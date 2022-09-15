Kay: The monarchy is giving Prince Harry a chance to come back (alone)

One of the leading segments on MSNBC on Wednesday was about how Prince Harry, a combat war veteran, was not allowed to wear a uniform in QEII’s procession down the Mall. Throughout the week, it’s felt like the world is watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get treated poorly, and the British derangement towards Harry and Meghan is being exposed at an international level. Even some royal commentators – eager to get gigs on international broadcasts – are changing up their talking points to reflect the international sympathy towards Harry and Meghan. So it’s curious to try to watch the British media, speaking to their domestic audience, try to explain what’s happening and what it means. Speaking of, Richard Kay’s latest column is fascinating. Just days ago, Prince William leaked a whole heroic story about how he alone decided to invite the Sussexes to the walkabout outside of Windsor Castle. I believe that Kay has gotten more guidance from Kensington Palace for this piece, which is about how Harry needs to “come back.” Just Harry.
The Fab Four: Four days earlier, as Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate to view the flowers and greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, there was no disguising the coolness that now exists between brothers on whom the long-term future of the Royal Family once depended. Where once they were a natural and spontaneous foursome, now they were awkward and uncertain. But at least they were together. The question was, could Harry accept the olive branch he was being offered?
Harry should be grateful he wasn’t snubbed at his grandmother’s procession: How easy it would have been to confine the Prince and his wife to some minor role, tucked away as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as a mere support act. On that occasion the reality of their role as minor royals alongside the Queen’s cousins in the less prominent pews at St Paul’s Cathedral could not have been clearer. And if the same had happened this week, wouldn’t they only have had themselves to blame? Their peevish complaints from their Montecito mansion, so often insensitive, have continued unabated. While looming over everything remains the spectre of Harry’s score-settling memoir.
Magnanimous Chuck & Peggington: Yet King Charles — and indeed William — have shown magnanimity. Rather than being excluded, Harry has been brought into the centre of things. His role yesterday was hardly obscure. Indeed he was afforded every courtesy of his position as the King’s son. He was in his rightful place alongside his brother and behind his father….As for Meghan, she too was shown the respect that merits a monarch’s daughter-in-law. While Harry walked with his brother, his wife travelled in a royal limousine with his aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex. She was second in the convoy of royal cars behind the Queen Consort and Kate, the new Princess of Wales. In the fine-tuned world of monarchy these are more than just symbolic gestures. Here, Harry was being shown his rightful place in the House of Windsor, should he ever wish to return and pick up the threads of his royal life.
Harry would be welcomed back: Surveying the now thinning ranks of frontline royals, even he must realise how much his father, a pensioner King, and his brother need him. The question is, will Harry seize the opportunity?
Homesick Harry: For months, rumours have trickled out from California that Harry is homesick, that he misses his friends, his old Army buddies and even the English countryside. ‘What does he do all day,’ is frequently asked by some of his oldest friends? It is only fair to say that in Meghan and their children, he has a settled and extremely happy domestic life. And it would be a mistake to ignore the fact that he is here because of his love and affection for the Queen and he has been sincerely sorrowful.
A way back: But opportunity for members of the Royal Family rarely knocks more than once. Between them, his father and brother have offered him a way back and he has had more than a glimpse of the life he left behind. There is a pragmatism here on Charles’s and William’s part: they need him. Slimming down the Royal Family is all very well, but in just two years it has lost much of its firepower: the disgraced Andrew, the absent Harry and Meghan, and now the Queen. Soon those royal cousins, the Gloucesters and Kents, who did much of the unsung heavy lifting are likely to retire. There will be a need for more working royals, not fewer.
Compromise for the Sussexes: For Harry any step towards a royal re-engagement would mean significant compromise. Can he cancel the book, for example, and can he stop his wife’s endless critical and selfish interventions about how shabbily they were treated by the royals?
Compromise for Peggington: There would need to be compromise on William’s side, too — and he will not find it easy to forgive. As one royal friend told me: ‘You can apologise but you can’t unsay things you have said and Harry and Meghan have said an awful lot, much of it deeply hurtful.’
Meghan’s detached role: Just suppose some form of reconciliation came to pass, and Harry was prepared to resume his life here, where would that leave Meghan? Could they find a new royal model that allows Harry to rejoin ‘The Firm’ and his wife to have a semi-detached role? It could be done. A role of this sort developed over time for Princess Diana, who continued to support Charles at national events throughout their separation but followed her own path in terms of duties. The difference of course is that Diana did not commercialise her life as Meghan and Harry have done. And it is for this reason, tragically, that for all the positive signs the couple’s presence have triggered, not even the most optimistic of courtiers truly believe there is any way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex….In the years ahead, failing to recognise the possibilities presented to them this week may turn out to be the couple’s biggest error yet.
Wow, these people are completely insane. It’s the year of our lord and savior Virgo Queen Beyonce 2022 and these awful people are still trying to condescendingly convince Harry that he needs to leave his Black wife in America and come running back to Salt Island. That William and Charles “need” him, but only if he apologizes and leaves his wife and children behind. What’s absolutely f–king crazy about this is that Harry and Meghan literally offered this kind of “half-in” situation and they were denied. They were told it’s impossible. They were told to sink or swim, because the institution believed they would sink. Even Kay is saying it plainly: the monarchy needs Harry more than Harry needs the monarchy, although the monarchy won’t admit it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Too. Far. Gone.
Once you leave an abusive and toxic relationship, it becomes more obvious every time you have an encounter. It will never happen.
So let’s see. On one hand we have financial independence, a lovely wife and two children, his work with Better Up, Travalyst, Invictus Games etc and an ocean view mansion with 16 bathrooms in sunny Montecito. On the other we have an authoritarian, and cold fish father who withdrew his security, cut him off and refused to take his calls, a jealous rageaholic brother who now controls the purse and sent his minion to court to testify against his wife, the men in grey, a disgusting and hostile press and sh((t in the water, salty island who hate his wife. Hmm let me think.
If Harry went back he would be paid by the king not the pow.
Still the same King who cut off his security and cut him off financially. Harry’s had therapy. He’s not going back.
Gee, what a tantalizing opportunity 😹
Charles is 73. It might not be that long before William is Supreme Leader.
Also, Charles paid for Harry and William a lot of the time from the Duchy of Cornwall income. That now belongs to William – so actually, Harry would be under his brother’s thumb financially if he came back.
@TheHench – no, if Harry went back (not happening IMO) he would be paid for by Charles, the same way Anne and Andrew and Edward were paid for by their mother. It’s when Charles dies that Harry would be under William’s thumb, and I think that was a big factor in their leaving.
A lot of opportunities don’t knock twice, including the opportunities in California. Meghan’s podcast being the top download on Spotify gets attention, as does having a top-watched interview and a much anticipated book. They understand that interest in them will wane as they age and the younger generation comes up, so they want to establish themselves now. They’re good where they are.
