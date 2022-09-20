The NY premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ definitely had a weird vibe

Genuinely surprised to see that some of Don’t Worry Darling’s cast came out for last night’s New York premiere. As I said earlier, it seemed like DWD’s promotion had become “The Olivia Wilde Show,” considering she was doing a lot of solo appearances and she’s the one on magazine covers. Obviously, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh didn’t come to the premiere. Florence’s excuse is that she’s filming Dune 2 in Europe. Pine’s excuse is that the last time he made an appearance on behalf of DWD, Harry Styles spat on him.
Meanwhile, Gemma Chan came out for the premiere, and she wore a surprisingly good Louis Vuitton dress. I generally think LV does Gemma dirty, but this is lovely. It’s hard to mess it up when you’re dealing with someone as beautiful as Gemma.
Dita Von Teese turned up to the premiere, wearing a completely normal Jenny Packham. This isn’t retro at all?
Bonus Nick Kroll:
Olivia Wilde wore Saint Laurent, and Harry Styles wore Gucci. We haven’t heard much about them as a “couple” since the Venice debacle, where the rest of the cast had to take pains to keep Florence Pugh, Olivia and Harry separate. It was definitely a weird vibe – Florence had every reason to avoid Olivia, but the fact that Olivia and Harry weren’t photographed side-by-side was… odd. At the New York premiere, they once again avoided posing side-by-side, although they did interact briefly (and coldly) on the carpet. Ten bucks says they announce a split in October.
Is that the silver version of the dress Jare wore to the Bond premiere?
Yes, and DVT is wearing it better. The silver looks amazing with her cool-toned skin.
Isn’t that the same Jenny Packham that Kate wore to something (Kate’s was gold, maybe?) I like the seafoam green better.
Yes! Is Dita telling us she’s Team KHate???? Lol.
It’s perfect for a showgirl like Dita. Nice to see her on a red carpet again.
Gemma Chan looks resplendent. That color on her is just stunning.
Yes she is breathtakingly beautiful.
It is deeply weird to me that Harry and Olivia don’t have any of the casual touching or physical closeness of a couple during any of this promo, even without any obvious PDA. Where is the commenter whose husband has a sixth sense for who’s banging just from looking at a picture lol!!
I honestly think they must have broken up at some point and decided not to break it until after the film is out. Like if he does My Policeman promo solo… isn’t that a bit weird to not have your partner of two years who has supported you through the project attend the events with you? Very much the boy band “must appear single at all costs” hangover.
Frankly, if the gossip was that she and Harry couldn’t keep their hands off each other during filming, it’s no surprise they would want to keep their distance while promoting.
I tend to agree! That’s like the only fire they seem to be able to control with this movie – the narrative that they were unprofessional on set. Time will tell if we’re wrong but my guess is they’re just trying not to give up any shots that would give more fodder for photo assumption of how they acted on set.
The whole no touching thing is because Harry hasn’t publicly acknowledged their relationship. Actually I don’t think he’s ever acknowledged any of his girlfriends. So I think they’re still dating but I can see it fizzle out sooner or later
I think they are very much together, as messy as it sounds.
Imagine having thrown away your credibility and stressed out your kids for the David Bowie cosplayer.
lol
Hilarious!
I mean, she likely also lied to him (HS) about being her first choice, and the video proved otherwise. That wouldn’t be all that weird in Hollywood, but has to be super awkward when you’re in a relationship with the person who lied to you.
I dunno I got the impression Olivia and Harry avoided any chumminess to make all the publicity be about the film not them. But here we are talking about how they were acting towards each other on the red carpet so I guess that didn’t work (If that’s what it was even). After all the gossip I’m actually looking forward to seeing this movie just to decide if it was worth even a little of all the hype.
There were paparazzi shots of them going out to eat last week so I kinda agree with you @Lens
Except theirs no hype about the movie only drama.
Dang her hair looks so damaged. I chopped mine off a few weeks ago and it’s so nice to be able to run my hands through it and not get tangled in damage. That’s all I got lol
If they’ve broken up, does this make Jason Sudeikis’s fight for custody moot, or would she still move to London to spite him?
I agree. I bet they’re dunzo and will announce their split after this fiasco is over. They seem super awkward around each other so it seems like it’s more than they’re just avoiding each other.
Chris cancelling his Jimmy Kimmel appearance was not something I was expecting but I don’t blame him for not wanting to be associated with this media circus. IMO him and Florence are too talented to be associated with this train wreck. I’m glad they both have withdrawn themselves from this promo tour.
The sad part of this is that they won’t be cast together in any movie/series together anytime soon cause no movie studio wants that DWD drama stench to jinx their project. It truly sucks cause their chemistry is so good and people who saw DWD said that watching their characters square off against each other was one of the best parts of the movie.
Weirdly, I still believe they are together and don’t want to bring attention to their relationship. Considering the mess, they probably don’t want to add anymore fuel to the drama. I do believe they’ll break up at some point but it’s too soon… Heh I don’t know, it’s the first time I sort of invest into Harry Styles’s love life.
Gemma’s dress is lovely and fits. I agree LV doesn’t know how to dress her but then again I’m not a huge fan of their style.