The Prince & Princess of Wales greeted mourners in Norfolk today

Today is King Charles III’s rest day, and the other senior royals were sent out to visit various parts of the UK in his absence. The Wessexes went to Manchester, the Princess Royal went to Glasgow, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales went to… Norfolk. Where they have a home, at Anmer Hall. Speaking of William and Kate’s new titles, I’ve noticed something weird – some British outlets refer to Kate as “the Princess of Wales,” but sometimes they’re using her other titles, The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Is there some kind of journalistic protocol on this? Surely Kate would want to be styled with the highest-rank title, which is HRH Catherine, the Princess of Wales. I guess this is the transition period where everyone is getting used to calling both of them the Waleses.
As for this outing in Norfolk – where they were just outside of King Charles III’s private estate, Sandringham – Kate wore black, as the mourning period dicates. She also wore another pair of Queen Elizabeth’s earrings, this time a pair of pearl drops. She also wore a cross necklace. She rarely wears religious stuff, but I guess she’s leaning into it. Perhaps trying to rebrand herself as a humble Christian woman.
I guess Kate doesn’t know that Jesus was swarthy.
Tomorrow’s headline on the daily mail
“Jesus made Kate cry: inside exclusive on her crying enough tears to refill the sea of Galilee”
LMAO! Jesus made Kate cry
Kate looks appropriate and also quite sad and a bit tired. Not physically tired as much as tired from the work of dealing with people at a time when she feels her own grief. I don’t blame her, I get tired of people at work. And she does look a bit grief-stricken to me
Hahaha – am sure we’ll find out soon enough whether he was wearing tights at his crucifixion. And THAT was why she cried.
“Kate wept.” -The Daily Mail
“It was the opposite.” – Jesus
@cc – hahahahah – you win the Internet today!
By the way, Kate cannot trend on Twitter to save her life. Paid advertisements for articles that embiggen her are popping up, but they are getting no traction. Even the royal guard who fainted is getting more attention. No wonder she is so pissed that H and M are around.
Oh how I giggled at that comment.
But anyway, Keen and TOB look good here. I guess Charles has everyone showing up, including the laziest members of the family. I think it must be difficult for all members of the family to have to mourn publicly and perform at so many events at this time. Just gruelling!
@Merricat 🤣🤣
@Merricat
LOL! You’re on fire today. I bet though that Buttons thinks Jesus was as white as snow.
You think that when she finds out that Jesus wasn’t as white as snow, she’ll take off the cross. You know she don’t like people of color.
I rarely feel sorry for the royals, but I do here. Imagine loosing a grandmother and having to perform for the public constantly, without a chance to stop and mourn her.
On a shallow note, Kate looks great today. I love the dress and blazer combo. She suits more delicate jewellery much better. And the hair looks great again, the half back style she had yesterday was not my favourite.
I went back to work (working 8 hour days) 3 days after the death of grandparents, and parents too.
I did too, but I didn’t have to perform for the public. And when you see videos of them it’s almost like they’re consoling the people.
With all due respects MMC those people are their subjects and it’s part of their duties to offer reassurances to the public. Let’s be fair we pay them enough to do so. The only time I’ve disagreed was when they hauled those two young princes to do the same when their mother died.
On a lighter note I do think Mr & Mrs “TO2Rs” look far more relaxed today.
Agreed on the first point, we’re all tired of the wall-to-wall coverage but from the other side, the constant filming/photography must be suffocating.
Hard disagree about the outfit though, this is the worst yet imo, so frumpy, and her makeup just seems heavier and heavier each appearance.
Kate’s wearing a long coat not a blazer.
A long coat, a top handled purse 👜 after she wore her usual at the church service. Meghans outfit was allover yesterday. Harry and the reminiscing of the Walk behind Diana’s ⚰️ was allover yesterday. Even with the new titles the Prince and princess of Walls are an afterthought and STILL can’t maintain headlines. Right now they’re at the middle of the daily fail. They’re trying to not be outdone and get some of the headlines that California is getting without even being out in the public today
This is what comes with being in their position on top of the pyramid. They get untold riches and people kissing their asses all day long. Not much of a price to pay, especially when most of us out here have to bear our grief and go right back to work without the benefit of being worth stolen millions. I can have empathy with their loss without feeling sorry for the fact that they’re fulfilling the duties they were supposedly born to and are required to fulfill.
