here already.
Kate has no grief lines, which appear between the eyebrows and create a V. And her eyes show little to no grief when she’s not closing them and looking down. In the various pictures, everyone else shows those grief signs at least once.
The others probably don’t get botoxed though. Maybe that’s why her face doesn’t show proper emotion.
To paraphrase Selina from “Veep,” that’s because she’s had botox!
Someone called this yesterday; Kate in a black veil with pearl and diamond earrings
I didn’t make that particular call, but I did predict a veil. Probably a much bigger bejeweled one for the funeral.
Meghan has the same, I think, but smaller on both.
@Kaiser I think you are right about Meghan’s coat.
I’m noticing the ostentatious brooch. Camilla is wearing one but it’s slimmer and more tasteful. Kate just can’t help herself.
ETA I see Becks1 also posted about the brooch below!
I went back to look at Kate’s brooch. It’s huge and stark contrasted against the black coat! This is the size brooch you might wear to a Christmas party—or not at all since it’s so ostentatious and elderly looking.
Someone here called it last week, she’s going to cosplay the hell out of Diana at Princess Grace’s funeral.
🔨 Well, they nailed it!
I LOL’d as soon as I saw the pillbox hat today— someone here predicted a few days ago that Kate was going to go “full Jackie O,” and she did not disappoint.
I wonder if wearing a morning suit precludes wearing a hat? I wonder if non-military must keep their head uncovered for some protocol reason? It wasn’t so long ago—I guess the 1950’s and early 60’s—that men always wore hats.
I read on an etiquette site that hats are now worn with morning suits only at weddings and events like Derby and Ascot. Those in military uniform should wear their hats when outside and remove them when inside. Not sure why Anne kept her hat on – is it perhaps because her uniform is entirely ceremonial and she never actually served?
I assume it’s because ladies generally keep their hats on. Dates back to a time when women had to cover their hair in general, and then later when they started to not necessarily cover it all the time they still would wear a hat in church etc. so here Anne followed the general custom for ladies instead of for uniforms.
Edward didn’t serve.
Women (“ladies”) are not required to remove our hats indoors for the simple reason that they are often pinned into our hair. It would be annoying at the very least to have to remove them, and it would probably wreck the hairstyle. A crumb of kindness from the patriarchy!
@Eurydice – the hats with morning suits is an interesting one. Theoretically it’s a top hat with the suit but very few bother with it for weddings. I’ve only seen older gentlemen wearing a hat in that situation. The Derby and Ascot – yes. The hat is part of the dress code for the Royal Enclosure or QE II Stand and you wouldn’t be allowed in without one.
Women in the military have the same requirements about hats as the men do – there’s no “ladies wear their hats indoors”. The hat is part of the uniform and everyone adheres to military protocol.
They look like a group of tin-pot, third world dictators in their silly faux-military costumes.
Ah yes, high school Gilbert and Sullivan comic operettas. ” I am the very model of a modern Major General “.
That’s it! Thank you. Gilbert & bloody Sullivan. That’s what we are now, a lightweight comic operetta. 2012 seems a literal lifetime ago now.
What a tragic laughable little country we are – I’m embarrassed to have to call myself British. This is literally all we have at the moment: ridiculous displays of pomp & swan feathers & a petulant elderly twit as our “ruler”. Some ruritanian tin-pot fantasy land. Very depressing.
&, very superficially, blimey Meghan is a dewy beautiful woman. & this bloody country couldn’t even bring itself to embrace her. Gah. Bad times in the UK.
@Pip, the sad thing is that it feels as if the people hellbent on ruination, clinging to the past, and spurning reality are the ones in charge. Things will get better over time, but *deep, deep sigh*.
Seconding your superficial thought, yep, Meghan really is a dewy beautiful woman! Loads of us here think the world of her, that she’s a smashing lady but the tabloids and the Rota Rodents…….*deep,deep sigh*.
Kate looks bad. Every one of her 40 years. And Sophie looks bad. Every one of her 80 years. Meghan looks somber, but still moisturized and dewy.
I found the shine on Kate’s face to be so distracting. Is that the result of Botox or sweating?
Maybe that’s why Harry was so chill about being forced to wear a suit.
At least Charles wasn’t wearing his Idi Amin uniform. Probably saving that for the funeral.
galling to see Edward-who washed out of basic training-sporting all that gold braid whilst the real warrior who actually earned those medals walks behind in a suit.
It really is galling.
Absolutely agree. I find it disgusting to see him in uniform while Harry, a war veteran, isn’t in uniform.
Are UK military and vets ok with this? It would not fly in the US at all for someone who’s never served to dress like this. I find it appalling
I don’t want to hear one word about makeup because Miss Thing Wales looks like she stepped out of a 1979 disco tech.
Is it me or does she look haggard here? I watched the event live and that’s all I could think about when I saw her. Is it grief? For the Queen, or for her old life of leisure?
She seems to be disappearing as well – face visibly thinner today, and her waist, even under the coat, seems incredibly narrow. Someone may need to intervene.
This is the third time she’s been in the public eye (properly, not pap shots) since Elizabeth’s passing and her demeanor has been rather off each time. She just seems pissed/irritated. The pictures of her in the car with William last night…it’s like she didn’t want to be there.
So part of me wants to be nice and say that maybe that’s how she copes with stress or death (by looking so “off” like you said @BeachDreams.)
But then the rest of me is like….what is wrong with her, why does she look so “off”? Isn’t this part of her big plan? Princess of wales? Why teh sour faces?
Oh, she looks very haggard, and — ironically — the veil emphasizes rather than disguises it. Together with the heavy makeup, she looks 10 years older/20 years older than Meghan. When I first saw Kate at the service, I gasped. That is one very bitter woman.
See @Becks1, I struggled with this too when I saw those pictures of her and William going to BP last night. At first I thought they had one of their fights, but then I thought that maybe that was just her solemn/grieving expression. But something still just doesn’t seem right with her. We’ve seen her solemn looks over the years at different events, and this just seems different…like there’s an unpleasant edge present. JMO.
