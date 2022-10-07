Timothee Chalamet learned some ‘real adulting’ during the pandemic

Edward Enninful claimed that British Vogue’s October cover would shock the world. Not so much. Timothee Chalamet covers the October issue and the photoshoot isn’t even that great. I mean, it’s tough to take a bad photo of Timmy, but it could be way better than this. I’m feeling slightly traumatized by his unibrow, honestly. Vogue didn’t think to tweeze?? Timmy is promoting Bones & All, where he plays a drifter cannibal (seriously) and apparently, his performance is already getting awards season buzz. You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:

He doesn’t want to talk about how famous he is: “I hate talking about this kind of stuff, but like the pressure of, you know, being in the public eye, whatever the f**k that means… You’re the captain of your fate… Master of your fate and captain of your soul. Like those things where you can, like, draw with both knobs.” An Etch A Sketch? “Exactly. You shake it up and then it’s all gone. You can’t just keep building on the same Etch A Sketch.”

The pandemic rock star: “When Covid hit, it required me to take a step back and be humbled to the idea that the greatest rock star… No, I don’t want to use that word, sorry, sorry. Scratch rock star. But [everyone has to] deal with, like, taxes and the dentist and real adulting, you know? I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did. I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am. But to then transition to an adulting mindset…” Taxes and the dentist? He laughs. “I’ve always paid my taxes, I always went to the dentist, but I’m suddenly very aware of that.”

Old before his time: “So the ways I feel older than 26 I have always felt. It’s not like I feel like I’ve had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels ‘old man’, I feel like I was born with it.” Such as? “The empath thing, the thinking for everyone in the room, the sort of misplaced idea, this sort of illusion, of control based on trying to feel for everyone.”

Part of Generation TikTok: “There’s a benefit to the TikTok generation that I feel like I’m a part of too: selfies and stuff, and the comfort with the camera.”

He hasn’t done any fashion campaigns: “Yeah, I haven’t done any. When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people and I really didn’t want to see myself cashing in.”

He loves being an actor: “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”