If I were Prince Harry I think I would choose my beautiful family and my job. Those people seem to forget that they print liars, royal family who ignored the abuse of Meghan and the firm pushed the sussexes to leave
Wow @Elizabeth Regina. Very on point. What Richard Kay is proposing (along with like likes of Wootton, Eden, Levin, et al., sounds a lot like a slave trader’s offer). But, hey, THEY’RE NOT RACISTS. You’re life will be better and you will be more welcome if you simply do what we are asking you to be tasked to do. Please leave your intelligent, charismatic and beautiful wife behind. Your children too. No biggie. She’s a distraction because???? reasons we can’t really (or legally) put into words. Harry should be happy that they’re willing to ALLOW him to commute on a half in/half out basis (though we said no to that before) to be a scapegoat for his father & brother. It’s very unreasonable for him to not see this as a great opportunity. Instead of living a life of his choosing. SHE MUsT bE MaKiNG him do something? /s p.s. IF that were true, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, needs to hold classes on that sh*t. It would be a service to women around the world.
I will never understand how/why the British Media, RF and petty Brits would believe Harry would leave his wife and children and move back to Salty Island and play 3rd wheel to Baldy/Mumbles. It’s as if Harry doesn’t deserve a life or happiness.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head, MakeEverydayCount. The role of the younger sibling has always been to support the primary – there is no room for their own life or happiness. We saw it with Margaret, and I’m sure it happened for previous generations as well, but it wasn’t as bandied about as nowadays.
What trips me out about this Richie Kay article is the aristocratic friends wondering “what does Harry do all day??” LOL Like those people don’t lead spoiled wasteful lives and have even a modicum of right to think he is just lolling around. Harry works hard for his money. He has loads of projects on his books. Seriously, though…..the fantasy denial-land of this article is a bit bizarre.
Exactly, and if these aristocrats were such old friends of Harry’s then they would know what he did all day because they would be in contact with each other.
Lol forever. Harry isn’t coming back. Harry isn’t leaving Meghan. The monarchy isn’t going to survive.
LOL, I guess this is it actually, isn’t it? Their stupid monarchy is done without Harry, LOL. I’m ROTFALMBO, they’re really telling on themselves pretty much. What happened to the Sussexes are irrelevant, nobodies? I guess the support from the general public that the Sussexes get everywhere they go IN THE UK, despite the attacks in the BM, is shook these people. They thought when Harry and Meghan show up anywhere there’ll be just boos and thrown rotten eggs/tomatoes at them and what not. And none of that has happened, in fact the opposite happens everywhere the Sussexes go, LOL. All their little polls that said the Sussexes are hated by everyone in the UK are proving to be just stupid propaganda, LOL. They can all go suck on a lemon for all I care.
And oh, newsflash dear ole Kay and KP, Harry isn’t abandoning his family. He “like Diana”, is choosing love, great mental health and freedom over the monarchy. Now please Kay, go sit down and shut your pie hole.
This is so true. I cut off a toxic/abusive relative over two years ago. Once outside of it I could look back and see that it had always been that way but I couldn’t always see it.
It’s the year of our lord and savior Virgo Queen Beyonce 2022…
Love this, Kaiser LOLOL
Well I’ve been imagining Meghan going home and listening to renaissance a few times each night to get into a better headspace. The only flavor those nasty royals have to offer is salt salt salt.
Why don’t these royal reporters just stop talking about Harry and Meghan? They sound like unhinged, possessive, toxic children every time they say anything. This is basically how they have been since Harry and Meghan started dating, “Go away Meghan! We hate you! You’re not going willingly? OK. Let’s drive you away by being abusive to you. Yay, we won! Wait! Harry’s going with you????!!!! He’s ours! Whaaaa!!!!! (crying ensues for over 2 years). Oh, Harry! You came back for a few days! Now is our chance to get you back by alternately abusing you and telling you we can’t live without you.” It’s actually more like an abusive partner who tries to get you back once you finally get the courage to leave. It’s disturbing behavior.
Janine said all I wanted to say..and more.🙏👌
£ £ £ ($$$) – that’s why the rr won’t stop talking about H-M. They sell newspapers, generate clicks. And the obvious slant is due to the fact they’ve cultivated an anti-American audience that is quite likely racist. The stories will not stop unless Harry completely divests himself of all connections to The Firm. So until Billy’s kids get to age of majority, expect stories.
You really think that if Harry and Meghan divested themselves of everything from the Firm the BM stories would stop? Hah! H & M paid off Frogmore and the BM just digs into the cost of their Montecito cottage, the number of baths, pools, lawn-watering, when and how they pay their property taxes, etc. For Pete’s sake, H & M left England and stories about them are still plentiful over there. Just like Diana divorced Chuck and was in Paris but the press still hounded her.
In other words, old fool Richard Kay explains that the Royal Family suffers from white manpower shortage, which makes it necessary for the Duke of Sussex to come running back to England and live a double life (“semi-detached”, right?) Just when I thought kay couldn’t be more vulgar and out of touch, he never ceases to surprise me. Is there no legal retirement age for these kind of sycophantic pseudo journalists?
Oohhh, I don’t know if he’s saying they’re running out of manpower shortage. It’s what he is trying to say. There are lots of royals of different generations that could pick up the work. Honestly, the Wessexes & Bea & Edo, would probably be happy to get more coverage with work. Kay is doing his damndest to not say the obvious. The obvious that involves a WOC & her husband that the BM/Firm/BRF persecuted & smeared falsely. The BRF is sorely lacking in charisma & popularity now. Despite what their paid for polls say.
It’s so weird. Harry and Meghan did ONE Oprah interview, Harry did one show about therapy, and Harry has written a book. Otherwise they’ve done no press, right?
The Brits act like they’re complaining all day every day.
JFC, even when they’re begging him to take this special, one time offer, they’re slamming Meghan. Harry has to cancel his book and somehow quiet her endless whining? There was a lot of neutral-ish language leading up to that too. Ugh.
I also find it hilarious no one in this circle understands what working is. “What do they do all day?” Most people are wondering that about the BRF. Two people with young kids, production deals, podcasts, books, and a foundation, it’s pretty easy to imagine what they do.
I look forward to the continuing Finding Out.
“I also find it hilarious no one in this circle understands what working is. “What do they do all day?” Most people are wondering that about the BRF.”
Yup! Newsflash to the RF and the British media: Harry and Meghan prefer to work quietly and present what they’ve done afterward instead of shouting about what they *plan* to do a la Mr. and Mrs. Wails.
It’s silly because they know what they do all day since they write an article about every single appearance, collaboration, and event. This man is a C suite level executive at one organization and has his own foundation, he has plenty to do. Just because you don’t get a court circular doesn’t mean he isn’t working. And of course he misses his friends, and the countryside so does everyone that moves to a new city, state, or country doesn’t mean they regret the move. They want him back so badly, and honestly I feel like by early next year they will just be openly saying the BRF needs them back and they should apologize ( even if they dont mean it).
right?? That’s a question for the royals, especially William and Kate, not for harry and Meghan with their production deals, UN speeches, other public appearances, Invictus Games, Archewell, Better Up, etc.
