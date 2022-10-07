Timothee Chalamet learned some ‘real adulting’ during the pandemic

Edward Enninful claimed that British Vogue’s October cover would shock the world. Not so much. Timothee Chalamet covers the October issue and the photoshoot isn’t even that great. I mean, it’s tough to take a bad photo of Timmy, but it could be way better than this. I’m feeling slightly traumatized by his unibrow, honestly. Vogue didn’t think to tweeze?? Timmy is promoting Bones & All, where he plays a drifter cannibal (seriously) and apparently, his performance is already getting awards season buzz. You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:
He doesn’t want to talk about how famous he is: “I hate talking about this kind of stuff, but like the pressure of, you know, being in the public eye, whatever the f**k that means… You’re the captain of your fate… Master of your fate and captain of your soul. Like those things where you can, like, draw with both knobs.” An Etch A Sketch? “Exactly. You shake it up and then it’s all gone. You can’t just keep building on the same Etch A Sketch.”
The pandemic rock star: “When Covid hit, it required me to take a step back and be humbled to the idea that the greatest rock star… No, I don’t want to use that word, sorry, sorry. Scratch rock star. But [everyone has to] deal with, like, taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know? I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did. I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am. But to then transition to an adulting mindset…” Taxes and the dentist? He laughs. “I’ve always paid my taxes, I always went to the dentist, but I’m suddenly very aware of that.”
Old before his time: “So the ways I feel older than 26 I have always felt. It’s not like I feel like I’ve had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels ‘old man’, I feel like I was born with it.” Such as? “The empath thing, the thinking for everyone in the room, the sort of misplaced idea, this sort of illusion, of control based on trying to feel for everyone.”
Part of Generation TikTok: “There’s a benefit to the TikTok generation that I feel like I’m a part of too: selfies and stuff, and the comfort with the camera.”
He hasn’t done any fashion campaigns: “Yeah, I haven’t done any. When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people and I really didn’t want to see myself cashing in.”
He loves being an actor: “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”
He demures when asked about his romantic life and whether he could ever see himself starting a family or getting married. He seems very absorbed with his work life right now, and why not? He’s only 26! I’ve always thought that he has a good head on his shoulders too – he’s not “too online” nor is he afraid of being online. He sees memes and a lot of internet stuff but he doesn’t let it dictate who he is. He has an “actor mode,” a “promotional mode” and an off-duty mode, where he just lives his life. I like what he says about the change in his “adulting” mindset during the pandemic too. I remember reading a different interview with him where he talked about leaving NYC and going to a little place upstate and just spending months up there, unwinding and doing research and such. I’m telling you, he’s a good guy.
Covers & IG courtesy of British Vogue.
“I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”
I think this is the lesson Johnny Deep never learned for the benefit of himself and others
Not entirely sold that he’s a good guy but he’s definitely charismatic and works hard.
I cannot believe that cover photo. It is the absolute worst one of the shoot!! WHY?!!
I like him a lot. He seems really down to earth he can be a bit dramatic but I guess that’s an actor thing.
Two of my colleagues are madly in love with him. Meh. I find him a decent actor, but not much invested in anything else he does. The Vogue cover and the layout is not shocking, innovative, or even interesting. They could have done a better job styling and posing him for this campaign. Why not dress him up in a ball gown for the cover? He is handsome and photogenic. Waste of a campaign.
Like him a lot, hate the pictures. You can tell the photographer is trying to do something “different” with him. It’s a miss.
Isn’t he getting ready to play Bob Dylan in a biopic? This looks like he’s channeling Bob Dylan.
I’ve seen him in a couple of movies, and what strikes me is how he inhabits a role – which sounds pretentious but I don’t know how else to say it. He adds in all these little mannerisms that are individually trivial but which contribute to how fully he becomes the character.
I detested this photo shoot- somehow it strips him of all his natural charisma and in all the photos he looks snide.
I think he’s so handsome in a “this guy is way younger than me” way. But these photos are… not good. It’s hard to mess up Timothèe but somehow they managed to do it!
Same, he’s got a really beautiful face imo and has amazing bone structure which the cover photo has somehow completely erased.
I like that he concentrates on acting. It’s obvious he likes fashion and has fun with it.. but not doing fashion campaigns is probably the right move. Too often celebrities try to cash in on anything that comes their way and then they’re overexposed and people get sick of them.
If your adult problems are taxes and going to the dentist during a pandemic please stop. Adulting during that pandemic for celebrities and for us commoners was much different.
I think those were merely examples of the mundanity of adulthood.
Awful photos. And he’s a photographers damn dream.
I wonder how he’ll age. He’s got that delicate beauty now that entirely infused by youth – slender, fragile, sort of newly hatched. It’s arresting – that knife edge moment that mixes the looks of a child with adult. For most of us it’s zitty, messy, ungainly stretch of teenagerdome. For some it’s a flash of time, that perfect sweet sixteen year for some women for example, that quickly passes.
This dude has managed to embody it for like 5 years..(7?) and counting. I have a 7yo son and it’s like I can see what he’ll look like, act like, at 15, 17, 20 in Timothee. It’s beautiful and painful and lovely and sad..
And he clearly knows his looks, and the effect they can have… The audience can see themselves in all the roles to him – friend, lover, parent.
He was mesmerizing in Dune.
Anyway, I’m rambling.
Yeah these photos suck.
Well for his sake, I hope he doesn’t have a balding gene somewhere in his DNA. I wondered the same thing. – how will he look at 35 or so? Much of his appeal comes from his physical youthful beauty (like a lot of women). I’m not saying he’s not a good actor – he must be – although I was unimpressed with his turn in “The King”, but maybe that was because he simply seemed miscast as Henry V to me.
Hahahaha @ohso god i didn’t even think of that! His hair is like 50% of the attraction loll!!
He was perfectly cast in Dune. Can’t imagine anyone else in a tricky role like that
Ok, I’m going to criticize his brows. They could have done a better job in cleaning up the brow area — take off excess hair and shape them so they crown his eyes, his face. Trimmed, shaped brows would make his face more distinctive, sharp, appealing.
Stunning guy but damn, they did him dirty with this photoshoot. He’s the tall skinny artsy model type, how hard can it be to photograph him well yet he gets this monstrosity for his historic cover? Yikes. And that unibrow…just. no.
People love to call him overrated but he’s really shaping up to be the Leo of this generation. His filmography is insane, he’s been getting raves for his latest movie (the cannibal one with Guadagnino) he’s leading the Dune franchise for Villeneuve. His career is flawless and he actually seems like a really decent guy, plus he’s damn likable. I love how he keeps stressing that his latest film is Taylor Russell’s, a poc, and how he’s hyping her up. Timmy Tim slowly turning me into a fan lol
He is so beautiful — he reminds me of someone in a pre-Raphaelite painting. However, whatever the goal of these photographs is — I don’t know. His work is interesting, but I look forward to seeing him play older roles with “adulting” being the subject. He would be interesting playing a father, perhaps. Dune 2 should give him that opportunity.