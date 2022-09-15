“Grimes thinks the earth is only 4,000 years old, okay” links

Grimes thinks the earth is only 4,000 years old, sigh. [Dlisted]
I love this Louis Vuitton on Ana de Armas. [GFY]
Wendy Williams checked back into rehab or a “wellness center.” [Seriously OMG]
Review of The Banshees of Inisherin.[LaineyGossip]
NYFW: Tommy Hilfiger’s new collection is kind of fug. [Tom & Lorenzo]
American Horror Stories’ Season 2 is apparently kind of flat? [Pajiba]
Please, I’m begging you, stop having babies with Nick Cannon. [JustJared]
Industry’s producers defend the show’s depictions of drug use. [Buzzfeed]
The Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania is a fan of Confederate uniforms, and now that’s a campaign ad. [Towleroad]
Kate Moss’s beauty secrets! [Egotastic]
Does Harry Styles suck in My Policeman? [Gawker]
World is 4000 years old. Dinosaurs were planted by god to confuse us
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022
My partner’s family are extreme Xtians who think dinosaur bones are a joke from god. But I’m pretty sure even they would date the world as far back as the Jewish calendar.
I’ve known many people throughout my life who believe the Bible word for word and believe the earth to be around 5k years old. It makes my ass twitch.
“It makes my ass twitch”!!!! 😂🤣 That is hilarious!!! I’m borrowing that! 😂🤣
My Jewish ass is offended. The world is 5783 years old. 🙄🤣
OMG @Aviva that cracked me up
🤣🤣🤣
Thank you! That was my *exact* reaction. As I said above, even my partner’s insane right wing family doesn’t erase Judaism. (They might not like me, but they put on a good front)
I’m sorry your in-laws are crappy. I’m glad they at least know how old the planet is, though. 😉
I just shared this thread with the SO and he’s like “So, China never existed?” But once you’re dabbling in the mental gymnastics of denying all science, *shrugs* why are we expecting any kinda logic at all?
So the British Vogue cover that would “shock the world” is…… Timothee Chalamet? *sad trombone*
For real. It’s history only because he’s a dude (and an overrated one at that).
At least it wasn’t Harry Styles
Noooo – he’s beautiful.
I had to google why it was supposed to be so shocking, but apparently he is the first male solo cover in British Vogue’s 106-year history .
I would think they would choose a more iconic.
Yeah, white men never get *anything*. I was kinda hoping it would be a Linda Evangelista cover, but then she walked a runway last week, so I stopped guessing.
Seriously. Boring! I thought it’d be Megan for sure.
British Vogue will never put Meghan on their cover. They have a very close relationship with the Royal Family and they don’t want that to suffer.
Wow, groundbreaking. Almost like Burt Reynold’s nude Cosmo centerfold…in 1972.
Right? How underwhelming. If you’re going to put a male on for the first time make it someone noteworthy?
Please god don’t let Nick Cannon and Grimes ever meet. The mind boggles.
Now hold on . . . that’s not a terrible pairing? I mean, it’s two terrible people, but it makes some kinda sense?
I think the concern is the sheer number of children they would release onto the unsuspecting and unprepared world.
Good point! Last thing this nation needs is more uber wealthy people with minimal connection to reality. (I don’t know how wealthy Cannon and Grimes are, but Grimes’s children will have massive trustfunds someday).
So much money, so little brain…
Pretty sure it’s not dinosaur bones that are confusing Grimes’ brain.
This year’s Oscar race is gonna be lit. So many early favorites and surprises yet to come.
Does she actually believe that or is she just trying to get a reaction?
Is there anything else she’s doing or saying that consistent with taking the Bible seriously? Is she shunning clothes of mixed fiber? Is she declining unclean foods? Is she worshipping God and abstaining from secular activities on Sabbath or getting baptized or giving 10% of her earnings to some church? Is she having sex and babies in the context of a holy marriage?
She probably just wanted retweets.
It read to me as though she just wanted to provoke reactions. Dinosaurs were ‘planted’ to confuse us? What the heck does that even mean? Are there other little god-jokes out there?
I think she picked up Elon’s love of saying stupid stuff for attention. I don’t think either of them believes half the stuff they say. And I think they both do lots of drugs, which doesn’t help.
Even without the 9th child, Cannon’s IG is bonkers.
Grimes procreated with musk, so this is no surprise.
I try to keep current and all, but help a fellow Celebitchy out will you?
What is Grimes actually supposed to DO exactly other than have kids with Musk and spout gobbledygook?
She makes kind of dreamy, high-pitched singing and produces her own songs. She had a charming first video of herself dancing in a football stadium filmed during a game. Then suddenly she got a little budget and started filming videos of women swinging maces in the desert (and because they weren’t trained, they started injuring themselves during filming.) She had already hit lunacy before she met Musk; now she apparently has hit peak lunacy. Honestly, Canada does not deserve this.