Agree with this. If they don’t want to perform for the public, there’s a really easy for fix for that: step down from the firm, and stop mooching off of taxpayer dollars!
You just know that these poor put-upon “special” people are counting all of their pre-funeral appearances as “engagements”, right?
I think that’s why it’s hard watching people read into their every expression. People grieve differently. Some people even grieve differently for different people. I was a mess why my grandmother died, breaking down constantly. It was more of a slow burn with my mother and I even went into work the same morning she died. The tears took a long time to come.
Most probably having to constantly perform for the cameras is making them hold it all together for now.
I have to agree about Kates outfit here. Probably the best thing she’s worn since QE died. The dress she wore for the Windsor walk was the worst.
I have a difficult time feeling sorry for people who intentionally drove a pregnant woman to consider suicide.
Agree 100% Merricat. And this is their job for which they are paid millions; also 4 homes and counting.
Yeah……these people aren’t that sympathetic.
Do I think its probably hard for them, especially William, Harry, Anne, Charles etc? (the blood relatives) Yes, I do. But this is part of the gig. If you want the public to show up once a year to cheer you on at y our fake birthday parade, then you let the public show up to mourn and you comfort them.
Would I want to do it? No. But, this is part of the tradeoff.
Diana’s death was different IMO bc it was sudden, tragic, and William and Harry’s grief and trauma was exploited by the Firm.
@Merricat: Perfect comment! 👏🏻
Not to be callous but if all I had to do for tonnes of hired servants, 4 houses and unlimited shopping budget is swan around for 20 min after my 96yrs old grand mum died – sign me up for this bullshit
Not callous and not an unreasonable statement.
That’s interesting and I know you’re probably joking, but all the money in the world would never be worth being a royal family member in my opinion. For all the reasons and more that Harry alluded to in the Oprah interview. I always understood why H&M wanted out, to be honest the only part that confused me and I couldn’t wrap my head around is why they initially wanted to stay half in. The general concept and structure of a monarchy just lends itself to such toxicity and unhealthy family dynamics. Not a way to live. I’m not convinced that William even wants to be king and lucky enough for him I doubt he ever will be – and I would be absolutely shocked if the monarchy lasted long enough for George, which as a parent, I would imagine would come as a relief to Will and Kate. They might do the bare minimum but if you think of it in those terms – why do more if you might have your own private hopes that the whole thing falls apart and your children will be spared.
Yes. Losing a grandparent that you were close to must be heartbreaking. Kate however looks bad as usual. Ragged, worn and a mess is her look now.
All this fairly formal mourning attire with long hair and a fresh blow out looks strange to me. However, I am nearly old enough to be her mother, so I will leave it at that.
Kate definitely had her entire mourning wardrobe planned out and ready to go. It’s rather obvious that H&M were not expecting the Queen to die during their trip for their charities and Megan is pulling together the right clothes from things she already had at Frogmore or perhaps packed along, but Kate is a different story. She has every outfit and all of the accessories selected, fitted and ready. Because that’s what is important to her.
She’s also has her hair styled over her shoulder and more wavy 〰️ than the straight hair we’ve been seeing. Also she’s been seen with a clutch now she has a purse 👜 and a long coat. And she wore the queens earrings 🙄 AFTER Meg wore the ones the queen gifted to Meg. Catherine isn’t fooling anyone she’s trying and failing to Garner headlines and keep up with Meg
Kate is always cosplaying The Duchess of Sussex; Let’s face it she doesn’t have any fashion since. Coping the clutch purse from Princess Megan. If she could, she’d try to get Prince Harry’s attention, because her husband acts like he doesn’t even like her.
She does, but having the gall to wear a cross after allowing lies to perpetuate in the press and her treatment of Meghan? Not cool at all. Flaming hypocrite.
It boggles my mind when I see abusive people wear crosses. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Kate has only ever attended church when cameras are rolling. So the cross is massively hypocritical.
Did you guys notice on every,single.royal.article MMC’s comments are always pro-William and pro-Kate? We are all entitled to our opinions of course but it a curious observation I have noticed in ALL royal articles
They’ve show their hand in another post. Despite trying really hard W&K fans can’t help themselves and sooner or later show their racist colours.
Noticed it too. This mmc is throwing shade at h&m in their comments
Isn’t MMC entitled to her opinion? After all the disclaimer on the bottom says different opinions welcome.
There is Duchy money available to pay for more KP interns.