There is a def anger with kHate – its written all over her face and body language. I think its because she’s been put in her place or isn’t getting what she wants, maybe both. Its not entirely because of Meghan – I don’t think she’s being allowed to push herself into the center of the press attention and narrative. She did it at Phil’s funeral.
Am convinced she’s on her way out – there will be a divorce.
Also did anyone see the weird story over the weekend about how the Keens are delaying moving into Windsor Castle to avoid disrupting the kids as they start at the new school – me thinks she got her knuckles rapped for that one. That story has the Mids grasping claws all over it – kHate is desperate to move into the castle. Once she’s there she ain’t leaving.
Khate’s face isn’t one of a grieving family member, she’s sulking and sullen. @Digital Unicorn — I agree she knows her days are numbered. She may be PoWails now but someone, Charles or William or both, has read her the riot act and to not hijack the funeral or be so openly hostile towards Meghan and Harry.
@BeachDreams I think that’s a good way to put it…there’s an unpleasant edge to her expressions. Whether she’s been put in her place, is ticked about Meghan, is ticked that she is behind Sophie, whatever….the few times we’ve seen her since the death was announced she’s looked…..something.
I am convinced that someone spoke to her about her behavior at Philip’s funeral (either at the time or now) and there have been orders not to repeat, so she’s ticked. Then factor in her husband hates her, etc, and she’s not happy.
I think if Kate was someone we generally never saw, or someone who acted like a normal person the times we *did* see her, then it might be easy to assume this is just her way of grieving.
But we know that whenever she’s in public, she’s either grinning maniacally, or she’s angry and rude to those around her. It’s as if those are her only two settings. We know she’s definitely pissed about Meghan, and also about whatever is going on with Bill BTS. She doesn’t look genuinely sad, imo, but who knows — the Botox could definitely be messing with her ability to form a normal facial expression.
@TeamMeg, we all know nobody in that family will intervene and make sure that Kate gets the help that she needs, if she needs it. Meghan reached out, and got nothing. Harry reached out on Meghan’s behalf, and got nothing. Even Diana asked for support, and got very little of it. And god knows Carole isn’t going to do anything for anyone, especially not if it’s going to put a dent in her achieving her life’s work.
What we are seeing in so much of the royal family is the natural, logical, end result of the whole “Keep Calm and Carry On” mentality as applied to issues of mental health and well-being. And it’s horrifying that no one seems to realize or intervene in any of it.
Yeah – she’s def channeling mobster widow with that get up, her outfit for the funeral is going to be all out.
In the photo’s I’ve seen of her – there is a calculating look. In one shot she’s looking down and you get the vibe that SHE’S the chief mourner or something. The Disney Villain is planning something big for the funeral – you can bet on it.
Someone on Twitter posted a picture of Camilla and kate in the car and Kate really did look like a Disney villain in that shot.
It looks absolutely ridiculous that Harry was not wearing a uniform. I’m no expert at all but why can anyone forbid it? It’s not a costume. He served. Even if they took all of his honorary titles, there are still his actual titles? Is it because he’s retired? I’m sure it’s been discussed before but I guess I wasn’t paying attention. It all seems wildly off.
Not going to lie, I do love a good veil but Kate’s hat is not flattering. Neither is Sophie’s.
We were discussing this the other day, and I think the distinction is that he did not retire, he was discharged, so he can’t wear his uniform for things like this, even the actual uniform from his regiment. I think he got special permission to wear that on his wedding day (as it was not one of his honorary titles.)
Thanks. I didn’t even know there’s a distinction to be made. I guess I just thought he served, he saw combat, there was no dishonorable discharge or whatever it might be called in the UK. It’s just ridiculous.
@Becks, wasn’t he basically forced to leave because he was too much of a target, and his location kept getting leaked? It isn’t as if he left under a cloud of scandal or some nonsense. I’m not super familiar with military terms, but it seems like his would be considered an honorary discharge? He certainly didn’t do anything to disgrace himself— I don’t understand how the BRF has the authority to tell him he cannot wear the uniform he has every right to wear?
At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter (except to people like Andrew 🙄), but it does bother me that he’s being denied when all of the others look like they’re dressed up in costumes, while Harry is the family member who actually earned his by serving on the front lines and is most associated with veterans b/c of all of his work with Invictus.
tl;dr I agree with Emmi!
I’m pretty sure that many the non-royal veterans are wearing military uniforms, so it just stupid to forbid Harry from wearing his.
Harry not wearing uniform is so mean and petty.
But their attempt to drag him down will never be successful.
Sophie looks like a monk-in-training. After all these years, how is she so bad at dressing herself?
Sophie was very close to the Queen and is grieving. She is dressed very simply. I don’t think fashion etc should be what is most important just now.
Protocol arguments aside – I think the Harry uniform situation is really about distancing him from Veterans in the eyes of the Royal Family. Especially given his involvement with the Invictus movement and the Invictus games.
The average UK Joe and Joanne are not aware of all the machinations behind the scenes, so Harry not wearing his uniform further serves to reinforce the Daily Fail narrative that Harry abandoned his country and the UK Armed Forces.
Essentially its propaganda and RF politicking hiding behind a thin veil of ‘protocol’.
I also feel quite satisfied in knowing that it will be those same protocols and ineptitude that will take down this family.
Flower, since the UK did NOTHING for the UK service members for Invictus Games 2022 and Harry worked hard and was front and center, I think they may have missed the boat with this. IG 2022 was a very big thing. Even if there are lots of people who don’t pay attention to that, the Vets know. The Vets are the only ones I think that Harry cares about. I think that’s why wearing a morning suit doesn’t faze him.
@Sausy&Sassy. Those in uniform surrounding Harry look like his body guards😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂❤️
@Maxine 🤣
Maxine, you’re right! 🤣 🤣 🤣
“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears” Perfectly stated. “We’re not going to make a big deal of this, but remember he was actually in active duty for a long time”.
