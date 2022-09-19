The more Prince Harry’s family tries to snub him, the more regal he looks

I truly don’t know how many times this family will go out of their way to snub Prince Harry only to have him coming out of it looking like a dignified king, but here we are. They never learn. You would have thought that last Wednesday’s procession would have taught them that putting a combat veteran in civilian mourning dress and surrounding him by a bunch of fake military men in their costumes would only make Harry look better. But they didn’t learn, and so once again, at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, Harry stood out. The cameras lingered on Harry’s tragic dignity as he paid his final respects to his beloved grandmother.
Also: because he was banned from wearing a uniform, he wasn’t allowed to salute his commander-in-chief’s coffin. These people will burn for what they’ve done to him.
I’m including more family photos from the funeral too – I’m surprised Sarah Ferguson got to attend, this really must be the final hurrah for the Yorks. All of the Queen’s grandchildren (save William, Peter and Harry) arrived at Westminster Abbey before QEII. The seating arrangement was pretty interesting for the family too. While I’ve seen Richard Eden smugly announcing that Harry and Meghan were placed “in the second row,” the Sussexes actually got a place of honor right behind King Charles III. Harry looks like the heir, not William. Also fascinating: Princess Anne got a place of honor in the first row, right beside Queen Camilla.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Abbey today.
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Sarah Ferguson
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Arthur Chatto, Daniel Chatto, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Raphael Lafargue/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Sussexes were so visible Lol So that backfired. But i did wonder if they were not suppose to be seated where Peter and Zara were seated in the front row? Makes sense if it was based after the Kings siblings its then his children and their families.
He even marches like a king. Perfectly in time to the music. Perfect posture.
Harry was in every angle of the camera. It totally snubbed Willie Woodpegger lol
@ DouchesOfCambridge, and we should prepare ourselves for a chorus of “events” after the funeral as Willie Woodpegger, along with his vile wife, will want to step out so that they can be photographed, of course with a certain photographer. Their blatant snubs by the media will create an indescribable Incandescent melt down.
Honestly, at some point you’d think someone somewhere within the palaces would say- “hey maybe knock this off because Harry does look like king material” and let’s be real it’s only been within 2 monarchs where one King was forced to abdicate from scandal. The way William carries on, that’s not unimaginable. Nor is a terrible accident the way his mom died. Those things happen, especially to someone who choppers places compulsively. If they do before George is old enough guess who’s regent- Harry. You’d think they’d all keep this in mind in how they treat him.
I noticed that Mike and Zara Tindall were holding hands again (don’t know if it was entering or leaving the funeral). I wonder if any tabloid will mention it?
I hope Harry and Meghan will leave the final private service (if they’re invited) and go straight to the airport for a flight home. They’ve taken enough deliberate ‘in your face’ snubbing from his family.
They won’t mention it. It’s only a headline and a problem when Harry and Meghan hold hands.
Did Mike see combat? He’s wearing a lot of medals.
@Lady D — the only combat he’s ever seen was on the soccer pitch.
I bet they are on the red eye out of Epstein Isle! LOL
Jaded meant the rugby pitch, but they’re right.
Two of the medals are Jubliee medals like anyone in the family would get but the other is his own personal MBE that he was awarded on his own merit (rugby) 8 years before he married into the family.
They should have been seated by Charlotte instead of in the second row if they were going by order of succession.
They should have but it’s clear Harry doesn’t want to be near them.
They definitely play around with the seating. At the Jubbly the Wails were behind Charles and Meghan and Harry were across the aisle. Now its the opposite.
Not having Harry and Andrew in uniform ending up putting them front and center, because they weren’t wearing hats! You could see their full faces and recognize them. You can always ID Harry from his ginger hair, anyway. He looked good.
I don’t understand why it’s so important that Harry and Meghan were in the second row. That’s where they were for many events as working Royals.
That shot of Meghan in the car with Sophie next to her. So much quiet dignity in Meghan’s face and posture. She’s nothing short of inspirational.
I actually saw that shot and thought how neither of those ladies were dressed warmly enough for the obvious chill in that car. Oof.