@MMC — I had to go back to work within a few days after my father, then my mother died. And I put on a brave face and kept my real mourning for the privacy of my own home. Khate has a heart like ice and this performative grieving is just that. Wearing a cross is the height of hypocrisy by the way, she’s no more religious than my cat. Maybe you need to go back to a more W&K friendly website, you’ve shown your hand too many times and we’re on to you.
100% agree with you. MMC (CarolE) is pro KHate.
@jaded agree with you.
I have doubts about how much they are actually grieving. I base this on Charles’ comments that his parents were emotionally distant, and they probably knew the ending for her was coming so this wasn’t a surprise, how quickly William updated his titles within minutes of the queen’s death, and how they are all about status and rank and the queen’s death means these two (and Charles and Camilla, and possibly Edward and Sophie) moved up in rank which they wanted. Sure, there’s probably some sadness for the loss of an elderly relative, but that, imho, is overshadowed by their focus on change in titles and rank, and deciding how they’ll spend their new money and select their new castles. Don’t ever forget how shallow and selfish these people are. I would give them the benefit of the doubt, but they’ve done nothing to show they deserve the benefit of the doubt.
MMC – I didn’t realize Catherine Middleton was as close to her husband’s grandma as you make it sound. I’ve also never seen Catherine wear a cross before. Re: your comment, “having to perform for the public constantly, without a chance to stop and mourn her,” they did not interact with the public in days immediately following her death, they walked around Windsor for only ~ 40 mins Saturday, were only in public ~ 2 hrs yesterday at procession / service, and were only with public ~ 1 hr today at Sandringham. So basically, 4 hrs “work” in 7 days. Counting William’s “work” with his dad signing docs might be + 1 hr. Plenty of time in between “work” appointments to mourn Wm’s grandma if they are so inclined during this frenetic season with public demands for their attention.
I’m more inclined to feel sympathy for Ukrainian soldiers, and even conscripted Russians, who have scant time for mourning in the middle of war. Perhaps W-K should view their “work” with the public in a similar vein, like warriors do. Then they could appreciate Ecclesiastes 3:8.
Kate was so close she didn’t bother going to Balmoral.
kirk, that’s what I’ve been puzzled about, too. I didn’t think TQ and Wails was close at all. In fact, I gained the impression that TQ didn’t have anything to do with her. After the train fiasco and the magnificent 7 were shown (where is Yul Brynner when you need him? God rest his soul), it was very clear that she cut Wails direct.
I think the only reason she’s looking tired is because her behavior is catching up with her. She started out by mean girling Beatrice and Eugenie, and I have to wonder how many other people she has treated really poorly? I suspect that she has absolutely no one who she can consider a friend or even an ally in the brf. It’s really true: You reap what you sow.
Why was i made to believe that a Duchess outranks a Princess ?
Me too. I guess it mostly does unless it’s Princess of Wales? Help!!
Well i guess since she has both titles it doesnt matter. They are some derangers on twitter gagging for the moment Meghan is seen giving Kate a curtsy.
@Noki
I thought Mr & Mrs “T2ORs” wanted to do away with curtsying, bowing and titles. So, if they’re to be believed Meghan will be addressing Sporty Barbie as Catherine/Kate.
Prince of Wales is a higher title than Duke because it’s not just a title denoting royal rank but of a specific country that you would rule over as a prince. I think hat’s why some Welsh people object- it’s a title given to an English prince and a symbol of the loss of their own ruler.
And the title also denotes the heir to the throne.
Me too? 🤷♀️
I’ll give Kate this one. She looks appropriate. Are W/K sort of standing closer to each other today? Still not touching, but in each other’s personal S P A C E? Tell me you read Twitter (and Celebitchy) without telling me.
I saw that tiny cross she’s wearing and wondered whether her staff had read us falling about laughing at her giant, diamond Christmas tree brooch nonsense from yesterday.
Yes, the turnaround from the gaudy ostentatious brooch to this sedate cross will never not be funny. Someone read the room, finally. There must be such internal conflict right now for the funeral. Demure and sedate or all blinged out as you know she wants to be. I’m thinking she’ll bling out. The press is only going to go after Meghan anyways so she might as well go big.
Because it did in Kate’s case until last week – granted titles always supersede hereditary titles, so Duchess of Cambridge was higher than The Princess William, so that’s what she used. Same with the other titles given at their wedding. Now that they’ve been specifically created Prince/Princess of Wales, that once takes precedence.