That line, “What does he do all day,” made me laugh out loud. These people are total morons — so far up their own derrieres, they can’t see straight.
More seriously, though, the suggestion that Harry would agree to see Meghan diminished is just disgusting. It’s one more attempt to erase the biracial woman who married into that very-much-not-a-racist family.
That generous suggestion of a “semi-detached” role for Meghan reminded me of their equally generous initial offer of having Meghan work as an actress — because the royals simply couldn’t afford one more mouth to feed, what with all the horsies to ride, and golden pianos to polish.
Literally the ONLY thing that could get them to spend more time on that island would be for Charles and Wills to stop the media attacks (some forget, they could stop everything with ONE email).
If that ever happened (which it won’t), I could see Harry delaying his book indefinitely, with “indefinitely” meaning he keeps it in his back pocket until they break their end of the deal.
Honestly, all this “come back Harry” talk is moot anyway. Charles doesn’t have many years left, and when Wills takes the throne he will be a power-crazed, possibly divorced tyrant who will be thrilled to never see his brother again.
That book isn’t getting delayed or shelved. It’s completed. It’s passed legal checks. It’s locked and loaded. Harry is under contract and it WILL get released unless he wants to get sued and ruin his reputation in the business world he’s worked so hard to build up. These people are DELUSIONAL.
@Snuffles, exactly. Harry would get SUED so fast, if he reneges on his book contract. I’m staring to think people in the UK media have no concept of how the business world works! However, his contract aside, it’s pretty obvious that Harry wants to tell his own story…he wants his own life in his own words, out there for people to read. Like, what’s not clicking?
Exactly. Harry is under contract from his publisher and the book has to come out or he is in breach of contract. Even though the press are screaming for him to not release the book he legally HAS to. The press are terrified for this book because their lies will likely be exposed. It’s just fear from the British press.
That line jumped out to me too! Um hello, he’s WORKING.
This all makes it sound like he left some wonderful loving environment that he’s longing to return to – he was unhappy in his situation long before he met Meghan, he clearly has no desire to return to that life.
Breaking up the marriage had been the game plan from the start. That it didn’t work and backfired spectacularly doesn’t seem to deter them.
Saying she could have a role like Diana’s except the difference is that Meghan has commercialized her royal connection. Ummmm, no, the difference is that Diana was divorced while Meghan is not. They just wish Harry and Meghan were divorced.
To add to that, Diana got a significant settlement from the divorce. She didn’t need to work. Harry and Meghan were completely cut off financial and security wise. What were they supposed to do??
Also let’s not pretend that Diana wasn’t utilizing her fame and star power after the divorce, as was her complete right to do so. Remember the charity Christie’s auction where she sold a lot of her royal outfits? Can you imagine if Meghan did that, she’d be excoriated.
Diana knew how to use the press to her advantage when she could by the end, Harry and Meghan have learned the same lessons and are getting better.
All the British media has done is elevate her profile to an even wider audience and inspire even wider support for her. I would expect that she’ll get a big bump in listeners for the pod once it starts back up again.
For as mad as they supposedly are that they’re capitalizing on royal connections, whatever that means, they’re certainly helping the capitalizing along. 😂
And it’s not like the working royals haven’t “commercialized” their titles, it’s just within the constraints of all this pomp and circumstances. They are getting paid for being royal, just by the government. Also, with Charles’s suitcases of secret cash for access and honors, don’t be throwing shade on Harry.
It’s fascinating how this article lays bare how the RF feeds into the snobbish grievances so many people feed upon. You may be sitting in your little house somewhere, with bills piling up and an unhappy marriage with ungrateful children, but here’s Richard Kay inviting you to join your King and Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales, in looking down on “minor royals.” It just gives away the whole game.
They seem to forget that Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, spent several years monetizing his position as a royal family member. Doesn’t anyone remember ‘It’s A Royal Knockabout’ or the documentaries he produced with royal subjects?
@Jais:
Notice the “follow her own path”? Where have we heard those exact words recently? 🤔
Oh, right! The new Princess of Wales.
👀 oh snap that’s true
They’re still suggesting it too by giving Meghan the same role Diana got AFTER HER SEPARATION. Why are they obsessed with the idea Harry should leave her?
This is why the Oprah/Michelle comments of “reconciliation” don’t work. She can’t change what they consider she’s done “wrong” – ie. her past as an American actress and the colour of her skin. So what kind of comprise exists where she forgives being driven to the brink of suicide and they still moan about her not being the “right” demographic to marry a prince.
And Kay acts like Archie and Lillibet don’t exist at all…
It is so fucking bizarre, the reality these people live in. Yeah, Dick, Harry got a glimpse of the life he gave up in this week of ritual mourning, and I’m sure he’s thanking God it’s almost over and he can get back to his not-insane life that isn’t this horror show anymore.
It’s too late to turn back now. The Royal Family had the chance to keep Harry in a semi role. But they rejected it because they believed that he and Meghan would fail and that they would have to crawl back asking for forgiveness.
Right?? This idea that they could come back NOW in some sort of (how did he describe it for Meghan? Semi-detached role?)…..like the kind of role they proposed 2.5 years ago?
Harry and Meghan are lost to the Firm as any sort of working royals. At this point, they’ll be lucky if Harry shows up for the coronation (I do think he will, but if they keep up the attacks…..we’ll see.)
What this has solidified for me but I already knew is that racism is a MENTAL ILLNESS. This idea that Harry could or would come back to the racist royal fold in any capacity without his wife is disgusting trash. Richard Kay much like his fellow royal experts are trash racist who will get their karma either in this life or the next.
girl_ninja ? I’m saying this so gently and with compassion, please hear it that way — racism and prejudice aren’t mental illness. Rather, they can, in the extreme, be delusional symptoms of underlying illness. It may seem like semantics but racism isn’t mental illness
Yes. Racism is chosen and decided upon. But it is pervasive and will get a grip on ones mind, heart and soul. I have seen it and experienced it. Thank you for your condescending lesson though.
There was zero condescension. I’m sorry you read it that way. Equally sorry you’ve experienced personal trauma. That’s really terrible. Here’s to only good things in your future. Pax
I had to look up Pax. Glad to know there are Carrots like you out there. I mean this with all sincerity. (and a little humour)
Maybe a festering, malignant, self-inflicted cancer is a better analogy than a mental illness. The cancer eats away at the brain, which causes the symptoms of mental illness. It’s not an illness you’re born with, or a quirk of your brain chemistry. It’s an opportunistic infection for weak-minded people.
‘What does he do all day?’..the bloody irony!!!
As if he’s not doing royal activities, he must be sitting around twiddling his thumbs. Harry has at LEAST 3 jobs! He’s probably busier than all of aristocratic buddies combined.
Seriously…wasn’t a big problem with Meghan (and Harry, let’s be honest) that they were too productive in their roles and making William and Kate look lazy in comparison? They take the concept of a life of service seriously.