Yes, and she looked stunningly beautiful. You know Katie Keen is withering with jealousy.
I was shocked at Sophie’s expression, she must know the cameras are there, maybe this is the best she could manage or she no longer cares about hiding her disdain. Meghan’s expression reads ‘over it’ to me
Derangers praise showing disdain to Meghan.
She’s not allowed to be nice to Megan, she would never let William see that.
So much for the Sussexes being irrelevant…..I get the sense that the cameras were told to stop focusing so much on them.
Aaaaand I hope this is the last time we’ll ever see Prince Andrew.
I see Mike & Zara are still holding hands
“So inappropriate! There is a time and a place and this is not it!”
Given how understated the jewelry was for the royal women in general, Kate’s mob wife choker really stands out as super tacky. idk who is dressing her, but she needs someone to give classier advice.
Victoria Gotti! That is who Kitty reminds me of today. You nailed it, she looks like a mob wife.
Ha! Can you imagine William as the “mob husband”? Mob boss. He’d last about two minutes.
I am giggling so much I’m in danger of wetting my knickers!
😂😂😂
She looks like a Real Housewife of New Jersey moonlighting as a gothic beekeeper in 1985. It was OTT .
She is copyKeening Princess Di, of course!! Now that she is literally the Princess of Wales she is going to get access to Di’s clothes archives and it is going to be…..real gross. Hmmm one wonders why Peggingham looks elsewhere, because when he looks at his wife she is making him see his mom. Gross.
Di’s clothes would fall off skeletor. Di has a great figure!
That pearl choker was also worn by Princess Diana in 1982.
at a funeral? :/
She did wear it once, at a state banquet in 1982, not in order to get attention at someone’s funeral. That’s the difference between class and crass.
It was The Queen’s originally, so I’m guessing we’re seeing ‘Crown Jewels’ rather than personal. Not that it matters, but since Kate had her hands on these for Philip’s funeral I can see her repeating these for TQs. And you’re all right, neither previous woman wore these to a FUNERAL.
Kate and her mom really stand out among all of the understated and classy looks. If Kate’s dresser was in any way professional and the houses not throwing each other under a bus constantly, Kate should have consulted with and coordinated with the Queen Consort, Camilla. It’s notable how small Camilla’s hair and hat are, and she almost always goes big with both, and also no statement necklace! It’s a very different look for her and clearly very intentional. But then, we know Kate can’t read a room.
Yeah even Camilla toned down the jewelry, and we all know how much she loves bling. Kate really stands out with the pearl and diamond choker.
Kate looks tacky with her jewelry. Meghan looked incredible with her Pearl earring the Queen gifted her. Meghan understood the assignment unlike Kate.
I hate, hate, hate Khate’s coat dress with a passion, it’s just puke inducing!! 🤢🤢🤮. And that gaudy choker is just way too fugly.🤢🤢🤮
Good gawd, even Fergie was dressed down and understated. She normally shows up looking like a neon sausage.
If they’re going to maintain tradition with solid black mourning attire, it would make sense to maintain traditional accessories, too—-minimal jewelry that doesn’t call attention to the wearer. That is a beautiful pearl necklace, but a state funeral isn’t the place to show off beautiful jewelry (especially jewelry that belonged to the deceased).
All those (non-) military cosplayers look so stupid. And I mean, Andrew is in the front row, so…
The seating arrangement was sort of weird, but I think it sort of made sense looking back as it was the Queen’s children, William as the heir, then the grandchildren in order of age, so Peter and Zara and then Harry. It just worked out that Harry was directly behind Charles and while the family may have thought that would be a snub, I saw him on camera more than Kate, lol.
I can’t remember where Andrew was though, was he in the second row with Fergie?
The title for this post really is perfect though. The more his family tries to snub and punish him, the better he looks.
Andrew’s in the front row in these pics above. Does anyone know who the three young ones are in front of the Tindall’s in the procession?
Oh Sophie, you have to live with that hat choice forever in the historic record.
Are you talking about the photo with the blonde girl and two young guys? The DM has a photo where everyone is numbered and named and those three are Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and Arthur and Samuel Chatto.