Princess of Wales is the title given to wife of the heir. It is second in ranking for a female to that of a Queen or Queen Consort.
So from what I’ve read, it doesn’t but because these Dukedoms and the additional titles they get are “gifted” to them by the monarch, they use them over their Prince/Princess titles.
But when it comes to Princess of Wales, that definitely outranks everything so that’ll be used. I think that the “mismatch” between titles is just a regular thing for the lack of a better term. Like how some still call her “Kate Middleton”.
The British aristocracy can be quite confusing. In royal circles, it’s a person’s position in the line of succession or their spouse’s position that determines their seniority. Even if Kate was still Duchess of Cambridge or just Mrs William Wales, she would outrank everyone except Camilla since she is the wife of the heir.
I see she brought her favorite photographer with her.
And his photoshop skills.
Really? I was thinking these photos didn’t nearly have all the smoothing they normally do.
EB, I agree with you. These photos have not been so heavily photoshopped as what we’re used to seeing.
Back to copying Megan hair and bags again, didn’t take long, not a clutch in sight. The reason they got those titles as quick is that de Welsh wanted de Prince of Wales title back !!!!! Bit if a pr ..k move KC
Ditto on the copying. Nice handbag.
The bag is just silly in the first place. She should have both hands free for offering comfort to her future subjects.
I always wonder why they even have bags when I doubt they even have anything in them. Like I can’t imagine her carrying any cash let alone hand sanitizer.
I was just going to comment on this. The way the bag hangs, it’s obvious there’s nothing in it – like the paper coffee cups on TV shows.
I imagine it contains a pack of cigarettes, a lighter, cell phone, a snack size ziploc bag containing one celery stick for if she gets hungry, and a flask.
Because it’s cool to buy a new bag..
She didn’t buy that bag, she lifted it from QEII’s closet when Angela Kelly wasn’t looking
I read somewhere that the Queen used her handbag to signal to aides. If it’s on one arm it means everything’s OK, if it’s on the other it means “get me outta here” or some such thing.
Eh, I always carry chapstick, Kleenex, Tylenol. With a bigger bag I’ll bring a book. And phone & card case, natch. When I was younger, there was also lipgloss/lipstick, tampons, mirror, eye drops. I’m not sure she’d need to carry that with her while she’s out of the car, but I know I’d’ve least brought it out to the car with me.
Thanks @Kit. I did not know this and had to look it up. https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/title-prince-wales-should-disappear-24972411.amp
@Kit: I thought I was only one who notices that Kate has dressed like Meghan did yesterday. If they’re at Sandringham she could have left her bag at Amner.
Goddamn it – kopy kat kate couldn’t even take a break for the Queens deaths. FFS!!!!
Yeah she definitely didn’t need that purse today. She didn’t bring one to windsor, why here?
Yep on the handbag … and Sophie wore a cross the other day. I’m guessing Kate noticed and had her staff find her a cross necklace.
I really like her look today. She looks great. That ring really doesn’t suit her at all I don’t know why it is more obvious to me today.
I think this look is atrocious and her hair completely inappropriate. I do agree with you about the ring not suiting her and it jumping out today more than usual. It really doesn’t.
I don’t think she looks atrocious, that’s pretty strong. I’d like a less ‘big hair’ look
I’m shocked she’s dressed appropriately and not like she’s going to get a quick drink with her friend Piers afterwards.
Okay, okay…wide shot of them looking at flowers. Check. Stand closely enough together so the memes won’t call you out.
Closer-in shot of them looking at flowers. Check.
Shot of one of them pointing at flowers. Check. They are ENGAGED with the flowers.
Shot of them reluctantly touching peasant mourners.. Check.
We’re done here. Pack up the gear. We’re heading out.
Hahahahahahaha
Heheheheh, indeed.
Good takeaway.
@RedWeatherTiger, 🎯
@Red Weather Tiger your comment is gold!
Shallow but she looks nice. Less bling which is appropriate for the occasion.
yeah this overall outfit feels less showy than the previous two outfits we’ve seen from her – not as fitted, not as much bling like yesterday, etc. Much better look overall.
I do like this outfit. The coat and skirt are great.
Kate is wearing Meghan’s hairstyle from their group walkabout.
She looks beautiful. As for the cross, yeah, a bit much, but British royal titles are intertwined with church titles.
What’s the royal title for archbishop?
Maybe someone told her that the big pearl-and-diamond brooch she wore at the service was a bit much – even if it was a gift from the Queen. Now she wears only a simple cross – like Sophie did in the church. I think it fit’s better to “death / sorrow / mourning”.
Should have read your comment before noting the Sophie connection above, Bambusdrache. (I try not to copy as Kate does.)
…humble Christian woman…
JFC. I just about fell off my chair snorting coffee out of my nose.
😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣
Same, I cackled!
“Humble Christian woman,” lmfao.
Looks like they’re trying to counter the narrative about all the S P A C E between them from earlier appearances.
Yes, had the same thought, lol.
Yup. And on cue, Elle onkline has a “K&W have a rare moment of affection during Sandringham appearance’ article. LOLOLOL.
I actually really like how Kate looks today – I like everything from her facial expression to what she’s wearing, from the coat to the dress (or is it a skirt and top) to the bag. It’s odd that she’s carrying a bag, though, as they greeted the mourners where free hands are useful.
I thought the bag was a very strange look too. I can only suppose that this might be the start of Thin Miss preparing for her future role as queen, who was known to signal things to staff with the disposition of her handbag. I think TM probably feels she needs to have a bag in hand to fend off unwanted bouquets from the peasants, and as a barrier and excuse for Big Willy not to attempt to touch her hand, (not that he would of course, handholding is for lesser persons dontchaknow). Also, copying one’s sister in law is always the default position.
Thin Miss. As a former Girl Scout cookie mom, and someone who will never earn the title of Thin Miss, I like it.
My first thought too – why a bag when you are going to be shaking hands? It reads very “don’t touch me”.
She looks fine and more rested.
Photoshop – courtesy of pap Chris Jackson, husband of her stylist.
Digital Unicorn, I honestly don’t see that. I mean, there might be some photoshopping, but I really think in these pictures she’s looking older and tired. I honestly believe that this is the worst that she’s looked all week. I usually don’t say anything about her face, because I know nothing about botox, etc., and as far as photoshop goes, I figure she has to live with the falsehood she projects and what she is in real life. But I had to comment above and now, because I really don’t see what most everyone else is seeing here. She’s not looking as all of that. I don’t know what to think!
She is not aging well 😬 In all the pictures I’ve seen of her throughout the week, her jowls seem to drip lower each day. She & Sophie literally look like sisters
“and the new Prince and Princess of Wales went to… Norfolk. Where they have a home, at Anmer Hall”
To be fair, at the rate they’re going, they could go to a fair few places in the UK and have a house there….
Hench, ooooooh, I love the snark!
Kate’s official title is now HRH The Princess of Wales. Catherine is not used. But I’m sure in time everybody will be calling her Princess Kate or Princess Catherine.
Funnily enough I recently saw a clip where the American presenter called her Princess Kate. The thing is, she was introduced to the world as Kate and even her trained attack dogs in the press still call her Kate Middleton. I think it’s wishful thinking if anyone believes Princess Catherine will stick.
Laura D, I think you might be right. Kate Middleton is what so many have continued to call her. Princess Di was the Princess of Wales right off the bat, so we never knew her as anything else.
Just for the record, someone I walk with daily let it be known quite clearly that Princess Di is the only Princess of Wales she will ever acknowledge. She (as do I) still harbors really negative feelings about C3PO and Cam.
I find myself more spiritual when someone close to me dies, including wearing crosses. I can’t imagine it’d even occur to her to rebrand in this way. Feels much more American to do that?
they’ve all invested a ton in branding, branding is all they have to keep the monarchy alive.
After your comment, i saw an article on twitter about how the British monarchy is a $91billion brand.
Everything they do is calculated to make money and protect their brand.
Angie H, as an American, please let me compliment you on the insult!!!!! No, I doubt Americans rebrand to pretend to be religious–that’s actually hilarious. I guess if Wails had worn a cross at PP’s funeral it wouldn’t be so suspect now.
Yesterday I was sent a change.org petition to stop the title Prince of Wales. It argues that it is a symbol of dominance over Wales and the Prince has no genuine connection to the country. The title is an insult to Wales as a principality and undermines it’s status as a nation.
It already had a huge number of signatures- so good luck to Peg&Bones hanging on to that title.
I think that’s why they were given the titles so soon.
I’m certain this is why the title was announced on the first day. It gave the Welsh no time to seriously raise objections. Those have always existed, but the sentiment used to be “OK, lets leave it until the queen dies”, out of respect for her, and this way they couldn’t regroup. As nasty as it is to the Welsh, it was a smart strategic move from Charles.
Now the title is again there, and I doubt the Welsh will succesfully fight against it (mainly because while many object to it, few actively try to destroy it, as it is at this point really just a title, and doesn’t effect the people at all), unless William does something so outrageous that giving up this title will be seen as a redeeming move.
The debates will be raised again before Charles dies and the title goes to George.
Gross, fake, awful people.
Bringing a bag to look at flowers and greet mourners is weird. It’s a short engagement of hand shaking and flower-holding and then she’s back in the car and whisked away. Otherwise she looks fine and appropriate.
They are both trying to eliminate the past few days of space between them by standing closer together but William will never get as close to her as Harry does to Meghan.
I had the same thought about the bag. Why bother? It’s a nice bag, just out of place for the occasion and activity. Maybe she’s carrying it because, as been noted, the pair seem to trying to eliminate that narrative about ‘space’ between them…so they’re physically closer, but by hanging on to that bag, Kate doesn’t actually have to touch her husband or have him grab her hand or anything.
She looks nice here, though, and I do like the dress and blazer.
It’s a very Meghan bag
I was going to write the same thing. Why would she need to hold a bag? I’m sure they went from the car to the greeting area and back to the car. It’s so weird. I do like her outfit today but it just looks so awkward with her only having one arm accessible.
Apparently it’s used to convey signals to security or aides, depending on which hand is carrying it.
That was for the queen (Eliz.), not Kate.
@Debbie – I’m sure all the royal women have had basic training on handbag signals, it’s not just for the Queen.
At least they look comfortable in each other’s presence here.
And someone totally got in Kate’s ear about the gaudy display at the service yesterday. She totally took a page from Sophie’s playbook with the modest cross necklace.
Ah – Kate fixed her face. She doesn’t look nearly as salty.
Maybe bc her interloping sil isn’t there to pull focus.
Let’s just call it her “Meghan’s not here” face.
This. No wonder she’s more herself today. She cannot stop the death glares when Meghan is in range.
Why isn’t William wearing black? I know some of his uniforms are blue, like the one he and his father wore yesterday, but if they are wearing a suit should it not be a black suit, at least until the funeral? Seems wrong to me.
Apparently dark blue is also an acceptable mourning colour.
Now I really understand why Kate does the hyena laugh…it literally helps her look and photograph better. Yeah, it makes her look crazy, but it also hides a lot of flaws that would be very glaring if she looks solemn! Her “real face” is just…wow!
PS: Kate totally reads ALL Rebecca English’s nasty articles. I saw a snippet where English pointed out that Meghan looked the most striking yesterday with her back straight and carrying her little black bag. And today, voila, Kate has a little black bag too! It’s why she will forever be mediocre…she keeps trying to copy someone who’s being authentically herself!
I hope you guys know that every funeral related thing counts as working days for the keenbridges/cornies/wailers.
Like I said above, Over It. You know that they are using these appearances to increase “work” numbers. The Dolittles are that cynical and shameless.
She wears a cross a lot actually. Consistently through the years.
Pity she hasn’t learned anything from it.
Has she not? Depends on who you ask. To some, a cross is a symbol of the oppressors who ransacked other people’s lands in the name of “Christ” and in the name of the “king” or “queen”!
I don’t think Jesus would approve of Kate’s part in the hounding of a pregnant woman to the point of suicide ideation. But that’s because I’ve read the book.
Really? When? I think I’ve seen her wear one once or twice before, but not “consistently”.
I’ve been following CB’s articles on W&K and I can’t remember the last time she wore a cross. Her so-called connection with the Church of England is simply performative.
No, she doesn’t.
Going to repeat this again but clearly the duchy money has come through for the new KP staff. Kate has rarely worn a cross. Under ten times in a decade of coverage. That is nowhere near the definition of consistent.
Oooh the body language change in kHate from the walkabout in Windsor on Sat – look she even TOUCHES her husband rather than running away from his touch on Sat.
She’s the center of attention and Meghan’s presence hasn’t triggered her so she’s back to her old way of performing.
Ooooh, maybe that’s the difference everyone is pointing out. Meghan isn’t there for Kate to mean girl.
I also think that someone noticed all the “SPACE” comments on twitter yesterday and they were told to stand closer. Gatey-Katie also probably got to her lol.
I think she’s been crying a lot because her face is noticeably puffy. Not even Chris Jackson’s photoshopping can hide how rough she looks. I can imagine this past week has been stressful for everyone in the BRF, there’s lots of protocols, outfit changes, being on public display. I don’t not think Kate understood how difficult it would be when the Queen passed, regardless of the state of her strained marriage. Obviously things being tense with William makes it 10 times harder and so the stress of it all has gotten to her, as it would anyone in her shoes. William has been through this before with his mother dying and the Queen Mother (I honestly have zero memory of the Queen Mother dying but I wasn’t paying much attention to the BRF after Diana died when I was 9). Things were very restricted when Prince Philip died due to covid and there were max 30 people at his funeral, so if she thought that had prepared her for what a royal funeral was like, she was sorely mistaken. After a summer with minimal outings and a lot of time off, to be brusquely thrown into the spotlight with the kids’ starting school and right after a move, she’s all out of sorts. Plus the presence of Harry and Meghan has probably pushed her over the edge (again, Meghan was not at Prince Philip’s funeral due to her pregnancy so that experience for her was very stress free).
Do I feel sorry for her? Yes and no, very mixed emotions. I think she is starting to realize Meghan and Harry have the better deal, they can peace out back to California once the mourning period is over. She doesn’t get that luxury. I also think a divorce announcement will be more imminent now, she looks like she’s hanging by a thread in these pictures and William doesn’t seem to be doing anything to comfort or help her unlike Harry with Meghan.
I don’t feel a bit sorry for her. She made her royal bed.
@AMELIEORIGINAL, yours is a well thought out comment. And I agree with everything you say. I thought the same – that she has been crying. But I don’t think it’s out of grief over Elizabeth’s passing. I think she’s miserable in her marriage. She’s a shallow, vapid, lazy, insecure woman, married to an equally shallow, vapid, lazy, insecure man, and add philanderer to that. And, it is for these reasons, I feel sorry for her. It must be such a lonely, loveless and vapid existence.
Meh I don’t know why some comments are falling over themselves to praise Kate for dressing… like every other female royal (save Anne) dressed yesterday. I mean, she looks appropriate. Is this how low the bar is now?
She looks appropriate and is managing to not look mid-war of the roses divorce. Congrats?
The bar, when it comes to Kate, is very very very low! As it was with Melania Trump and most other Karens!
Yes, the bar is super lower for her, LOL. She’s dressed appropriately, which is an improvement.
Agreed, there is far to much Kate bs to be believable. I smell palace poo.
Re: title – the commenters on the Daily Mail are soooo offended the tabloids still call her Kate Middleton or just Kate. I lol-ed. It seems the tabloids know what they’re doing.
All this talk of how good Kate looks today, how appropriate she looks today. Really people? This woman’s entire existence is investment in her image and she’s slipping with that. She is a racist mean girl who looks a bedraggled mess. Stop praising her for the bare minimum of “looking appropriate.”
At first I thought she was leaning on him- that cross she bears is heavy in deed. The cross necklace and being the BaRF’s savior. 🤣. Yes, you are all correct. Her fave photographer was probably there. They look close and comfortable.
I do not feel sorry for them having to be out there after the death. QE2 was 96. It was bound to happen. She lived a rich full life. Now the walk behind Diana’s coffin for the boys, that broke my heart and was way beyond what they could handle at that age.
Obvious and blatant Meghan cosplay down to the hairstyle and bag. This woman is not an original. She’s the definition of basic, and the praise in this comment section shows how little effort she needs to make to get glorious praise from the commentariat. Pathetic.
Also the glaring at meghan, is she can’t play peace maker to harry. With meghan here she can not get close to her love, and she is miserable about that. Be a peace maker with meghan present. Dear kate.
Well she got her solo walk about. it didn’t seem like she knew that the Sussexes were coming to the Windsor walk about. Will surprised her that is why the UK press were caught totally offguard little Miss leaky pants didn’t have a chance to tip them off.
It also gave them an excuse not to celebrate Harry’s birthday
Regarding the increasing use of “The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge”, it may be that some reporters (friendly to the Middletons?) were too quick off the mark to begin styling her as “The Princess of Wales”, perhaps because of the speed with which the Cambridges’ IT team updated their titles after the Queen’s death was announced.