For M&H’s sake, I do hope there is some thawing to the relationships, just so M&H don’t feel as stressed and attacked, though I bet they will always be counting the minutes before they can get outta there.
Harry and Meghan can never trust them again so I don’t think the relationship is reparable.
Oh I agree, I would NEVER trust them again, but it’d be nice for H&M if the rest of the royals would agree to be civil and let them be, so that when they did have to come to the UK for stuff, it wasn’t so stressful.
I agree, @amy bee! I think the only reason the rest of the lot would want anything to do with H&M would be to use them to make themselves look better. I hope H&M are smart enough to not take the bait.
Harry has been flawless throughout what I can only imagine is a trying time for him. I feel like this is him going out with class as I suspect he will have little to do with his family in the UK after this week. I kind of get the sense from him that just wants to get through this week.
That said, I feel there is a sense of desperation from the new Prince of Wails to get through to or be near Harry, outside of the obligatory walk alongs. It seems to be making Kate extremely uncomfortable. I mean yay for putting differences aside this week but Eggy just seems to be extra about it, I assume for PR purposes.
I think Wails is realizing that he’s one choking on a chicken bone, one heart attack, one stroke away from being king himself, and he knows he can’t do it alone. He’s likely panicking. He likely banked on having Harry do all the busywork, the reading of the red boxes, meeting with dignitaries, attending ceremonies. I think he’s feeling really, really alone, but is too stupid and petty to do anything other than lash out.
Love the one step away from choking on a chicken bone. 😝 Yes who is going to have his back? Pedo Andrew?
I agree. Reality has crashed in on him in a matter of days, and he’s panicked. With Harry leaving soon, he really has no one to lean on, and he knows it. And he brought it on himself. This is what you always wanted and knew was coming, Bill. Suck it up.
I think Wails is also realizing he can’t count on his useless stick-wife for anything other than being an albatross around his neck. She a constant embarrassment despite all the Meddleton embiggening and brings nothing to the game. So he doesn’t have support from Harry or Khate and I agree, he’s panicking.
As king, how much of the stuff can they actually force William to do? His father will be dead, so no one’s around to give Wills marching orders. I see him just refusing to participate, canceling engagements and tours, etc.
Harry could have done a lot to help William in the future. State papers though? Read the red boxes? No. Only the monarch does that. Even Prince Philip didn’t get near that.
@Jaded – yes, whatever we may think of Camilla, for example, there is no doubt that Charles sees her as a critical support and he mentions that about his “darling” or “wonderful” wife every chance he gets – including in his first address as King. Harry clearly gets the same from Meghan (also referred to as his “Darling Wife” and QEII felt the same about Philip (“My strength and stay” as she called him).
William? Yeah, no. He has NEVER referred to Kate as his Darling Wife. As far as I’m aware he has never talked about her support or how much she helps him. He barely mentions her at all. He is most definitely on his own if not actively handicapped by her.
He did call Diana his darling wife for a time. There may have been so hope if Camilla had left the scene. But it is a positive for Harry to call Meghan his darling wife. I think Camilla does not have an easy time with temperamental Charles as Kate does with William. I wonder if Camilla is insisting on keeping Raymill.
William and Harry both did what they were there to do – walk in the procession for their grandmother.
Of course Kate had to wear the diamond brooch and pearl earrings. Neither Sophie nor Meghan are wearing anything as showy as that. I can’t tell if her coat is new bc she has a few black ones from remembrance events.
and yes Meghan’s coat is a repeat. Honestly, they should all try to repeat for the funeral if possible. It would be better optics than yet another new expensive dress. Kate certainly has enough black coatdresses from Remembrance Day events since she almost always gets a new one.
I’m sensing this week that Kate is “all about pearls” now. With the queen gone, someone has to cosplay.
Pearls are also traditional mourning jewelry – they’re thought to represent tears. It’s not just a Kate thing. It’s a thing across the board (across countries) at royal funerals, etc.
I was referring more to that almost every time we’ve seen her this week, including while doing the school run for the kids, she’s been decked out in pearls.
On another note, pearls representing tears is a beautiful sentiment.
No I get that, but remember, they’re in official mourning at all times from time of death until that period ends after the actual funeral – so those protocols have to be observed at all times. No colored jewels (so none of her normal Kikis), although diamonds and things like her engagement ring are acceptable because that’s worn all the time, black/navy clothing only (although that seems to be more for the men and their suits), military dress at official occasions, etc. Any time at all they could be seen they need to be in compliance with that, for lack of a better term.
If Kate had her way, she’d have the Koh-i-Noor made into a brooch for the funeral, demure little thing that she is.
@MyNameIsNotSusan – the Queen has two brooches made out of Cullinan diamonds, would not be surprised to see Kate wear one of those for the funeral.
Camilla’s pearl earrings were much more ostentatious than Kate’s.
ETA oh I think I know what it is about Kate’s coat. She has a similar one (the same one?) in cream, I think, she wore it in Canada when they took the kids, and I think she wore it with the same brooch.
I think Meghan wore that coat on her visit to City University right before she had Archie. And I think Kate’s coat is a black version of a cream coat dress she wore to an Easter church service a few years ago.
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-visit-city-university-london-photos/
She wore it for that visit and for Remembrance Sunday.
But to clarify bc I realize my comment wasn’t worded well – when I said “I can’t tell if her coat is new” I was referring to Kate.
@Becks1 I actually didn’t mean to post my comment as a reply, I was just posting what I recognize the outfits from. It was posted from my phone so I think I hit the wrong button. I wasn’t trying to correct you or anything, sorry.
@Mika LOL no worries! I just went back and realized my comment was worded poorly with too many pronouns. I don’t mind being corrected, haha.
That brooch is just NUTS! It seems so out of place FFS, yeah throw something sparkly on there but take a cue from freaking Camilla, for Pete’s sake, ans go small and understated, not that stonking great chunk of diamonds. I am constantly amazed at this woman’s inability to read the room….