@ SAS, Sophiesta also has to live with her dress choice as well. It was all over the place. She, along with her compadre of vile and hatefulness, need a stylist in every sense of the word. They both prove that no matter how much money or prestige you have it doesn’t make up for the fact that you are utterly clueless in dressing appropriately or with any sense of style or grace. As for chicness, they will never gain that aptitude.
Caption: Harry and His Security Detail.
Yes, @Dawning!
@Neutral…apropos of reading the room, I think you have seriously misnamed yourself, and should see yourself out ASAP!
There was a lovely long shot across the coffin where you could barely see Charles, but Harry and Meghan were beautifully highlighted between the flowers and the orb and sceptre.
He was born with so much charisma, the other can never. Same with kate and Meghan, kate can wear all the jewellery in the world, big hat etc but Meghan will overshadow her without even trying
All their attempts to snub Harry and Meghan have only put more focus on them. It’s been hilarious.
Yep. It’s sad and so petty how they’re treating him over this situation.
On a human level, I feel for ever family who loses their matriarch. Whenever a grandparent dies, you lose part of your childhood and that’s incredibly sad.
But their family is also their job and if I were THIS bad at my job, I would have been fired years ago. Absolutely mindboggling.
At some point in the future, someone in that family or in the palace will go rogue and write a book about this sh*t and while it may take decades, I will be ready.
Edo, as always, looking very pleased to be among this crowd. he at least managed to look respectful and not full on ” the jewels are mine” like Kkkate does.
Kate has gone full Gollum. “My precious!”
@Edo always looks like some actor in a 1940s film noir. The character who usually turns out to be the jewel thief or the murderer.
@MSIAM
lol, stop it, you took me from humble sadness, to coffee choking laughter. Thank you for that visual.
I can’t stop laughing! This is SO TRUE!!
@ MsIam, Edo does look like that!!! But he does give off that film noir, a thriller set in the ‘40’s, standing behind a pillar as he stakes out his next victim. All in b&w too!! He certainly has game going on. Though I do appreciate his influence of upping Beatrice’s clothing choices.
But I do believe that he would love nothing more than to become a member of the full-time royal within the BRF.
This! I think Cary Grant stopped him from stealing jewels from Grace Kelly in an lavish French Riviera villa once!?
He always seems to be smirking too.
she really does look like the cat who ate the canary, doesn’t she?
I’ll give her the old “be careful what you wish for” because I don’t see her being too happy with her future. oh, sure, she’ll be queen one day, but for what…
Yes he always looks quite proud of himself.
I think the placement of Anne is simply QE’s kids in birth order – PC, Anne, sick old man, Edward.
Oh Molly you made me spit my water out ” sick out man ” 😀😀😀😀😀
I wonder if Charles or his minions seated the Sussexes directly behind him in order to ensure that had more camera time? I would not be surprised if that were the case.
Oh I can definitely believe that Chucky the insecure jealous one would do that
You guys are really on it today, and I am enjoying it all.
Fergie looks good and appropriate. Poor Lady Louise, why is she wearing a headband with the messy center part? A small hat would have looked lovely on her.
I noticed Louise with the décolletage and messy bun and stared in Meghan, who would have been crucified for a loose tendril.
That is the first thing I noticed as well — the neckline on that dress and the headband are both tragic and inappropriate.
I actually feel pity for Lady Louise. Her mother that doesn’t have any sense of style is directing her clothing choice’s. I think that Sopiesta is dressing Louisa in some of her older clothing which is why she looks like the woman on the corner that sits with her hair in rollers sitting on her front porch everyday.
That reminds me all 4 girl cousins wore similar headbands Saturday when they guarded the queen. It was a good idea.
Pinkosaurus, I look at her and I think she must be cold. If you look at the other women, they have long sleeves and high necklines.
I’ve often wondered if the reason Sofiesta dresses the way she does is to save money. Who knows how much Chuck gives them, but she may be trying to save as much as possible before Fails gets the big chair. It would also explain why Louise seems to be dressing in Mom’s old clothes. Just a thought that I can’t quite shake.
Does anyone know why William is saluting with his palm facing out?
That’s how the British military salutes.
