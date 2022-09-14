“The first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is pretty hedonistic” links
  • September 14, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

NSFW: The first trailer for Babylon was released and… whew, boy. There’s nudity, drug use and cursing and this is only the first trailer. [Dlisted]
The New York Times offering free lunchboxes as a way to coax employees to come back to the office feels patronizing as hell. [Gawker]
Luke Evans: Queen Elizabeth II’s death is like the UK has lost its grandmother. [Towleroad]
Trailer for Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring. [OMG Blog]
TIFF review of The Whale. [LaineyGossip]
I liked Selena Gomez’s Celine dress at the Emmys. [RCFA]
Mike Pence will attend an Eyes Wide Shut-type gala, only instead of a sex party, they’ll just talk about how America needs to turn into Gilead. [Jezebel]
Sarah Snook looked amazing at the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sydney Sweeney wore socks with open-toe heels. [Just Jared]
Will Abbott Elementary be the next great sitcom to hit 100 episodes? [Pajiba]
The San Francisco police violated a sexual assault victim’s rights. [Buzzfeed]
MTV’s Are You the One is coming back. [Starcasm]
Kid Rock is still a pig. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to ““The first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is pretty hedonistic” links”

  1. SugarHere says:
    September 14, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Babylon gives me Great Gatsby vibes.

    Reply
  2. Emmi says:
    September 14, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    It feels very … familiar? Like an amalgamation of other movies. And I guess Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are just going to play the same character in all their movies from now on?

    I know I sound cantankerous but I’ve seen some expensive and boring movies lately and it feels like Hollywood has given up in the face of streaming services.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      Familiar and kind of exhausting.

      For me, the perfect film about the transition to talkies is Singin’ in the Rain. Lots of sly skewering of the business, with the brilliant Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont – “What do they think I am? Dumb or somethin’? Why I make more money than…than…than Calvin Coolidge! Put together!!”

      Reply
      • Deering24 says:
        September 14, 2022 at 3:38 pm

        It covers the same “talkies are comin!” territory as Singin, but with a far grimmer, merciless eye. I read the first draft sp. a while back, and it was like Chazelle wanted to stuff all that period’s real-life X-rated craziness that Singin left out into one movie. And, yeah, it was a bit much. 🙃

    • WithTheAmerican says:
      September 14, 2022 at 2:42 pm

      Yep. I’m so over Margot Robbie (was never into her, they just keep throwing her at us) and Brad is yesterdays turd next to Johnny depp in my mind.

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      September 14, 2022 at 7:20 pm

      This feels like a lot to process and too heavy for me to go see. Too much for me. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dont make me get out of the house and pay for a movie like I would for like, Tom Cruise.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      September 14, 2022 at 8:40 pm

      I’m getting a Night of the Locusts vibe off of this. (Film from the 70s with Karen Black and Donald Sutherland about Hollywood’s lower echelons.)

      Reply
  3. BCGal says:
    September 14, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    Just wanted to say Kaiser always picks terrific links – I appreciate the variety from the lunchboxes (wtf) to keeping us aware of issues in the real world (SF and victim’s rights.)

    Reply
    • elle says:
      September 14, 2022 at 5:22 pm

      Free lunch wouldn’t be an incentive, much less a free empty box that I have to fill so I can give my employer an extra hour in my cubicle.

      Reply
  4. Still In My Robe says:
    September 14, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    @BCGAL, Agreed. The links posts never get many comments, but I probably spend the most time on them, precisely because they are that delightful blend of frothy and hard-hitting. Definitely has expanded my internet scope…

    Reply
  5. bettyrose says:
    September 14, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Not clicking the link and risking temptation to see the movie. I’m not supporting a Brad Pitt film, just as I’m not supporting a Tom Cruise film. I might watch it someday for free on a streaming service, but that’s *it.* Shame about Interview with the Vampire. That’s a great film based on an even better book, but never gonna recommend it to any youngin’s who haven’t seen it. Vampires might be undead, but they aren’t domestic abusers and that’s where I draw the line.

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      September 14, 2022 at 1:45 pm

      I don’t know why Brad’s movies keep getting posted here. We slam him to hell in posts about his abuse but then his movies are promoted here.

      Reply
    • Owlsyn says:
      September 14, 2022 at 4:59 pm

      I recently re-watched some older movies he was in, but I find I am utterly utterly uninterested in anything he has put out since he didn’t hit his son ‘in the face’.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        September 14, 2022 at 7:20 pm

        I’ve never been much of a fan. He’s a little too chiseled and perfect for my taste, but there are definitely movies that stand the test of time despite him (Thelma & Louise, for example). Somehow I doubt he’ll ever do anything of any real artistic value in the future, though. His days as a well regarded actor are over. At best, he’s a billable star for mostly forgettable movies.

      • Meghan says:
        September 14, 2022 at 10:20 pm

        I will probably always love Legends of the Fall, but the other day my son wanted to watch a movie and Megamind was on and we didn’t make it 15 minutes in before I was like “nope, can’t even stand to hear his voice. Oh look, here’s SpongeBob.”

  6. Laura says:
    September 14, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    God Brad Pitt sucks so hard. This movie looks awful.

    Plus Anthony Kiedis? The guy that admitted to raping a 14 year old? I’ll pass, thanks Hollywood for continuing to support and fund abusers and rapists.

    Reply
  7. Hannah says:
    September 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    I don’t *hate* Sweeney in socks and open toe platform heels, I’d wear this goth/barbiecore look, but then I also love Birks with fluffy socks, plaid, denim dungarees and loads of layers for Autumn

    Are we gonna talk about how gorgeous Serena Williams looked this week in NYC for Vogue World?

    I too love these links. Thank you @ Kaiser

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    September 14, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    Damien has Barry Jenkins Best Director Oscar and other awards and that is all imma say about that.

    Reply
  9. Case says:
    September 14, 2022 at 2:23 pm

    I don’t know what I was expecting from Babylon but it wasn’t this. I’m less excited because of the trailer and that’s not great.

    Reply
  10. Oye says:
    September 14, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    ….it is obviously not gonna be a dinner type movie called Babylon. The trailer doesn’t give anything hope it has good story line … looks a lot of fun to watch. I think it still promising…

    Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    September 14, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    It looks very Great Gatsby (version 2) meets Scarface meets Boogie Nights. Lots of fanfare, sparkly stuff, drugs, nudity and probably a great score/soundtrack. In other words, probably a good time on a rainy Saturday. All it needs is Sam Rockwell. lol.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment