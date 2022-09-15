The Prince & Princess of Wales greeted mourners in Norfolk today

Today is King Charles III’s rest day, and the other senior royals were sent out to visit various parts of the UK in his absence. The Wessexes went to Manchester, the Princess Royal went to Glasgow, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales went to… Norfolk. Where they have a home, at Anmer Hall. Speaking of William and Kate’s new titles, I’ve noticed something weird – some British outlets refer to Kate as “the Princess of Wales,” but sometimes they’re using her other titles, The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Is there some kind of journalistic protocol on this? Surely Kate would want to be styled with the highest-rank title, which is HRH Catherine, the Princess of Wales. I guess this is the transition period where everyone is getting used to calling both of them the Waleses.

As for this outing in Norfolk – where they were just outside of King Charles III’s private estate, Sandringham – Kate wore black, as the mourning period dicates. She also wore another pair of Queen Elizabeth’s earrings, this time a pair of pearl drops. She also wore a cross necklace. She rarely wears religious stuff, but I guess she’s leaning into it. Perhaps trying to rebrand herself as a humble Christian woman.

