Princess Kate’s parents, Carole & Michael Middleton, attended QEII’s state funeral

Much like the lack of “Princess Kate” embiggening pieces over the past week, I’ve been surprised by the lack of Middleton-family drama following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. My guess is that Carole Middleton knows that this is a long game and there will be plenty of time to embiggen herself and her older daughter in the months and years to come. I also think that the Middletons have been largely “on notice” for more than a year. Carole in particular overplayed her hand last year, around the time of the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace. Prince William banned Kate from coming, and the Middletons were in full-throttle panic mode about it for weeks. There were even (commissioned) pieces describing how Carole was more of a mother to William than Diana was. It was pretty gross.

Still, the Middletons were invited. They were not part of the royal procession (obviously) and they arrived before the former prime ministers and world leaders. It doesn’t look like their seats were very good. I would imagine King Charles III signed off on their attendance, likely with the note that they wouldn’t get important seats. I don’t know though. In any case, Carole looks… concerned, maybe? She definitely doesn’t look like the cat who got the canary. At least, not yet.