And you’ll notice that Charles and Anne are saluting more like an American soldier. Kinda sums everything up perfectly that King Charles, the Commander in Chief who has had 70 years to prepare, doesn’t know how to do the most basic of things.
And besides that, Charles seems good and determined to make the most evil possible choice in every situation. I’m halfway surprised more of his reactions don’t involve literally kicking a puppy. All that prep time and he’s still failing.
Thank you! That was what I thought at first, but then I noticed Charles & Anne and my brain exploded a little.
In UK only Navy salutes palm down. Other branches salute with palm front. KC was actually in the Navy.
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan got out when they did. If they were still under the thumb of these people their lives would have been more miserable than it was before the Sussexit.
Its pathetic that it seems that all these people want to do is flex their power and try to punish and humiliate Harry and Meghan.
Agree!! We are all seeing Harry as he is perfectly in step along with his wife as they steal all of their thunder. The Sussex’s have proven to the gutter rat’s, the BRF, the courtiers as well as the general public in Britain that they are much stronger than they have been portrayed, much strong together as well as above all of their utter nonsense and noise.
They have escaped the Island of Petty and are thriving, and will continue to do so. The rest of the natives will now start going after each other with insatiable hatred and power grabs.
What the f is sophie wearing? Why are all her clothes hideous.
I wish Harry and Meghan would say peace out Bitches and go be happy under their tree far away from satan layer.
Also I see Zara and her thug are still allowed to hold hands.
Meghan looks amazing. That hat. Giving some Ms. Cicely Tyson or Diahann Carroll realness.
I look forward to the monarchy’s self destruction through boring and insulting everyone to death in the near future. Enough. Those of us directly still experiencing the impacts of colonialism have had enough.
Whenever I think of Diahann Carroll, I think of her Oscar dress (1969). Truly iconic.
Are you Welsh? (Sorry, looks like Welsh name?) One of friends is Welsh and I have been tweeting the “Get rid of the Prince of Wales title” petition every day. Disgusting how Charles rammed that though.
And speaking for my husband from Ireland, I could not agree more! It’s funny, he HATES the royals, is totally uninterested in them and has looked on my Meghan fandom with disdain, but the viral clip of Harry in the “Me you can’t See” came across his twitter timeline and he watched and was incredibly touched. I would not say he is a fan like me, but he totally gets it now, and to be fair, he always saw how the headlines surrounding Meghan are racist trash. But at least now he agrees with me on how freaking brave it was-and IS of Harry to leave the only world he knew to protect himself and his family. He flung himself into the unknown and I admire the hell out of him.
Harry’s dignity in grief is very moving. While the rest of the royals continue to shove and push and brief and swan and pose, Harry’s quiet grace stands in sharp relief.
This really can’t be said enough. I have been so impressed with Harry over the last week, not that I usually think he is horrible, but it’s been underlined this week what a man he has grown into.
He really has hasn’t he. You can’t ignore the way in which he carries himself nor his self reliance as well as known self worth. Meghan as well has been a constant presence of grace, empathy as well as knowing her self worth and no one, not even the King of England can strip them of their secured marriage and partnership. Harry and Meghan are joined in more than just marriage, they are joined in love. These two have a perfectly balanced marriage and partnership.
Anne and Harry, out of the Blood Royals were remarkable for their absolute dignity.
K, I know that Anne’s uniform is performative, but I have to say that of all of them she and Harry wear their uniforms the best. Anne’s uniform is really well tailored. Harry edges her out, but of all of the rest she stands out.
In these pics it’s like Harry is the king surrounded by his personal guard. These people are toxic and tragically stupid. Just the dumbest fucking people who could pay for the best advice money can buy…and just don’t.
Kate’s stylist is clearly her mother and they are both so tacky.
Sophie’s hat is tragic and they dress Lady Louise like a 45yo.
I don’t get Kate’s necklace. You have all that lovely jewelry to pick from and she picked that?
Is it petty that I like that Meghan’s hat blocks Sophie from her view in the car? It’s giving “never have to see this bitch again” vibes.
I thought the same thing too lol
I thought the same thing. If she has to share a car with that witch, she’s going to make sure she doesn’t have to look at her.
Lol, Kate is her mother’s twin.
I bet $10 that the Sussex’s are getting out of there tomorrow and taking the first flight back to LA.
No they are not.
I thought they’d be gone half an hour after the funeral was over.
Please let it be so.
Louise is such a pretty girl with those blonde ringlets BUT that dress is a dowdy old lady frock.
I agree with Kaiser, I like how they seated Harry & Meghan directly behind the King and the Queen Consort. Before I tuned in I thought, oh no, I can’t take this anymore, they’re gonna do something really mean and petty, but … they didn’t???!!? Whut?! Harry and Meghan did us proud, they were very iconic and dignified.
They had Charlotte between Harry and Kitty at the Windsor part of this day. I think that says everything about the relationship between the brothers and their wives.
I know this is petty AF, but I like how Meghan and especially Harry gave the Wails no extra acknowledgement. Strangers in church have more interaction than Harry and Meghan gave them. Kate was looking right at Harry and he did not acknowledge her.
If Harry was allowed to wear his uniform, he would have been just one of many, instead he stood out.
As to the seating, as long as you have an excellent seating partner with no awkward silence or stilted exchanges. All good.
Kaiser have been kind in her use of the word “snubbing”.
I would describe their actions as vindictive laced with pettiness.
“I truly don’t know how many times this family will go out of their way to snub Prince Harry…”
I do. They’re going to keep on treating Harry like dirt – again and again and again – until he finally gets the message and leaves on his own. They want him gone but they don’t want to be the ones to fire him.
Ever been in a long term relationship where the other person decides they want out but that they don’t want to “be the bad guy” and do the actual breaking up, so they just start treating you worse and worse until you leave them? And the whole thing really sucks and a lot of pain and confusion could have been avoided if the other person had just been honest? That’s the dynamic that’s happening in the RF right now.
The horrible treatment won’t ever end because it’s designed to not end until Harry walks away completely.
What are you talking about? He already left. He’s only doing this for his grandmother who he loved dearly. Anyone who thinks he’s going to be playing a prominent role in the family life or reign of Charles III is dreaming.
I’m talking about Harry resigning from everything, which he has not yet done.
Harry needs to officially resign from the line of succession, that committee of state councilors or whatever the group of people authorized to step in for the king are called, and anything else that connects him to that toxic crowd. They’re not going to give him a moment’s peace until he’s disengaged completely.
And in my opinion Harry’s not going to be able to really start healing until he goes no contact for awhile and just lives his own life.
@OldLady nope. I say nope to this entire thing. Why should he? He did nothing freaking wrong. If he says take me out of everything it signals he was in the wrong to dare to love and marry a Black woman and flat out say enough when the press kept coming at her and his own family was leaking to the press. Also it’s a terrible signal to his children they were not good enough to be part of the RF.
Harry did nothing wrong so no reason. For him to leave line of succession
OldLady – You are incredibly naive if you think that him doing all that would give him peace from these people. All it would do is ramp up their attacks about him abandoning his duty. They *left* and still are getting nonstop coverage. Harry and Meghan get clicks, and him doing all of that would only increase it.
And I agree there is no reason he should. He’s not a criminal. Why should he behave like one?
You have no idea how often he contacts these people. But it’s clear he’s doing this for the Queen and not the rest of them.
@oldlady..
No way should he do that.
If he needs to be out of it. ….make THEM suspend/revoke/whatever.
Make them OWN it.
It’s tragic he hasn’t been allowed to wear his uniform to all the events. They could have easily allowed him to wear one and not Andrew. Harry separating from Royal Life may have ended his various appointments, but leaving did not do anything to dishonor or disrespect the active duty service he performed or his combat time. Right now, it basically just makes military dress look like cosplay, and like it isn’t something actually earned, based on the way they are applying the rules for dress here.
Andrew, on the other hand, very much conducted himself in ways disrespectful of his entire time in the service lol. It would be disrespectful to folks wearing the uniform to allow him to wear one, because the allegations and his general conduct regarding those allegations has been embarrassing and deplorable.