I wouldn’t exactly call Camilla’s brooch understated – it’s a giant stick bug lol. It was a gift from her father, but still not necessarily something I would’ve chosen for this moment – for either of them. Kate has smaller brooches she could’ve worn, that still incorporate pearls. I have a feeling she’ll break out one of the late Queen’s at the actual funeral, if this is her lead-up outfit.
The brooch seems like a lot to me. But what do I know? Did the queen wear ostentatious brooches to funerals? Idk it’s all so silly but going with that themes of ridiculousness, does it not go by rank as in Camilla can wear the biggest brooch and then Kate wears the next biggest brooch? All I know is my girl looked lovely, as ever.
It’s tacky as hell. The brooch is actually enormous pearls surrounded by diamonds. I get that pearls are for mourning but she should have gone for something much more discrete. One only has to look at Meghan’s understated elegance to see how you should dress for the occasion.
Kate’s brooch might as well be a blinking sign, declaring “Look at me! Look at me! I’m the fairest of them all!”
Kate is wearing the late Queen’s Pearl & Diamond Leaf Brooch. Undoubtedly as a tribute to her late Grandmother-in-Law. She has been seen in it at a previous Remembrance Day service (2018). It was likely a gift from Her Majesty.
I thought I recognized Meghan’s outfit. It definitely from Remembrance Day. Her hairstyle is different though. A bun instead of wearing her hair down.
I think her hat and coat are from Remembrance Day 2018, when she was pregnant. She did have her hair up then. The next year, when she wore that beautiful navy blue ensemble and the gorgeous blue velvet hat was when her hair was down. Cements my belief that they left mourning clothes at Frogmore, knowing they would most likely be back soon. She may have packed black clothes, too, but I definitely think the coat and hat stayed behind in readiness.
Kates new hair color is awful it makes it look really thin and dry. She looks absolutely awful tbh with you. Be careful what you wish for. you just might get it. She looks the same age as Sophie in these pictures.
Aksi, I know this is just me but it bugs me that she wore her hair down, it just feels like for such a somber occasion she should but that while wiglet mess up into a bun or twist or something. Yes we all know about your dumb hair, you can put it up for a change!
Harry not being able to wear a military uniform when he literally SERVED in the military is insane to me.
It is an absurd image, and it will not age well in the years to come.
But….that would give Andrew a reason – he is the only other one that’s seen combat so…. I think it’s a case of picking battles.
Andrew was a disgrace to his uniform — he has squandered his right to wear it. If Charles the Turd had an ounce of courage and common sense, he’d remind his brother of that, and also make clear that his son Harry retains his hard-won right to wear his uniform.
But of course they have to punish the combat hero to appease the nonce.
It’s ridiculous to see members of the BRF who have never served in the military dressed up with all of the braids and medals. Anne never served (although in all fairness, she was probably not permitted to). Edward dropped out of boot camp. And most of them are dressed for honorary ranks only. Even if I had served, I would be embarrassed to wear the uniform or insignia of a rank that I had never actually earned.
I was curious about them and looked them up, Anne’s stuff looks all honorary, no actual military service, and Edward’s says “withdrew from training”.
The Queen wore it to a birthday party, not a funeral. It’s grossly tacky. Meanwhile vogue is saying Meghan was demure and not showy (as though she normally is when we know it’s Khate who is the showy one) and didn’t pick on Khate. These people are gross. Who wears something that ostentatious to a funeral.
Yes, Meghan’s coat is the Givenchy one that she wore for remembrance and she later wore at an engagement with the ACU. I think she left all her royal outfits at Frogmore. She’s even wearing the pearl earrings that the Queen gave her.
Amy Bee: Thanks for providing the details on Meghan’s earrings. I remembered that the Queen gave Meghan pearl and diamond earrings similar to earrings that she often wore herself. I wondered if Meghan would wear them during the services for the Queen as a tribute to their relationship.
I’m also wondering if the Queen gave similar gifts to the other women in the family. If so, it would be very touching to see all of them simply and similarly adorned at the funeral.
Weren’t they the earrings she said the Queen gave her when they had their train engagement? She said there was a matching pearl necklace, too, in that gift.
Yes — or, at least that’s what I remembered. I didn’t know that there was a matching necklace too. I just thought —and think — that it was a very sweet, welcoming gift from the Queen to a new member of the family.
I swear I’ve seen Sophie’s dress before too. I guess I’m used to Kate wearing gaudy earrings but did she have to go over the top with the brooch? Rhetorical, because of course she did.
Kate seems to be the only one with noticeable bling. And her veil should be for at the funeral, not this. Unless she’s got a more dramatic one for that. Which, of course she does.
See @dee above #3. Bigger veil bejeweled.
I just saw Camilla again in a pic and she is also wearing a brooch and pearl choker, but she’s camilla, I feel like she’s always wearing bling, you know?
Pretty sure Cruella DeVille/Alexis Carrington will make a return appearance at the funeral.
Meghans also wearing a veil…
both look appropriate. i don’t see a problem.
Honestly Harry should hold his head high (figuratively). The rest of these pretend soldiers with fake medals should feel embarrassed in their military cosplay.
yep – re pt 13 – how are they just getting literally everything so wrong.
Tampon Charlie sacking long serving staff while he’s in church pretending to care about anyone. The arrest of a man for shouting out that paedo Andy is ‘a sick old man’ and then downgrading Harry to no uniform when he’s literally the only one who has earned it – plus – AGAIN categorising him with Andrew by that same act – a long standing trick that has been played by the royals.
The whole thing stinks to high heaven. Then Charlie – shopping bags of Saudi cash – whining like a 5 year old becasue a pen doesn’t work. Not a great start… I bet H&M cannot wait to get ‘home’ the US.
Not only did they arrest the kid, I read they’ve actually charged him. FFS, what idiocy. Detain him at the time if you must, but then quietly send him on his way when the proceedings are over. Don’t saddle him with a criminal record merely for speaking the truth. Gah.
They are trying to make an example, as in if you heckle Andrew, you will get more than a warning. It will be effective. Noble, absolutely not.
Yet anybody insulting the King’s daughter in law Meghan and his son Harry is given a free pass. ANd far worse things are said than what were said to Andrew. It is pitiful.
