Love is Blind’s third season from Dallas is coming October 19



We knew that Love is Blind was renewed for three more seasons and the third, which filmed in Dallas, would be premiering later this year. And now we have a date — October 19. Netflix released a short teaser, complete with some shots of the infamous pods, some cheesy quotes, and emotional singles. There was also an image of a group cheers-ing with golden shot glasses in lieu of the golden wine goblets. My interest is definitely piqued.

Love Is Blind’s third season is coming much sooner than you think! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first teaser season 3 of the Netflix dating series, which will premiere on Oct. 19 with weekly drops through Nov. 9. As another set of singles heads into the pods with the goal of finding true love, one of them calls out, “Where are you at, wifey? Come at me.” Elsewhere, a woman declares, “Boyfriend season is over.” Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to help the singles — who all live in Dallas this season — navigate their connections, including committing to a formal engagement if they want to meet their partner in person. Two seasons of Love Is Blind have already aired on Netflix. The most recent, which premiered at the start of 2022, featured singles from Chicago who tried their chance at finding love. While two couples were married on the series, both recently announce they have gone their separate ways Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their divorce in August via Instagram statement. They confirmed they’ll “begin the process of divorcing,” adding, “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.” The statement also included that “coming to this decision was far from easy,” and the exes will “always wish each other the absolute best.” The remaining, married couple from season 2, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, are headed for divorce, too. Though neither has publicly commented on the split yet, PEOPLE confirmed Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August via records from the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. Before the group of new singles make their debut on Oct. 19, Netflix is releasing Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which revisits the season 2 pairings, this Friday.

[From People]

I didn’t think the second season could top the first one, but it kind of did. It wasn’t a better story, but it was more dramatic and the post-show divorce drama made it all the more wild. Not a single couple from the second season lasted! If not for the first season it would be considered a failed experiment, so the third season has a lot to live up to, both in terms of entertainment and also success rate. At the moment, I’m more excited for the second season’s “After the Altar” special and what it may reveal than I am about the third season. I assume they’re holding a better trailer for after the special airs. Deepti Vempati has also written a book about her experience that will publish just days after the special airs. I like that each season is in a different city where all the contestants already live. Dallas will be cool and hopefully production has made an effort to correct some of the mistakes of the previous seasons in terms of diversity among the contestants. I’m not holding my breath about that for season three, but there’s still four and five.