We must remember that Queen Camilla had in fact been “Princess of Wales” all the years she was married to the then Prince Charles but was styled The Duchess of Cornwall due to the Diana factor. It may well be that it was always the intention to style Kate similarly, hence now saying “Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge *as she is now known*” and reporters are well aware of this, but those friendly to her camp (and well aware of the seemingly perilous state of the marriage) are rushing to use “Princess of Wales” as often as possible in a bid to make it stick in the public psyche before any formal announcements can be made.
(This is sort of similar to the way in which the same reporters are pretending that Archie and Lilibet are NOT currently HRH – they ARE- and are therefore claiming that Charles “won’t GIVE them the HRH”, instead of saying that Charles intends to STRIP them of something they automatically received the minute the Queen died). Smoke and mirrors and lies.
I feel bad for Anne, I was hoping that now that the ceremonial stuff was over until the funeral that she would get a chance to rest. I know Peter and Zara are not working royals but in this instance it would have been okay to have them go to Glasgow or anywhere else their planning to send Anne. I can see how the queen might have thought she was bestowing an honor on Anne, the whole daughter of the monarch, princess royal thing, but the last few days most have been emotionally exhausting for her.
The new Prince of Wales should be somewhere in Wales doing the meet and greet or in Scotland. Why is Anne who is what 70? the one who had to get on a plane and fly to Scotland after the week she has had.
I saw somewhere that Chuck will be doing a “grand” tour of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland after the official mourning period ends, so I guess sending Anne instead now is a way to make sure he doesn’t overstay his welcome.
The new King is due to go to Wales tomorrow – I think. It is possible that William won’t go until he has been.
Nothing tells me that things aren’t great in Royal Paradise more than the fact that these two have aged greatly in the past year. Those are not the faces of people living in peace and contentment.
This exactly – how can you live a life of leisure and unlimited resources and look like you’ve worked 20h/day for the last 10 years? Their private life must be hell because there is no other reason.
Doesn’t the bag carry a personal alarm? I thought I read that before.
As others will have said Sophie has worn a cross on most of her appearances since the Queen died. Looks like Kate is copying her. As for the titles, the press dont have a clue.
Both things can be true about Kate. She could be legitimately grieving and exhausted, and also be performative and racist and mean. Dealing with death is exhausting for most of us even when it’s a loved ones’ time to go. The public showing the family has to do would be exhausting for anyone going through it. You can still feel empathy for someone while holding them to account for other things. It’s the human experience.
The Kate fans say she is the keenest bestest perfect royal of all time it so annoying
Tessa, and that’s the problem with what the Mids, bm and social media trolls and bots have done. That’s a incredibly high bar. What happens when they finally have to admit that her real bar is somewhere around her ankles and not the sky?
I’m truly sort of shocked at the fact that Kate is wearing a necklace of a cross for this walkabout. Last time I checked, Britain isn’t the sort of country where that type of religiosity is really in vogue. Even QEII, who was famously said to be quite devout in her faith, didn’t really go around wearing that sort of thing or making a big deal about it in this sort of way. So what’s going on that this is the choice Kate has made here, lol. What’s the calculus of this, lmao. Bc I don’t get it.
While zooming in on the crowd that Kate is greeting, I find it very telling that the vast majority meeting her show no level of empathy, excitement or adoration similar to what the majority of people expressed when they came in contact with Meghan and Harry days earlier.
I love this site and have for years, but the Kate bashing gets old.
I think a large majority of us here are even more sick and tired of the Meghan bashing, cyberbullying, and hate fostered by the British media. Kate’s a big girl who’s made her own bed — whatever is said here is a drop in the bucket compared to that.
I agree, she has the least power in this arrangement
Kim & Hamster Jam, she chose this life. This is what she wants. She has done nothing in the last decade to use her position to help anyone anywhere. She shops and that seems to be her super power. Don’t blame us for her inadequacies. If she loved herself as much as her position, she would divorce and get control of her own life. Her choice.
hmm i wonder if, even though William is clearly grieving he seems more relaxed because now QEII has passed the divorce is actually going to happen/is being processed, and for Kate while the divorce was probably talked about “after the Queen passes” and so orobably felt far away so she could focus on her anger towards him, but that time is now and not some distant-future. i wonder if thats what her sadness/tiredness/stress is from behind the scenes.
just a thought
I wonder if Katie keen parents will be invited to the funeral since space is so limited. And also her siblings