Clarence house did not want to put anyone on notice until after this was all over. It was the unions who insisted it be done at once.
So Kate gave a picture of Meghan in makeup this morning, and said give me this? It’s creepy. Kate doesn’t need to do much to improve her look. But leaning on jewels/buttons/botox/mimicry isn’t going to cut it to get the attention she craves.
Cut the hair and get a new stylist. If your face is giving Disney villain, and you can’t keep a poker face enough to hide it, you gotta pivot the look girl.
Everything you said.
I like that Meghan is carrying a Liz-style pocketbook
so Queen cosplay?
Oh, Annie, you try so hard for so little.
Why is Kate so bad at putting on makeup? The heavy eyeliner and eye shadow was too much for a day event. And the blush is applied like it was the 1980s. She needs someone to show her how to do daytime makeup. It looks awful when she goes this heavy in the daylight.
Saw a photo of the car ride.
1. Someone knows about tasteful jewelry during a funeral. Also people have just been let go of life time jobs in the middle of coping with inflation.
2. Stop looking so pissed off that you have to share the spotlight.
3. Someone truly loves her husband to put up with this bullshit because she looks absolutely terrified.
4. She has just proven every word she said was TRUTH.
Julie, what Charles is doing with replacing “0ld” staff with “New” Staff is something that has gone on for literally centuries in Royal families around the world, as well as now Governments everywhere. It’s for security reasons, nothing personal at all.
As for Harry not being allowed to wear his uniform, not sure but my Beloved Grandmother passed, her older brother, who was a General under McArthur during WWll, didn’t wear his at her funeral. It’s because when your service to your Country is finished, the uniform itself isn’t yours to wear again.
I think. I’m American, maybe the Brits are different than us.
It’s not for security reasons, they were his CH staff (I read, that could be wrong) And they seem to be mostly household staff so people who aren’t rich aristos. It’s a shitty thing to do before she’s in the ground. It’s not a change in gov which is what you’re referring to..
But was your beloved Grandmother having a military funeral? Her brother was attending his sister’s funeral. The Queen was Harry’s commander in chief.
@Marjiscott yeah but Edward and even Anne for that matter. No military service for them, its just strictly cosplay. Especially Edward, because doesn’t Anne at least have some honorary position with the military? Anyway, Harry is being punished, even during his beloved grandmothers funeral. This isn’t about protocol, its revenge. But it’s making Charles especially look bad. Who knows, he may change his mind and allow Harry to wear it for the vigil like Andrew.
My girl Meghan is looking absolutely STUNNING under pressure. That other royal look like she usually does. And I cannot figure out what Sophie’s outfit is all about. Is it her take on the Amish or…?
LOL, girl ninja, at your Amish comment.
And yes, Meghan looks stunning; she is the embodiment of grace under pressure.
Kate’s big shiny brooch is photographing like an Xmas tree.
I thought it was a Christmas tree too when I saw it at first. It’s a bit OTT for an event like this.
With the brooch – it looks bigger to me than the regular maple leaf brooch that QEII used to let Kate borrow for Canada-related stuff. But if it is, I bet it will be discreetly shared with the media that QEII wanted Kate to inherit the brooch, and her wearing it will be reported as Kate’s “touching tribute to Her Majesty.”
She’s worn it before. Then, like now, it looks like when she got to choose from the vault she took the largest things, ’cause BIG, shiny
Someone predicted Kate’s attire and they were not wrong.
The make-up looks inappropriate and out of place. It actually reminds me of Kate’s wedding make-up, which she allegedly did herself.
They all look so hodge-podge with the different uniforms. I think Charles (as King) should have worn a uniform and then the rest in mourning suits. Cohesiveness would make the photos, for historical archives, look better.
Ah, but what is archive without acrimony and pettiness?
Are they really not ashamed to play this military dress up around the one person who actually served? Impostor syndrome is so common among competent professionals but this bunch seems to by totally free of it…
Meg looks so far from her regular confident self, I feel so much for her. She’s really stuck on this salty island and cannot get out to go to her babies until it’s over. I also imagine a lot of messy communication is happening behind the scenes.
Also this time it’s Harry who seems calm and emotionally checked out from his family drama.
No, they think they’re far more important than the soldiers they command.
I doubt any of them have the love of veterans and wounded warriors the way Harry does. Harry does so much for the veterans.
I was thinking about H&M holding hands as they left WMA and I think it was a sign of mutual support. But more for Meghan. Harry knows they’d love to feed Meghan to the wolves. The DM is a toxic waste land, I can’t even read them to look at frocks anymore. The only other two that i feel deeply sorry for is feel is Sophie – she looks absolutely gutted and wrung out and Princess Anne – she’s finished.
Kate’s half smile in the car to WMA was sickening.
Anne looks genuinely lost. I do feel for her.
She truly looks like she is focused on just getting through this. And I bet she is furious at her family for their stupid, avoidable, unnecessary drama especially at a time when the focus should be on honoring QEII.
Her public statement was beautiful.
I said on Twitter that Meghan has more dignity in her little finger than the whole royal family put together and two people called me out on it. Said it was disgusting that H&M were holding hands on the way out. As the royal commentator said “as they always do” not snarky or anything
Welp one of them said #crassnotclass and the other said she (Meghan) is mentally off.
If I had to be in that den of vipers I would lose my shit
There’s already pushback with pix of Mike and Zara holding hands. https://twitter.com/madhistoryn/status/1570083456981295107
Also holding hands were spouses Beatrice and Edo. But no call out from the racist media and British public. These people just couldn’t accept the fact that Harry and Meghan really and genuinely love each other. They want Harry to leave his wife but Harry is showing them “no, I’m not.”
What on earth is wrong with holding hands!? How is that inappropriate or low class? They’re not making out or anything. It’s just solidarity and affection between partners at a time of grief and stress. Jeez Louise, these people!