Eh, I will take Prince Harry’s word for it that it didn’t bother him about the uniform. I think it bothered him more when she stripped everything from him almost 3 years ago. At this point it has to be expected.
But what is making me laugh is King Charles and William briefing against Harry and I am like what is wrong with you two?? It seems like Charles wants them back in some capacity. Can you imagine him getting them all there for his coronation? He can’t snub his daughter in law and the kids. My question would be what negotiations are going on right now?
I have a tinfoil tiara theory on that:
I think William is doing most of the briefing, not KC. I think Charles does want them back and I think KC is playing poker with it right now until a deal can be made. I think William is sabotaging this every chance he gets. The question you have now is: why? My thought on that is that even KC doesn’t know about all the things William did to make Harry suffer and is afraid of Charles finding out. KC does what KC does best and buried his head in the sand when things became acrimonious between Harry and William and doesn’t understand the full extent of their conflict, thinking it’s just brothers not getting along and refusing to believe his elder son is a horrible human being when no one is watching.
Charles knows exactly what William is like. William has screamed and cursed at Charles too in order to get his way. Charles has no illusions about his son but what can he do? He’s stuck with him. William has been doing the most to ruin Charles over this funeral. I shudder to think what will happen next.
I agree with you. Cause I think William doesn’t want them back to outshine him, but he does want Harry back because he knows he’s about to get eaten up by the press. Mess.
KC knows what William is @Msiam but I don’t think he knows the full extent of what William has done to fracture his relationship with Harry. With the early actions of KC, the monarchy seems more fragile than ever. If words of William’s actions to their full extent get out, I can see that not being good for anyone and KC may have even less trust in William.
It seems strange to say, since I don’t know Harry and have never met him, but I have to say that I am proud of him. #notmyking, TOB and their minions have thrown everything they could think of to trip up Harry and try to provoke a response, but Harry has met every challenge with quiet dignity and has never lost sight of what this moment is about: honoring QEII as his grandmother, his commander-in-chief and his sovereign. Once this is over, he and Meghan will go back to their real lives in California, but for now he has to play the role of Prince of the United Kingdom and grandson of Elizabeth, which he has done with grace. I think Diana and TQ are looking down on him with pride at the man he has become despite all the obstacles placed in his path. He is teaching his children how to deal with those who try to put them down, even if they are family. He has worked hard to get the life he wants: a wife whom he loves and who loves him for who he is, two happy children he can provide for and being able to make a difference in the world. Living well really is the best revenge.
With Harry around, William really does fade into the background. At times I cannot tell him from Edward. His wife stands out because of her awful fashion choices and her thirst.
You really can’t keep a bright light from shining and the Sussex’s do shine so bright.
I think that’s such a big part of it. H&M have this dazzling star quality that the others just don’t.
Flannery O’Connor called it, “You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down.”
I just cannot understand the thinking of the rf. If someone in your family leaves the family business it’s fair to say go make your own money but it’s bonkers to say your not a working part of the family so we will treat you like dirt and you cannot eat at a table with us. Same with his memoir. He has to support his family and pay for security for the rest of his life. If you don’t want him to write a memoir or maybe just not mention certain things, then don’t treat him like dirt and maybe offer a him a similar amount of money to drop it. Like Meghan has said ‘it didn’t have to be this way’. Maria Shriver said (paraphrasing) about Harrys uniform ban ‘I’ve never seen shaming work’.
I legit think Harry will do what Charles needs him to because he respects the Crown, CiC thing, but man oh man, I hope he doesn’t do half in and half out.
Wonder if the BRF is trying to exile Harry like the Duke of Windsor.
Nah, the Duke of Windsor was financially dependent on the family so they could control him. Harry and Meghan are not. But I think they want to live in peace so I don’t see them going out of their way to engage with the Unroyals. The media is another story.
The duke and success of Windsor never appeared to lack for money the had a suite at the waldorf wintered in Palm beach and had a home in France
Edward and Wallis meant to say bad spell check
Do you think Sophia is wearing her mother’s clothes? Did I read that her mother passed away or was it her father? That would maybe account for her choice of clothing.
Think about it, her daughter is wearing her clothes and she her mother’s. IDK.