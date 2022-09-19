Was Prince Harry only told about QEII’s passing five minutes before the public?

Last night, the Telegraph published and then deleted (rather quickly) a story about how Prince Harry was told about his grandmother’s passing last, even after the government was told. I wouldn’t be surprised. Remember, Harry was massively delayed as his father called him and told him Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral. Harry arrived hours after Prince William, the Duke of York and the Wessexes, all of whom traveled together on a private plane. Harry had to book his own private flight to and from Balmoral and he arrived in Scotland late in the evening. He arrived in Balmoral AFTER the announcement had been made too. So… why is Buckingham Palace trying to shut down this story?
Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry had been given just five minutes’ notice of his grandmother’s death before it was made public.
A newspaper report said the devastated royal had been the last to know about her passing – and was even told after Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Daily Telegraph suggested this was a further example of the rift between the prince and his family.
But there was clear irritation at Buckingham Palace that such claims had emerged on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, which was considered hugely disrespectful.
In a rare statement on such a private matter, a spokesman for the King stressed: ‘The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.’
The Mail understands that while it is true that Harry was told shortly before the news became public, the reason for this was because he was on a flight to Scotland and therefore not contactable.
Last night, the original story had been taken down from The Telegraph website. An amended one was then published claiming that Harry was not treated differently to other family members.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ve been interested in the timing of everything on that day (September 8th), with Charles and Anne at Balmoral before QEII’s passing and then William arriving after her passing and Harry arriving much later. It’s very possible that Harry was told via a phone call or a text. But you also have to remember that the York princesses needed to be told, Zara and Peter had to be told, the extended family needed to be told. Did… did King Charles sent out a blanket email? Were aides texting people with the news? Anyway, I suspect that Harry seriously did learn about QEII’s death just minutes before it was announced. I also suspect that the information was released to the Telegraph as yet another act of cruelty to Harry, only this sh-t makes Charles look like trash too, obviously, which is why there’s pushback.
Come home to California, Harry. These people never deserved you.
Funny when they are in CA they can go months without a peep, two weeks in UK and there have been enough leaks to last a year.
100%. They can’t do anything without it being twisted out of proportion.. it goes to show they were so right to move away.
Bet they can’t wait to get home.
What’s funny to me is that they can clearly push back on a story, affect it’s release, and make statements refuting it, but could never, ever, ever, do this for any story regarding Meghan, no matter how appalling or racist.
They are showing their asses and I hope the wider media take note.
Let this be the last time this garbage family gets any of Harry’s shine. Never go back.
The Royal Family is in shambles 🤢a bunch of lack luster people 🤢That’s why the daily fail and the monarchy is milking the queen’s funeral for the last bit of good PR they are going to get🤢
Yeah that story was leaked to the Telegraph to further humiliate Harry. I have no reason to disbelieve it either. All of Charles’s actions this last week point to him attempting to put Harry in his place. What’s not explained is why wasn’t Harry on the same flight as the rest of the family? They all live on the same compound it would be easy for Harry to meet up with the others to fly up to Balmoral.
My understanding is that Harry was in London, not at Windsor when the announcement was made and has to get his own flight from there.
Why would Harry be in London?
They were in London for the WellChild event.
It was announced that Harry and Meghan weren’t going to attend the Wellchild Awards after the news that the Queen was dying came out. They wouldn’t have left for London.
He was already in London. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/mourning-could-help-prince-harry-build-royal-bridges-9wl7mb80q
Probably not KC because he’s trying to bury it?
That’s exactly the reason why its Chucko: “he’s trying to bury it”. The backlash from how they’ve treated Harry horrendously throughout this ordeal is blowing back on their arses big time. Now they’re trying to stop the hemorrhaging from their self-inflicted wounds. Charles thought all these snubs were going to make him look macho and in charge but now realizes how stupidly he’s handled this whole situation; its blander after blander after blander. He can’t afford another “Harry was only informed of his grandmother’s death AFTER they informed strangers”, instead of making Harry look bad, it makes them all look terrible.
This doesn’t sound like a denial? Did Liz Truss know before Harry was informed? Who wanted that info published?
You are correct. The palace did not deny the story, it just seemed perturbed at the timing. Harry was informed a couple hours after Truss. The weird thing is that while they are fudging on the exact timing of Elizabeth’s death, it appears as though she died before Harry even got on the plane to go to Scotland. They make much about not being able to notify him while he was on the plane but why did they not contact him when he was still in London?
Oddly enough, planes have communications systems! Clowns.
I agree with you, Mary.