According to twits on twitter: “It’s inapproprate in church”. God help those getting married when they are told to join hands then. “It’s okay for Zara because she’s not in the procession right behind the king.” Any way they can twist it to spread hate and stupidity. “It’s not protocol for royals.” But they can’t explain why there are pix of other royals doing so.
Harry and Meghan appear genuinely grief stricken while others are doing a performative version of grief.
You don’t think they are genuine? Anne? I think they are all genuine. Some of them have lost their mother. They have all lost a close relative.
To me they all looked nice, uniforms always make men look smart , quite sad Harry couldn’t wear his, don’t understand the big deal, Charles could have let him if he wanted to.
High Definition TV spares no one unless you are absolutely flawless.
I feel bad for Megan – she looks like her anxiety is through the roof. Every step she takes is scrutinized and i would imagine EI g back around these people is hard for her. As well as being away from her children. Credit to her for even being there
I think she is handling herself beautifully, especially with the hostility directed at her. She looks so much like her mom in some pics. She looks elegant and understated in her Givenchy coat.
But her skin is glowing beautifully she looks by far the youngest of all the royal women
I think she is just sad and that she is handling herself beautifully. She also looks dignified and appropriate here.
Kate just can’t help herself, can she? That huge brooch is really inappropriate.
I thought the jewelry was a bit much as well. Both her and Camilla are getting everything but Camilla looks dazed and overwhelmed while Kate looks kinda angry. There is a lot of stress and grief but wondering if they’re realizing this is now reality and they need to step up.
I think Camilla is just tired, tbh. She’s been following Charles all over the country these past few days and dealing with his inability to sign stuff with fountain pens, lol.
I survived anorexia, but I was not happy when I had it, and looking at old pictures I looked terrible. I was haggard and looked older. If kate has anorexia, she may not realize how she looks. I was convinced I was fat ,even though I was wearing a size 0. Anorexia is hell. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody!
So sorry, Kate does look a bit haggard and aged in the face, hope she’s not unwell. Meg looks lovely
Cosign this, @NLopez. Same, same, same. Glad you are on a healthier, happier path ♥️
Thanks @PUNKPRINCESS PHD & JEAN 🙂
Why is Sophie standing in front of Kate? Kate’s PssOW now and outranks Sophie. That has to sting and it’s probably why Kate has the big honkin’ brooch on.
Children + spouses then grandchildren?
Yup. Children and spouses and then it goes in order of succession.
Is that a Christmas tree brooch? A closed ruffle umbrella? A half of a Scarlett O’Hara dress? What the hell? A little inappropriate for the occasion aren’t we? Kate is just so tacky and can’t ever not make it about her. I know she is pissed she wasn’t allowed to bring her photographer and pull her usual bullshit.
Gotta love how she asked her makeup artist for a little more bronzer! For all her spite towards extra melanin she ordered the make my skin a little darker so I can look more like my SIL special. Lip injections coming up in 3,2,1…not that any of this would help the permanent scowl on her face.
Those pics of a 10 year military veteran in a suit while the rest of these assclowns play soldier will not age well. Next level asshattery. Harry’s response was perfect.
Meghan is radiant as always. I cannot wait for her and Harry to get back safely and be an ocean away from these tools.
I was looking at a pic of her in the car and there was some more detail coming through on it. It almost looks like there are three large pearls or cabochons or something in the center. It is leaf shaped. I’ve started falling down a royal jewelry wormhole the last couple days, so I’m curious where it came from and if it’s meant to be symbolic in any way.
It was even more lit up in the car pics, especially against her black coat. Very attention grabbing.
@JP I agree it is attention grabbing. And if Meghan wore the same brooch under the same circumstances she’d be ripped apart, even if Queen Elizabeth II gave it to her and it’s sentimental. It’s wrong for the occasion. It’s more for a state dinner and looks extremely flashy here. I expect the media to run a bunch of articles on the meaning of the brooch and why it’s so special to Kate when we know exactly what they would have done had Meghan worn it. They don’t even try to hide the double standard.
I missed the comments above, it’s a diamond and pearl leaf brooch previously owned by the queen that she gifted to Katherine. I found a picture of her wearing it with a white coat, and I thought it actually looked quite nice. It comes through as a lot against the dark fabric of her coat today.
She apparently wore it before in Belgium at a Remembrance Day event. The queen last wore it in 1999.
My goodness, could Edward’s military costume be more ornate and festooned with more ribbons, medals and gold rope? Edi Amin would be proud, although I think he’ll want it back now.
IKR? Even though he bounced out of marine training after 4 months he gets to cosplay the Italian Carabinieri.
It just screams Halloween Costume, doesn’t it?
I am glad I am not the only one who thinks is tacky and inappropriate to wear big jewelry to funerals…
I also got the feeling that Kate wanted to create her photo in the car for Phillip’s funeral, the one she was looking directly at the camera.
Only this time the photographer said to her ”look down” so it looks like she is reflecting and mourning…
It doesn’t look natural…
I made a similar comment after Prince Philip’s funeral. It was much more at that event.
Looking at Harry and Meghan faces, the only reason they are there is to pay homage to a dear, beloved grand-mother who happened to be the late Queen.
The family members who are neutral cannot even show it, and the higher ups just want to flaunt their status – a sign of esteem issues.
They are aware that the Sussexes are so over it. I am happy that Meghan did an obvious re-wear, no commercial value and no silly one-sided competition.
Do the right thing with honour and love, and let this be the last official and formal duty to perform, then go home.
This is not about family, so as power within the family where one has to give up one’s agency.
It is time to mentally detach, with love, always with love even if the situation is intolerable and the person(s) unlikeable.
The Sussexes are officially grown ups. Somebody has to be, and why not them?
@Well Wisher, I always look forward to your comments. Well thought out , beautifully expressed and on the mark.
@Valerie, I’m in total agreement!
@ Well Wisher, thank you, that was threaded through with beauty and so well stated. Just gorgeous..!
Thank you both for your kind words.
They are all mourning.
I doubt they are bored. Crazy to assume.
Must be triggering for both Harry and William to walk behind Grannie’s casket.