One of the very first statements Harry issued about it said very clearly that they still wanted to do all the same royal duties, just without the sovereign grant funding them so the press wouldn’t have a reason to be so intrusive.
The way they completely ignore what Harry actually says and does to make it fit their narrative is very frustrating. Listening to the Levin cow say how now he always looks so miserable…. bitch which Harry are you looking at because whenever we see him in America he seems perfectly fine and dare I say happy lol
It is amazing how, just like Trump, they tell on themselves 😂😂 What the heck do Pegs and Jegs do all day????
Isn’t that what Queen Liz said about Kate, lol.
I read some absolutely scathing articles about Kate way back when about how much the Queen must miss Diana when presented with Kate’s laziness. These people have no memory.
Well, that was a lot of words to say absolutely nothing. Kay must get paid by the letter. Still, it would be fun if half in-half out was all of a sudden back on the table. But only if it were for both Harry and Meghan. And no bowing/curtsying.
What the f****** hell! The royal establishment is filled with sadists. Just because Charles and Peggy had/have an unhappy marriage they want Harry also to be unhappy and single. Run Harry Run!
The Firm sounds like they are hurting big time for someone to fill those senior royal positions. But they blew it with Harry and now have to sit in it.
I also think Kate has done nothing lately but signal that she will not be working very much going forward–her focus is on the children, she keeps reminding us. Is Chuck going to have to swallow his pride and reel in Beatrice now?
As it’s Richard Kay, this is likely coming from William and yeah it’s fair to say that William is hurting big time and wants his brother, who happens to have a tremendous work ethic, back by his side. William is feeling some things right now.
“Soon those royal cousins, the Gloucesters and Kents, who did much of the unsung heavy lifting are likely to retire. There will be a need for more working royals, not fewer.”
The above is the only sane and true statement Mr. Kay wrote in his article.
Other than the King, there’s no actual need for working royals at all.
I love that they describe royal duties as if they’re backbreaking mental and physical labor tasks demanding incredible amounts of resolve and determination to carry on through as opposed to….
….going to a garden party.
Most of their “duties” are things public employees or rich people do already just without divine right and attention.
Edit: also remember when Kate had that early years round table event where Dr. Biden was there and it was so obviously stage managed and meant to make Kate look good (as opposed to a genuine discussion about early years child needs) that Dr. Biden was basically like idk why I’m here or what this is for but okay lol. Half their “duties” are just PR opportunities for themselves lmao
Is Richard Kay trying to make Harry feel guilty? That he needs to come back because the king is a pensioner, the king has no proper pen and his servants are incompetent? And Harry is to tell his wife she can only have a detached role? Good grief.
If he’s trying to make Harry feel guilty then taking several vicious and untrue sideswipes at Meghan in this piece is not the way….
Yes, nothing like enticing you to come back than to mock and denigrate your wife. That’s such a successful ploy.
I’m not sure this is about Harry at all. I think the BM is using Harry as a way to express doubts about the monarchy under Charles and William, which is why they don’t even try to make the argument convincing.
The BM know that Harry’s not coming back, they know he’s happy with Meghan, they know he’s working on lots of projects and that he’s keeping up with his philanthropic work. And they know that Charles, William and Kate are small, miserable people with none of the dignity of Elizabeth or empathy of Diana. What they don’t know is what’s next for the RF.
As an aside, Trevor Noah has a hilarious bit about Charles and the ink pens.
Thanks for Trevor Noah notice. Stopped watching during summer with longer daylight hours working in the yard. That was a hilarious bit about the pens. Also the Royal Rumble bit that came next.
The Trevor Noah bit was hilarious, I have been enjoying pengate too much, lol.
Every time Harry sets foots in the UK and is within eyeshot of William, these idiots pray that a miracle happens and Harry will come running back. It ain’t gonna happen EVER.
This whole week has absolutely infuriated me. From all of the opportunities Meghan had to cancel and delay for her podcast, to them denying Archie and Lili’s birthrights, to them using Harry and Meghan for good PR. Don’t make the mistake of Harry wanting to honor the Queen as any kind of reconciliation.
I hope Harry pushes up his book rekey and drops that shit like Beyoncé’s Lemonade out of no where. Coincide it with their return to US soil.
Snuffles! I love this Lemonade analogy for H dropping his book. The way Beyoncé managed — it was pure POWER, every aspect, so many levels. I remember how uplifted I felt listening over and over, taking it all in.
I’ve been so angry this week too. It feels wrong in me when Charles stands before a whole watching world and proclaims his mixed-race family are less than. And no one else on a world reach level is saying anything in response to that. I get why they don’t but it still bothers me.
And how does anyone in that family think Harry would ever agree on working for the BRF accepting his children being considered unequal to white children?
Imagine how much worse Archie and Lilibet would be treated if they didn’t look “white”. No wonder there was questioning about Archie’s skin color before he was born. Creepy and horribly racist. Run Harry, run….
They never learn. A million times over and over and over.. and they still never learn.
Kay wrote an article like this just a few months ago. It’s rinse and repeat for almost everything that Harry and Meghan do that is successful. It’s tired now Kay move on.
Wow, they are really, really worried about Harry’s book!
I think they are afraid Charles will tank the monarchy, whether through incompetence or unpopularity. They need Harry to keep the world’s eyes looking at them with desire and respect
I wonder if we tallied it up, how many times in the last two years Meghan has issued any statements herself? Three or four times a year maybe, at the most? These insane racist howler monkeys shriek and shriek about how Meghan needs to be quiet and stop complaining, but like….how often is she talking…?
Bonus points for “insane racist howler monkeys,” LP, and yes, it’s infuriating that hacks like Kay continue to paint Meghan as a whiner, when they do all the whining.
Meghan is gracious and dignified and she has every right to tell the truth about what she has experienced. Endlessly selfish and critical? She’s been quite the opposite.
She’s been much more reserved than I would have been. I hope someday when she and Harry feel the time is right she writes the tell-all book the BM keep saying that Harry has written.
When she has it has been about the BM not the RF. But they twist things and idiots say she’s “attacking the royals”.
The BM is saying the quiet part out loud so they can use it for cover in the future. Much of the vitriolic reporting on Meghan (and to a lesser degree Harry) is coming from the RF. Dan Wootten said it outright a few years ago.
The Oprah interview, encompassed more of Harry speaking out against the British Media/Firm-Harry(and Meghan) did try to differentiate between the two-family/firm.imo Meghan didn’t “attack” anyone. She spoke calmly about her experiences. Meghan has never said anything negative about the Queen. Ever.
Wootton did say outright that leaks were coming from inside the palaces. What he didn’t say was how much the British Media would extrapolate and lie about any given situation regarding Meghan and their own complicty in perpetuating the myth of Meghan being: insert whatever negative adjective. Without fact checking. The BM (and BRF) like to pretend racism had nothing to do with anything. To date, they (the BM) have failed to explain why 72 members of Parliament (from different sides) agreed that Meghan was a victim of racism/racist headlines. ‘Detached role’-fark off Kay.
