The Devil Wears Michael Kors: Anne Hathaway recreates an iconic look

The Devil Wears Prada has become one of the most iconic movies of the past twenty years. It’s one of those rare Cinderella stories/comedy-dramas which stands the test of time. Much like Friends, the movie is shown on cable TV all the time, so new generations keep rediscovering it and memorizing it. A number of famous celebrity men have cited it as one of their favorite movies too, so it has a broad appeal. Who knew that a fictionalized book about working for Anna Wintour would have such broad appeal, but here we are.
True story: Anne Hathaway wasn’t even the first or second choice for Andrea “Andy” Sachs. She was something like the fifth or sixth choice, but she fought for the part and she delivered. Even now, Anne loves that movie and she loves that people are still into it. So she decided to do a brilliant throwback during New York Fashion Week. Anne was invited to sit front-row at the Michael Kors show yesterday. She was seated next to Anna Wintour. Good thing she recreated a classic Andy Sachs look!! Do you think Anna even realized what was happening? I’m not sure – from the photos, Anna looked more involved with Serena Williams on her other side. But Anne KNEW. She knew exactly what was happening. I love her for that.
Love it! Anne Hathaway has really grown on me after her cringy Oscar campaign. She knew to go away, tone it down, and she’s come back with a delightful tongue in cheek, self-aware persona that is working beautifully. See: Ocean’s 8.
ETA — SERENA IS AWESOME IN PINK
I really noticed at the time how much the Hathaway hate mirrored the Gwyneth hate. So glad their paths have diverged.
Annie has been killing it lately and I love to see it.
The movie is better than the book. It holds up still! My favorite outfit of hers in it is her in a long white coat but it’s only in the montage, lol.
Goodness, her face barely looks different.
Stars-we all age but they all stay the same.
The only thing that’s aged badly about that movie are Andie’s horrible friends and boyfriend being framed sympathetically for not being understanding or supportive of Andie’s wanting to do well in her extremely demanding job or developing an interest in the industry she found herself working in. But they’ll be happy to take the swag! Should have been less of a man-influenced reason for Andie to realize she didn’t want to continue on this path.
Agree, I liked the work scenes but the personal scenes were not great. And Andie and her boyfriend had zero chemistry.
Yes! Adrian Grenier himself has said his character was wrong with his behavior.
I agree with Kate that Andie and her BF had no chemistry. It doesn’t help that Grenier just isn’t that good an actor.
I did kind of understand the friends’ POV in the movie, though. It wasn’t that Andie was taking an interest in her job or working really hard at it, to me. It was that her boss was abusive. She was making Andie do things like get the next Harry Potter book for her kids before it was published….WTF?
If my partner forgot my birthday, I’d let it go but it might still come as a warning sign. I think Nate’s point was that she wasn’t just really dedicated to succeeding at her work, or that she was taking an interest in fashion, but she was losing herself in the process. A trend-obsessed clothes horse just wasn’t who she was. That was Emily Blunt’s character, which was why Andie decided to let her go to Paris.
Who else was in the running? All I remember was that Rachel McAdams was the first choice.
Well I hope they themselves don’t tell us because I hate when actors say they were the front runner for a part but couldn’t do it because they were booked. It’s just insulting for the person who actually got the part. Matt Damon has done that a lot.
I like to know. I try to imagine the other actor in the part. It’s all part of the acting process. No one person can take every role.
True. But I also love speculating what could have been. Also there are some roles that you just can’t imagine anyone else in. Anne as Andy is definitely one.
Also I am loving the commitment here. She absolutely nails the hairdo. And her expression next to Winter is priceless.
Same @sankay I find that fascinating. Like who could have been Han Solo other than Harrison Ford? So many others! Al Pacino or Burt Reynolds!
Also it goes both ways. Interesting you mention Matt Damon @lens because I don’t think he’s great in every role and someone else could have done a lot better in The Talented Mr. Ripley.
I don’t think Rachel went around saying it, but I do know she was the first choice. It’s not surprising she was, since she was riding high at the time in terms of the success of her roles/films. Rachel also has serious comic chops and is a very good actress.
I guess I haven’t gotten over Anne Hathaway’s Diva behavior during that Oscar season. I haven’t forgotten that during the rehearsal for the ceremony Amanda Seyfried, who wasn’t even nominated for Les Miz but as one of the leads would be there, apparently showed Anne a picture of her dress and Anne had a hissy fit because it was the same designer or the same color or something, prompting Amanda to leave.
I suppose Anne has mellowed and matured and that’s good. She looks great. I prefer both Amanda and Rachel McAdams as actresses though. They’re both funnier on screen and I find them more enjoyable to watch in general.
@Annel I take US Weekly with a grain of salt, but if true, I wonder if Anne’s behavior had more to do with anxiety than entitlement.
Anne was the one who hastily switched her custom gown to a badly tailored Prada the day before, even though she was the one winning the Oscar. She had to pay a team of stylists and makeup artists for all that last minute work. Then she had to publicly apologize to Valentino for making the switch and embarrassing his brand when they announced she was wearing Valentino. To top it off the Prada dress didn’t even look good and she was skewered by fashion columns.
She endured public repercussions she didn’t have to. As someone with anxiety, this reads to me like someone panicking and making poorly thought out “fix-it” decisions. Of course, whether it was a fit or distress, behavior that made Amanda uncomfortable enough to leave rehearsal is unacceptable and hurtful. Hopefully that was addressed, especially since Amanda tweeted out in support of Anne at the time.
I absolutely loved Andy’s look when I first saw the movie and I love Anne’s MK look just as much. Great Easter egg. And she truly doesn’t look a day older.
It’s still hitting 90 degrees where I live. I can’t imagine wearing a turtleneck sweater AND a leather coat. She looks cute though!
Anne looks luminous. Yes she is aging beautifully, but that comes with taking care of herself, being wealthy and having great genes. She also seems to be a kind person, so that probably factors into her looks. After commenting about a woman in Kate who is the same age (give a year) who looks bedraggled and rough it’s quite a stark contrast.
Anne was the 9th choice for the part. 9th. She kept going to the producer and director. Then Meryl watched Brokeback Mountain and said “hire her”.
I think Anna probably knows it. Anne had a cameo in Anna’s 73 questions with Vogue that just came out (that was a part two. Anne is one of the celebrities asking questions via FaceTime to Anna Wintour. There’s also Baz Luhrmann and Gigi Hadid. I think that’s it…)
Also, Anna playfully answered Meryl Streep when asked who should portray her in a movie. I think she knows her Devil Wears Prada trivia.