Regardless a uniform, a brooch, or projecting if someone is grieving more than other, geez…
They are ALL grieving.
Concentrate on the fact that they all lost their “queen” of their family and the Commonwealth lost their Queen.
this.
some of the comments are really dailymail level here.
Everyone grieves in their own way.
I agree whole-heartedly. There is no one “mourning face”. I wonder though if it might have made it easier for Harry to wear his uniform, because this would be “different” from his mother’s procession where he wore civilian clothes.
I think we will see Kate in pearls a lot, going forward, and maybe brooches too. She may even choose to wear the current pair of earrings as her signature, just as the Queen did with her diamond and pearl stud. I think we are entering a period of Kate cosplaying the Queen, in preparation. I don’t recall seeing Meghan wearing pearls, so I was surprised to see her styled with Pearls in The Cut interview. I think Meghan would look fabulous in pearls, but I guess she might always avoid wearing them.
Kate cosplaying the Queen? You mean Queen Camilla? Yeah I can definitely see Kate wearing one of those feathered Harry Potter hats that Camilla likes. Kate is a hot mess but she’s their hot mess I guess.
I should have said cosplaying Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla, as far as I can see, is carrying on as usual. She has always worn pearls, and has a stunning collection of pearl jewelry, and has always worn sombrero-sized hats. Her hat this morning almost made me burst out laughing. I must say, Camilla can really carry off the really big bling.
Camilla co splayed the queen mother with the large hats
@tamsin, Meghan supposedly received a pearl necklace from the queen along with the pearl earrings that she wore today. Perhaps we’ll see it on the day of the funeral. Although, I still can’t get over how small and cheap her earrings look compared to the other diamond and Pearl studs that the Queen gave Sophie and her other granddaughters-in-law!
I knew the Queen had given pearl jewellery to Meghan. Never heard of jewellery to the others, except a tiara to Sophie. The likes of Camilla and Kate borrow from the Royal Collection.
@carolind, Sophie, Kate and Autumn all received similar Pearl and diamond stud earrings from the Queen. She probably gave them out to other female family members as well; Diana had a pair. Kate wore hers the other day, I believe it was during the walkabout. You can see theirs without a magnifying glass.
I don’t think they look cheap. Perhaps the Queen knew Meghan favors delicate pieces of jewelry and got her something that fits that. M’s own jewelry tends to be small and delicate, even when pricey.
@thelma, when Meghan first received and wore these from the Queen there were multiple close-up photos of Meghan wearing them. Up close, they look like cheap freshwater pearls, no lustre, with an industrial looking diamond in a base metal setting (which has a weird melted, deformed look near the pearls). Now, maybe the setting is platinum or white gold and the pearls are natural saltwater, however, they don’t look it and they look cheaply made. I’m thinking maybe Lizzie regifted these or had Angela Kelly pick them out.
As far as Meghan’s style goes, she wears much larger earrings to great effect on a regular basis. For example her Birks Snowflake earrings look fabulous on her and she appears to like them.
Thank goodness Middleton has resisted the temptation to make it “all about her” as we know her lout of an uncle and ambitious mother have “friendly” media contacts, including Jenny Bond, and, probably “William next for King” media mouthpieces
That will probably start next week after the funeral. Or maybe they will wait until the end of the official mourning period. /s
I think kate embiggening herself at this time will only get lost in the hundreds of other articles being written about the queen. No doubt she will be back to embiggening herself once things have quieted down.
Poor Meghan looks about to cry, what a week. Harry looks at peace next to his brother. In my experience after a conflict or estrangement there’s grief and confusion and anger but at some point there’s resignation and acceptance. That’s what I see in him
This time Insee this too. He is no longer livid at them, he has “it is what it is” vibe. Their emotions are completely reversed compared to Commonwealth service, this time Meg looks much more emotional (but still vermutlich composed). I think that Harry also knows that after Queen’s funeral marks his further detachment from his family, the last person holding him somehow close has died. Now he really has no family caring for him, it’s only him and Meghan now.
Did you see the deep curtsey Meghan executed in front of the queen’s coffin? Beautiful. It’s the money shot on the Fail. Kate just did a one leg behind the other and bend the knee. Kate’s been with the Firm for 11 years; she should be able to execute a deep curtsey.
I know and respect that most of us here have no time for curtsies, especially to royalty, but I ugly cried at Meghan’s beautiful deep, sombre, respectful curtsy and bowing of her head. I wish I could curtsy to her and thank her for doing it. It means so so much. I will love her forever for doing that, because g-d knows, she didn’t have to 🤍🕊🤍
She looked very elegant and poised, thanks for alerting me to these pics. For whatever reason I always notice how gracefully she wears even the tallest, most spindly heels.
I know she’s said she appreciated the Queen and they had a nice relationship so I’m sure she is genuinely sad to a degree, but I just keep thinking about the Cut profile where she said she fundamentally is an actress and happy to be told where to stand and what to do and what to say etc. in relation to the Firm’s expectations. We’re seeing that in action during all this and other than that initial awkwardness at the beginning of the windsor walkabout, she’s hit all her notes very well I think.
Regardless of how you feel about her, I don’t think Meghan gets enough credit for the fact that she’s an American actively grieving along with the people of Britain in a way no other high profile American is. She’s there hugging British citizens, empathizing with them, participating in the mourning ceremonies, being present and kind even though the media would have you believe the whole country hates her. I understand that part of that is her expectation as Harry’s wife, but try picturing any other US celebrity doing this in a convincing, let alone poignant way.
Meghan’s mom is a yoga teacher and Meghan has probably practiced for years. I get that it’s not for everyone. But no lie when I started practicing over a decade ago, the drastic change it had on my posture was profound. I havnt been able to practice very much recently but after years of doing it, dang it sticks with you. Sorry, trying not to soapbox but if you can find an activity you love, especially one that can strengthen your core and posture, it’s worth it. Helps prevent aches and pain down the road. One of Doria’s many blessings to Meghan .