March 2015 The Guardian put out an article, ‘My year ripping off the web for the Daily Mail” by an ex employee. His name is james King.. The article includes links. One of which is the Mail’s response. LOLOLOLOLOLOL for days. They don’t do anything wrong, they check facts, they have integrity and wouldn’t practice in copyright infringement. The DM/MoS have had a multitude of lawsuits against them. Sure, they are innocent victims of mad angry people. lolz
These people are crazy. And miss me with the “Meghan needs to apologize for letting people know we treated them shabbily “. B!tch people see that going on right now with talk of what will happen with the children’s titles. And how Harry is treated over wearing his uniform during this time. I hope Harry and Meghan leave and don’t look back. And while Harry may miss friends and the country side, even they don’t try and claim he misses his father, brother or former role. Harry coming back is a media wet dream.
I am deeply tired of hearing about Meghan being peevish, critical and selfish for discussing how she was treated. They are conveniently forgetting that Meghan clearly stated the family discussed concerns about her son’s skin color. Meghan talked about racism. And now she is being called critical and selfish because of it. Disgusting.
She’s not a human being to them. They have been saying the quiet parts out loud for a long time now. This isn’t helping the royal family look less racist. It only confirms the racism that Meghan was subjected to so relentlessly.
The thing is that, apart from the Oprah interview, she’s not even discussing how she was treated. She’s hardly mentioned the royal family at all. It’s just that every time she opens her mouth, the BM projects her words onto the RF.
This is absurd.
I can’t believe they would even be thinking this, let alone saying it.
SMDH.
Whining??? About endless abuse from the press and no one doing anything about it? Ignoring pleas for help when she was pregnant? Also, I’ve dealt with relationships with people who have “incandescent rage” and it’s the seventh circle of HELL. They’re supposed to go back to that?
Also, what exactly do they think the Sussexes are doing now? I would argue that they’re accomplishing more good works and making great UN connections apart than when they were within the Royal Family. It seemed like any effort they made then was stifled.
Seranger/royal family narratives are full of contradiction.
So which is it? Harry should come back and support the monarchy because they need him and the Sussexes did a terrible thing by leaving?
Or Charles always planned for a stripped down monarchy which is why their kids are treated differently and not given their birthright titles, the Sussexes didn’t know their place and aren’t important?
I’m conflicted about whether William actually wants Harry back or if this is more projecting on the part of the royal rota. I can certainly see him panicking but like Kaiser noted about the monarchy in general, I can’t see him actually admitting to needing/wanting Harry back. He’ll still have a good chance of being protected in the press for a while. I have a feeling Charles won’t be enjoying an easy ride for long after the funeral, and William has long been a useful puppet for the establishment. He’ll be fine for the foreseeable future.
“Could they find a new royal model that allows Harry to rejoin ‘The Firm’ and his wife to have a semi-detached role? It could be done.” Ah yes, what they’ve wanted from the start if they failed to postpone/cancel the wedding and talk Harry out of marrying Meghan: have a long-distance setup where they could poison the well and destroy their marriage. Their commitment to ostracizing her will only push Harry further away from them…at this point it could become a permanent divide. I don’t want to hear any crying from the monarchy or media about “what have they done?!” if that happens.
They want him back for their own parasitic needs. They need material to write about. Kay is writing for himself as much as he’s writing for the royal family. What will the ratchets do with a Prince and Princess of Wails who show up to work twice a month? Kay should consider a career switch. He could help mop up all the sewage on the beaches. The scent of sewage should be quite familiar to him by now.
Or maybe some people can chip in for an Old Ratchets Home where they can all go and live–they can put up Harry and Meghan dart boards. Or they can sit around muttering about the good old days while they gum their cucumber sandwiches in frustration. Heck, I’ll chip in a couple of quid for construction.
Abusers always want their victims back. In fact, I can’t believe they aren’t love bombing the crap out of Harry to try to lure him back, and faking a role for Meghan. How on earth can Kay write “leave your wife and children behind and come back” with the eyes of the world on them? Once again, he proves to the world that Meghan was never welcome in the royal family, and that the royal never had any plan to accept her, welcome her, or even tolerate her presence. Once again, piece of evidence number 2098209389 that Meghan told the truth, and nothing but the truth, in her interview with Oprah.
Someone should send Kay a copy of Harry’s 7 minute “me you can’t see” segment posted to this cite yesterday.
“Abusers always want their victims back.”
Exactly right, @lanne.
They can’t stand that they’ve lost control over their victim(s) and will go to any lengths to regain that control.
And it’s so common to use things like a family member’s death to start the smearing and hoovering all over again.
They. Are. Pathetic.
Exactly this. “Abusers always want their victims back.” Go back to a hellscape the royals and media created? To be whipping posts? What?! Insane. Full tilt bonkers. The abuse is still happening today. Jfc. Meghan and Harry earn the Brit media so many clicks they should get royalties.
@lanne, you’ve been on a roll with incredible & intellectually rightful posts for awhile now. Thank you! Yep. Abusers alway want their victims back. Abusers completely ignore any evidence of their victims speaking out on on being abused. Even when there is years of corroborating evidence of their guilt. The British Media have been abusive to Meghan since day one. It’s important that the SussexSquad and everyone else share the 7 minute video (and other ones) from Harry’s The Me You Can’t See. Everyday. The BM/BRF bank on people forgetting. They want people to forget that Harry was the one to FIRST voice concerns-his statement from Nov.9?, 2016. They want people to forget that Harry went after the PTP/BM. Rightfully. They know Harry’s words (although they realistically shouldn’t) carry more weight. It’s why they keep lying and misrepresenting Meghan’s words. It’s never been about Meghan’s personality. It has been about racism.
Atleast he recognized that Harry is happy in Cali with his family. Smh!
The desperation from Kay anytime Harry and Meghan step foot in the UK or do a big event. He can’t help it..meanwhile Harry and Meghan are just doing the bare minimum ready to go back and continue to live their lives in peace.
I’m sure every-time they step back into the royal bubble the constant leaks and lies reaffirms their decision to leave and not look back.
Lovely when you get to witness karma in action. The monarchy set itself on fire, and they want Harry to put it out. Lol, no.
They’re like the mastodons in the tar pits – save us, we’re going extinct!
“He has a settled and extremely happy domestic life”
Again, trying to emasculate Harry and paint him as a cunt-struck stay at home dad and Meghan as an overbearing wife who trapped him with her voodoo magic.
I guess planning for an entire year and holding the Invictus Games doesn’t count as work. Neither do all those zoom engagements, raising money for charity, their foundation, charity engagement tours, podcast, book, documentary. All those don’t count as work unless the UK media decides to weaponize them against the Sussexes
CIO of Better Up. The finance firm they endorsed is doing great also.
I imagine he’s got a sweet options package worth a solid chunk of change.