At around (Sydney)10 PM on that day, The news came through that Charles and Anne were by their mother’s bedside, awaiting QE2’s imminent] death. In the next hour we heard that William, Edward and Andrew had arrived at Balmoral, and that Harry was also expected there at any moment. The next report was that Harry was “still making his way” there. It was about 11 PM when my daughter decided to go to bed. Her last words to me were, “I’ll bet you anything the queen died hours ago.” We are eight or nine hours ahead, so it would have been just gone mid day in Scotland, and Harry still hadn’t arrived. Whether he’d been told his grandmother had died or not we don’t know, buit’s clear he arrived several hours after she died.
From my experience with very elderly relatives, doctors don’t tend to leave it to the last 15 or 20 minutes before they advise families to bring important relatives in to say goodbye. Call me cynical, but I think the delay, and the edict from Charles that Meghan was not welcome, were deliberate ploys to delay Harry’s arrival and therefore give him yetanother slap in the face.
I want to know which so called friends of the Sussexes have been talking to the press? They have been quotes on a friend saying its beyond bonkers that they were not invited to the reception and how Harry was pissed because of the ER being left off his uniform,who is this friend..Scobie?
No, I imagine that it’s a reporter the next desk over from the author.
This must be Peggy’s friend who WAS Harry’s friend in another life.
A friend of the INVISIBLE CONTRACT.
I suspect she was dead when Meghan was told not to come. Harry was probably told the announcement was going to be made only five minutes ahead of time, but someone spun this to make him look bad and as per usual, it backfired, making everyone else look like sh*t.
They’re really bouncing their heads against a wall there. Oh, this incredibly cruel and petty thing we did didn’t land they way we thought to anyone but our rabid fanbase? Let’s do it again with gusto!
Exactly. She didn’t die the instant that announcement went out. (Likely hours beforehand.) Harry knew when she passed.
Idk what the game plan is for these people other than flexing their power. However Charles still has a coronation to think about, what will ot look like of one of his sons is missing? How can a King bring a nation and commonwealth countries together if he can’t even bring his family together? I don’t see harry attending this coronation, for what to humiliated repeatedly? He endured it this time around for his grandmother but idk if Harry and Charles relationship is that strong.
Bingo!
I second that!! Harry will not be returning for his fathers coronation, and why should he?? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Whether this is true or not, the story is just mean and petty. Again we see that someone in Charles’s camp realizes that these types of stories do not serve Charles well, at all, even if they’re true.
And honestly, I doubt this is true – I think Harry knew before he boarded the plane. but he still might have been one of the last ones in the family to find out.
Charles the Petty. He treated Diana like this. No shame.
Somebody really wants Harry to know he’s not welcome there and they are making it public. But who is it? Could it be the one who is at the center of many “deeply painful events”? Hmm.
Both Charles and William AND their wives, they all hate the Sussexes. I don’t like William at all but c’mon!!! Charles should be held accountable for his own shit, why is William being blamed for everything? Even things that are evidently from Charles and CH get twisted to make everything look like William is the only bad person while Charles is the elderly loving father who just can’t stand up to William!!🙄🙄 Charles is a horrible, horrible man, he has treated his son despicably all his life and he continues to be a very, very abusive father. That man has a special place in hell, just for him.
I don’t believe that I have ever read a comment here that has ever excluded Charles, as I for one have called him out myself. Charles is just as evil handed but he is better at the long games than the short, ill tempered ones that Incandescent pulls.
We have called out Charles with his lame olive branches, claiming that he has met with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili on top of his atrocious actions in Canada two years ago.
Notice Chucky hasn’t denied it happened 5 minutes before Harry was told. Chucky is a royal asshole
Charles is a horrible, selfish man. Harry deserves better and I’m so glad he has Meghan, their babies and their true friends. What an awful time.
Why do I have a feeling that Kensington Palace is doing some leaking to make Charles look worse than he already does. It’s literally a clown show there leader is dead and yet smearing Harry and Meghan is still at the top of their list even while the world is watching and calling out the racism the smeared of Meghan and Harry it’s still business as usual. Charles better get William and Kate under control their messy behavior petty racism is going to be the undoing of the Monarchy .
That’s what I’ve been wondering about a lot of the leaks.
You all put a lot of stock in KP being behind everything. This is Charles exacting revenge on Harry and finally having the freedom to do it now that the Queen’s dead.
Harry seems to feel KP/William is behind mostly everything and he should know.
I dont think Charles would want this story out the night before his mother’s funeral, hence why the story got slapped down (at least in part) so fast by Charles’ camp. I don’t think Charles would leak a story like this and then have his people deny it to such an extent that the Telegraph took it down.