@aquarius64, after such a beautiful, deep curtsey by Meghan, I am sure we will see Kate bowing extra deeply next week!
What was so blissful about Scotland was that there were no William and Harry and wives. We concentrated on the late Queen, her children and Sophie – and to some extent Camilla. There is a huge difference between what children feel and what grandchildren feel. They should be in the background. The Yorks, the Wessex children and Princess Anne’s children were all at Balmoral far more and saw the Queen far more than W and H. It was Peter Philips who was reputed to be her favourite grandson
That wasn’t true when they were growing up though. And William and KAte always went to balmoral in the summers. Harry just stopped going as an adult bc of the bad memories, but growing up he went every summer with his parents and then his father.
I am not ranking grief more than anyone else. Yes, William and Kate went to Balmoral in the summer but for two or three days. The Yorks, Wessexes, Princess Anne were there for weeks. Charles was with her a lot during the summer. My Church minister stayed at Balmoral in 2016. They were all there but Anne who had a chest infection and William and Kate. Harry wasn’t mentioned. At Windsor before marriages the Queen saw Andrew and daughters every Sunday after Church and the Wessexes for Sunday tea. The point I am making is that William and Harry in adulthood probably saw her the least but all the fuss is about them.
I don’t agree that whoever saw her in person the most means that is who cares the most. It could just be a matter of timing and other events in their lives. Harry was in the military and overseas much of the time and William was stationed in Wales. You can’t just up and say “well leaving my training or service to go vacation with granny.” Most people can’t leave real, actual work to vacation for weeks. Only those doing royal “work” can do so. I do agree that the other grandchildren should have been treated equally with Harry and William. Except for Peter, because he was one of the males walking, the others weren’t even mentioned in KC’s announcement about arrangements.
Are you seriously ranking and comparing grief? And TQ didn’t live at Balmoral. She vacationed there. You really have no idea how often any of them saw her outside of what’s reported.
Everything is done according to protocol, not depth of feeling and personal connection. The Queen’s dresser probably saw her more often than any of her blood relatives, but we didn’t see Angela Kelly in the procession.
I cannot help thinking about Princess Diana, she won the media wars, not because of her skill of manipulating the details.
She sixth sense was right, she has been vindicated as these events unfold.
I wish that it could be a fitting somber occasion, where the UK and commonwealth can mourn and celebrate the Queen’s life of service.
It has become so much more, a repetition steeped in dystopian dysfunction, my heart ached for Meghan.
I admire her stoicism and hope she unpack all the psychological baggage when she get home.
She has now have the full experience of being black while stuck in mediocrity. In trying to “put her in her place “, they have exposed themselves.
Even William seem to get that it gone too far.
I am happy that Meghan focused on celebrating the Queen’s and endured the macro aggression displayed.
That tweet caused Sarah’s, maybe she was triggered by it, but effectively let one see what was the obvious.
The fail feels empowered to go after Meghan, a wider and in some places, a fairer world is watching.
This is a clear indication that “one exist for the hypothetical “ME”.
The Sussexes have to embrace love as their ethos, especially when it comes to self.
Forgive fully for selfish reasons. Love the unlikable.
I have a vague recollection that Kate’s pin is costume. Meghan’s earrings were a give from the queen to her at the beginning of Meghan’s marriage to Harry. They are a bit golden in color and were chosen to blend well with her skin tone.
Oh no Kate’s pin belonged to the Queen, Diana also wore it sometime back in the day. It’s not costume. A bit much for a funeral though
All this coverage is seriously overwhelming. I think something has changed in the air since the queen has died. I’ve noticed so many more royal stans on twitter who are literally excusing everything about the royals, even most of them defending Andrew just to trash Meghan. I think Willie will be investing a lot of Dutchy money in bots. Anyway charles will be drunk on power, same with willie. They are both overly emotional, nasty, insecure, hateful, thirsty for attention and have way too much power and influence. What’s even worse is how many people are brainwashed by them, especially when it comes to their treatment of Meghan. They don’t care what they actually do, along as they keep punishing Meghan for existing.
So I always kind of thought that the press would go in on William after the queen passes. But after seeing how poorly Charles is being received, imo anyways, I’m not so sure that’s gonna happen. They might need to seriously protect William. Kate not so much. Like that bot money could be spent against her and bigging up Will. Honestly, I don’t know.
Willy will have to pay annual taxes on the duchy, just as Charles did. Not to mention inheritance tax I Would think. Something tells me he’ll be in debt by his next birthday.
Timothy Laurence is the only one wearing an earned uniform. I’ll let Charles slide. He did serve but more importantly is CIC and it’s different there than our President having that role. William served too but, like Harry, he’s no longer in service and thus should have the same rules. Harry is really only paying the price for Andrew.
Kate got to pose sad with her back turned to Meghan. There, now can she go home?! Photo ops photo ops photo ops, england is all about the photo ops.
Sophie and Kate have the smallest noses, do they go to the same ps.
I think Kate’s nose has always been that size. Some people just have small noses. It seems proportionate with the rest of her features, imo. I’m not fan of Kate but I’m not sure she’s had that type of work done. Just a lot of fillers etc.
Charles goes to veterans events. He should be very proud of Harrys’ work with veterans and invictus. Charles is so petty.
H&M have handled themselves so beautifully throughout this sad and needlessly awkward situation.
ugh, just read that Meghan was gonna be on the cover of Variety and attend their Power of Women ceremony with all these awesome A-listers at the end of the month and her cover was postponed and appearance at the event cancelled because of this official mourning period shit. She was well and truly booked for September-talk show promotion for her podcast, UN meetings/speech, Variety cover and women empowerment awards gala with global A list feminists- and had to cancel everything, smh. The networking at the Variety event she’s missing out on alone. Girl could have gotten Hillary or Malala on her podcast.
H&M did a video chat with Malala in 2020 for International Day of the Girl and, of course, have met Hillary. I’m sure if she invited, either one would be on her podcast.
Why are Anne and Edward in uniform? Eddy washed out of the marines basic while Anne has never served a day in any branch of the military.