@W, prior to what you quoted, Kay did say, ‘In fairness’. I didn’t see Kay emasculating Harry in that particular sentence. I read it as an acknowledgement that Harry has a happy home life. Now, if it was Angela Levin writing this article…….hypothetically, the Sussexes could be having super fun sexy times on the beach only wearing shit-eating, lustful and happy grins and Levin would write Harry is depressed and looks unhappy. Meghan made him smile during the throes of ecstacy. She’s unfit breaking pto It’s all Meghan’s fault. All she wants to do is win, win, win.
Dear British Monarchy: He. doesn’t. Want. you. Stop this narrative. Harry’s not coming back with Meghan, let alone without her. Stahp!!!
The rf needs good PR and they know who the superstars are! LOL
Well, they’re not at home drinking all day until their fingers resemble sausages, that’s for sure
I’m glad your first words after were that these people are insane – because truly they are.
It’s like they’re *almost* there on having a realization but can’t quite get there.
Harry has been treated like absolute shit this week – do they really think this is “showing him what he’s missing?” The only reason he’s more prominent this time around is because someone on Charles’ team is well aware of the drama it would cause if THE KING’S SON was not visible.
Trust, he is WELL AWARE of what he’s missing and is fine with it. They should be more focused on how they’re going to get him to attend the coronation.
Rifling through my mother’s album collection. This one for you BRF and RR, some Hall and Oates:
He’s gone, he’s gone
Oh, why
Oh, why
You better learn how to face it
He’s gone, he’s gone
Oh, why
Oh, why
You’d pay the devil to replace him
He’s gone, and he’s gone
Oh why, what went wrong?
Excellent @ TEALIEF. I’ll add from my own collection that involves someone who refused an OBE.
For love is an old fashioned word
And love dares you to care for
The people on the edge of the night
And love dares you to change our way of
Caring about ourselves
The difference, of course, is that Diana and Charles hated each other, while Harry and Meghan love each other.
And what does Harry do all day? None of your damned business.
The funniest part is “…he has had more than a glimpse of the life he left behind.” Yes, Harry certainly has and that will make him kiss the ground when he gets back to California.
Imagine suggesting someone leave their wife and childreth to have better seats at a funeral
Wait, you forgot ‘gets to wear a military outfit at family affairs.’
Either they (Pegarino & the RR) are hallucinating or I am. It’s a bad trip and I want it to stop please 😳
I read this headline and laughed. The Royal Rota is so delusional. They are trying so hard to make Meghan into Wallis Simpson. She is not.
So salty about them complaining about abuse (not about the abuse itself), so salty about the Sussex’s “commercializing” their lives when the RF cut them off, so salty about Harry writing a memoir when Camila hired that liar to Levin to write her bio. Come on. The hypocrisy is crazy.
Am I the only one laughing at – they had to sit in a pew further back! They weren’t as prominent in the parade!!
Like, do these people think that stuff *matters*?? Who cares? (a – petty idiots)
Lol, agreed. Those are perks?
Well, these things matter immensely within the royal bubble. They may be the only things that matter to the royals where precedence is all. Harry was always the outlier because he really didn’t like life in the royal cage.
I’m not sure what version of the St. Paul service yon Dick was looking at, but H&M were exactly where I’d expect them to be. Queen’s children (and heir William) in the first row, grandchildren in the second row. That’s why Bea and Eugenie were sitting next to H&M, Zara and Peter were in the second row behind Anne on the other side, and Edward and Sophie were in the front row directly in front of the Sussexes. Only thing I might have expected under other circumstances was for H&M to be in the second row on the other side. Also, did he miss their solo entrance into the church?
Harry is the son of the king. IMO, if he’s treated poorly, it’s a reflection on the king.
This kind of insanity from the RR has reached such a pitch, and it’s so obvious to so many more people, that I just can’t see it continuing much longer. This week Becky, Angela, and Dan W. all got taken down. Piers has been marginalized since he walked off his previous show. I’m not sure what will take it’s place (and of course I don’t believe it’ll go away completely), but I really don’t think there’s much more mileage to this particular campaign, not with TQ being gone, a new reign, and Charles and Will being on center stage. In a few months, it’ll be three years since Harry and Meghan stepped away. They really are history at this point. Time to move on folks.
A semi detached role for his wife Meghan that’s similar to Diana’s role after she was divorced and left the firm?? Racism has made these people truly sick and delusional. Meghan has been nothing but supportive and respectful at this time. Unlike the other royals she actually works so its a real sacrifice when she pauses all activities during the Queen’s mourning period. While she is mourning, supporting her husband, separated from her kids, and letting that rotten firm and media use her for publicity they still print an article like this? There aren’t enough words in the English language that can adequately describe how trashy the firm and British Media are.
Also the Firm don’t have the luxury of making the Sussexes minor players. They know no one cares about their graying decaying Monarchy ESPECIALLY now that the Queen is gone. ALL the focus and interest is on the Sussexes and they will take it with them when they leave. All the firm can do is put the Sussexes center stage and then try to manufacture a snub that inevitably backfires on them.
Also, Harry has made it crystal-clear that he fears Meghan’s fate would be the same as Diana’s was. He’s not going to allow that to happen.
I think Harry’s time in the military serving alongside normal people opened his eyes to the absurdities of the class system that surrounds the monarchy and the royals. I don’t think it’s a system he wants to return to.
Of course he’s still absurdly wealthy and living a life that most can only dream of, but he seems to be one of the only royals that is both self aware and willing to publicly acknowledge his privilege. He and Meghan can do more substantive service work from outside of the constraints of the monarchy.
The tone of this article is infuriating, and to anyone outside of the bubble, totally insular and detached from current reality. Quite aside from the fact that being a working royal, indeed being a part of the royal family, is soul-destroying and bad for mental health, Harry and Meghan would not be able to do the work that they want to and earn the money to live their lives as they want to by being part of that institution. Besides, why would Harry and Meghan limit the futures of their children by being a part of the working Windsors? I think by issuing letters patent to deny Archie and Lili their birthright has put an end to any kind of working relationship.
In other words, the courtiers and the royal family , want Meghan to play the role of a silent spouse like Princess Anne’s husband to be wheeled out at events like balcony moments in the same way as Princess Anne’s husband. Remember the group of Kensington Palace staff who ran to The Times with the bullying story said Meghan don’t have to do charity work and that she can continue to be an actress with no security provided to her and her children.
LOL, Harry cannot wait for the mourning period to be over so he and Meghan can get on the first flight out of London. His disgusting family have shown them who they really are. There is no way H&M will willingly go back. Well, Charles and W&K got what they wanted, karma is a bit*h isn’t it.
They sound like they need padded cells. And binkys.
For the life of me, I don’t understand how ANYONE in that awful family, any of their viper courtiers, any of their admittedly moronic media mouthpieces, could ever think that “Harry should leave his wife and children and go back to the Firm” would be a good hot take.
Would be a good hot take for British racists. They hate Meghan and want her to disappear. And if Harry divorces her, they will welcome him again. They will even do new “polls” to prove that Harry’s popularity has risen after the divorce.