Besides William announcing that he had invited Harry and Meghan on the walkabout, all the other leaks about Harry have come from Charles. He has used this week to stamp his authority on Harry. I know it’s hard for some to accept but Diana told us who Charles was.
@AmyBee I know you think I’m a charles stan but I promise I’m not, lol. This leak just makes a lot more sense coming from William considering the palace’s reaction. William wants Harry slapped down in public and reminded of his “place” as much as Charles does (maybe more.)
charles is a petty a**hole but i also think he is incredibly sensitive to bad press, which is why we’ve seen the palace begrudgingly walking back the letters patent business and allowing harry to wear military dress – charles has everything to gain by at least *appearing* to ease up on harry
william has nothing to gain by a detente, and the smears don’t seem to target him, so it seems reasonable to suspect most of the leaks are coming from him in a bid to bring his father and brother down a peg
i agree.
look, we all know charles isn’t exactly ‘father of the year’ but, c’mon, even he/his people know that it looks bad to keep attacking harry (and meghan) like this. he’s awful, but he’s not stupid.
charles’ deal all along has been to unify the RF somehow. long-term, he’ll want public credit for reconciling with his son; PR-wise, it just makes him and the RF look so much better, and he knows that.
only a few months ago, he wanted it known that he had seen archie and lili at windsor when they visited the queen, and today h&m were seated right behind him which i thought was significant.
charles realises he needs the image of a conciliator-king, which is just more expedient to him over “punishing” harry.
just watch, before long we’ll be hearing about how he’s naming the sussex kids prince and princess, and he’ll ride the wave of positive media coverage to exhaustion.
so, yeah, the briefings are coming from somewhere else…
taris, with some of the leaks I wondered if it’s not just Fails, but if Wails is behind it, too. I cannot keep from thinking that she will do anything to get Meghan out of her life and she would prefer that she not return.
I do think that Fails&Wails marriage is in the past. I would be surprised if Wails is totally happy with that and there’s Harry & Meghan to score points against. I wish Wails would believe she has some value and take control of her own life. Maybe then she and Ma would ignore Meghan.
Harry has to accept that his father is horrible and that the relationship he wants to have with him isn’t going to happen. Once he comes to terms with that he will be better off.
When I read all of these stories about how terribly Charles is probably treating Harry behind the scenes, I keep thinking about how Diana said he was so disappointed that Harry was not only a boy but also a red head. It just makes me so sad for him.
Yup. His first reaction to seeing his new son was to whine he was a boy and a ginger. Diana wanted nothing to do with him after that.
@ Queen Meghan’s Hand, actually, Charles was very unhappy that Harry was clearly a Spencer, in which he turned on his heels and went to play with his friends. He was apparently appalled that a Spencer came from Diana instead of another Windsor. But he has his Windsor now all to himself, but he had better grow eyes behind his head….
What makes you think he hasn’t? He was very disappointed in him when they did the Oprah interview and when Hoda tried to bring him up in her interview with him he wouldn’t answer. It’s clear their relationship isn’t good. He is here for the Queen. No one else.
Obviously not according to Meghan’s the cut interview. He still wants a relationship with Charles.
That’s your assumption YeahRight. She told him he didn’t have to have the same result she did with her own father. That doesn’t say he still wants a relationship at all; that says that he’s actually on his way to cutting him off permanently like Meghan did with Toxic Tom.
Have we gone through every possible story yet? Are we done? Next thing someone will report the family had planned to never tell Harry at all. One of the cousins must have sent a WhatsApp message at the very least.
I’m sure we will learn all, someday, when Harry writes his follow up book.
I believe it. They were petty enough to not invite him onto the flight, which delayed his arrival. Awful people, these are the reasons why they left. They aren’t treated like equal family members.
Haven’t many royal reporters said that the palaces only deny something when it’s true?
The BM is making the BRF look like petty fools on the world stage. The Royals are just puppets being manipulated for clicks and money. The constant leaking against one another, especially against H&M is sickening and doesn’t gender the respect/admiration the Royals desperately crave.
This is the final dividing line, I think. If these royal asshats had any hope of bringing back Harry’s much-needed charisma and energy, they squandered it with their endless pettiness. I sincerely hope that Harry skips his father’s “I’m the king of a toxic world!” ceremonies.
After everything that’s happened over the past week, I do believe Harry would have been one of the last to know. However, I think the more pertinent point is how quickly this (and the uninvited) article(s) was pulled from the site. By pulling it so quickly further highlights how much “they” enjoy the rancid stories published on H&M.
I would also question why “they” don’t do more to find out who’s leaking this stuff? It seems to me whoever is leaking this stuff is a bigger liability to the family maintaining the “mystique” of the monarchy than anything Harry may say in his book.
