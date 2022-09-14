“The first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is pretty hedonistic” links

NSFW: The first trailer for Babylon was released and… whew, boy. There’s nudity, drug use and cursing and this is only the first trailer. [Dlisted]
The New York Times offering free lunchboxes as a way to coax employees to come back to the office feels patronizing as hell. [Gawker]
Luke Evans: Queen Elizabeth II’s death is like the UK has lost its grandmother. [Towleroad]
Trailer for Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring. [OMG Blog]
TIFF review of The Whale. [LaineyGossip]
I liked Selena Gomez’s Celine dress at the Emmys. [RCFA]
Mike Pence will attend an Eyes Wide Shut-type gala, only instead of a sex party, they’ll just talk about how America needs to turn into Gilead. [Jezebel]
Sarah Snook looked amazing at the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sydney Sweeney wore socks with open-toe heels. [Just Jared]
Will Abbott Elementary be the next great sitcom to hit 100 episodes? [Pajiba]
The San Francisco police violated a sexual assault victim’s rights. [Buzzfeed]
MTV’s Are You the One is coming back. [Starcasm]
Kid Rock is still a pig. [Egotastic]
Babylon gives me Great Gatsby vibes.
Right?
With flavors of Hail, Caesar!
It’s Gatsby x Scarface.
If you love old school gossip, read “Hollywood Babylon”
It feels very … familiar? Like an amalgamation of other movies. And I guess Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are just going to play the same character in all their movies from now on?
I know I sound cantankerous but I’ve seen some expensive and boring movies lately and it feels like Hollywood has given up in the face of streaming services.
Familiar and kind of exhausting.
For me, the perfect film about the transition to talkies is Singin’ in the Rain. Lots of sly skewering of the business, with the brilliant Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont – “What do they think I am? Dumb or somethin’? Why I make more money than…than…than Calvin Coolidge! Put together!!”
It covers the same “talkies are comin!” territory as Singin, but with a far grimmer, merciless eye. I read the first draft sp. a while back, and it was like Chazelle wanted to stuff all that period’s real-life X-rated craziness that Singin left out into one movie. And, yeah, it was a bit much. 🙃
Yep. I’m so over Margot Robbie (was never into her, they just keep throwing her at us) and Brad is yesterdays turd next to Johnny depp in my mind.
This feels like a lot to process and too heavy for me to go see. Too much for me. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dont make me get out of the house and pay for a movie like I would for like, Tom Cruise.
I’m getting a Night of the Locusts vibe off of this. (Film from the 70s with Karen Black and Donald Sutherland about Hollywood’s lower echelons.)
Just wanted to say Kaiser always picks terrific links – I appreciate the variety from the lunchboxes (wtf) to keeping us aware of issues in the real world (SF and victim’s rights.)
Free lunch wouldn’t be an incentive, much less a free empty box that I have to fill so I can give my employer an extra hour in my cubicle.
@BCGAL, Agreed. The links posts never get many comments, but I probably spend the most time on them, precisely because they are that delightful blend of frothy and hard-hitting. Definitely has expanded my internet scope…
Not clicking the link and risking temptation to see the movie. I’m not supporting a Brad Pitt film, just as I’m not supporting a Tom Cruise film. I might watch it someday for free on a streaming service, but that’s *it.* Shame about Interview with the Vampire. That’s a great film based on an even better book, but never gonna recommend it to any youngin’s who haven’t seen it. Vampires might be undead, but they aren’t domestic abusers and that’s where I draw the line.
I don’t know why Brad’s movies keep getting posted here. We slam him to hell in posts about his abuse but then his movies are promoted here.
Clinque, did you take a stock here?
You are cray..
I recently re-watched some older movies he was in, but I find I am utterly utterly uninterested in anything he has put out since he didn’t hit his son ‘in the face’.
I’ve never been much of a fan. He’s a little too chiseled and perfect for my taste, but there are definitely movies that stand the test of time despite him (Thelma & Louise, for example). Somehow I doubt he’ll ever do anything of any real artistic value in the future, though. His days as a well regarded actor are over. At best, he’s a billable star for mostly forgettable movies.
I will probably always love Legends of the Fall, but the other day my son wanted to watch a movie and Megamind was on and we didn’t make it 15 minutes in before I was like “nope, can’t even stand to hear his voice. Oh look, here’s SpongeBob.”
God Brad Pitt sucks so hard. This movie looks awful.
Plus Anthony Kiedis? The guy that admitted to raping a 14 year old? I’ll pass, thanks Hollywood for continuing to support and fund abusers and rapists.
I think you misspelled “Hollywood continuing to be run by rapists and abusers.”
I don’t *hate* Sweeney in socks and open toe platform heels, I’d wear this goth/barbiecore look, but then I also love Birks with fluffy socks, plaid, denim dungarees and loads of layers for Autumn
Are we gonna talk about how gorgeous Serena Williams looked this week in NYC for Vogue World?
I too love these links. Thank you @ Kaiser
Damien has Barry Jenkins Best Director Oscar and other awards and that is all imma say about that.
I don’t know what I was expecting from Babylon but it wasn’t this. I’m less excited because of the trailer and that’s not great.
….it is obviously not gonna be a dinner type movie called Babylon. The trailer doesn’t give anything hope it has good story line … looks a lot of fun to watch. I think it still promising…
It looks very Great Gatsby (version 2) meets Scarface meets Boogie Nights. Lots of fanfare, sparkly stuff, drugs, nudity and probably a great score/soundtrack. In other words, probably a good time on a rainy Saturday. All it needs is Sam Rockwell. lol.