There is no incentive for Harry to go back ESPECIALLY without his wife. They’re financially independent, they can come and go, and say or not say what they want when they want. Their children don’t have to be seen and picked on . It’s not Harry’s job to serve William, we see how well this attitude worked out for Aunt Margot. So much insane wishful thinking.
This is just a different version of the same “come back Harry “ stories they always put out. Replacing the poor Queen with pensioner Charles. These people still, after all these years, treat Harry’s marriage and family as disposable. They did it while they were full time working royals and they do it now. Then they question what does he do all day, to diminish his actual work, which involves more than just showing up. The UK press, putrid as they are, realize that things are gonna be dry once the Sussexes leave. However, they can’t bully and insult Harry back into that life. He has moved on a lot faster than they have.
From his OWN words “When I was in the Army, I promised my self I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being APART for so long during deployment”…OH BUT I forgot they don’t take their White Prince seriously.
They are fucking unhinged. Can’t wait until in dawns on them both (BRF and BM) for the nth time that Harry is NOT coming back, and the completely batshit crazy tantrum that will follow. I’ve got my popcorn ready!
They’re not ever going back. They have the freedom to do what they want, however they want, when they want in California. In the UK, Meghan and Harry wouldn’t be allowed to run Archewell the way they want, they’d have to run it out of one of the palaces and probably kowtow to William and Kate’s initiatives with their shady AF Royal Foundation. Their kids wouldn’t be free to run around on the beach, they’d be far from Doria and all of Meghan’s friends. Now that Harry has had freedom these past 2 years, he won’t ever go back. Charles and William shouldn’t have been so short sighted two years ago when they rejected the half in, half out proposition. The Queen was going to die eventually and now the burden is on Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate along with the Wessexes and Anne. But the main players now are the King, Queen Consort, and the Cornbridges. I doubt the Queen’s cousins will work for much longer, they’re older.
Harry will leave his beautiful loving wife and children and in sunny California in peace and tranquillity and return to be a doormat for king Chucky and prince peggington when hell literally freezes over.
The Royal Reporters have lose their minds the Queen is Gone yet they are still laser focus on Meghan and Harry They know even with William and Kate finally getting the Wales titles . They are still not getting the attention William knows those titles didn’t come for cheap and their a lot work to do they no longer have the Queen as a shield it’s only a matter time before the press starts to turn on them . They needed Harry to throw under the bus use as a scapegoat the fact that this people are still think treating Meghan and his children after thought they truly believe that Harry leave his wife and his children to go back to the establishment that almost cost him his wife and child life is ridiculously.
Chuck worked hard & diligently for many years to get acceptance for his “beloved” Camilla from the BRF and the public. How can he not understand Harry’s devotion to his beloved? Oh, I forgot. Cam’s white.
I read stupid articles like this from Kay and it just annoys me to no end that Meg is canceling appearances left and right for this racist, evil family. Like, babe, I love you but you’re doing too much for these vipers! I mean, why won’t you attend the Variety thing on the 28th? Won’t the official mourning period be over by then? These people keep insulting you to your face even when you’re making sacrifices for them! I’m upset!
I’m hope she canceled that event more for her own sake rather than those asshats in the palace. It’s been a rough week for her and Harry and who knows what they’ll do to wrap up over there. They will be emotionally drained and maybe she just didn’t want to do one more thing that would get her needlessly attacked. Would have loved to see her at the UN or the Variety event. After this, she doesn’t owe them anything, not that she ever did after the way they mistreated her, and continue to. Hope we at least get the podcast that week.
Like you, I’m wondering if we would even get a podcast that week! She owes these people nothing more after the funeral on Monday. She’s done the walkabout with H, she’s received the body with him, she’s attended the memorial and she’ll attend the funeral on Monday…and she’s done all this even though she and H have stepped back. Now, if these ingrates were appreciative of the sacrifices she’s making, that would be another matter; but they’re not! They continue to sanction stories like this in their toxic press…stories which are downright dangerous, in my opinion. Look, I know I cannot tell two adults what to do but from where I’m looking, I’m sorry to say, canceling stuff after the funeral makes no sense to me!
PS: If the reason for the cancellations, however, is that she just needs to detox and relax after this very stressful period, then I’m ALL for that.
I feel like I need to lay down in a dark room with a gin in hand just from the secondhand anxiety I feel for her having to go through all of this.
She is doing it to also not give them an inch…
Hell, after going through this gauntlet, I’d take a Cambridge-sized couple off months off. Dealing with toxic relatives is a brutal strain—and Meghan is doing so in front of millions while getting shit from their press minions, the Men in Grey, and any number of other lunatic bystanders.
The level of delusion here is…
And what, exactly, is on offer? For Harry to come back to walk in processions covered in shiny baubles? This is why he should abandon his wife and children?
These people are out of their damn minds if they think Harry is going to abandon his wife, his children, his life, his freedom to come back to Salty Island and play backup to his jealous, rageaholic brother, his dad, and the BM. My God, what kind of man do they think he is? And do they think their behavior over the last 10 days has done anything to change Harry’s mind about getting his family the hell away from them? Newsflash: no it hasn’t. Because they’ve churned the waters and made things so unhinged, neither Harry nor Meghan nor their children are completely safe in the UK.
If the monarchy ends after Charles, so be it. It’s been a slow moving train that has definitely picked up steam in the last 5 years. Not only because the veneer has been stripped from it, but also because it’s the 2022 and who needs an unelected figurehead controlling other independent countries.
Harry has spoken with his whole chest about breaking the cycle of generational trauma. No way in hell is he going to allow the BRF and BM to inflict misery on Archie and Lili.
“ What does he do all day,’ is frequently asked by some of his oldest friends.”
Um…write books? For starters..
🤣🤣😈😈😎😎
Also Chief Impact Officer, founder or co-founder of several initiatives that he is still actively involved with… he literally has a JOB! Something I guess his friends don’t understand.
The BRF misfortune was that their scapegoat hard working second son Prince met a woman who has voluntarily focused on the disenfranchised from a young age. With common morals and ethos, they both felt uniting and working on the causes important to them would enrich their lives . Leaving was a better choice than staying to work for his entitled family alone and/or in misery.
Want to come back? BRF and supporters are delusional.? Get them out of there and back home.
Here’s my question, wasn’t everything choreographed by operation London Bridge? I had read somewhere that QE II had everything already organized and done down to every minute detail. Am I incorrect?
The only thing Harry misses living in California is the weather. I left Vancouver to live in Edmonton for 4 years. I desperately missed the soft rain, the hard rain, the grey/green combo in winter, the smell of the earth after it rained, the mist on my face in the rain that feels like a mist and like you wouldn’t get wet, but you still do. After 4 years, I’d had enough and had to come back home.
Harry, you can have similar weather in Seattle, and, as you know, in BC. I hope they consider a home in either place, just to comfort that part of Harry’s soul that likely misses the greenery and all the different rains.