Because the calls are coming from inside the house.
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
I believe it and yeah Chucky looks like a piece of sh*t father which is the only reason why they’re trying to walk this back. He should be ashamed for doing this BS during what’s supposed to be a historic event. In their rush to punish H&M the late queen is looking like a side show at her own event.
Harry has definitely lost his father. I hope this is the last major royal event they ever show up for.
There seem to be two different things at play, attempted shaming and a guarantee that the bonds will be irretrievably broken between one of the heirs and Harry.
This is a tone-deaf message directly to the public by someone who is hurt and projecting.
They’ve underestimated the reticence of the Sussexes for weakness, to their great detriment in the future.
I suspect that the intent has nothing to do with the Sussexes, who have kept silent in the face of blatant indignity.
Their faces allowing one emotion, that of grief and sadness even if they knew this day will come.
I believe the original story because it was leaked with cruelty and crudely.
The reality is that the Sussexes have to permanently remove themselves from that toxic environment.
Absolutely vile and depressingly unsurprising. How do they not realize that this makes THEM look a million times worse than it could ever make Harry look? How can even the most sycophantic royalist spin this in a way that doesn’t make Charles look petty and cruel?
What upsets me most about this is that Harry has been unfailingly respectful and compassionate towards his father. He understands that Charles is, in so many ways, a casualty of his own upbringing. And this is how Harry’s kindness and generosity of spirit is repaid.
King Chuck has had a helluva reign so far. He’s seen to the important business of snubbing the Sussexes, raging at a pen, and disinviting CP Mary to the funeral. It would not surprise me if he waited to the last minute to tell Harry about his granny passing. Disgraceful.
*raging at pens, plural! lol
I said on a thread last week – THIS is king shit? Leaking and backtracking and snubbing and fighting pens? KC has had days packed full of back to back events and he’s still making time to pull this B.S.?
Not very impressive, or inspiring or whatever else a king is supposed to be. Wills no better. Turns out being king is like Gossip Girl but in worse fashion.
I 1000% believe this. It’s on brand with their petty modus operandi. It’s their revenge for constantly being out of the loop of the Sussex’s activities and projects.
Same here, my sentiments exactly.
I think KP is leaking again. William is undermining Charles.
@AQUARIUS
I said it before, and I will say it again. This is the game of thornes, willy peggers, and k8 and family are behind this leaking mess as usual. I told Charlie to watch his back. I bet in these uninviteds, you have Peggy and wife threatening to not attend if the Sussexes are there.
Plus harry looks a whole lot better than peggers in a uniform. What peggers didn’t realize was that harry looks better than him, no matter what he wears.
Am inclined to agree – as another poster upthread said, Charles is very sensitive to bad press and given that he walked back from allowing Harry to wear his military uniform even thou Andrew was getting to wear it means he can and will react to it.
As for who is doing the leaking – is it Knauf or someone else and under who’s direction? We know both Peggy and Mutton leak like taps.
I think this is totally true, but the palace is realizing that their attempts to disgrace H&M have back fired spectacularly. They aren’t denying this, but trying to hush it up.
I hope they are on a plane tonight to CA and leave all this mess behind. They are way too good for this family.
I believe this is the last time Harry will endure their vicious and petty games. He loved and respected his grandmother and was never going to openly criticize the monarchy or his family while she lived.
He is now free. He should recounce his titles and his family on his terms and not theirs. I hope that Oprah already has her crew ready and he burns them down. If he likes he can text his dad and brother 5 minutes before it airs to let them know he has fully resigned from the firm and the family.
Busy Bee, I believe the opposite. I think he should keep his titles (let’s remember he’ll always be a Prince regardless of any other titles). It is his birthright and his childrens. If they want to strip him of his titles and his place in the line of succession, then they need to do that. Harry and Meghan have done nothing wrong.
I knew the days leading up to the funeral would be messy with family dynamics. I knew there would be pettiness and cruelty. I knew it would be shambolic, even though it was Charles beginning his reign as king, I knew he would make it messy.
I had NO IDEA it would be THIS BAD. Holy crap. It’s just SO BAD. It’s astonishing.
Yes, it’s terrible. Yet everything they do to Harry only serves to make him look more dignified and more sincere in his grief.
Am I the only who thinks that, the royal family was hoping that Meghan would go back to the children in Montecito on the first plane after the Queen died on September 8th and leave Harry to the wolfs? That’s why the hate campaign was so viciously racist!
The story that Kate strangely would stay with the children (despite nannies🙄) and not go to Balmoral was their excuse to deny Meghan an invitation and probably advised her to go back to America for the children.
