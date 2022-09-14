“The first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ is pretty hedonistic” links

NSFW: The first trailer for Babylon was released and… whew, boy. There’s nudity, drug use and cursing and this is only the first trailer. [Dlisted]

The New York Times offering free lunchboxes as a way to coax employees to come back to the office feels patronizing as hell. [Gawker]

Luke Evans: Queen Elizabeth II’s death is like the UK has lost its grandmother. [Towleroad]

Trailer for Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring. [OMG Blog]

TIFF review of The Whale. [LaineyGossip]

I liked Selena Gomez’s Celine dress at the Emmys. [RCFA]

Mike Pence will attend an Eyes Wide Shut-type gala, only instead of a sex party, they’ll just talk about how America needs to turn into Gilead. [Jezebel]

Sarah Snook looked amazing at the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sydney Sweeney wore socks with open-toe heels. [Just Jared]

Will Abbott Elementary be the next great sitcom to hit 100 episodes? [Pajiba]

The San Francisco police violated a sexual assault victim’s rights. [Buzzfeed]

MTV’s Are You the One is coming back. [Starcasm]

Kid Rock is still a pig. [Egotastic]