I spent 30 years living on the coast and then moved to the interior of BC. The first day here, it hit 30C and I knew I was home. When it rains, which is rarely, the homesickness is almost overwhelming. I’ve been here 20 years and the rain still makes me homesick. (but only the rain)
You know, one of the greatest disservices the British royal family has done to those born within the institution is to not give them useful skills that other royal families do. In the Netherlands, the king has an MA in history, but speaking to some people who have met him, they feel he has a decent feel for business and water management and could actually work in those fields. His deceased brother had master degrees in business, economics and engineering and did work in banking. His youngest brother has a master’s degree and is also actually able to earn a living. His mother, the former queen, graduated with a degree in law. Harry, beyond his military career, did not have this, which is partially why the BRF was surprised he landed on his feet. So many people in that family do not have real life skills and that is ridiculous. So to now offer Harry (no mention of Meghan) come back after he has had to fight to find what marketable skills he has? Nope.
Isnt Willem-Alexander an airplane pilot as well? I thought I read he was a first officer on some KLM flights. Keeping royals uneducated in the BRF was definitely a means of control. I wonder how tightly the screws will be placed on the Wales kids now. Will they truly be “modern, normal” kids as their parents claimed, or will they be raised to be puppets for the institution to control?
Yes, he has a pilot’s license and has flown for KLM in the past (I have no idea if he still does). He’s also made sure to upgrade his licenses when necessary.
My gripe is exactly that; most continental royal families educate their members and they in theory have potential skills to fall back on if they might need them. The Brits do not.
Janine said all I wanted to say..and more.🙏👌
Announce to the world Charles and William are not fit to serve with hit job.
Twitter is ALLLL about Harry & Meghan. It is glorious. 🤣🤣 #PrinceOfPegging who??
A very happy 38th birthday to the prince of all princes,the real life Prince Charming. Meghan husband, Archie and lili papa. Good, so very good king Harry.
They are ignoring the very large fact that PH himself said that he preferred being outside the UK and outside of the royal bubble. All this “homesick” stuff is nonsense. Much of the time as an adult he spent in combat zones and in other countries on vacations. Why would he want to return to subject his children to be second class citizens and likely scapegoats for their cousins?
He also spent a lot of time in other countries doing tours for The Firm after military service.
The crazy thing is Harry and Meghan were 100% willing to deal with his dumb, racist family if they just wouldn’t make them deal with the tabloids. That was what that whole half in half out suggestion was about. They didn’t take the deal, doubled down and continue to do it all over again! I think what bothers me is how stupid the RF and BM think everyone is. Like we can’t see exactly what they’ve done and continue to do.
Also it’d be fucking WEIRD, working Royal or not, if the king’s other son was shuffled to the back. I don’t think that was ever even a thought to Charles. In this situation, this is about Charles and Harry is an extension of him. He’s not going to put HIS son back with cousins or whatever. Everything is about hierarchy to these freaks.
LOL They’re so shook! The institution knows he isn’t coming back but they need to keep feeding the beast (UKpress) so it doesn’t attack/bite them so they keep leaking these crazy stories about Achie & Lili getting titles back from “kind hearted Charles” or how that “proves” Meghan lied..et , the thing is, these smears are not traveling past little England like they used to nor are they getting much engagement on daily fail. The press gambled on the wrong horse and chased away their 💰 making stars. Sooner or later they’ll snap & unleash on the firm.
That said, I sense Willywonka is dreading not having any influence over Harry and he can’t exactly brag about the dutchy money knowing that Harry is working on building his own legacy & might likely become richer than him soon
I like the way Richard Kay assumed it is only the family keeping the Sussexes away, one of the biggest issue was with toxic media intrusion including royal rota, plus the continued narrative that the Sussexes did something wrong. H&M spoke the truth and that often hurt they need to suck it up and apologise to the Sussexes.
It’s dispecable to even think to offer to someone one who is in the middle of a marriage that kind of thing…marriage is not game and he has his share of want and good reason to want get away from there as she imo..so was not all her…
But incase they don’t workout( which is common in H W and since they just didnot have it easy from get go- due to the negative attention) he has somewhere to go then whew… how come i didnt think of that? Lol
Though, i do believe he needs to smooth his side of family things royal or not. Bc men they eventually may start resent it all on you its in their nature royal or not…actually people in general..and…
Btw i think The prince and princess thing cute when they grew up in U S as they are now not?( the kids)…
The non hrh title is a kind of predictable to me for some reason bc unless he were to leave it without doing anything. But all the speculation got them as something it must be addressed??
Horrible people it is gross and offensive of course will does not have to give up his family
In his wildest dreams does mister k think harry would be homesick for Kate and will
I have never visited the UK, except when I had a layover at Heathrow. If there was ever a little temptation to visit, the Brits’ behavior towards Harry and Meghan have cured me of that.
My Irish grandmother used to say that the Brits are a mean, petty and viscious lot. Watching how they have treated H &M, it seems she was right.
“Their peevish complaints from their Montecito mansion”
Full. Stop. The people who attempted to ostracize H&M, and are doing quite a bit of complaining through the press, live in _literal palaces_. The attempt to have their cake and eat it too would be laughable if so many people didn’t fall for it because of, I’m thinking, bigotry & jealousy.
So melodramatic 🙄
Richard Kay speaks for William. William didn’t realize this day would come as soon as it did, even though the Queen’s health was deteriorating rapidly. He has aligned himself with the Conservative Party and Rothmere, and Harry has no room in that camp.
Listening has become more important than reading concerning the UK royals. In the engagement interview, Harry told Meghan that she would keep that ring on her finger. He also stated, “She chose me, and I chose her. Whatever we face, we will tackle it as a team.” He is not leaving his wife, and they are a package deal.
In his address to the nation, King Charles III (getting used to it) stated he loves Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives OVERSEAS. Interpretation, the Sussex family is not rejoining the firm, and Richard Kay needed clicks to pay his September expenses.
This man is delusional. He totally ignores the racism as witnessed by the tabloids and worse things said to them and to Archie. Harry loves his family and a lot of Brits live here and socialize. His true friends can visit.
Prince harry will come hell or high water protect and keep his family safe-if can’t get security for his family and himself-are those people fucking crazy to think he would be willing to subject them to the abuse they are dishing out even during the queen’s funeral-if this asshats do this while the world is watching trying to disrespect and smear the Sussexes at a time like this-you can imagine on ordinary days in the UK the disgusting abuse Meghan had to deal with and could not say anything-stiff upper lip can cause severe mental damage living under this type atmosphere. God please keep and protect the entire Sussex family.
The more shit the British media and the firm throw at Harry and Meghan, the closer it brings them together. These people just don’t have a clue button
Most gratifying commentary ever: James O’Brien skewers ‘vicious, vile individuals’ complaining about Harry and Meghan holding hands
O’Brien said yesterday, that Meghan is the most attacked person, attacked far more than even child killers are in the British press. He points out e-v-e-r-ything we feel about this, from his heart.