In hindsight, this whole character assassination strategy to isolate and humiliate the Sussexes was meticulously planned and executed by the royal heirs, their leaking firm and their minions in the press. They doubled down on the Sussexes’ grief for the Queen hoping to break them. But the 4 promoted heirs were so high on their newfound-power that they made a lot of PR mistakes and forgot to grieve Elizabeth properly. What a royal clown show 🤡🤡🤡🤡 this whole mourning episode was!
But H&M saw through this ploy and held on with dignity, focused on honoring the Queen. I especially admire Meghan for supporting her husband emotionally through it all. They held together and will be stronger because of it.
The royal family, the media, and the firm should all be ashamed of themselves. Glad people are starting to really recognize and see the difference as to how Harry and Meghan are treated, and not just celebrity gossip in the know kind of people.
This will be the RF’s undoing – their shortsightedness. Good. Abolish the monarchy!
The BRF has jerked the Sussexes around all freaking week. Unbelievably petty and cruel. It’s disgusting.
Well people that family has shown you who they are, and low they will go publicly. Please believe them.
He was not contactable ON A PRIVATE PLANE? Uh, yeah, right. Sure, Jan.
My mother pulled a similar stunt when my Gran passed. She was mad that I didn’t support her being horrible to her siblings while Gran was in the ICU. I asked about her hospital staff and got a snotty text reply about “she’s at the funeral home”. I had to Google local funeral homes to find out which one. Was the culmination of nearly 40 years of emotional abuse by my mother.
But I realized in that moment I was done with her and could walk away. That freedom to cut her out was my Gran’s last gift to me.
I hope Harry got the same gift. He deserves peace.
Beautifully said and done, @ebee
So sorry, Ebee Dee. You did what you had to do. Blessings.
If any of these people were actually good leaders these leaks wouldn’t be happening. If I were chuck and I wanted it to stop, I’d have told Billy and his terrible wife that they only get the P and P of Wales if there were no leaks this two weeks.
Done! Instead, chuck leaks his staff leaks his son leaks his son’s wife leaks, his son’s wife’s family leaks ten times as much as the above mentioned combined. Just threaten to cut people off.
I doubt he was told she was dead 5 mins before the public knew. He probably found out when the rest of the family was told. I know Charles is a putz, but do we really believe Eugenie wouldn’t have reached out to Harry to make sure he knew? Come on. I doubt Charles called Harry up or anything, but I’m not buying they didn’t let him know, which wasn’t the same time as the rest of us. But tbh, we all suspected she had passed from the way the BBC reporters were dressed.
I agree they should just fully walk away and renounce all titles and live their best lives. I think he knew she had passed before he got there..but I think that was the case for everyone and maybe even Charles. Not Anne, as she had been there all week.
Jenna Bush Hager was supposed to interview Camilla and her producer has said what happened that morning and it is nuts. They heard running down the hall (which apparently never happens in the castles) and Charles bolted out of his chair and ran to the door and a breathless aid only said the queen and he and Camilla and an aid “sprinted” down the halls..and the helicopter landed and took off with them in less than 5 mins. And then some aids came in and said they interview would be canceled and other people were running around trying to get clothes for them, etc. I wonder what state she was in when they made the public sick announcement, etc. it seems it was unexpected all around. Unexpected at that moment..not in general.
People keep saying renounce all titles. Um no. That is their legal name. We have no idea what that means for inheritance or even contracts they’ve signed. Plus it puts the onus on the Sussexes for the Unroyals bad behavior. Why should they and their children pay? If the Unroyals keep fckng around, let them find out. Harry and Meghan are not costing them anything at all and they are abiding by the Sandringham agreement. If the Windsors are fine with Fergie selling her dish soap or whatever and being associated with Andrew then they should be fine with the Sussexes.
The reaction PROVES to me that this was true! The palace is known to react to damning stories such as Willywonka ‘s bullying story and Meghan’s request for an transparent inquiry into bullying allegations (which was buried) & remember their “recollections may vary” response. The clowns running this show are known to be incompetent enough to not be able to read public sentiments & continue to make PR blunders after another. They’re incapable of learning from past debacles(Harry’s uniform ) and continue to show the world how they’re the villains of the story
Thd silver lining in all this is that it’s opening alof of people’s eyes and when Harry’s book is released in Dec or Jan, nobody will fault him for finally setting the record straight
As I’ve said before, experience has taught me to expect the worst of Charles (and William and Kate and Camilla) because they’re always proven to be the worst.
Cruelty seems to be their hobby.
Nothing would surprise me.