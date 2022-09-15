“Grimes thinks the earth is only 4,000 years old, okay” links
  • September 15, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Grimes thinks the earth is only 4,000 years old, sigh. [Dlisted]
I love this Louis Vuitton on Ana de Armas. [GFY]
Wendy Williams checked back into rehab or a “wellness center.” [Seriously OMG]
Review of The Banshees of Inisherin.[LaineyGossip]
NYFW: Tommy Hilfiger’s new collection is kind of fug. [Tom & Lorenzo]
American Horror Stories’ Season 2 is apparently kind of flat? [Pajiba]
Please, I’m begging you, stop having babies with Nick Cannon. [JustJared]
Industry’s producers defend the show’s depictions of drug use. [Buzzfeed]
The Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania is a fan of Confederate uniforms, and now that’s a campaign ad. [Towleroad]
Kate Moss’s beauty secrets! [Egotastic]
Does Harry Styles suck in My Policeman? [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to ““Grimes thinks the earth is only 4,000 years old, okay” links”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    My partner’s family are extreme Xtians who think dinosaur bones are a joke from god. But I’m pretty sure even they would date the world as far back as the Jewish calendar.

    Reply
  2. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    I’ve known many people throughout my life who believe the Bible word for word and believe the earth to be around 5k years old. It makes my ass twitch.

    Reply
  3. Aviva says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    My Jewish ass is offended. The world is 5783 years old. 🙄🤣

    Reply
  4. Marla Hooch says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    So the British Vogue cover that would “shock the world” is…… Timothee Chalamet? *sad trombone*

    Reply
  5. K says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Please god don’t let Nick Cannon and Grimes ever meet. The mind boggles.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 15, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      Now hold on . . . that’s not a terrible pairing? I mean, it’s two terrible people, but it makes some kinda sense?

      Reply
      • Dot says:
        September 15, 2022 at 3:33 pm

        I think the concern is the sheer number of children they would release onto the unsuspecting and unprepared world.

      • bettyrose says:
        September 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm

        Good point! Last thing this nation needs is more uber wealthy people with minimal connection to reality. (I don’t know how wealthy Cannon and Grimes are, but Grimes’s children will have massive trustfunds someday).

  6. Desdemona says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    So much money, so little brain…

    Reply
  7. Merricat says:
    September 15, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Pretty sure it’s not dinosaur bones that are confusing Grimes’ brain.

    Reply
  8. Normades says:
    September 15, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    This year’s Oscar race is gonna be lit. So many early favorites and surprises yet to come.

    Reply
  9. Polly says:
    September 15, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Does she actually believe that or is she just trying to get a reaction?

    Reply
    • B says:
      September 15, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      Is there anything else she’s doing or saying that consistent with taking the Bible seriously? Is she shunning clothes of mixed fiber? Is she declining unclean foods? Is she worshipping God and abstaining from secular activities on Sabbath or getting baptized or giving 10% of her earnings to some church? Is she having sex and babies in the context of a holy marriage?
      She probably just wanted retweets.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 15, 2022 at 1:31 pm

      It read to me as though she just wanted to provoke reactions. Dinosaurs were ‘planted’ to confuse us? What the heck does that even mean? Are there other little god-jokes out there?

      Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      September 15, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      I think she picked up Elon’s love of saying stupid stuff for attention. I don’t think either of them believes half the stuff they say. And I think they both do lots of drugs, which doesn’t help.

      Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    September 15, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Even without the 9th child, Cannon’s IG is bonkers.

    Reply
  11. NotSoSocialB says:
    September 15, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    Grimes procreated with musk, so this is no surprise.

    Reply
  12. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    September 15, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    I try to keep current and all, but help a fellow Celebitchy out will you?
    What is Grimes actually supposed to DO exactly other than have kids with Musk and spout gobbledygook?

    Reply
    • outoftheshadows says:
      September 15, 2022 at 4:55 pm

      She makes kind of dreamy, high-pitched singing and produces her own songs. She had a charming first video of herself dancing in a football stadium filmed during a game. Then suddenly she got a little budget and started filming videos of women swinging maces in the desert (and because they weren’t trained, they started injuring themselves during filming.) She had already hit lunacy before she met Musk; now she apparently has hit peak lunacy. Honestly, Canada does not deserve this.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment